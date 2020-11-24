|
|
|PITT
|CLEM
No. 4 Clemson hopes to unleash Lawrence against Pitt
Trevor Lawrence may finally get back in the game.
Clemson's junior quarterback, who hasn't played in more than a month, said Tuesday he's eager to return to action Saturday against Pitt after missing two games with COVID-19.
He was set to play Saturday at Florida State, but that game was postponed, meaning Lawrence hasn't played since an Oct. 24 win against Syracuse.
"I had a really good week of practice and was ready to go," Lawrence said. "I felt like I was in a good spot. Hopefully, everything goes well this week and we get to play."
The No. 4 Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) will host Pitt Saturday on Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, and there's a chance that coach Dabo Swinney's team also will welcome back three key defenders who have missed substantial time with injuries, including top linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. and All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis.
Clemson is riding a 27-game home winning streak and hasn't lost a home game in 1,477 days. Ironically, that defeat came 43-42 at the hands of Pitt on Nov. 12, 2016; the Panthers would go on to win their final two regular-season games before losing to Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl and finishing 8-5.
Clemson never lost again that season, reeling off five straight victories en route to the national title.
The Tigers' only defeat this season came in a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, the last time the team played. Pitt (5-4, 4-4) has posted two straight impressive victories, rolling past Florida State and Virginia Tech by a combined 57 points.
"Pitt's a good football team," Swinney said. "A lot of people had them ranked really high early in the season and when you watch them, you'll see why. They're 5-4, but they easily are a 7-2, 8-1 team. They had two one-point losses.
"They're first in the country in tackles for loss, second in the country in sacks. A fun team to watch on tape, to be honest with you, because they play the game the way I think it should be played -- physical, tough, great effort, aggressiveness. We know we'll have our hands full with this group."
The Panthers' recent resurgence has a lot to do with the return of quarterback Kenny Pickett following an ankle injury. Pickett is coming off a 404-yard passing game in a win against Virginia Tech.
"Everything starts with their quarterback," Swinney said. "He's a really good player -- a veteran guy, he's savvy, understands what they're doing."
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is perhaps most impressed with Clemson's balance. The Tigers are one of only two teams to rank among the top 17 nationally in both total offense and total defense.
"Those are two really, really good ratings when you're both," Narduzzi said. "A lot of times you see a team that's got a top-rated offense and maybe not as good of a defense and vice versa, but they're good at everything they do. We know they're a talent-rich football team."
It goes a long way toward explaining why Clemson is a 24-point favorite.
"You really worry about what we do -- not worrying about Clemson and who they are," Narduzzi said. "It's about us executing."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|15
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|161
|349
|Total Plays
|43
|42
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|47
|Rush Attempts
|15
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.8
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|149
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-9
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.2
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|19
|13
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|149
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|161
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|15/28
|149
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|7
|-14
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|3
|54
|0
|25
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|7
|3
|30
|1
|18
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|4
|2
|27
|0
|29
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|2
|2
|7
|0
|12
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Wright 28 TE
|K. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weaver 17 DL
|R. Weaver
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Patti 12 QB
|N. Patti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 21 DB
|R. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Twyman 97 DL
|J. Twyman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|5
|48.2
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|9.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|17/25
|302
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|7
|40
|1
|12
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|5
|19
|1
|7
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|4
|1
|2
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|3
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|4
|150
|1
|70
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|7
|6
|66
|0
|19
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|3
|2
|37
|1
|32
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Venables 12 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ajou 11 WR
|A. Ajou
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|46
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|38.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 45(0:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to CLE 30 for 25 yards (21-M.Greene16-R.Thornton).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(0:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 45 for -5 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 24(0:36 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 35 yards from CLE 24. 7-D.Turner to PIT 50 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:41 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 24 for 6 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 45 for 27 yards. Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell Pass touched by receiver who went OOB 0 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 17 - CLEM 18(0:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 44 for 26 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:13 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 18 for -7 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:13 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - PITT 18(1:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(1:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to CLE 18 for 7 yards (2-F.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - PITT 31(1:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to CLE 25 for 6 yards (15-J.Venables11-B.Bresee).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 36(1:46 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to CLE 31 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(1:51 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 19 - PITT 35(2:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to CLE 36 for 29 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - PITT 34(2:48 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to PIT 35 for 1 yard (31-M.Goodrich).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(3:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 34 for -10 yards FUMBLES (3-X.Thomas). 59-C.Van Lynn to PIT 34 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(3:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 44 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 32(4:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barden.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to PIT 32 for 7 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 37(4:38 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 38 yards from CLE 37 to PIT 25 fair catch by.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 37 for 7 yards (36-C.Pine32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:23 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(5:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 22-W.Swinney.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 22(5:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 21-D.Rencher. 21-D.Rencher to CLE 30 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 19(6:31 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 22 for 3 yards (3-D.Hamlin36-C.Pine).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(6:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 19 for 3 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PITT 32(7:06 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 52 yards from PIT 32 to CLE 16 fair catch by.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 27(7:33 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis to PIT 32 for 5 yards (10-B.Spector). Penalty on PIT 68-B.Zubovic Illegal block in the back declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(7:41 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:59 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(8:10 - 2nd) 27-C.Mellusi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 8(8:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers. Penalty on PIT 3-D.Hamlin Pass interference 6 yards enforced at PIT 8. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 8(8:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 84-D.Allen.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(8:48 - 2nd) 27-C.Mellusi to PIT 8 for 2 yards (17-R.Weaver31-E.Hallett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(8:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou. Team penalty on CLE Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at PIT 5. No Play.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 5 for 70 yards (25-A.Woods). Penalty on PIT 25-A.Woods Pass interference declined.
|Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - PITT 5(9:16 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - PITT 16(9:53 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to CLE 5 for 11 yards (21-D.Rencher2-F.Davis).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - PITT 6(10:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at CLE 16 for -10 yards. Penalty on PIT 59-C.Van Lynn Holding declined. (10-B.Spector).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 12(10:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to CLE 6 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 22(11:03 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on CLE 20-L.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at CLE 22. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 40(11:32 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to CLE 22 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PITT 40(11:36 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 22-V.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(12:04 - 2nd) 3-J.Addison to CLE 40 for 2 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - CLEM 12(12:17 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 12. 7-D.Turner to CLE 42 for 10 yards (44-N.Pinckney).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 25(12:55 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 12 for -13 yards (91-P.Jones97-J.Twyman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 25(13:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Ajou.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(13:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 4 yards (38-C.Bright).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - PITT 40(13:41 - 2nd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 39 yards from PIT 40 to CLE 21 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - PITT 40(13:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - PITT 37(14:10 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 40 for 3 yards (11-B.Bresee17-K.Patterson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PITT 45(14:38 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 37 for -8 yards (13-T.Davis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 27(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 45 for 18 yards (12-T.Venables).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(0:05 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 2 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 1(0:09 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(0:51 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 1 for 3 yards (17-R.Weaver).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 10(1:08 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 4 for 6 yards (91-P.Jones36-C.Pine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 17(1:29 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 10 for 7 yards (12-N.Patti).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(2:02 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 17 for 25 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(2:35 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to PIT 42 for 26 yards (21-R.Battle).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 13(3:03 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 32 for 19 yards (14-M.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(3:03 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 18. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 30(3:11 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 52 yards from PIT 30 to CLE 18 fair catch by.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 32(3:05 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 30 for -2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 31(4:31 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 32 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector44-N.Pinckney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:55 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 31 for 6 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(4:59 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(5:08 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 9-B.Hill Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at PIT 5. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 9(5:24 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to PIT 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Alexandre9-B.Hill).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 21(6:02 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 9 for 12 yards (31-E.Hallett15-J.Pinnock).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 23(6:36 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 21 for 2 yards (8-C.Kancey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(6:46 - 1st) Team penalty on CLE 12 players 5 yards enforced at PIT 18. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(7:09 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to PIT 18 for 17 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(7:15 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne INTERCEPTED by 31-M.Goodrich at PIT 40. 31-M.Goodrich to PIT 35 for 5 yards (5-J.Wayne).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(7:31 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to PIT 36 for 11 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(7:35 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:35 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+43 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 43(7:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(8:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to PIT 43 for 5 yards (25-A.Woods).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 40(8:48 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to PIT 48 for 12 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 40 for 5 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison INTERCEPTED by 23-A.Booth at CLE 35. 23-A.Booth to CLE 35 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:38 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 29(9:44 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:16 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to PIT 29 for 2 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(10:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams to PIT 31 for 32 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(10:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 37 for 18 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - PITT 28(11:03 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 53 yards from PIT 28 to CLE 19 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PITT 28(11:09 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(11:13 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(11:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 28 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLEM 5(11:41 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 6-E.Williams. 6-E.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 15(12:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to PIT 5 for 10 yards (3-D.Hamlin38-C.Bright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to PIT 15 for 1 yard (3-D.Hamlin).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 4 - PITT 20(12:39 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright INTERCEPTED by 21-M.Greene at PIT 24. 21-M.Greene to PIT 16 for 8 yards (68-B.Zubovic).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 20(12:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 14(13:04 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 20 for 6 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CLEM 45(13:11 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 41 yards from CLE 45 to PIT 14 fair catch by.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 45(13:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:47 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 45 for 7 yards (3-D.Hamlin36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(13:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - PITT 17(13:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 17 to CLE 38 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PITT 28(14:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett sacked at PIT 17 for -11 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(14:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-D.Turner to PIT 28 for 3 yards (31-M.Goodrich).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
