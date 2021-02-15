kansas.jpg
The strength of the Big Ten this season is its top-end teams and their strong finish to the regular-season. The result of that in the updated Coaches Poll on Monday is that three of the teams from the conference own spots in the top five, with Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois ranking Nos. 3, 4 and 5. 

It also has representation throughout the poll as well with Iowa ranking 14th and Wisconsin 21st. 

The Big 12 also has an impressive turnout in the poll with Baylor once again coming in at No. 2 and Oklahoma moving into the top 10 at No. 10. Texas Tech, Texas and West Virginia are ranked 11th, 13th and 15th, while Oklahoma State stayed at No. 22 and Kansas -- after a one-week stint out of the rankings -- jumped back in.

The Jayhawks lost four of their final five games to close January but are 4-1 in the month of February and riding a three-game winning streak that includes two wins over Iowa State and a win over Oklahoma State. 

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrev.
1Gonzaga20-07961
2Baylor17-07722
3Michigan14-17343
4Ohio St.17-46805
5Illinois14-56006
5Houston17-26007
7Villanova13-35734
8Virginia15-35599
9Alabama17-552111
10Oklahoma13-549312
11Texas Tech14-64128
12Creighton16-540717
13Texas13-540013
14Iowa15-638816
15West Virginia14-636014
16Florida State11-334219
17Virginia Tech14-431617
18Southern California17-328420
19Missouri13-524610
20Tennessee14-519115
21Wisconsin15-712321
22Oklahoma State13-610922
23Loyola-Chicago18-47723
24Kansas15-754NR
25Oregon12-452NR

Also receiving votes: San Diego State 45; Louisville 41; Arkansas 32; Rutgers 28; Belmont 28; Purdue 23; Drake 19; Clemson 16; Florida 15; UCLA 13; Colorado 13; LSU 12; Utah State 7; Seton Hall 5; Winthrop 4; Colorado State 3; St. John's 2; Saint Louis 2; Boise St. 2; Xavier 1.