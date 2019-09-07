Drive Chart
Arizona State labors to 19-7 win over Sacramento State

  • Sep 07, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State's Eno Benjamin slipped into an open area across the middle, sprinted past a defender and into the end zone for a long fourth-quarter touchdown.

Until that big play, the Sun Devils seemed bogged down in the desert sand, unable to get out of their own way.

Struggling against an FCS opponent wasn't exactly what they had in mind for a Top 25 tuneup.

Benjamin caught a 72-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, Cristian Zendejas kicked four field goals and Arizona State labored to a 19-7 win over Sacramento State on Friday night.

''We can't play offense on our heels,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''That's what it looked like a lot of tonight.''

Arizona State (2-0) overcame inexperience - 25 freshmen saw action - with a convincing 30-7 opening win against Kent State.

The Sun Devils saw Friday night's game as a chance to clean up a few things with a road game against No. 19 Michigan State next.

Instead, they had a few growing pains against the Hornets (1-1) after beating them 55-0 in the teams' only other meeting.

Arizona State's offense sputtered, plagued by off-target passes, drops and an ineffective running game against a team ranked 115th in total defense last season - in the FCS.

''As an offense, I really didn't feel like we played to the standard we set as an offense,'' said Arizona State's Jayden Daniels, who threw for 304 yards and a touchdown on 17-of-27 passing.

Arizona State's defense was solid until the Hornets seemed to find something in the fourth quarter. Kevin Thomson hit Pierre Williams on a 40-yard pass, then found Tao McClinton on a 9-yard TD that pulled the Hornets within 12-7, giving themselves at least a shot at the upset.

''Our guys played hard,'' Sac State coach Troy Taylor said. ''They hung in the game and had a chance to win it at the end. I am proud of how our guys prepared and how they competed.''

Arizona State struggled before finally getting a spark early in the second quarter, when Brandon Aiyuk returned a punt 38 yards to Sac State's 9. A touchdown seemed imminent when A.J. Carter caught a pass from Daniels, but he fumbled just before crossing into the end zone and the Hornets recovered.

The Sun Devils had another good opportunity when their defense stopped Sac State on a fourth-and-1 from its own 33-yard line.

They botched that, too.

An airmailed snap on a third down forced Ethan Long to fall on the ball and Arizona State to settle for Zendejas' 36-yard field goal.

The Sun Devils led 3-0, were out-gained 131-78 and heard a few boos from the home crowd at halftime.

''I get it,'' Edwards said. ''When you aren't playing well, they boo.''

Zendejas kicked two more field goals in the third quarter, one after Frank Darby's 68-yard TD catch was wiped out Aiyuk's blindside block well away from the ball.

Aiyuk next caught a 52-yard pass to the Hornets' 5 and the Sun Devils lost a yard on three successive plays, leading to another Zendejas field goal to open the fourth quarter.

Sac State cut the lead to five before Benjamin broke off his long touchdown, giving the Sun Devils the cushion they needed.

''I've been on some games like that as a player and a coach, on the bad side of it,'' Edwards said. ''We were on the good side of it, we won.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Holding a Pac-12 team in check on the road should be a huge boost of confidence for Sac State headed into Big Sky play.

''I think what we have seen is that our team is pretty resilient,'' Taylor said. ''If we execute, we have a chance to beat anybody.''

Arizona State regressed from its opener and will need to get a lot better with a road game against 19th-ranked Michigan State up next.

THOMSON'S NIGHT

Thomson held his own against the bigger, stronger Sun Devils, throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown on 32-of-50 passing. He also had a few throws he probably would like to have back and his receivers dropped a few balls.

''He will come back from it and learn from it,'' Taylor said. ''He has a lot of ability. It is a big stage and he will play better.''

UP NEXT

Sacramento State opens Big Sky play Sept. 14 against Northern Colorado.

Arizona State plays at No. 19 Michigan State on Sept. 14.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:42
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
19
Touchdown 4:56
5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:24
pos
7
18
Point After TD 6:20
92-D.Medeiros extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
12
Touchdown 6:25
5-K.Thomson complete to 81-T.McClinton. 81-T.McClinton runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
92
yds
02:44
pos
6
12
Field Goal 0:21
45-C.Zendejas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
60
yds
02:46
pos
0
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:33
45-C.Zendejas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
124
yds
02:21
pos
0
9
Field Goal 9:26
45-C.Zendejas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
53
yds
03:40
pos
0
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:37
45-C.Zendejas 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
20
yds
03:07
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 15
Rushing 5 4
Passing 9 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-14 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 294 391
Total Plays 73 66
Avg Gain 4.0 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 42 91
Rush Attempts 23 39
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 2.3
Net Yards Passing 252 300
Comp. - Att. 32-50 17-27
Yards Per Pass 5.0 11.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-11 1-4
Penalties - Yards 8-64 4-60
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-41.7 5-47.6
Return Yards 31 36
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-36
Kickoffs - Returns 2-31 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 1/1 5/5
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Sacramento St. 1-1 00077
Arizona St. 2-0 0361019
ARIZST -35, O/U 63.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 252 PASS YDS 300
42 RUSH YDS 91
294 TOTAL YDS 391
Sacramento St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 263 1 1 110.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 263 1 1 110.8
K. Thomson 32/50 263 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 32 0
E. Dotson 11 32 0 8
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
B. Perkinson 2 12 0 12
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -2 0
K. Thomson 9 -2 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Williams 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
P. Williams 6 72 0 40
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 63 0
E. Dotson 10 63 0 14
M. Martin 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
M. Martin 5 59 0 22
T. McClinton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
T. McClinton 2 28 1 19
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
B. Perkinson 3 13 0 8
P. Clayton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
P. Clayton 1 10 0 10
I. Gable 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
I. Gable 2 7 0 6
D. Cotton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Cotton 2 7 0 4
J. Anderson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Anderson 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hawkins 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Hawkins 7-1 0.0 0
A. Perryman 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Perryman 6-0 0.0 0
M. Bruce 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Bruce 6-0 0.0 0
M. Garcia 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Garcia 4-1 0.0 0
E. Chambers 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Chambers 4-1 0.0 0
J. Erickson 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Erickson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Choates 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Choates 3-1 1.0 0
D. Bland 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Bland 3-1 0.0 0
A. Bailey 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Bailey 3-0 0.0 0
R. Lewis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Petti 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Petti 2-0 0.0 0
C. Barnes 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
P. Washington 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ordaz 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ordaz 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hjelm 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Hjelm 1-1 0.0 0
J. Harris 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
G. Obinna 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Obinna 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hunter 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
D. Ross 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ross 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Medeiros 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
D. Medeiros 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 41.7 2
S. Clark 7 41.7 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
M. Johnson 2 15.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Williams 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
P. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Arizona St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 304 1 0 169.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 304 1 0 169.8
J. Daniels 17/27 304 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 69 0
E. Benjamin 24 69 0 33
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
J. Daniels 7 25 0 11
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
I. Floyd 5 13 0 8
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
E. Long 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 98 0
B. Aiyuk 4 98 0 52
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 94 1
E. Benjamin 4 94 1 72
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
Ky. Williams 4 29 0 13
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
F. Darby 1 22 0 45
N. Matthews 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Matthews 1 13 0 13
A. Carter 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Carter 1 9 0 9
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Newsome 1 8 0 8
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Kerley 1 8 0 8
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hudson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Lucas 7-0 0.0 0
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
C. Phillips 6-0 0.0 1
T. Whiley 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Whiley 5-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Fields 5-1 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Robertson 4-2 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.5
D. Davidson 4-1 1.5 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 4-1 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Butler 3-1 1.0 0
T. Davis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Soelle 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Lole 2-3 0.0 0
R. Wilkins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wilkins 1-0 0.0 0
M. Matus 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Matus 1-0 0.0 0
G. Lea 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
G. Lea 0-1 0.5 0
C. Hatch 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hatch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
C. Zendejas 4/4 36 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 47.6 3
M. Turk 5 47.6 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
J. Jones 1 -2.0 0 0
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
B. Aiyuk 1 38.0 38 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 SACST 8 1:39 4 7 Punt
8:34 SACST 8 5:52 14 60 Downs
0:31 SACST 12 0:08 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 SACST 20 4:50 11 32 Punt
7:20 SACST 24 0:54 4 9 Downs
2:00 SACST 20 0:51 5 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 SACST 25 0:00 3 0 Punt
9:20 SACST 25 1:19 4 17 Punt
5:02 SACST 25 1:32 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SACST 25 0:49 4 -6 Punt
9:09 SACST 28 2:44 9 72 TD
4:42 SACST 25 2:05 7 -5 INT
1:00 SACST 20 0:53 8 52
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZST 25 1:44 4 23 Punt
10:19 ARIZST 41 1:04 3 9 Punt
2:36 ARIZST 32 2:01 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 SACST 9 1:02 3 9 Fumble
8:14 ARIZST 10 0:44 3 8 Punt
5:44 SACST 33 3:07 9 28 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 ARIZST 39 3:40 8 53 FG
7:54 ARIZST 19 2:21 7 64 FG
3:07 ARIZST 32 2:46 6 60 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 ARIZST 25 4:18 12 47 Downs
6:20 ARIZST 25 1:24 3 75 TD
2:02 ARIZST 20 0:57 3 3 Punt
