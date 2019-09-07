Drive Chart
WKY
FIU

No Text

Western Kentucky stops FIU short, 20-14

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

MIAMI (AP) Gaej Walker ran for a touchdown, Steven Duncan passed for another and the Western Kentucky defense made a big goal-line stand as the Hilltoppers defeated Florida International 20-14 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.

Late in the fourth quarter with WKU leading 20-14, FIU had 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line. WKU defensive back Dionte Ruffin hit Panthers quarterback Kaylan Wiggins in the backfield, forcing a fumble. Wiggins recovered the ball at the 16 but was attended to on the field after the play and was removed from the game. James Morgan, who had started the game, then threw incomplete on third and fourth downs. Western Kentucky took over and was able to run out the clock after gaining one first down.

Duncan threw 8 yards to Jahcour Pearson for a touchdown to open the scoring. FIU tied it later in the first quarter when Richard Dames scored on an 80-yard return after interception of a Duncan pass. Walker, who gained 100 yards on 27 carries, ran 2 yards for a touchdown and WKU led 14-7 at halftime.

The Hilltoppers allowed just 14 first downs, 217 yards and one offensive touchdown, a 15-yard run by Napoleon Maxwell in the third quarter that made the score 17-14 in favor of Western Kentucky. Cory Munson added his second field goal of the game, a 44-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

Duncan completed 19 of 33 passes for 241 yards with the one touchdown and two interceptions. Morgan was 3 of 11 for 25 yards; Wiggins 2 of 6 for 41 yards.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 12:55
46-C.Munson 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
19
yds
00:10
pos
20
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:03
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 6:12
23-N.Maxwell runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:32
pos
17
13
Field Goal 9:34
46-C.Munson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
79
yds
04:21
pos
17
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:53
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:56
5-G.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
03:43
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:06
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:50
10-S.Duncan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-R.Dames at FIU 20. 35-R.Dames runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
02:03
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:53
46-C.Munson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:58
10-S.Duncan complete to 7-J.Pearson. 7-J.Pearson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
22
yds
1:22
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 14
Rushing 6 10
Passing 10 2
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 2-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-5
Total Net Yards 339 209
Total Plays 68 64
Avg Gain 5.0 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 98 151
Rush Attempts 35 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 3.3
Net Yards Passing 241 58
Comp. - Att. 19-33 5-18
Yards Per Pass 7.3 3.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-8
Penalties - Yards 7-60 4-47
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-49.2 7-45.1
Return Yards -6 121
Punts - Returns 3--6 3-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-80
Kicking 4/4 2/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 1-1 773320
FIU 0-2 707014
FIU -7.5, O/U 57.5
Riccardo Silva Stadium Miami, FL
 241 PASS YDS 58
98 RUSH YDS 151
339 TOTAL YDS 209
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 241 1 2 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 241 1 2 116.8
S. Duncan 19/33 241 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 100 1
G. Walker 27 100 1 14
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
G. LaFrance 1 2 0 2
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Storey 1 0 0 0
S. Duncan 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
S. Duncan 4 -2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 0
L. Jackson 6 93 0 48
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 0
K. Fourtenbary 5 74 0 28
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
Q. Jernighan 1 26 0 26
J. Pearson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
J. Pearson 4 25 1 11
J. Sloan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Sloan 1 14 0 14
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
G. Walker 2 9 0 8
G. LaFrance 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. LaFrance 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
D. Key 9-1 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
K. Bailey 7-5 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Jones 5-2 1.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Darvin 4-0 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Kincade 4-1 0.0 0
T. Meadows 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Meadows 3-0 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
D. Malone 3-6 0.0 0
M. Staples 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Staples 2-3 0.0 0
J. George 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. George 2-0 0.0 0
T. Darden 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Darden 2-1 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Madden 2-1 0.0 0
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Munson 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
C. Munson 2/2 44 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.2 3
J. Haggerty 5 49.2 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Bush 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -2.0 0 0
C. Bush 3 -2.0 0 0
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 41 0 0 90.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 41 0 0 90.7
K. Wiggins 2/6 41 0 0
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 25 0 0 46.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 25 0 0 46.4
J. Morgan 3/11 25 0 0
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Alexander 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
N. Maxwell 8 48 1 15
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 0
A. Jones 11 43 0 18
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
K. Wiggins 15 25 0 14
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
D. Price 5 21 0 9
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
M. Alexander 3 11 0 5
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
J. Morgan 4 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
M. Alexander 3 47 0 40
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
A. Maloney 1 12 0 12
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Gaiter IV 1 7 0 7
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jones 0 0 0 0
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Thornton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
S. Lewis 10-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 7-0 0.0 0
O. Cushion III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
O. Cushion III 4-4 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 4-1 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Tarver 3-0 0.0 0
I. Brown 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
D. Hall 3-1 0.0 1
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Gates 3-3 0.0 0
J. Powell 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Powell 2-3 0.0 0
T. Tart 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Tart 2-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 2-1 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mercier 1-1 0.0 0
K. Burns 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
R. Colson 75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Colson 0-1 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
Ri. Dames 0-1 0.0 1
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jacques-Louis 0-1 0.0 0
A. Hallman 96 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Hallman 0-1 0.0 0
J. Underwood 25 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Underwood 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
J. Borregales 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.1 2
T. Heatherly 7 45.1 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
N. Maxwell 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Alexander 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 18 0
M. Alexander 3 9.7 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 1:17 3 6 Punt
11:00 WKY 22 2:02 4 78 TD
8:53 WKY 35 2:03 5 63 INT
6:06 WKY 25 2:38 6 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 WKY 9 2:01 6 38 Punt
10:34 WKY 30 0:55 3 8 Punt
7:39 WKY 41 3:43 9 59 TD
2:41 WKY 15 1:39 6 11 Punt
0:20 WKY 35 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 WKY 20 4:21 11 79 FG
6:03 WKY 25 0:00 1 75 INT
4:21 WKY 46 1:15 3 -11 Punt
0:54 FIU 40 0:10 7 14 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:05 WKY 16 2:39 6 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 FIU 50 2:32 8 28 FG Miss
8:53 WKY 40 0:00 1 0
3:24 FIU 27 2:45 8 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 FIU 10 1:26 3 2 Punt
9:00 FIU 16 0:37 3 1 Fumble
3:53 FIU 25 0:20 3 8 Punt
1:02 FIU 27 0:35 6 38 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FIU 25 0:00 3 2 Punt
8:44 FIU 25 2:32 7 75 TD
6:03 FIU 26 1:08 3 -5 Punt
2:20 FIU 14 0:57 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 FIU 24 8:22 19 60 Downs
NCAA FB Scores