WATCH: Gianluigi Buffon moved to tears after Italy fails to qualify for 2018 World Cup

No player encapsulates the history of Italian soccer more than legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. His passion, skills, love for the game and desire to win has resulted in him being one of the best goalkeepers the game has ever seen. And with Italy's stunning failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Monday, it may just mean the end of his international career and it certainly means we won't see him play at another World Cup.

After the 0-0 draw against Sweden, which saw Italy fail to qualify after losing the first leg 1-0, the 39-year-old goalkeeper couldn't contain his emotion:

As translated by BBC:

"I'm not sorry for myself but all of Italian football," Buffon said. "In football you win as a group, you lose as a group, you divide the credit and the blame. The coach is part of this entire group."

And it looks like, with that, his international career is done. Buffon said he leaves "a squad of talent that will have their say," and FIFA's tweet certainly makes it seem like it is over.

Gigi Buffon's Italy career:



Caps: 175

World Cup: 🏆

Clean sheets: 58



He will always be the GOAT 🐐

A sad ending to an amazing career. He played 175 games for Italy, had 58 clean sheets and lifted the World Cup in 2006. He's more than a legend.