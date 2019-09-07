Drive Chart
Coastal Carolina overpowers Kansas 12-7

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) CJ Marable rushed for 148 yards and recorded two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 12-7 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.

Fred Payton connected with Marable for 20 yards to pick up the Chanticleers (1-1) lone touchdown of the first half; however, a missed extra-point attempt in conjunction with a shanked 31-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi sent the Chanticleers to the locker room facing a 7-6 deficit.

To open the second half, Chandler Kryst picked off the pass of Carter Stanley, fueling a 64-yard drive by Coastal Carolina resulting in a second touchdown for Marable and an ultimately insurmountable lead for the Chanticleers.

A third missed field goal by Biscardi, this time from 27 yards, gifted Kansas (1-1) one final offensive drive late in the fourth quarter, yet the Jayhawks were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs after gaining only eight yards.

In his highly-anticipated season debut following a one-game suspension, Kansas' Pooka Williams Jr. rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries to lead the Jayhawks.

Khalil Herbert tacked on an additional 82 yards on the ground, including a 41-yard touchdown run to cap the Jayhawks' opening offensive drive and secure the lone Kansas touchdown. However, the efforts of the shifty Kansas running back unit were unable to make amends for two untimely interceptions and a 107-yard passing performance by Stanley.

THE TAKEAWAY

Coastal Carolina: In only their second season as a full-time FBS team, the Chanticleers were to overpower their first Big 12 opponent in program history for much of the evening, hanging 291 total yards of offense on Kansas compared to the Jayhawks' 280. Cracking a five-game losing streak, Coastal Carolina showed improvements offensively following a struggle-ridden opener against Eastern Michigan last week featuring four interceptions.

Kansas: Falling to 1-1, the slim margin of victory last week paired with the loss to Coastal Carolina leaves much to be desired from the newly-renovated Kansas offense. The return of Williams appeared to provide a needed spark to the Kansas run-game, allowing the Jayhawks to pick up 68 more yards on the ground than they recorded last week.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks head to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Friday to take on Boston College in their first matchup on the road this season.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers will host Norfolk State on Saturday

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:58
12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
plays
yds
pos
12
7
Touchdown 8:03
1-C.Marable runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
44
yds
03:34
pos
12
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:41
29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 0:48
9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
64
yds
02:08
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:32
83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:45
10-K.Herbert runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
2:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 17
Rushing 13 10
Passing 6 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-9 4-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-3
Total Net Yards 273 270
Total Plays 63 56
Avg Gain 4.3 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 172 173
Rush Attempts 49 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 4.7
Net Yards Passing 101 97
Comp. - Att. 8-14 13-19
Yards Per Pass 7.2 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 1-10
Penalties - Yards 4-31 5-40
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-40.3 2-49.5
Return Yards 43 44
Punts - Returns 1-12 2-7
Kickoffs - Returns 1-6 2-37
Int. - Returns 2-25 0-0
Kicking 0/3 1/2
Extra Points 0/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chanticleers 1-1 066012
Jayhawks 1-1 70007
KANSAS -7, O/U 54
Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
 101 PASS YDS 97
172 RUSH YDS 173
273 TOTAL YDS 270
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 98 1 0 194.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 98 1 0 194.8
F. Payton 6/9 98 1 0
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 21 0 0 75.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 21 0 0 75.3
B. Carpenter 2/5 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 148 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 148 1
C. Marable 24 148 1 27
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Hairston 11 34 0 7
R. White 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
R. White 3 5 0 5
A. Bedgood 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Bedgood 1 4 0 4
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
B. Carpenter 5 1 0 9
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -16 0
F. Payton 4 -16 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
I. Likely 2 46 0 24
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Heiligh 2 26 0 19
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
C. Marable 1 20 1 20
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Miller 1 12 0 12
T. Holmes 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Holmes 1 9 0 9
S. Bell 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Bell 1 6 0 6
S. Denmark 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Denmark 0 0 0 0
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hairston 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Carter 63 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Carter 1-0 1.0 0
A. Spillum 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Spillum 1-0 1.0 0
C. Kryst 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Kryst 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/2 0/1
M. Biscardi 0/2 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 2
M. Prosser 4 40.3 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
J. Williams 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Heiligh 1 12.0 12 0
Jayhawks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 107 0 2 94.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 107 0 2 94.7
C. Stanley 13/19 107 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 99 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 99 0
P. Williams Jr. 22 99 0 15
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 82 1
K. Herbert 8 82 1 41
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
D. Williams 2 4 0 3
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -12 0
C. Stanley 4 -12 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
S. Robinson Jr. 4 45 0 15
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Sosinski 3 36 0 20
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
A. Parchment 3 14 0 11
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
P. Williams Jr. 2 10 0 7
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
V. Gardner 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Moragne 1-0 1.0 0
A. Kamara 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Kamara 1-0 1.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Torneden 0-1 0.5 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Brown 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 0
K. Thompson 2 49.5 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
B. Miles 1 12.0 12 0
J. Horne 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Horne 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 7 0
K. Lassiter II 2 3.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 CSTCAR 25 3:17 6 15 Punt
4:20 CSTCAR 22 4:17 9 64 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 CSTCAR 4 5:01 11 40 Punt
2:56 CSTCAR 36 2:08 6 64 TD
0:06 CSTCAR 22 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 CSTCAR 7 0:00 3 -1 Punt
11:37 KANSAS 44 3:34 7 44 TD
4:03 CSTCAR 41 0:23 4 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 CSTCAR 16 7:53 14 74 FG Miss
4:10 KANSAS 28 2:42 6 12 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 35 3:15 8 65 TD
8:15 KANSAS 15 3:40 8 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 20 2:06 6 -16 INT
6:28 KANSAS 15 2:55 6 5 Punt
0:41 KANSAS 30 0:27 5 48 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 CSTCAR 39 1:09 4 1 INT
7:58 KANSAS 25 3:13 8 34 Downs
2:58 KANSAS 46 2:55 8 37 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:39 KANSAS 20 0:44 4 8 Downs
