No. 9 Clemson, No. 23 UNC stumble into ACC title game
Momentum is getting a week off as both No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C., coming off losses.
Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped a 31-30 decision to in-state rival South Carolina last week, falling to the Gamecocks for the first time since 2013. It was the first time a South Carolina coach not named Steve Spurrier had beaten Clemson since 2001.
North Carolina (9-3, 6-2) saw its longshot hopes of making the College Football Playoff vanish in recent weeks as it lost back-to-back home games to Georgia Tech and NC State. The Tar Heels' 30-27 loss to the Wolfpack on Saturday came in double overtime.
"I'm not going to sit around and feel bad. I'm not going to feel embarrassed for nine wins," North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. "I'll give two teams credit that beat us at home at the end, which I'm disappointed in. But when your team plays as hard as they can play, that's all you can ask them to do."
Clemson is out of the CFP with its two losses, but don't tell that to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.
"The reality is we're a 10-2 football team playing for our league title and one of the most consistent teams in the country," Swinney said on his radio show. "Nobody's got their head in the sand. We've got to get better in a lot of areas, but we know that."
While it is expected to be the second straight season that the ACC is excluded from the CFP, Saturday's championship game still has significance. Each team still has bowl committees to impress in the last ACC title game that will pit winners of its Coastal and Atlantic divisions.
Like several other conferences, the ACC is ditching its divisions for the foreseeable future.
Clemson won the Atlantic and is playing in the ACC title game for the ninth time under Swinney. North Carolina is playing in the conference championship game for just the second time ever.
The Tar Heels last went to Charlotte as Coastal Division champs in 2015 under the direction of former coach Larry Fedora, where they lost to Clemson 45-37. That was the start of six straight conference championship wins for the Tigers.
"Clemson has all of this down," Brown said. "We don't."
North Carolina is led by its high-powered offense. The orchestrator of that attack is quarterback Drake Maye, who is a longshot Heisman Trophy contender. Maye leads all of FBS in total offense (4,476 yards) and is fourth in yards passing (3,847) and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (35).
Maye's passing efficiency rating of 165.15 is 10th-best in the country. Maye has also rushed for a team-best 629 yards and six touchdowns on 161 carries.
"He's a very good player. That's why we recruited him. He's a winner," Swinney said of Maye. "He's very accurate. He puts the ball where the guys have a chance to make a play, and just really impressive."
Clemson's quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has started all 12 games this season but has been replaced a handful of times mid-game by freshman Cade Klubnik. Uiagalelei has completed 62.2 percent of his passes this season for 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The numbers are an improvement from last season, when Uiagalelei threw just nine touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.
UNC is monitoring defensive backs with injuries this week: Storm Duck (upper body), Tony Grimes (lower body) and Cam'Ron Kelly (lower body).
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|106
|127
|Total Plays
|17
|24
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|27
|52
|Rush Attempts
|6
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|79
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|8-11
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|27
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|106
|TOTAL YDS
|127
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|5/5
|50
|1
|0
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1/1
|19
|0
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2/5
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|2
|7
|1
|6
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|2
|47.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|9/12
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|5
|34
|0
|9
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|6
|17
|1
|12
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|2
|33
|0
|25
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|4
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 8 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 33(12:37 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 44(13:06 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UNC 50(13:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 46(14:11 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at CLE 50 for -4 yards (J.Trotter)
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 48(14:24 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to CLE 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(15:00 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; W.Woodaz at NC 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 31(0:10 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; J.Phillips at NC 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:35 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at NC 31.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 4(0:42 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to NC End Zone for 4 yards. P.Mafah for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(1:15 - 1st) P.Mafah pass complete to NC 4. Catch made by C.Klubnik at NC 4. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 4.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(1:19 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NC 23 for -3 yards. D.Maye FUMBLES forced by CLE. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-R.Orhorhoro at NC 23. Tackled by NC at NC 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(1:41 - 1st) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at NC 26.
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 1(1:47 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 1. Catch made by D.Allen at NC 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(2:32 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to NC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 1.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 6(2:37 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by W.Shipley at NC 6. Gain of yards. W.Shipley for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 6. Catch made by W.Shipley at NC 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 1.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(3:22 - 1st) C.Klubnik rushed to NC 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 6.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 36(3:54 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 14. Catch made by A.Williams at NC 14. Gain of 22 yards. A.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to NC 36 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Hardy at NC 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(4:52 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to NC 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at NC 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:31 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by D.Allen at NC 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos; P.Echols at NC 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(5:58 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 29. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Biggers at CLE 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 22(6:03 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 49 yards to CLE 29 Center-NC. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNC 22(6:10 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UNC 27(6:13 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 22(6:49 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 22. Catch made by E.Green at NC 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at NC 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 22(6:52 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Copenhaver.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CLEM 30(7:02 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 48 yards to NC 22 Center-CLE. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CLEM 30(7:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(8:13 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 22. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hester; J.Ritzie at CLE 30.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(8:13 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:50 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; M.Murphy at CLE 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 3(8:56 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to CLE End Zone for 3 yards. D.Maye for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 10(9:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 3. Catch made by J.Downs at CLE 3. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 13(10:16 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to CLE 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 14(10:56 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 14. Catch made by E.Green at CLE 14. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 13.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 39(11:34 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 14. Catch made by K.Morales at CLE 14. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; B.Carter at CLE 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(11:58 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by K.Paysour at CLE 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 49(12:28 - 1st) E.Green rushed to CLE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 42(12:51 - 1st) E.Green rushed to CLE 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; P.Page at CLE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 42(13:00 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 30(13:40 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at NC 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 22(14:03 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at NC 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CLEM 32(14:08 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 46 yards to NC 22 Center-CLE. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CLEM 32(14:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:52 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 30. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at CLE 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(14:55 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 53 yards from NC 35 to the CLE 12. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Allen at CLE 30.
