Pickett throws for 321 yards, Pitt clamps down on Ohio 20-10

  • Sep 07, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett deleted most of his social media accounts before the season as a way to help him stay focused amid all the noise. So he didn't know and didn't particularly care about the reaction to his uneven performance in an opening loss to Virginia.

Instead, Pickett kept doing what he's done since the moment he arrived on campus more than 2 1/2 years ago: he kept grinding, confident the protection issues in front of him and the accuracy issues that plagued him against the Cavaliers would work themselves out. For the most part in an orderly 20-10 win over Ohio on Saturday, they did.

Working behind a line that appeared to improve by the snap, Pickett passed for a career-high 321 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown to Maurice Ffrench that gave Pitt (1-1) an early 10-point lead it never came close to squandering. A week after hitting on barely half of his 41 attempts while getting sacked four times, Pickett hit on 26 of 37 passes and was taken down just once.

''I just think we executed better all around, not just me,'' Pickett said. ''The offensive line blocked great. Receivers got open. Everything was just clicking.''

Ffrench finished with 10 receptions for 138 yards, both career bests. A.J. Davis ran for 89 yards for Pitt and Vincent Davis added 50 on the ground, including his first career touchdown that put the Panthers up 17-0 midway through the second quarter. That was more than enough cushion for a defense that kept the Bobcats (1-1) in check. Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman finished with three of Pitt's six sacks as the Panthers never let Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke get going.

Dealing with the after effects of a fever that left him at less than 100%, Rourke hit on 15 of 27 passes for 177 yards and couldn't make anything happen with his legs. Rourke, who ran for 75 yards in Ohio's season opener against Rhode Island, finished with minus-43 yards on the ground. The Bobcats punted 10 times, finished with just 12 first downs and produced 212 total yards.

''It was a very, very frustrating game for all of us,'' Ohio coach Frank Solich said. ''When something like this happens to you, all you can do is go back to work.''

Ohio's only real push came late in the third quarter when De'Montre Tuggle's 7-yard touchdown run drew the Bobcats within 10. Ohio would get no closer. The Bobcats managed just one first down over their final three drives and Pitt's size advantage up front wore Ohio down. The Panthers took over at the Pitt 7 with 7:05 remaining and never let the Bobcats get the ball back, bleeding the clock behind an offensive line that pushed Ohio around until the clock hit zero.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ohio: The Bobcats might be the preseason favorites in the MAC but the secondary could be an issue. Ohio let FCS-level Rhode Island pile up 291 yards through the air in Week 1 and again looked shaky.

Pitt: Even without starting linemen Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp - both of whom are out for the season with knee injuries - the defense could still be dangerous. Ohio struggled to generate any rhythm with Rourke under duress most of the day. Twyman's three sacks were the most by a Panther defensive tackle since current Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald did it against Utah in 2011.

PROTECTING PICKETT

While Pickett tuned out the criticism after Week 1, Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey did not. The senior felt his teammate shouldered entirely too much of the blame.

''We gave up 14 pressures as an offensive line,'' Morrissey said. ''When you get hit 14 times, I don't blame him for wanting to scramble. He's getting hit that many times, what quarterback in the country has to be confident in their o-line after that performance? It was more on us. We should have got more heat than he did.''

READY TO RUN

The Panthers ran for 160 yards on 37 attempts. Three players - A.J. Davis, Vincent Davis and V'Lique Carter - all had at least six carries. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi will continue to spread it around for the time being.

''We're going to play the hot guy,'' Narduzzi said. ''It'll be that way until we find out who `The Dude' is.''

UP NEXT

Ohio: The Bobcats travel to Marshall next Saturday, the return of the ''Battle for the Bell.'' Ohio leads the all-time series 33-20, including a victory in 2015 in the last game between the two schools.

Pitt: Visits 15th-ranked Penn State next Saturday in the final game of a four-game renewal of the in-state rivalry. The Nittany Lions have won the last two meetings by a combined 84-20.

''I don't like them one bit,'' Morrissey said of the Nittany Lions. ''That's pretty obvious. I play for Pitt.''

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 4:27
24-D.Tuggle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:12
pos
9
20
Field Goal 6:53
97-A.Kessman 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
75
yds
02:29
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:05
2-L.Zervos 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
69
yds
02:23
pos
3
17
Point After TD 9:28
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 9:35
22-V.Davis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
03:15
pos
0
16
Point After TD 14:47
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 15:00
8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:13
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:58
97-A.Kessman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
89
yds
03:07
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 22
Rushing 4 7
Passing 6 14
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 169 477
Total Plays 56 74
Avg Gain 3.0 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 35 160
Rush Attempts 29 37
Avg Rush Yards 1.2 4.3
Net Yards Passing 134 317
Comp. - Att. 15-27 26-37
Yards Per Pass 5.0 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-43 1-4
Penalties - Yards 5-34 10-75
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-43.5 5-41.2
Return Yards 15 45
Punts - Returns 2-15 7-25
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 1-1 037010
Pittsburgh 1-1 3143020
PITT -4, O/U 55
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 134 PASS YDS 317
35 RUSH YDS 160
169 TOTAL YDS 477
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 177 0 0 110.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 177 0 0 110.6
N. Rourke 15/27 177 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
O. Allison 14 47 0 8
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 1
D. Tuggle 4 20 1 8
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Ross 2 11 0 6
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -43 0
N. Rourke 9 -43 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
J. Buckner 4 60 0 45
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
O. Allison 2 32 0 34
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
I. Cox 2 32 0 27
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Odom 1 22 0 22
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Knock 1 19 0 19
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
S. Hooks 2 11 0 6
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Walton 1 4 0 4
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Tuggle 1 0 0 0
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Luehrman 0 0 0 0
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Ross 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Popp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Popp 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
L. Zervos 1/1 23 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 43.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 43.5 4
M. Farkas 10 43.5 4 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
I. Cox 1 1.0 1 0
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Buckner 1 14.0 14 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 321 1 0 152.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 321 1 0 152.1
K. Pickett 26/37 321 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 89 0
A. Davis 13 89 0 22
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 50 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 50 1
V. Davis 12 50 1 13
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
V. Carter 6 22 0 10
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Sibley Jr. 3 3 0 3
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
K. Pickett 2 -1 0 3
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Ffrench 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 138 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 1
M. Ffrench 10 138 1 74
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
T. Mack 3 57 0 23
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
W. Gragg 4 38 0 11
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Mathews 2 30 0 18
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Tipton 2 27 0 20
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 3 22 0 11
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Davis 1 7 0 7
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Sibley Jr. 1 2 0 2
D. Carter 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Carter 0 0 0 0
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wayne 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 3.0
J. Twyman 3-0 3.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Alexandre 1-0 1.0 0
W. Davis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
2/3 6/6
A. Kessman 2/3 41 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 3
K. Christodoulou 4 45.3 3 54
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 25.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 25.0 1
K. Pickett 1 25.0 1 25
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Mack 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
7 3.6 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 3.6 18 0
M. Ffrench 7 3.6 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 OHIO 19 1:41 4 21 Punt
7:53 OHIO 25 1:28 5 15 Fumble
4:38 OHIO 45 1:26 6 21
2:00 PITT 34 1:40 5 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 OHIO 25 1:24 3 -6 Punt
9:28 OHIO 25 2:23 6 69 FG
3:50 OHIO 27 2:07 6 -16 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 PITT 48 1:37 3 -12 Punt
6:39 OHIO 25 2:12 5 75 TD
1:22 OHIO 15 0:40 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 OHIO 8 0:59 4 1 Punt
9:40 OHIO 6 2:15 6 30 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 25 1:00 4 5 Punt
11:05 PITT 12 3:07 14 79 FG
5:45 PITT 5 3:24 8 21 Punt
2:45 PITT 34 0:00 1 0
0:20 PITT 20 0:13 3 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 OHIO 47 3:15 8 44 TD
1:38 PITT 8 1:14 4 16 Halftime
1:38 PITT 8 1:14 4 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 PITT 22 2:29 9 55 FG
4:04 PITT 20 2:35 7 40 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 PITT 45 0:58 3 8 Punt
12:10 PITT 45 2:30 5 13 Punt
7:20 PITT 7 6:05 11 69 Game
