Jackson sharp as Maryland blows out No. 21 Syracuse 63-20

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Using a fast-paced offense that's racking up huge chunks of yardage and scoring at an astounding clip, Maryland isn't content merely to blow out the opposition.

The objective Saturday was to pound No. 21 Syracuse into submission.

''Our goal was to try to make them quit, and I think we did a good job at that,'' quarterback Josh Jackson said after the Terrapins rolled to a surprisingly lopsided 63-20 victory.

Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland, which scored 42 first-half points and finished with a whopping 650 yards in offense.

After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a highly regarded foe.

The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although Locksley eased up after a 64-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake early in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 29 first downs and 354 yards rushing.

Locksley came to Maryland after serving as offensive coordinator at Alabama, and Jackson transferred from Virginia Tech in February. The two have teamed to form a quick-strike offense that is equally effective on the ground and through the air.

Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes, attempting only two throws in the fourth quarter. He has tossed seven TD passes in two games with one interception.

''Our style of play, it's hard to match it - our tempo and the way we executed it,'' Jackson said. ''That's kind of what we expect. None of us thought this was a surprise for us to be able to put up points.''

Anthony McFarland Jr. ran for two scores and caught a 6-yard TD pass from Jackson during a sparkling first half in which the Terrapins amassed 397 yards and built a 29-point lead against a Syracuse team coming off a season-opening shutout of Liberty.

''Obviously, we're not as good as the first game, and I would like to think we're not as bad as the second game,'' said Orange coach Dino Babers, insisting that the defense will ultimately be the strength of the team.

Perhaps, but on this day Syracuse was constantly in pursuit of wide open receivers and trying to chase down runners past the line of scrimmage. And when they caught up to them, it often wasn't good enough.

''There were a lot of missed tackles,'' Babers lamented. ''And when you have missed tackles on a defense, you're going to get guys extend plays.''

Missed tackles aside, Maryland's offense presents plenty of problems because Jackson is a skilled passer and a threat to run, and he's got a host of capable running backs behind him.

''We run a style of offense that the defense can't be right unless they out-execute us,'' Locksley said.

A 7-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Tyler Mabry, a Syracuse turnover and a 3-yard run by McFarland made it 14-0 with less than 6 minutes elapsed.

It was 14-7 before Leake ran for a score and McFarland followed a turnover by the Orange with a 20-yard TD run for a 28-7 lead.

That was enough offense to beat a Syracuse attack led by redshirt sophomore Tommy DeVito, who went 28 for 39 for 330 yards and three touchdowns. But he lost a fumble and threw an interception, turnovers that Maryland converted into scores.

PRESSURE DOWNS

Maryland went 11 for 15 in turning third downs into first downs, including 8 for 9 in the first half.

''That's an amazing statistic, no matter who you're playing,'' Babers said. ''That is not indicative of our defense. We're normally fantastic on third down.''

Syracuse was 6 for 15 on third down and failed to convert any of its three fourth-down tries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Syracuse appears poised to exit the Top 25 after opening at No. 22 and jumping a notch last week.

''This is definitely humble pie,'' Babers said. ''I don't know what it tastes like, but it probably tastes exactly the way I feel right now.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: The defense couldn't stop the run and was helpless against the pass. DeVito got off some decent throws when given time in the pocket but does not fare well under pressure.

Maryland: There's no denying that this offense is electric and Jackson is best suited to run it.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Home opener against Clemson, which entered weekend atop the AP poll. Tigers edged Orange 27-23 last year.

Maryland: First road game is at Temple, which opened with a 56-12 rout of Bucknell before getting a bye this week.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
63
Touchdown 2:30
34-J.Funk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
92
yds
01:40
pos
20
62
Point After TD 8:13
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
56
Touchdown 8:18
8-T.Fleet-Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
58
yds
04:07
pos
20
55
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:36
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
49
Touchdown 10:46
13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:20
pos
19
49
Point After TD 13:06
27-J.Petrino extra point is good. Penalty on SYR 23-A.Adams Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
13
49
Touchdown 13:16
20-J.Leake runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
00:00
pos
13
48
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
42
Touchdown 1:00
17-J.Jackson complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
02:12
pos
13
41
Point After TD 4:53
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 4:58
17-J.Jackson complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
13
34
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:21
91-A.Szmyt extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 7:29
13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
01:50
pos
13
28
Point After TD 9:19
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 9:25
5-A.McFarland runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
20
yds
00:04
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:51
20-J.Leake runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:49
pos
7
20
Point After TD 4:40
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:43
13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
91
yds
04:18
pos
6
14
Point After TD 9:01
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:08
5-A.McFarland runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
37
yds
01:55
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:07
27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:11
17-J.Jackson complete to 81-T.Mabry. 81-T.Mabry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:38
pos
0
6
1st Downs 18 29
Rushing 5 13
Passing 12 16
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 6-15 11-15
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 373 642
Total Plays 70 83
Avg Gain 5.3 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 70 354
Rush Attempts 29 45
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 7.9
Net Yards Passing 303 288
Comp. - Att. 28-41 21-38
Yards Per Pass 7.4 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-27 1-8
Penalties - Yards 6-35 5-30
Touchdowns 3 9
Rushing TDs 0 6
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-39.2 3-31.7
Return Yards 133 33
Punts - Returns 1-15 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 6-118 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-13
Kicking 2/3 9/9
Extra Points 2/3 9/9
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
21 Syracuse 1-1 767020
Maryland 2-0 212171463
MD -1.5, O/U 58
Maryland Stadium College Park, MD
 303 PASS YDS 288
70 RUSH YDS 354
373 TOTAL YDS 642
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 330 3 1 163.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.8% 330 3 1 163.1
T. DeVito 28/39 330 3 1
C. Welch 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Welch 0/1 0 0 0
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Harris 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
M. Neal 12 47 0 10
A. Adams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
A. Adams 7 37 0 13
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Howard 3 5 0 3
T. DeVito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -19 0
T. DeVito 7 -19 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 157 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 157 2
T. Jackson 7 157 2 52
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
T. Harris 5 85 0 29
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
M. Neal 6 40 0 10
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 1
S. Riley 5 38 1 15
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Hackett 1 8 0 8
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 2 0
N. Johnson 4 2 0 5
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Harper 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Harper 1-0 1.0 0
A. Cisco 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Cisco 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
A. Szmyt 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 39.2 3
S. Hofrichter 5 39.2 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.8 25 0
S. Riley 4 19.8 25 0
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
M. Pierre 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
S. Riley 1 15.0 15 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 296 3 1 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 296 3 1 141.5
J. Jackson 21/38 296 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 107 2
J. Leake 7 107 2 64
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 94 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 94 1
J. Funk 5 94 1 54
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 75 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 75 2
A. McFarland Jr. 14 75 2 20
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
T. Fleet-Davis 11 67 1 21
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
T. Pigrome 2 7 0 4
J. Jackson 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
J. Jackson 4 6 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Da. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 0
Da. Jones 3 70 0 40
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
D. Turner 2 53 0 29
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
A. McFarland Jr. 2 45 1 39
C. Okonkwo 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
C. Okonkwo 3 45 0 23
C. Carriere 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
C. Carriere 2 31 1 16
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Demus Jr. 3 25 0 14
T. Mabry 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 1
T. Mabry 4 22 1 7
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Funk 2 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Jones 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
K. Jones 3-0 2.0 0
De. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Brooks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Howard 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Howard 1-0 1.0 0
J. Mosley 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
J. Mosley 1-0 1.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
J. Petrino 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Spangler 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 31.7 1
C. Spangler 3 31.7 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 20 0
J. Leake 2 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 30 0:40 3 3 Punt
12:07 CUSE 25 0:55 5 5 Fumble
9:01 CUSE 9 4:18 10 91 TD
0:46 CUSE 25 0:29 4 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 CUSE 15 0:22 2 7 INT
9:19 CUSE 31 1:50 6 69 TD
4:53 CUSE 29 0:56 3 5 Punt
0:56 CUSE 35 0:05 2 7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 CUSE 25 2:20 6 75 TD
9:58 MD 48 1:47 6 6 Punt
5:25 MD 26 0:31 5 2 Downs
0:37 CUSE 30 0:35 9 28 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 CUSE 23 3:23 12 69 Downs
2:24 CUSE 43 1:23 3 4 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 MD 33 1:38 5 57 TD
11:03 CUSE 32 1:55 6 67 TD
4:40 MD 25 3:49 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 MD 17 3:25 11 37 Punt
9:29 CUSE 20 0:04 2 20 TD
7:21 MD 25 2:23 8 75 TD
3:12 MD 14 2:12 8 86 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 MD 25 0:00 5 75 TD
10:36 MD 25 0:34 3 6 Punt
8:04 MD 5 2:03 6 69 INT
4:25 MD 24 3:07 7 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:25 MD 42 4:07 9 58 TD
4:10 MD 8 1:40 3 92 TD
0:57 MD 21 0:09 2 -2 Game
