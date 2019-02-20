Bracketology Trust Builder: Arizona State hurt by lack of consistency; Temple needs another quality win

The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bracket

It's getting to be crunch time in the college basketball season. We are inside of a month away from Selection Sunday and time is running out for teams to make their cases for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. Many conferences are down to five regular season games, but some of the smaller conferences that play their tournaments two weeks before Selection Sunday are down to three games.


The Sun Devils have one of the most inconsistent tournament resumes of any team in the bracket. They have shown to be equally capable of beating Kansas and Mississippi State and losing to Princeton and Washington State at home. Because they are in the woeful Pac-12, quality wins will be tough to come by, but just any run of consistently good play would likely be enough to see them safely in the field.

Temple has a big hit this season. The Owls are the only team to defeat Houston so far. However, they are only 1-6 against Quadrant 1 teams. Temple does not have any more of those games left on the regular season schedule and they already have one bad loss to Penn at home, so they need a strong finish to feel good about themselves entering the conference tournament.

We have already talked about one Southern Conference team in this space this season, but we need to talk about another. Furman started the season off with a bang, beating two of last year's Final Four teams on the road. The one against Villanova has held up as a high quality win. The Paladins are 4-4 against the top two quadrants and have only one bad loss, which came to Samford at home. They cannot afford another. However, they have one more chance at a good win when league champ Wofford visits on Saturday.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jerry Palm started writing about sports on the Internet right after Al Gore invented it. He was the first to bring RPI out in the open and is one of the pioneers of predicting the March Madness bracket.... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories