Bracketology Trust Builder: Arizona State hurt by lack of consistency; Temple needs another quality win
The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bracket
It's getting to be crunch time in the college basketball season. We are inside of a month away from Selection Sunday and time is running out for teams to make their cases for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. Many conferences are down to five regular season games, but some of the smaller conferences that play their tournaments two weeks before Selection Sunday are down to three games.
|The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bracket. They have shown to be equally capable of beating Kansas and Mississippi State and losing to Princeton and Washington State at home. Because they are in the woeful Pac-12, quality wins will be tough to come by, but just any run of consistently good play would likely be enough to see them safely in the field.
|Temple has a big hit this season. The Owls are the only team to defeat Houston so far. However, they are only 1-6 against Quadrant 1 teams. Temple does not have any more of those games left on the regular season schedule and they already have one bad loss to Penn at home, so they need a strong finish to feel good about themselves entering the conference tournament.
|We have already talked about one Southern Conference team in this space this season, but we need to talk about another. Furman started the season off with a bang, beating two of last year's Final Four teams on the road. The one against Villanova has held up as a high quality win. The Paladins are 4-4 against the top two quadrants and have only one bad loss, which came to Samford at home. They cannot afford another. However, they have one more chance at a good win when league champ Wofford visits on Saturday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. North Carolina 10,000 times
-
Bubble watch: Auburn battles Arkansas
Tracking the bubble teams in action on Wednesday
-
Duke-UNC preview: What to expect
What you need to know when the No. 1 Blue Devils play host to the No. 8 Tar Heels on Wedne...
-
JJ Redick was a scoring machine at Duke
Redick has the most prolific scoring season in Duke history in 2005-06
-
Report: Obama to attend Duke-UNC
The 44th president loves college hoops, and he might be at the best game of the season Wed...
-
Podcast: Who wins Duke vs. UNC
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Indiana's disastrous season