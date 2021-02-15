The strength of the Big Ten this season is its top-end teams and their strong finish to the regular-season. The result of that in the updated Coaches Poll on Monday is that three of the teams from the conference own spots in the top five, with Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois ranking Nos. 3, 4 and 5.

It also has representation throughout the poll as well with Iowa ranking 14th and Wisconsin 21st.

The Big 12 also has an impressive turnout in the poll with Baylor once again coming in at No. 2 and Oklahoma moving into the top 10 at No. 10. Texas Tech, Texas and West Virginia are ranked 11th, 13th and 15th, while Oklahoma State stayed at No. 22 and Kansas -- after a one-week stint out of the rankings -- jumped back in.

The Jayhawks lost four of their final five games to close January but are 4-1 in the month of February and riding a three-game winning streak that includes two wins over Iowa State and a win over Oklahoma State.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Gonzaga 20-0 796 1 2 Baylor 17-0 772 2 3 Michigan 14-1 734 3 4 Ohio St. 17-4 680 5 5 Illinois 14-5 600 6 5 Houston 17-2 600 7 7 Villanova 13-3 573 4 8 Virginia 15-3 559 9 9 Alabama 17-5 521 11 10 Oklahoma 13-5 493 12 11 Texas Tech 14-6 412 8 12 Creighton 16-5 407 17 13 Texas 13-5 400 13 14 Iowa 15-6 388 16 15 West Virginia 14-6 360 14 16 Florida State 11-3 342 19 17 Virginia Tech 14-4 316 17 18 Southern California 17-3 284 20 19 Missouri 13-5 246 10 20 Tennessee 14-5 191 15 21 Wisconsin 15-7 123 21 22 Oklahoma State 13-6 109 22 23 Loyola-Chicago 18-4 77 23 24 Kansas 15-7 54 NR 25 Oregon 12-4 52 NR

Also receiving votes: San Diego State 45; Louisville 41; Arkansas 32; Rutgers 28; Belmont 28; Purdue 23; Drake 19; Clemson 16; Florida 15; UCLA 13; Colorado 13; LSU 12; Utah State 7; Seton Hall 5; Winthrop 4; Colorado State 3; St. John's 2; Saint Louis 2; Boise St. 2; Xavier 1.