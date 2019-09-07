Drive Chart
Illini end nonconference road losing streak 31-23 over UConn

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Illinois passed its first road test on Saturday.

Brandon Peters set career highs, throwing for 225 yards and four touchdowns as the Illini overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat UConn 31-23.

It was the first nonconference road win for the Illinois (2-0) in a dozen years.

''Whenever you can eliminate a bad streak like that, it's a positive thing,'' said coach Lovie Smith. ''We're going to be a good football team this year. Hopefully, there will be more of those.''

Jakari Norwood had 62 yards to lead a rushing attack that accounted for 130 yards.

Jack Zergiotis, making his first start in place of an injured Michael Beaudry, completed 21 of 31 passes for 275 yards for the Huskies (1-1).

Beaudry was available, if needed, but coach Randy Edsall said there will be no quarterback controversy. Zergiotis, a true freshman, has won the starting job.

''He's got a little bit of the `it' factor,'' Edsall said.

UConn, a three touchdown underdog, jumped out to an early lead when defensive back Tyler Coyle stepped in front of a Peters pass in the first quarter and returned it down the left sideline 52 yards. Clayton Harris added two of his three field goals in the first half.

But Ra'Von Bonner got the Illini rolling, taking a screen pass and weaving 28 yards down the right side for a score. That was the first of three second quarter touchdown passes for Peters, the Michigan transfer. The Illini put up 24 unanswered points, closing the half with a 53-yard field goal from James McCourt that was set up by a 29-yard interception return from Michael Marchese.

''We just all came together and said, `We've got to do better,''' said Norwood. ''We started off bad. We started off slow. We were like, `We got to pick it up. We've got to lock in and make more plays.'''

Illinois fumbled its first handoff after a 68-yard second half kickoff return from Dre Brown and UConn drove 59 yards, getting back in the game when Kevin Mensah dove into the end zone from 2 yards out.

But Southern Cal transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe capped an 87-yard drive with his second touchdown catch of the game to put Illinois on top 31-20 and an interception by Dele Harding stopped a late UConn drive to preserve the win.

''Good football teams are going to have to fight through adversity,'' Smith said. ''It's really tough when you're on the road and you get in a hole the way we did. But we fought back through it.''

BY COMMITTEE

Illinois junior running back Mike Epstein suffered a season-ending knee injury against Akron and his main backup, Reggie Corbin, also was injured and could not go Saturday, despite warming up. That left Norwood, Brown and Bonner to share the load.

''We were kind of thrown right in the fire,'' said Brown, who had 33 yards rushing and returned five kickoffs for 163 yards. ''We're excited to get Reggie back to get the whole crew back together. We really balance each other really well.''

DEFENSIVE STAR

Defensive end Oluwole Betiku, another Southern Cal transfer, was in the UConn backfield much of the game, recording 3 1/2 sacks. He had six tackles, three for losses and 1 1/2 sacks in the Illini's opening win over Akron.

''It's a heck of start and he hasn't played a lot of ball,'' Smith said. ''He can take another step, I really believe that.''

NO NERVES

Zergiotis said he expected to be nervous, but the butterflies went away a couple hours before the game.

''Thankfully they did go away and we performed at a level that was fine,'' he said. ''But, we want to improve.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: Illinois' last win on the road outside the Big Ten came in 2007 at Syracuse. The only other regular season nonconference road win this century was in 2001, at California.

UConn: Despite the respectable showing, the Huskies have now lost 17 straight games to FBS opponents. Their last win against the Bowl Subdivision came on Oct. 21, 2017 against Tulsa.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini return home to take on Eastern Michigan next Saturday

UConn: The Huskies have an early bye week before facing another Big Ten opponent, traveling to Indiana for a game on Sept. 21.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:22
49-C.Harris 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
64
yds
04:24
pos
31
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:09
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
20
Touchdown 6:15
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
121
yds
02:57
pos
30
20
Point After TD 11:36
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 11:42
34-K.Mensah runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
03:09
pos
24
19
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
17-J.McCourt 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
19
yds
00:18
pos
24
13
Point After TD 0:55
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 0:55
18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
02:53
pos
20
13
Point After TD 5:51
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 5:59
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
03:35
pos
13
13
Point After TD 11:43
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 11:43
18-B.Peters complete to 21-R.Bonner. 21-R.Bonner runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:17
pos
6
13
Field Goal 0:12
49-C.Harris 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
42
yds
02:10
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:35
49-C.Harris 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
89
yds
04:42
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:14
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:23
18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Smalling INTERCEPTED by 25-T.Coyle at UCONN 48. 25-T.Coyle runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 16
Rushing 6 3
Passing 12 10
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 6-11 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 349 260
Total Plays 70 60
Avg Gain 5.0 4.3
Net Yards Rushing 130 10
Rush Attempts 35 29
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 0.3
Net Yards Passing 219 250
Comp. - Att. 24-35 21-31
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 5-25
Penalties - Yards 9-98 4-34
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 5-38.0
Return Yards 199 80
Punts - Returns 2-7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-163 2-28
Int. - Returns 2-29 1-52
Kicking 5/5 5/5
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Illinois 2-0 0247031
Connecticut 1-1 1037323
UCONN 22, O/U 59.5
Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field East Hartford, CT
 219 PASS YDS 250
130 RUSH YDS 10
349 TOTAL YDS 260
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 227 4 1 155.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 227 4 1 155.1
B. Peters 24/35 227 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 62 0
J. Norwood 6 62 0 50
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
D. Brown 9 33 0 13
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
R. Bonner 10 19 0 5
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 16 0
B. Peters 6 16 0 13
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Sims 1 13 0 13
D. Wyatt 22 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Wyatt 1 5 0 5
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
D. Stampley 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
R. Smalling 7 56 0 26
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
D. Barker 2 44 1 26
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 2
J. Imatorbhebhe 4 42 2 14
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
R. Bonner 1 28 1 28
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
T. Sidney 5 25 0 9
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Williams 1 14 0 14
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Brown 1 9 0 9
K. Sims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
K. Sims 2 7 0 5
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Norwood 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 7-1 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. Hansen 7-0 1.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 5-0 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 1 0.0
D. Harding 4-4 0.0 1
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Eifler 4-3 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 4-0 0.0 0
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Green 3-0 0.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 3.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 3.5
O. Betiku Jr. 3-1 3.5 0
J. Woods 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
J. Woods 3-1 0.5 0
M. Marchese 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Marchese 3-0 0.0 1
K. Joseph 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Milan 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 0-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Oliver 0-1 0.0 0
I. Gay 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
I. Gay 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. McCourt 1/1 53 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
B. Hayes 4 38.8 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 32.6 68 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 32.6 68 0
D. Brown 5 32.6 68 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 5 0
D. Navarro 2 3.5 5 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 275 0 2 129.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 275 0 2 129.4
J. Zergiotis 21/31 275 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 1
K. Mensah 14 27 1 9
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
A. Thompkins 8 14 0 11
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -31 0
J. Zergiotis 7 -31 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 0
C. Ross 4 85 0 40
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
A. Brown 7 81 0 25
J. Rose 91 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Rose 2 31 0 23
D. Williams 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
D. Williams 1 23 0 23
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
A. Thompkins 4 21 0 8
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Drayton 1 19 0 19
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
H. Maurisseau 1 8 0 8
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Hairston 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.5
D. Morgan 7-3 1.5 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
T. Coyle 5-2 0.0 1
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
R. Gilmartin 4-4 0.0 0
T. Jones 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 4-1 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
O. Fortt 3-4 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Paul 2-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Swenson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
L. Uguak 1-1 0.5 0
G. Burnett 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Burnett 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
C. Harris 3/3 35 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.0 1
L. Magliozzi 5 38.0 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 20 0
A. Thompkins 2 14.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 ILL 36 1:27 5 62 INT
11:14 ILL 32 1:52 5 15 Punt
3:59 ILL 40 1:02 4 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 25 3:17 9 75 TD
9:34 ILL 41 3:35 8 59 TD
3:48 ILL 41 2:53 8 59 TD
0:32 ILL 46 0:18 2 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 UCONN 31 0:00 1 -10 Fumble
11:36 ILL 27 0:15 3 -1 Punt
9:12 ILL 13 2:57 12 87 TD
6:09 UCONN 9 0:58 3 -70 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 ILL 30 3:39 8 29 Punt
5:42 ILL 47 1:14 5 6 Punt
2:18 ILL 42 0:57 5 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCONN 25 1:06 3 6 Punt
9:17 UCONN 9 4:42 11 90 FG
2:22 ILL 49 2:10 6 38 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 UCONN 28 1:34 3 -9 Punt
5:51 UCONN 25 1:19 3 -1 Punt
0:55 UCONN 32 0:09 3 14 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 UCONN 41 3:09 9 59 TD
10:46 UCONN 27 1:30 4 20 Punt
6:09 UCONN 9 0:00 1 0 Fumble
4:51 UCONN 21 4:24 14 64 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:47 UCONN 10 1:24 3 8 Punt
3:43 UCONN 19 1:20 4 23 INT
