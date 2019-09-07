Drive Chart
Zero no more: San Diego State gets first win over UCLA 23-14

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Ryan Agnew passed for a career-high 293 yards and a touchdown, Matt Araiza kicked three field goals and San Diego State defeated UCLA 23-14 on Saturday, marking the Aztecs' first win over the Bruins.

It is San Diego State's fifth victory over a Pac-12 team since 2016, but it was 0-21-1 against UCLA coming into the game.

Agnew completed 23 of 31 passes while Kobe Smith had seven receptions for 131 yards and a score.

''We wanted to make history and be the first team to beat UCLA,'' Agnew said. ''We came out prepared, we were excited, we were happy. We got to play in a monumental stadium in the Rose Bowl. Offense, defense and special teams brought it. It was a good team win.''

The difference in the game was time of possession and turnovers. The Aztecs controlled the ball for 38:16 and scored 10 points off a pair of UCLA turnovers.

San Diego State (2-0) took a 10-7 lead during the final minute in the first quarter when Araiza hit a career-long 43-yard field goal. The Aztecs got the ball on their own 45 when Tariq Thompson recovered a Mike Martinez fumble.

The Aztecs then took a 10-point lead with 12:50 remaining in the third quarter when Agnew connected with Smith for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith caught the ball at the Bruins 6 and dragged defensive back Jay Shaw into the end zone.

The TD came two plays after Caden McDonald recovered Dorian Thompson-Robinson's fumble following a sack by Kyahva Tezino.

Greg Dulcich brought the Bruins within 17-14 midway through the third quarter when he caught a 20-yard touchdown from Thompson-Robinson. That would be as close as they would get though as Ariaza added a pair of field goals.

''San Diego State beating UCLA, if it had been two or three times, I would say it wouldn't be unusual. But since it was the 23rd meeting and finally winning one that kind of makes it a special day,'' San Diego State coach Rocky Long said.

Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 35 passes for 191 yards and a TD. Joshua Kelley, who missed last week's opener at Cincinnati due to a knee injury, had 57 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

Things looked good for UCLA (0-2) early. It scored on its first series when Joshua Kelley ran around left end from 5 yards out. San Diego State responded on its next possession as Chase Jasmin's 2-yard TD capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 7:13.

''I thought there were opportunities to make plays and we didn't,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''The fact we haven't lost to them before means absolutely nothing. We weren't before. We lost to them now and it hurts.''

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: The Aztecs now have more wins in the Pac-12 the past four seasons than Oregon State.

UCLA: Chip Kelly is 0-5 in nonconference games as Bruins' coach, with four of the defeats coming to Group of Five teams.

STAYING AWAY

Saturday's game drew 36,951, which is the smallest crowd to attend a UCLA game in 22 years. It is also the second straight Bruins home game, dating to last season's finale against Stanford, that has drawn under 40,000.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Travels to New Mexico State next Saturday. The Aztecs have won seven straight in the series.

UCLA: Hosts No. 4 Oklahoma next Saturday. The Bruins have lost four of five to the Sooners, including 49-21 last season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:17
2-M.Araiza 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
72
yds
06:19
pos
23
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:30
2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
58
yds
04:21
pos
20
14
Point After TD 8:12
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 8:18
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
04:32
pos
17
13
Point After TD 12:50
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 13:00
9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
36
yds
00:46
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:38
2-M.Araiza 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
26
yds
02:42
pos
10
7
Point After TD 4:50
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:55
22-C.Jasmin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
109
yds
07:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:03
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:08
27-J.Kelley runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
41
yds
01:29
pos
0
6
1st Downs 22 16
Rushing 3 5
Passing 15 10
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 6-15 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 357 244
Total Plays 78 67
Avg Gain 4.6 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 80 62
Rush Attempts 47 32
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 1.9
Net Yards Passing 277 182
Comp. - Att. 23-31 24-35
Yards Per Pass 8.9 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-16 2-17
Penalties - Yards 5-50 7-52
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.2 5-44.6
Return Yards 17 52
Punts - Returns 1-17 2-43
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-9
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego State 2-0 10010323
UCLA 0-2 707014
UCLA -7.5, O/U 45
Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
 277 PASS YDS 182
80 RUSH YDS 62
357 TOTAL YDS 244
San Diego State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 293 1 0 164.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 293 1 0 164.2
R. Agnew 23/31 293 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 41 0
J. Washington 20 41 0 10
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 19 0
J. Byrd 10 19 0 6
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
R. Agnew 7 19 0 19
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 1
C. Jasmin 3 3 1 2
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Bell 3 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 1
K. Smith 7 131 1 34
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Matthews 5 59 0 20
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
J. Washington 4 34 0 21
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Byrd 4 32 0 20
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
P. Houston 1 19 0 19
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Jasmin 1 11 0 11
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Kothe 1 7 0 7
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Dedeaux 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
K. Tezino 9-0 1.0 0
T. Hawkins 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 7-1 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 6-1 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Barcoo 5-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 4-0 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 3-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Cheatum 2-0 1.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Woods 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Woods 2-0 1.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Aleki 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
M. Araiza 3/4 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 3
B. Heicklen 5 38.2 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Byrd 1 17.0 17 0
UCLA
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 199 1 0 125.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 199 1 0 125.8
D. Thompson-Robinson 24/35 199 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 53 1
J. Kelley 15 53 1 12
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
D. Felton 10 28 0 9
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -19 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 -19 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
D. Asiasi 4 43 0 17
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
G. Dulcich 3 37 1 20
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 36 0
D. Felton 7 36 0 11
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
K. Philips 3 35 0 24
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Erwin 3 29 0 18
M. Martinez 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Martinez 1 14 0 14
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Cota 1 3 0 3
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Kelley 2 2 0 3
D. Priebe 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Priebe 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
K. Barnes 10-0 1.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
O. Odighizuwa 9-0 1.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 6-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 5-0 0.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 5-0 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Wade 4-0 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 4-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 3-1 0.0 0
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
M. Andrus Jr. 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Andrus Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 2-0 0.0 0
T. Manoa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Manoa 2-0 0.0 0
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dinneen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dinneen 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Lake 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mafi 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Mafi 1-2 0.0 0
J. Anderson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Molson 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Lynch 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
M. Lynch 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 30 0
K. Philips 2 21.5 30 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 1:01 3 0 Punt
12:03 SDGST 25 7:08 17 75 TD
4:20 SDGST 48 2:42 6 26 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 SDGST 20 1:38 4 26 Punt
10:45 SDGST 50 2:33 5 20 FG Miss
3:51 SDGST 27 2:36 9 34 Punt
0:40 SDGST 23 0:19 5 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 UCLA 36 0:46 2 36 TD
8:12 SDGST 25 1:32 5 8 Punt
4:51 SDGST 28 4:21 10 58 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 SDGST 27 6:19 12 65 FG
4:08 UCLA 46 0:13 3 1 Punt
2:34 UCLA 28 1:25 4 10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 SDGST 41 1:29 4 41 TD
4:50 UCLA 32 0:07 3 4 Fumble
0:54 UCLA 25 0:38 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 UCLA 6 1:10 3 5 Punt
7:31 UCLA 30 3:00 9 43 FG Miss
1:10 UCLA 12 0:26 5 20 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 UCLA 25 0:00 5 39 Fumble
12:50 UCLA 25 4:32 14 75 TD
6:09 UCLA 39 0:59 3 -1 Punt
0:25 UCLA 25 0:21 9 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:32 UCLA 25 1:01 6 21 Downs
3:50 UCLA 10 1:11 6 18 Downs
