Norfolk State and Texas Southern made the 2021 NCAA Tournament a historic one for HBCU schools this season when they each won their First Four games and reached the first round of the Big Dance. It marked the first time that two HBCU programs won in the NCAA Tournament in the same year.

It's no surprise then that both programs landed some big-time honors in this season's HBCU All-Stars awards. The winners were selected by coaches, sports information directors and other HBCU All-Stars committee members from the MEAC and SWAC.

Both Texas Southern and Norfolk State split the highest honors. Below is the full list of this year's award winners.

HBCU All-Stars Co-Coach of the Year Award

Robert Jones, Norfolk State

Jones led led Norfolk State to the program's second ever NCAA Tournament appearance as the Spartans defeated Appalachian State in a First Four game to highlight a 17-8 season. Between the end of the regular season, the MEAC Tournament and the play-in game victory, the Spartans won seven straight games between mid-February and mid-March before bowing out with a loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

Johnny Jones, Texas Southern

The former North Texas and LSU coach has now been to the NCAA Tournament with three different schools after guiding Texas Southern to the Big Dance in his third season. The Tigers came back from a 30-20 halftime deficit to knock off Mount St. Mary's in a First Four game and finished the season 17-9.

HBCU All-Stars Co-Players of the Year

Devante Carter, Norfolk State

Carter led Norfolk State in scoring at 14.9 points, in rebounding with 5.1 boards and in assists with four per game during a standout sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 guard was one assist shy of a triple-double in Norfolk State's win over North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament.

Michael Weathers, Texas Southern

The former Miami (Ohio) and Oklahoma State guard landed at Texas Southern and led the Tigers in scoring, assists and steals during his first season of eligibility with the program. He also put up an impressive 24 points in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan.

HBCU All-Stars

Brandon Battle (Alabama State)

Troy Baxter (Morgan State)

Myles Carter (Delaware State)

DeJuan Clayton (Coppin State)

Troymain Crosby (Alcorn State)

Lenell Henry (Prairie View A&M)

Tristan Jarrett (Jackson State)

Shakem Johnson (Tennessee State)

C.J. Keyser (NC Central)

Kameron Langley (North Carolina A&T)

Prince Moss (Grambling State)

Anthony Tarke (Coppin State)

Davion Warren (Hampton)