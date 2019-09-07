Drive Chart
Akers helps Florida St. hold off ULM in overtime

  AP
  Sep 07, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Cam Akers had a program-record 36 carries, the final one a 4-yard touchdown, as Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-44 in overtime on Saturday.

Caleb Evans had a 5-yard touchdown run just moments later and the Warhawks went for the one-point conversion that would force a second overtime period, but Jacob Meeks missed the kick, setting off a celebration on the Seminoles' sideline and in the stands.

Akers, a junior tailback, ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 44-yard TD reception for Florida State (1-1).

James Blackman completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Seminoles. He connected with nine receivers, throwing touchdowns to D.J. Matthews, Tre'Shaun Harrison and Akers.

But Blackman's mistakes were costly. The redshirt sophomore quarterback and receiver Tamorrion Terry miscommunicated on a third-quarter pass play as ULM's Corey Straughter jumped in front of a pass and ran 57 yards for a touchdown as the Warhawks cut the FSU lead to 24-14.

ULM (1-1) had four touchdowns and a field goal on its final six opportunities in regulation to force overtime. Meeks' 24-yard field-goal attempt with 1:30 left tied the game at 38.

Evans completed 23 of 38 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Johnson ran 26 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Blackman had a pair of first-half touchdown passes as Florida State had scored on its first three drives and led 24-7 at the half.

FSU was 10 of 19 on third-down conversions after converting on just 1 of 12 in the opener vs. Boise State.

THE TAKEAWAY

ULM: The Warhawks made adjustments, accumulated 419 offensive yards and had Florida State on the ropes until the missed kick in overtime.

Florida State: The Seminoles escaped with a victory in a game where the school paid ULM $1.65 million to make the trip to Tallahassee.

UP NEXT

ULM: at Iowa State on Sept. 21.

Florida State: at Virginia on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown
31-J.Meeks extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
44
45
Touchdown
6-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
44
45
Point After TD
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
45
Touchdown
3-C.Akers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
25
yds
pos
38
44
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:39
31-J.Meeks 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
73
yds
04:30
pos
38
38
Point After TD 6:09
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 6:22
1-J.Blackman complete to 3-C.Akers. 3-C.Akers runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:19
pos
35
37
Point After TD 7:41
31-J.Meeks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 7:44
8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
01:20
pos
34
31
Point After TD 9:47
31-J.Meeks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 9:47
6-C.Evans complete to 17-X.Brown. 17-X.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
03:35
pos
27
31
Point After TD 13:22
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 13:26
1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
88
yds
02:32
pos
21
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:59
31-J.Meeks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 3:07
6-C.Evans runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
51
yds
03:31
pos
20
24
Point After TD 8:55
31-J.Meeks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 9:24
1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Straughter at ULM 43. 21-C.Straughter runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
63
yds
00:04
pos
13
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:04
23-R.Aguayo 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
3:03
pos
7
24
Point After TD 3:43
31-J.Meeks extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:50
6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
44
yds
01:30
pos
6
21
Point After TD 14:26
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 14:29
1-J.Blackman runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
01:46
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:06
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:10
1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
4:40
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:51
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:55
3-C.Akers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
02:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 30
Rushing 7 19
Passing 15 9
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 6-15 10-19
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 415 491
Total Plays 79 90
Avg Gain 5.3 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 178 219
Rush Attempts 41 50
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 4.4
Net Yards Passing 237 272
Comp. - Att. 23-38 30-40
Yards Per Pass 6.2 6.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 2-10
Penalties - Yards 9-74 11-108
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-45.7 5-42.8
Return Yards 93 167
Punts - Returns 1-5 2-32
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 5-135
Int. - Returns 2-58 0-0
Kicking 6/7 7/7
Extra Points 5/6 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
UL-Monroe 1-1 071417644
Florida St. 1-1 1410014745
FSU -23, O/U 65.5
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 237 PASS YDS 272
178 RUSH YDS 219
415 TOTAL YDS 491
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 241 2 0 131.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 241 2 0 131.2
C. Evans 23/38 241 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 126 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 126 1
Jo. Johnson 26 126 1 22
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 32 2
C. Evans 10 32 2 10
A. Vaughn 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
A. Vaughn 4 17 0 7
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Phillips 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
J. Pederson 6 85 1 33
X. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 1
X. Brown 5 55 1 20
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
M. McCray 6 52 0 21
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Hodoh 2 26 0 16
T. Lamm 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Lamm 1 8 0 8
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
Z. Jackson 1 7 0 7
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Batiste 1 5 0 5
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Jo. Johnson 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
D. Louis Jr. 2-0 2.0 0
K. Swinney 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Swinney 1-0 0.0 0
C. Day 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Day 0-0 0.0 1
C. Straughter 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Straughter 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Meeks 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Meeks 1/1 24 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 0
J. Porter 6 45.7 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 16 0
M. McCray 2 15.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
B. Batiste 1 5.0 5 0
Florida St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 282 3 2 149.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 282 3 2 149.0
J. Blackman 30/40 282 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
36 193 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 193 2
C. Akers 36 193 2 24
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
K. Laborn 6 19 0 0
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 1
J. Blackman 6 5 1 7
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Matthews 2 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
T. Terry 6 57 0 18
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 1
C. Akers 5 55 1 44
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
D. Matthews 7 47 1 18
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 1
T. Harrison 3 43 1 19
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
O. Wilson 3 36 0 13
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. McKitty 2 21 0 13
K. Gavin 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Gavin 2 16 0 10
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Thompson 1 7 0 7
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. McDonald 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Durden 2-0 1.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
R. Aguayo 1/1 36 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Martin 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 2
T. Martin 5 42.8 2 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 27.0 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 27.0 49 0
K. Helton 5 27.0 49 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 26 0
D. Matthews 2 16.0 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 0:30 3 5 Punt
11:51 LAMON 20 2:16 8 42 Punt
4:06 LAMON 16 1:51 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 LAMON 25 3:08 8 3 Punt
9:50 LAMON 27 2:40 10 72 Downs
5:20 FSU 44 1:30 5 44 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 LAMON 1 1:12 3 6 Punt
11:11 LAMON 32 1:32 4 12 Fumble
6:38 FSU 46 3:31 8 41 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 LAMON 40 3:35 10 58 TD
9:04 FSU 33 1:20 5 48 TD
6:09 LAMON 25 4:30 13 68 FG
1:05 LAMON 30 0:00 1 13
0:58 LAMON 30 0:36 3 5 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
FSU 25 3 25 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 FSU 30 2:29 9 70 TD
8:55 FSU 20 4:45 14 80 TD
2:10 LAMON 40 1:46 9 40 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 FSU 24 0:43 3 8 Punt
6:40 FSU 2 0:45 4 6 Punt
3:43 LAMON 50 3:03 10 31 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FSU 22 0:00 4 19 Punt
12:07 FSU 41 0:45 3 7 Punt
9:28 FSU 35 0:04 3 -9 INT
8:55 FSU 28 2:15 6 27 Fumble
2:59 FSU 22 2:32 14 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 FSU 34 0:11 4 -2 INT
7:41 FSU 25 1:19 5 75 TD
1:33 FSU 25 0:18 3 6 Punt
0:18 FSU 21 0:08 2 24
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
LAMON 25 6 25 TD
