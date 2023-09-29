From the WSL's return to a big batch of high-stakes matchups elsewhere, an exciting weekend of soccer awaits. I'm Pardeep Cattry with a check-in before the action begins.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Sept. 29

🇪🇸 La Liga: Barcelona vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 30

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Leipzig vs. Bayern 12:30 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Sunday, Oct. 1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: OL Reign vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🌑Make sure to check out our full slate of Champions League coverage ahead of next week's Matchday 2.

⚽ The Forward Line

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL returns

Getty Images

The European women's club soccer season is finally upon us, with this weekend's fixtures in the WSL taking center stage. Aston Villa will kick things off against last season's runners-up Manchester United, who aim to maintain space at the top of the table despite an up-and-down summer. They added Women's World Cup golden boot winner Hinata Miyazawa to their ranks and also boast England's Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, but lost Alessia Russo to Arsenal at the start of the window.

All eyes, though, will be on Chelsea. The team eye a fifth title in a row, and come with an improved roster that includes two Americans. Catarina Macario and Mia Fishel joined the Blues over the summer from Lyon and Tigres, respectively, and could combine success in London with spots on the U.S. women's national team Olympic roster as the team prepares for Paris. Macario and Fishel are just two parts of a stacked roster that has aspirations for domestic and continental glory, as Jordan Angeli notes on Morning Footy.

Angeli: "I think [manager Emma Hayes] is going to utilize a 3-5-2 a lot more. [Macario and Fishel] fit into a 3-5-2 well. One plays centrally and then one can play up top next to Sam Kerr, the best goalscorer in the WSL. Ashley Lawrence is the difference maker here because when you play a 3-5-2, she can be on the right side and she just proved in the last two Canadian games with an assist in each of those games that she is a force to be reckoned with and I think if you're Emma Hayes, you're seeing that and you're saying, 'There's only one choice for me' because they have a plethora of really good players attacking-wise, [including] Lauren James."

You can catch this season's WSL action on CBS Sports, with Paramount+ showing Chelsea's opener against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa's encounter with Manchester United. CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have the latter match. CBS Sports' platforms will also air a handful of women's club matches across Europe throughout the season, including Bayern Munich's match against Koln on Monday on CBS Sports Network.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

⏭️ Ange's next big test with Spurs

Getty Images

Elsewhere in England, Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Liverpool is one of the most hotly anticipated matches of the weekend. Both sides remain unbeaten to start the Premier League season, and while Liverpool's strong start comes with limited surprise despite last season's struggles, Spurs are arguably the big story heading into this game.

There were few expectations on Tottenham when they hired Ange Postecoglou as the manager over the summer, but a run that earned him August's manager of the month honors and last week's 2-2 draw at Arsenal give the impression that they are here to compete amidst a dramatic rebuild. Postecoglou's ambitious, attack-first style was on full display against Arsenal and is a hit with fans and players alike, as his former player Alistair Johnston shares on Morning Footy.

Johnston: "Tactically, he was just so clear with everything that he wanted to do and I think that Spurs are seeing that right now as well. It's a system that as a player, it's really enjoyable to be a part of, especially as a defender because he gives you chances. He gives you almost a longer leash with some things where generally as a defender, you're taught to play safe, don't take any risks. He was one that said, 'No, take risks back there. I want to play a beautiful brand of football and every once in a while, you're going to get burned, but at the same time, it's going to work, and if we stick to it, we're going to overpower teams and it's going to turn out really nice. We're going to win a lot of matches, we're going to score a lot of goals, and the fans are going to be super excited watching that kind of football.'"

The question for Spurs this weekend, then, is this: Do they have enough defensive command to keep an attack-heavy Liverpool at bay, or will the visitors' offensive quality overcome the challenge?

