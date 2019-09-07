|
|
|WKY
|FIU
Western Kentucky stops FIU short, 20-14
MIAMI (AP) Gaej Walker ran for a touchdown, Steven Duncan passed for another and the Western Kentucky defense made a big goal-line stand as the Hilltoppers defeated Florida International 20-14 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
Late in the fourth quarter with WKU leading 20-14, FIU had 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line. WKU defensive back Dionte Ruffin hit Panthers quarterback Kaylan Wiggins in the backfield, forcing a fumble. Wiggins recovered the ball at the 16 but was attended to on the field after the play and was removed from the game. James Morgan, who had started the game, then threw incomplete on third and fourth downs. Western Kentucky took over and was able to run out the clock after gaining one first down.
Duncan threw 8 yards to Jahcour Pearson for a touchdown to open the scoring. FIU tied it later in the first quarter when Richard Dames scored on an 80-yard return after interception of a Duncan pass. Walker, who gained 100 yards on 27 carries, ran 2 yards for a touchdown and WKU led 14-7 at halftime.
The Hilltoppers allowed just 14 first downs, 217 yards and one offensive touchdown, a 15-yard run by Napoleon Maxwell in the third quarter that made the score 17-14 in favor of Western Kentucky. Cory Munson added his second field goal of the game, a 44-yarder early in the fourth quarter.
Duncan completed 19 of 33 passes for 241 yards with the one touchdown and two interceptions. Morgan was 3 of 11 for 25 yards; Wiggins 2 of 6 for 41 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|10
|2
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|339
|209
|Total Plays
|68
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|98
|151
|Rush Attempts
|35
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|241
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|5-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|3.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|4-47
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|7-45.1
|Return Yards
|-6
|121
|Punts - Returns
|3--6
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-80
|Kicking
|4/4
|2/3
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Duncan 10 QB
|S. Duncan
|19/33
|241
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|27
|100
|1
|14
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Storey 4 QB
|T. Storey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Duncan 10 QB
|S. Duncan
|4
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jackson 11 WR
|L. Jackson
|6
|93
|0
|48
|
K. Fourtenbary 42 TE
|K. Fourtenbary
|5
|74
|0
|28
|
Q. Jernighan 16 WR
|Q. Jernighan
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Pearson 7 WR
|J. Pearson
|4
|25
|1
|11
|
J. Sloan 2 WR
|J. Sloan
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
G. LaFrance 14 WR
|G. LaFrance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DL
|J. Jones
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DL
|J. Darvin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Meadows 7 DB
|T. Meadows
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DL
|D. Malone
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Staples 9 LB
|M. Staples
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. George 90 DL
|J. George
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Darden 15 DB
|T. Darden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DL
|J. Madden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 LB
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|2/2
|44
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 K
|J. Haggerty
|5
|49.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bush 21 DB
|C. Bush
|3
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|2/6
|41
|0
|0
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|3/11
|25
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|8
|48
|1
|15
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|11
|43
|0
|18
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|15
|25
|0
|14
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|3
|47
|0
|40
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cushion III 10 DB
|O. Cushion III
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DL
|A. Tarver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Brown 4 DB
|I. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 DB
|D. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gates 59 LB
|J. Gates
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 48 LB
|J. Powell
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
|S. Thomas-Oliver III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Burns 91 DL
|K. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Colson 75 DL
|R. Colson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 35 DB
|Ri. Dames
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Jacques-Louis 45 LB
|R. Jacques-Louis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hallman 96 P
|A. Hallman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Underwood 25 WR
|J. Underwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|7
|45.1
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|3
|9.7
|18
|0
