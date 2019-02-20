Bracketology Trust Builder: Arizona State hurt by lack of consistency; Temple needs another quality win

The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bracket. They have shown to be equally capable of beating Kansas and Mississippi State and losing to Princeton and Washington State at home. Because they are in the woeful Pac-12, quality wins will be tough to come by, but just any run of consistently good play would likely be enough to see them safely in the field.

Temple has a big hit this season. The Owls are the only team to defeat Houston so far. However, they are only 1-6 against Quadrant 1 teams. Temple does not have any more of those games left on the regular season schedule and they already have one bad loss to Penn at home, so they need a strong finish to feel good about themselves entering the conference tournament.