No. 7 Michigan holds on to beat Army 24-21 in 2 overtimes

  • Sep 07, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-0) didn't lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.

''Sometimes you got to fight like that,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.

Army coach Jeff Monken said he was incredibly disappointed to come up short again.

''Our guys had a determination this week and a belief that we were going to win this game long before we showed up,'' Monken said.

Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football's winningest program barely stopped.

In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet's third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.

Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.

''At that moment, I knew it was game,'' Hutchinson said, still holding the final football used in the game about 30 minutes after it ended.

Michigan turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth, including early in the quarter when Harbaugh could have chosen to kick a go-ahead, 36-yard field goal.

The Black Knights appeared to have the stronger and smarter team for much of the afternoon, running its triple option offense effectively and making fewer mistakes.

Army's Sandon McCoy scored on a 1-yard TD in the opening quarter after Patterson lost a fumble on his first drive. The Wolverines answered with Charbonnet's 2-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull into a 7-all tie, a drive they kept alive with a fake punt. On the trick play on a fourth-and-10 from the Michigan 42, a short snap went to Michael Barrett and he threw a 25-yard pass to Dax Hill to pick up a desperately needed first down.

Harbaugh said he would've elected to punt if Delvin Gil was not called for a false start, which allowed him to see Army's punt coverage.

Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren lost a fumble and the Black Knights took advantage, going ahead on Hopkins' 1-yard TD run late in the second.

Hopkins threw an ill-advised pass on third-and-5 from the Michigan 5 and Lavert Hill intercepted it early in the third quarter. Michigan made the most of the opportunity with the ball, capping a 12-play drive with Charbonnet's 1-yard TD run and pulled into a 14-all tie.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights have become a team to watch in major college football. They gave the Sooners a scare last year and went on to win a program-record 11 games, including a third straight bowl victory. Army hasn't beaten a top 10 team since knocking off No. 9 Penn State in 1963.

Michigan: If the Wolverines can't figure out how to cut down on fumbling, they will have a hard time approaching their lofty goals of winning the Big Ten title and contending for a national championship. The new-look offense is still a work in progress, clearly, after two games under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will likely fall out of the top 10 after surviving a scare against an unranked team.

UP NEXT

Army: Plays on Saturday against Texas-San Antonio in the Alamodome.

Michigan: The Wolverines have a lot of time to work on their problems before playing Sept. 21 at No. 17 Wisconsin.

Scoring Summary
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
2-J.Moody 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
pos
21
24
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
pos
21
20
Point After TD
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown
8-K.Hopkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
pos
20
14
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:27
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
93
yds
05:26
pos
14
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:51
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:03
8-K.Hopkins runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
50
yds
06:38
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:28
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
04:33
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:01
96-C.Talley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 5:06
3-S.McCoy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
05:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 23
Rushing 12 7
Passing 1 11
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 5-16 9-16
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 238 310
Total Plays 66 76
Avg Gain 3.6 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 200 108
Rush Attempts 61 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.4
Net Yards Passing 38 202
Comp. - Att. 2-5 20-31
Yards Per Pass 7.6 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 4-30
Penalties - Yards 8-78 9-58
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 4-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-45.0 1-61.0
Return Yards 12 85
Punts - Returns 1-12 1--5
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-70
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-20
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
Army West Point 1-1 77007021
7 Michigan 2-0 70707324
MICH -21.5, O/U 47.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 38 PASS YDS 202
200 RUSH YDS 108
238 TOTAL YDS 310
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 1 90.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 1 90.3
K. Hopkins Jr. 2/4 43 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 92 0
C. Slomka 29 92 0 8
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 41 2
K. Hopkins Jr. 18 41 2 8
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
K. Walker 5 39 0 31
S. McCoy 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 1
S. McCoy 6 15 1 5
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Hobbs IV 3 13 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Hobbs IV 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
A. Hobbs IV 2 43 0 34
C. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Harrison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Christiansen 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
C. Christiansen 11-1 0.0 0
E. Riley 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 2.0
E. Riley 10-3 2.0 0
J. McClinton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. McClinton 6-1 0.0 0
A. West 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. West 5-1 0.0 0
C. Jones 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
A. Smith 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
A. Smith 5-2 1.0 0
M. Morrison 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Morrison 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bonsu 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 3-1 0.0 0
J. Covington 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Covington 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bourdeau 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bourdeau 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stephenson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Stephenson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Lowery 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Lowery 2-1 0.0 0
E. Patterson 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Patterson 1-0 1.0 0
A. Miranda 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Miranda 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cunningham Jr. 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Cunningham Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
R. Stoddard 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Stoddard 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Talley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
C. Talley 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Potter 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.0 2
Z. Potter 4 45.0 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Miranda 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
A. Miranda 1 12.0 12 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 207 0 0 125.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 207 0 0 125.5
S. Patterson 19/29 207 0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. McCaffrey 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 100 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 100 3
Z. Charbonnet 33 100 3 12
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Turner 3 20 0 11
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
B. VanSumeren 1 6 0 6
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -18 0
S. Patterson 8 -18 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
R. Bell 7 81 0 25
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
S. McKeon 2 35 0 22
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
N. Collins 2 32 0 18
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
N. Eubanks 2 29 0 24
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Black 3 24 0 15
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 6 0 6
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Jackson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 8-2 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
C. Kemp 7-2 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.5
A. Hutchinson 7-3 0.5 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Ross 7-2 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Uche 5-3 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
K. Paye 5-2 0.5 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-8 0 0.0
K. Hudson 4-8 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Metellus 4-1 0.0 0
J. Anthony 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Anthony 4-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 4-7 0.0 0
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Mason 1-1 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Danna 1-1 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 1/1 1
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Moody 1/1 43 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 61.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 61.0 0
W. Hart 1 61.0 0 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 30 0
G. Jackson 3 23.3 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
R. Bell 1 -5.0 -5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARMY 25 1:17 3 6 Punt
10:21 ARMY 40 5:15 10 60 TD
0:24 ARMY 25 0:00 1 -4 Fumble
0:16 ARMY 28 0:06 7 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:41 MICH 40 6:38 12 40 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 ARMY 35 4:56 11 60 INT
2:24 ARMY 25 1:44 4 7 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 ARMY 23 2:42 5 18 Punt
2:47 ARMY 42 2:42 9 25 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MICH 25 6 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
MICH 25 3 -39 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 MICH 27 2:22 8 13 Fumble
5:01 MICH 30 4:33 13 70 TD
0:24 ARMY 21 0:00 1 -51 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 MICH 6 2:01 6 28 Fumble
2:51 MICH 23 2:49 17 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:53 MICH 22 5:26 13 78 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 32 4:15 11 45 Downs
6:39 MICH 16 0:00 1 6
6:28 MICH 16 3:17 9 41 Downs
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARMY 25 5 25 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARMY 25 3 0 FG
