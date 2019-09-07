|
|
|LAMON
|FSU
Akers helps Florida St. hold off ULM in overtime
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Cam Akers had a program-record 36 carries, the final one a 4-yard touchdown, as Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-44 in overtime on Saturday.
Caleb Evans had a 5-yard touchdown run just moments later and the Warhawks went for the one-point conversion that would force a second overtime period, but Jacob Meeks missed the kick, setting off a celebration on the Seminoles' sideline and in the stands.
Akers, a junior tailback, ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 44-yard TD reception for Florida State (1-1).
James Blackman completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Seminoles. He connected with nine receivers, throwing touchdowns to D.J. Matthews, Tre'Shaun Harrison and Akers.
But Blackman's mistakes were costly. The redshirt sophomore quarterback and receiver Tamorrion Terry miscommunicated on a third-quarter pass play as ULM's Corey Straughter jumped in front of a pass and ran 57 yards for a touchdown as the Warhawks cut the FSU lead to 24-14.
ULM (1-1) had four touchdowns and a field goal on its final six opportunities in regulation to force overtime. Meeks' 24-yard field-goal attempt with 1:30 left tied the game at 38.
Evans completed 23 of 38 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Johnson ran 26 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Blackman had a pair of first-half touchdown passes as Florida State had scored on its first three drives and led 24-7 at the half.
FSU was 10 of 19 on third-down conversions after converting on just 1 of 12 in the opener vs. Boise State.
THE TAKEAWAY
ULM: The Warhawks made adjustments, accumulated 419 offensive yards and had Florida State on the ropes until the missed kick in overtime.
Florida State: The Seminoles escaped with a victory in a game where the school paid ULM $1.65 million to make the trip to Tallahassee.
UP NEXT
ULM: at Iowa State on Sept. 21.
Florida State: at Virginia on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|30
|Rushing
|7
|19
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|415
|491
|Total Plays
|79
|90
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|219
|Rush Attempts
|41
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|30-40
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|2-10
|Penalties - Yards
|9-74
|11-108
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|93
|167
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|5-135
|Int. - Returns
|2-58
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/7
|7/7
|Extra Points
|5/6
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|219
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|491
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|23/38
|241
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|26
|126
|1
|22
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|10
|32
|2
|10
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|4
|17
|0
|7
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|6
|85
|1
|33
|
X. Brown 17 WR
|X. Brown
|5
|55
|1
|20
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|6
|52
|0
|21
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Batiste 4 WR
|B. Batiste
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Meeks 31 K
|J. Meeks
|1/1
|24
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|6
|45.7
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Batiste 4 WR
|B. Batiste
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|30/40
|282
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|36
|193
|2
|24
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|6
|19
|0
|0
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|6
|5
|1
|7
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|6
|57
|0
|18
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|5
|55
|1
|44
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|7
|47
|1
|18
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|43
|1
|19
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|36
|0
|13
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
K. Gavin 89 WR
|K. Gavin
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|1/1
|36
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|5
|42.8
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|5
|27.0
|49
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|2
|16.0
|26
|0
