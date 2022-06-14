What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Today, things are ramping up as teams test how high a price they can charge in the transfer market. Lille and Inter Milan risk pricing themselves out of the market for their in demand defenders as they chase giant paydays. Elsewhere, there are developments with Hugo Ekitike's move to Newcastle United along with the rest of the action.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Hugo Ekitike to Newcastle is back on

The deal for the Reims forward was in doubt after Ekitike suffered a hamstring injury last week. But as things seem less serious than feared, Newcastle could be back in for the forward that they've been tracking since Saudi Arabian ownership took over the club in January. Only 19 years old, Ekitike scored ten goals and assisted three more for Reims last season. With Callum Wilson and Chris Wood on the roster for Newcastle, he would also have the time to adjust to the team and life in the Premier League if this move is to go through. Considering that the deal was all but done before he was injured, this could move quickly.

Yves Bissouma is heading to Spurs

The midfielder has been tracked by Spurs for a while now but they've agreed with Brighton for a €26 million fee with personal terms not expected to be a problem, as was first reported by the Times. Bissouma will liekly sign a five year deal while becoming Antonio Conte's third signing of the summer. In soccer terms this deal is obviously a strong one, not only will Bissouma add another strong option to the midfield alongside Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Rodrigo Bentancur but he also won't be going to the World Cup. With Champions League commitments and the preferred midfield duo also going to Qatar, quality depth will be key as Conte looks to compete on all fronts. This is a deal that also helps pave the way to Harry Winks exiting. However, there are off field questions surrounding Bissouma which loom over the decision to acquire him as he remains under investigation for sexual assault stemming from an incident last October.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

PSG increase their bid for Milan Skriniar

Inter Milan's financial issues continue as they need to raise funds this summer by selling someone on the squad. They're determined to keep hold of talented youngster Alessandro Bastoni, who has drawn interest from Tottenham, so Milan Skriniar could be on the move as PSG look to strengthen their back line. Luis Campos is in the building in Paris and beginning to work on player acquisitions even though there is uncertainty over who PSG's manager will be next season.

While Skriniar is a talented defender who would surely improve PSG's team, paying more than the reported €60 million that they've already bid seems excessive. There is a tax when PSG comes in for a teams players but Campos will need to ensure that they don't overpay due to needs elsewhere.

Newcastle and AC Milan are getting frustrated with Lille over Botman dealings

Speaking of price gouging, another team that needs money badly is Lille. Both Newcastle United and AC Milan want Sven Boatman to improve their defenses but Lille keeps changing the prices that they'd let the center-back leave for. Newcastle have reportedly bid as high as €36 million for Botman and could be ready to give an ultimatum to Lille. While it makes sense for Lille to get as much for selling their star center-back as possible, especially with Milan under new ownership and Newcastle United backed by an entire nation, if things don't change sooner rather than later, they could end up receiving no money at all, but maybe keeping Botman for another year is the true goal here.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Bayern Munich brings the hammer down on Barcelona

Bayern have set the fee for Robert Lewandowski at €50 million, according to multiple sources. While that's not an outrageous fee for one of the best forwards in the world, there's a catch -- the entire fee has to be paid up front with no installments. This is a direct shot to Barcelona whose financial struggles are continuing for another season. As Barca are struggling to clear their debts, this seems like a move specifically calculated to force them to give up on adding Lewandowski. Although they could instead figure out a solution with Manchester United and sell the Premier League club Frenkie de Jong.

Interest is high in NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos but where will he land?

The reigning MLS golden boot leader was expected to move in January but as no team met New York City's $15 million valuation so he made it to the summer. Leeds United considered it along with Burnley but neither ended up pulling the trigger. As Castellanos has kept his form up with seven goals so far this season, interest has returned during the summer transfer window with Leeds possibly swooping again. While no one has met NYCFC's valuation yet, it feels like this summer could be when he will get his move abroad.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.