Zero no more: San Diego State gets first win over UCLA 23-14
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Ryan Agnew passed for a career-high 293 yards and a touchdown, Matt Araiza kicked three field goals and San Diego State defeated UCLA 23-14 on Saturday, marking the Aztecs' first win over the Bruins.
It is San Diego State's fifth victory over a Pac-12 team since 2016, but it was 0-21-1 against UCLA coming into the game.
Agnew completed 23 of 31 passes while Kobe Smith had seven receptions for 131 yards and a score.
''We wanted to make history and be the first team to beat UCLA,'' Agnew said. ''We came out prepared, we were excited, we were happy. We got to play in a monumental stadium in the Rose Bowl. Offense, defense and special teams brought it. It was a good team win.''
The difference in the game was time of possession and turnovers. The Aztecs controlled the ball for 38:16 and scored 10 points off a pair of UCLA turnovers.
San Diego State (2-0) took a 10-7 lead during the final minute in the first quarter when Araiza hit a career-long 43-yard field goal. The Aztecs got the ball on their own 45 when Tariq Thompson recovered a Mike Martinez fumble.
The Aztecs then took a 10-point lead with 12:50 remaining in the third quarter when Agnew connected with Smith for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith caught the ball at the Bruins 6 and dragged defensive back Jay Shaw into the end zone.
The TD came two plays after Caden McDonald recovered Dorian Thompson-Robinson's fumble following a sack by Kyahva Tezino.
Greg Dulcich brought the Bruins within 17-14 midway through the third quarter when he caught a 20-yard touchdown from Thompson-Robinson. That would be as close as they would get though as Ariaza added a pair of field goals.
''San Diego State beating UCLA, if it had been two or three times, I would say it wouldn't be unusual. But since it was the 23rd meeting and finally winning one that kind of makes it a special day,'' San Diego State coach Rocky Long said.
Thompson-Robinson completed 24 of 35 passes for 191 yards and a TD. Joshua Kelley, who missed last week's opener at Cincinnati due to a knee injury, had 57 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
Things looked good for UCLA (0-2) early. It scored on its first series when Joshua Kelley ran around left end from 5 yards out. San Diego State responded on its next possession as Chase Jasmin's 2-yard TD capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 7:13.
''I thought there were opportunities to make plays and we didn't,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''The fact we haven't lost to them before means absolutely nothing. We weren't before. We lost to them now and it hurts.''
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: The Aztecs now have more wins in the Pac-12 the past four seasons than Oregon State.
UCLA: Chip Kelly is 0-5 in nonconference games as Bruins' coach, with four of the defeats coming to Group of Five teams.
STAYING AWAY
Saturday's game drew 36,951, which is the smallest crowd to attend a UCLA game in 22 years. It is also the second straight Bruins home game, dating to last season's finale against Stanford, that has drawn under 40,000.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Travels to New Mexico State next Saturday. The Aztecs have won seven straight in the series.
UCLA: Hosts No. 4 Oklahoma next Saturday. The Bruins have lost four of five to the Sooners, including 49-21 last season.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|357
|244
|Total Plays
|78
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|62
|Rush Attempts
|47
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|182
|Comp. - Att.
|23-31
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|5.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-17
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.2
|5-44.6
|Return Yards
|17
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|2/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/4
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|182
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|23/31
|293
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|20
|41
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|10
|19
|0
|6
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|7
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|3
|3
|1
|2
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|7
|131
|1
|34
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|5
|59
|0
|20
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|4
|34
|0
|21
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|4
|32
|0
|20
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Kothe 96 WR
|E. Kothe
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 32 CB
|T. Hawkins
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Tr. Thompson 18 S
|Tr. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Woods 27 S
|K. Woods
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|3/4
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|5
|38.2
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|24/35
|199
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|15
|53
|1
|12
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|10
|28
|0
|9
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7
|-19
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
|D. Asiasi
|4
|43
|0
|17
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|3
|37
|1
|20
|
D. Felton 10 WR
|D. Felton
|7
|36
|0
|11
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|3
|35
|0
|24
|
J. Erwin 15 WR
|J. Erwin
|3
|29
|0
|18
|
M. Martinez 88 TE
|M. Martinez
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
|J. Kelley
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
D. Priebe 83 TE
|D. Priebe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Barnes 14 LB
|K. Barnes
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
|Lo. Toailoa
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 12 DB
|E. Gates
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 24 DB
|J. Shaw
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wade 99 LB
|E. Wade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 2 LB
|J. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 95 LB
|Ja. Harris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Andrus Jr. 44 DL
|M. Andrus Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
|Le. Toailoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Manoa 50 DL
|T. Manoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Guidry 30 DB
|E. Guidry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinneen 43 LB
|J. Dinneen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mafi 56 DL
|A. Mafi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 43 LB
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Molson 17 K
|J. Molson
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Lynch 81 TE
|M. Lynch
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|2
|21.5
|30
|0
