What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. AC Milan are closing in on Charles De Ketelaere, who will undergo a medical with his new club on Tuesday, while Oscar is also expected to join Flamengo shortly. Chelsea are working to hijack the Marc Cucurella deal Manchester City have been pursuing with Brighton, and AS Roma are getting closer to Gini Wijnaldum. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

De Ketelaere to undergo medicals on Tuesday

Charles De Ketelaere will finally be a new AC Milan player on Tuesday, per Di Marzio, after the player undergoes his medical with his new club. He will land in Milan on Monday ahead of his move to the Italian club after the Rossoneri agreed a fee with Club Brugges for around €35 million, add-ons included. De Ketelaere will also sign a five years deal until June 2027.

Oscar is going to Flamengo

There was a picture leaked on social media of Oscar wearing Flamengo shirt, another signal that the move is now close to be completed, with the player now now waiting for final details to be resolved with Shanghai SIPG, according to Fabrizio Romano. The green light is expected soon for the deal to be completed in the coming days.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea want to hijack the Cucurella deal

Chelsea are now willing to hijack the Cucurella deal with Brighton, as a result of Manchester City's continued refusal to meet Brighton's asking price, according to the Craig Hope. There were direct talks on Monday with Brighton and Levi Colwill could be part of the negotiation between the two sides. While talks about personal terms still have to take place, Manchester City will not improve on their last bid of £40m that was rejected by Brighton, leaving Chelsea an opening. Key hours ahead.

Wijnaldum getting closer to AS Roma

AS Roma are still working to sign on loan Gini Wijnaldum from Paris Saint Germain, per Di Marzio. Jose Mourinho's Giallorossi are getting closet but the deal is not done yet as the French club continue to change their terms about how Wijnaldum's salary will be divided between Roma and PSG for the year-loan. AS Roma are reportedly keen to include a buy option in the deal with the French club as well.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Chelsea also chasing RB Leipzig's Gvardiol

Chelsea are also interested to sign Leipzig's Joško Gvardiol, per SPORT1. There was also a phone call a few days ago between Chelsea's coach, Thomas Tuchel, and the center back but, as things stand now, RB Leipzig are not interested in selling the player this summer.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.