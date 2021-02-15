The ninth-ranked Virginia Cavaliers will look to snap the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles' school-record 23-game Atlantic Coast Conference home winning streak when they meet on Monday. The Cavaliers (15-3), who are first in the ACC at 11-1, are 5-1 on the road this season and have won four in a row. The Seminoles (11-3), who are second in the conference at 7-2, are 10-1 at home with the only loss coming in a non-conference matchup with UCF. Florida State owns the second-longest ACC home winning streak, just behind Duke's 26-game streak set from Jan. 18, 1997 to Feb. 5, 2000.

Tip-off from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied at 26-26, but Florida State owns a 16-8 edge in games played at Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Virginia vs. Florida State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130. Before making any Florida State vs. Virginia picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Virginia vs. Florida State spread: Florida State -1.5

Virginia vs. Florida State over-under: 130 points

Virginia vs. Florida State money line: Florida State -125; Virginia +105

UVA: Senior forward Sam Hauser was one of 25 players named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Jan. 5

FSU: The Seminoles are 75-4 (95 percent) in their last 79 home games since the end of the 2015-16 season

Why Florida State can cover



The Seminoles feature a balanced scoring attack with eight players averaging five or more points per game. Senior guard M.J. Walker averages 13.7 points per game, including 15.5 in home games this season. He is also averaging 2.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and one steal per game. He is also connecting on 46.4 percent of his field goals, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range, and 85.7 percent of his free throws. He is coming off a 14-point performance against Wake Forest on Saturday and has reached double figures in 11 games. He scored 22 points against UCF on Dec. 19 and had 21 against North Carolina on Jan. 16.

Another force on offense is junior forward RaiQuan Gray, who is averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 50.9 percent of his field goals and 78.7 percent of his free throws. Gray is coming off a career-high 24 points, along with 12 rebounds against Wake Forest. It was his second career double-double and second in three games. He also scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Miami, Fla., on Jan. 27.

Why Virginia can cover

Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, has made a huge impact on the Cavaliers and leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and rebounds at 7.1. He is also averaging 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals, while hitting on 51 percent of his field goals, including 43.9 percent from 3-point range. He is also a solid free throw shooter, connecting on 82.8 percent of his foul shots. He has scored in double figures in 16 games with three double-doubles. He had a season-high 23 points against Pittsburgh on Feb. 6.

Senior forward Jay Huff, who is on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, has also been an offensive force for Virginia. He has reached double figures in 14 games, including a career-high 21 points against Syracuse on Jan. 25. He also hit a career-high four 3-pointers against Notre Dame on Jan. 13. He has three double-doubles this season, including an 18-point, 12-rebound performance against North Carolina on Saturday. For the season, he is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

