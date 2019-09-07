|
|
|ARMY
|MICH
No. 7 Michigan holds on to beat Army 24-21 in 2 overtimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
''Sometimes you got to fight like that,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army coach Jeff Monken said he was incredibly disappointed to come up short again.
''Our guys had a determination this week and a belief that we were going to win this game long before we showed up,'' Monken said.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet's third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.
''At that moment, I knew it was game,'' Hutchinson said, still holding the final football used in the game about 30 minutes after it ended.
Michigan turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth, including early in the quarter when Harbaugh could have chosen to kick a go-ahead, 36-yard field goal.
The Black Knights appeared to have the stronger and smarter team for much of the afternoon, running its triple option offense effectively and making fewer mistakes.
Army's Sandon McCoy scored on a 1-yard TD in the opening quarter after Patterson lost a fumble on his first drive. The Wolverines answered with Charbonnet's 2-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull into a 7-all tie, a drive they kept alive with a fake punt. On the trick play on a fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 42, a short snap went to Michael Barrett and he threw a 25-yard pass to Dax Hill to pick up a desperately needed first down.
Harbaugh said he would've elected to punt if Delvin Gil was not called for a false start, which allowed him to see Army's punt coverage.
Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren lost a fumble and the Black Knights took advantage, going ahead on Hopkins' 1-yard TD run late in the second.
Hopkins threw an ill-advised pass on third-and-5 from the Michigan 5 and Lavert Hill intercepted it early in the third quarter. Michigan made the most of the opportunity with the ball, capping a 12-play drive with Charbonnet's 1-yard TD run and pulled into a 14-all tie.
THE TAKEAWAY
Army: The Black Knights have become a team to watch in major college football. They gave the Sooners a scare last year and went on to win a program-record 11 games, including a third straight bowl victory. Army hasn't beaten a top 10 team since knocking off No. 9 Penn State in 1963.
Michigan: If the Wolverines can't figure out how to cut down on fumbling, they will have a hard time approaching their lofty goals of winning the Big Ten title and contending for a national championship. The new-look offense is still a work in progress, clearly, after two games under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan will likely fall out of the top 10 after surviving a scare against an unranked team.
UP NEXT
Army: Plays on Saturday against Texas-San Antonio in the Alamodome.
Michigan: The Wolverines have a lot of time to work on their problems before playing Sept. 21 at No. 17 Wisconsin.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|1
|11
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|238
|310
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|200
|108
|Rush Attempts
|61
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|38
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-5
|4-30
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|9-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|1-61.0
|Return Yards
|12
|85
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-70
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|3/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|38
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|200
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|2/4
|43
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|29
|92
|0
|8
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|18
|41
|2
|8
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|5
|39
|0
|31
|
S. McCoy 3 RB
|S. McCoy
|6
|15
|1
|5
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|3
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
|A. Hobbs IV
|2
|43
|0
|34
|
C. Harrison 88 WR
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Christiansen 54 LB
|C. Christiansen
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Riley 23 DB
|E. Riley
|10-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. McClinton 7 DB
|J. McClinton
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. West 52 LB
|A. West
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 27 DB
|C. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 53 LB
|A. Smith
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 2 DB
|M. Morrison
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 57 DL
|J. Covington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
|J. Bourdeau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stephenson 31 LB
|J. Stephenson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lowery 43 LB
|J. Lowery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Patterson 55 DL
|E. Patterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
|C. Cunningham Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stoddard 93 DL
|R. Stoddard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 55 OL
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Talley 96 K
|C. Talley
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Potter 17 P
|Z. Potter
|4
|45.0
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Miranda 4 DB
|A. Miranda
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|19/29
|207
|0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|33
|100
|3
|12
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
|B. VanSumeren
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|8
|-18
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|81
|0
|25
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|2
|32
|0
|18
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|2
|29
|0
|24
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|3
|24
|0
|15
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|4-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anthony 34 LB
|J. Anthony
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mason 42 DL
|B. Mason
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Danna 4 DL
|M. Danna
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|1
|61.0
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Jackson 15 WR
|G. Jackson
|3
|23.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
