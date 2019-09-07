|
|
|CSTCAR
|KANSAS
Coastal Carolina overpowers Kansas 12-7
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) CJ Marable rushed for 148 yards and recorded two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 12-7 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.
Fred Payton connected with Marable for 20 yards to pick up the Chanticleers (1-1) lone touchdown of the first half; however, a missed extra-point attempt in conjunction with a shanked 31-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi sent the Chanticleers to the locker room facing a 7-6 deficit.
To open the second half, Chandler Kryst picked off the pass of Carter Stanley, fueling a 64-yard drive by Coastal Carolina resulting in a second touchdown for Marable and an ultimately insurmountable lead for the Chanticleers.
A third missed field goal by Biscardi, this time from 27 yards, gifted Kansas (1-1) one final offensive drive late in the fourth quarter, yet the Jayhawks were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs after gaining only eight yards.
In his highly-anticipated season debut following a one-game suspension, Kansas' Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries to lead the Jayhawks.
Khalil Herbert tacked on an additional 82 yards on the ground, including a 41-yard touchdown run to cap the Jayhawks' opening offensive drive and secure the lone Kansas touchdown. However, the efforts of the shifty Kansas running back unit were unable to make amends for two untimely interceptions and a 107-yard passing performance by Stanley.
THE TAKEAWAY
Coastal Carolina: In only their second season as a full-time FBS team, the Chanticleers were to overpower their first Big 12 opponent in program history for much of the evening, hanging 291 total yards of offense on Kansas compared to the Jayhawks' 280. Cracking a five-game losing streak, Coastal Carolina showed improvements offensively following a struggle-ridden opener against Eastern Michigan last week featuring four interceptions.
Kansas: Falling to 1-1, the slim margin of victory last week paired with the loss to Coastal Carolina leaves much to be desired from the newly-renovated Kansas offense. The return of Williams appeared to provide a needed spark to the Kansas run-game, allowing the Jayhawks to pick up 68 more yards on the ground than they recorded last week.
UP NEXT
Kansas: The Jayhawks head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Friday to take on Boston College in their first matchup on the road this season.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers will host Norfolk State on Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|273
|270
|Total Plays
|63
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|173
|Rush Attempts
|49
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|101
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|5.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-18
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.3
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|43
|44
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-6
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/3
|1/2
|Extra Points
|0/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|270
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|6/9
|98
|1
|0
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|2/5
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|24
|148
|1
|27
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|11
|34
|0
|7
|
R. White 23 RB
|R. White
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Bedgood 16 WR
|A. Bedgood
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|5
|1
|0
|9
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|4
|-16
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|46
|0
|24
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
J. Miller 84 WR
|J. Miller
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Holmes 3 WR
|T. Holmes
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Bell 11 TE
|S. Bell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Carter 63 OL
|T. Carter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kryst 13 CB
|C. Kryst
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/2
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|4
|40.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|13/19
|107
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|22
|99
|0
|15
|
K. Herbert 10 RB
|K. Herbert
|8
|82
|1
|41
|
D. Williams 25 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Stanley 9 QB
|C. Stanley
|4
|-12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
|S. Robinson Jr.
|4
|45
|0
|15
|
J. Sosinski 82 TE
|J. Sosinski
|3
|36
|0
|20
|
A. Parchment 4 WR
|A. Parchment
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
|P. Williams Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
V. Gardner 18 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moragne 97 DE
|D. Moragne
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Kamara 5 LB
|A. Kamara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Torneden 1 S
|B. Torneden
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brown 90 DT
|J. Brown
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Thompson 80 P
|K. Thompson
|2
|49.5
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
33
10
3rd 5:53 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
44
2nd 3:28 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 9:40 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESP2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final ESP3
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESP+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESP+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACCN
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESP+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESP+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACCN
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESP+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESP+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESP+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3