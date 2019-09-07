Drive Chart
NMEXST
BAMA

Tagovailoa, No. 2 Alabama romp over New Mexico State, 62-10

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa's first throw went backward to Henry Ruggs III, who sprinted 75 yards to the end zone.

That's about how the day went for No. 2 Alabama.

Tagovailoa passed for three touchdowns and ran 25 yards for a fourth, all in the first half of the Crimson Tide's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) was off to the races starting with the game's first play, when Ruggs collected the lateral in a play that was initially ruled a pass.

''We knew we wanted to start fast and what's the best way to start than first play a 75-yard touchdown,'' Ruggs said.

It didn't get any better for the Aggies (0-2) after that in sweltering conditions that contributed to thousands of empty seats at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy tied the school record with three touchdown catches, covering 21, 23 and 19 yards. He caught eight passes for 103 yards in his second straight big game .

Ruggs also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in a game that started under a 95-degree temperature with a triple-digit heat index.

There was just the right amount of drama for a Tide team facing 55 1/2-point underdogs: Zero.

Tagovailoa played one series into the third quarter before exiting, but not before becoming the eighth Tide quarterback with 5,000 career passing yards. He also darted up the middle for the scoring run and finished 16-of-24 passing for 227 yards. The first play, he didn't mind giving up the passing stat.

''I didn't expect us to score on the first play,'' Tagovailoa said. ''It was a little bubble throw. It just shows what kind of guys we've got. You can throw something as short as that and they turn it into a big play.''

Alabama outgained New Mexico State 603-262 in total yards.

The Tide backups delivered big plays as well. Mac Jones hit Jeudy for that 19-yard score and freshman tailback Keilan Robinson raced 74 yards for a touchdown.

The Aggies scored on Jason Huntley's 4-yard catch from Josh Adkins in the third quarter, set up by Adkins' 44-yarder to Tony Nicholson. Beyond that, it was an uphill battle.

''They've just got electric players all over the field, so the margin of error is so small,'' Aggies coach Doug Martin said. ''If you turn the ball over, they're going to make great things happen, and if you just give them a step, a wide receiver can get behind you and run it back without being tackled. They're just an elite team.''

TREVON DIGGS CRAMPS

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was carried off the field by two trainers and directly to the medical tent in the third quarter. Diggs had started walking with assistance before the trainers picked him up near the sideline, but Alabama coach Nick Saban said it was just cramps.

PATH TO IMPROVEMENT

Saban said the performance was ''sloppy'' late in the game with the backups in. He was also asked about improving from such mismatches.

''Do I think we can get better in games like this? I do,'' he said. ''If you approach the game right and you practice the right way and you prepare and you have the right focus and you play to your standard, you can get better playing anybody.''

O-LINE CHANGE

With the two top centers held out, Florida State transfer Landon Dickerson got his first start at the position. Chris Owens and backup Emil Ekiyor Jr. sat out with unspecified injuries.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: Has had a brutal schedule to open the season. The Aggies lost at No. 22 Washington State 58-7, but don't face any more teams that are currently ranked. Adkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 145 yards with the touchdown and an interception that ended New Mexico State's best drive of the first half.

Alabama: Did have modest offensive issues early for the second straight game, with back to back three-and-out possessions in the first quarter. It didn't even come close to mattering in this one, but it's something to work on. The defense forced two turnovers and has allowed only 10 points in the first two games. More good news given Alabama's issues with kicking woes: freshman Will Reichard booted field goals of 48 and 49 yards and was perfect on extra points.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Hosts San Diego State.

Alabama: Opens Southeastern Conference play at South Carolina.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:07
18-D.Brown 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
10
62
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
62
Touchdown 0:26
2-K.Robinson runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
0:00
pos
7
61
Field Goal 1:53
16-W.Reichard 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
00:59
pos
7
55
Point After TD 3:19
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
52
Touchdown 3:28
10-M.Jones complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
02:31
pos
7
51
Point After TD 5:59
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
45
Touchdown 6:07
14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:13
pos
6
45
Point After TD 8:20
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 8:27
22-N.Harris runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
55
yds
04:30
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:10
16-W.Reichard 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
3
yds
0:53
pos
0
38
Point After TD 3:49
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 4:00
13-T.Tagovailoa runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
84
yds
02:44
pos
0
34
Point After TD 10:08
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 10:13
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:05
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:01
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:20
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:08
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:15
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
104
yds
04:34
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:47
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
11-H.Ruggs runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 23
Rushing 7 10
Passing 7 13
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-15 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 242 603
Total Plays 69 65
Avg Gain 3.5 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 101 318
Rush Attempts 33 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 9.9
Net Yards Passing 141 285
Comp. - Att. 21-36 21-33
Yards Per Pass 3.9 8.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-35
Touchdowns 1 8
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-44.1 4-40.5
Return Yards 1 47
Punts - Returns 1-1 3-28
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 10/10
Extra Points 1/1 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 0-2 007310
2 Alabama 2-0 211724062
BAMA -55, O/U 65
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 141 PASS YDS 285
101 RUSH YDS 318
242 TOTAL YDS 603
New Mexico St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 145 1 1 108.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 145 1 1 108.3
J. Adkins 19/30 145 1 1
M. Romero 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 0 0 55.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 16 0 0 55.7
M. Romero 2/6 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Foley 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
J. Foley 7 51 0 22
D. Dan 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Dan 2 22 0 13
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 14 0
C. Gibson 10 14 0 4
M. Romero 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Romero 2 10 0 10
E. Anderson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
E. Anderson 3 10 0 6
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Huntley 3 6 0 5
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -12 0
J. Adkins 6 -12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
T. Nicholson 2 44 0 44
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
O. Clark 4 26 0 15
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 25 1
J. Huntley 6 25 1 9
D. Dan 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Dan 2 22 0 13
N. Mitchell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
N. Mitchell 1 13 0 8
T. Abraham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Abraham 1 10 0 10
E. Anderson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Anderson 1 9 0 9
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
S. Lomax 1 7 0 7
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Downs III 1 5 0 5
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Gibson 2 0 0 3
I. Lottie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Lottie 0 0 0 0
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fergurson 0 0 0 0
T. Warner 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Warner 0 0 0 0
M. Young 44 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Young 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Lomax 6-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Richardson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hood 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hood 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wilcots II 2-0 0.0 0
A. Perkins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Perkins 2-2 0.0 0
J. Hartfield 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hartfield 2-1 0.0 0
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Buford Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. Koffie 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Koffie 2-0 0.0 0
T. Brohard 80 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brohard 2-0 0.0 0
C. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cook 1-0 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Yarberough 1-0 0.0 0
J. Segura 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Segura 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vigne 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vigne 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves III 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves III 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-2 0.0 0
S. Jackson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
D. Brown 1/1 43 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.1 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 44.1 2
P. Theisler 8 44.1 2 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
O. Clark 1 1.0 1 0
Alabama
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 227 3 0 187.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 227 3 0 187.4
Tu. Tagovailoa 16/24 227 3 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 58 1 0 146.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 58 1 0 146.4
M. Jones 5/9 58 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 80 1
K. Robinson 5 80 1 74
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
H. Ruggs III 1 75 1 75
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 68 1
N. Harris 12 68 1 19
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
B. Robinson Jr. 11 57 0 16
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 33 1
Tu. Tagovailoa 2 33 1 25
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Ford 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 103 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 103 3
J. Jeudy 8 103 3 23
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
H. Ruggs III 4 66 1 39
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 0
J. Waddle 2 52 0 29
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
D. Smith 5 47 0 22
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Harris 1 12 0 12
G. Amos 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Amos 1 5 0 5
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
J. Billingsley 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Billingsley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
X. McKinney 6-0 0.0 0
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Lee 5-0 0.0 0
J. Battle 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Battle 5-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Diggs 4-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Davis 3-3 0.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Mayden 3-0 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Ray 2-0 1.0 0
M. Benton 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Benton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Young 2-1 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Jennings 2-1 1.0 0
J. Moody 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moody 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jobe 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jobe 2-0 0.0 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Kaho 2-1 0.0 0
S. Wynn Jr. 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Wynn Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-1 0.0 0
D. Wright 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 1-0 0.0 1
Sh. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sh. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Barmore 1-2 0.0 0
K. Mwikuta 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Mwikuta 1-2 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-1 0.0 0
Sc. Carter 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Sc. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hellams 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
D. Hellams 1-2 0.5 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Allen 0-1 0.5 0
J. Armour-Davis 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Armour-Davis 0-1 0.0 0
T. Musika 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Musika 0-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/8
W. Reichard 2/2 49 8/8 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
S. DeLong 3 41.0 0 44
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
W. Reichard 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
H. Ruggs III 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 23 0
J. Waddle 3 9.3 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 NMEXST 25 0:53 3 2 Punt
9:08 NMEXST 25 2:39 5 19 Punt
5:01 NMEXST 36 1:16 3 -3 Punt
2:37 NMEXST 45 0:08 2 5 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 NMEXST 25 0:00 3 8 Punt
10:08 NMEXST 25 3:17 9 36 INT
3:49 NMEXST 35 1:13 3 -9 Punt
1:10 NMEXST 25 0:06 2 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 NMEXST 25 0:00 5 8 Punt
8:20 NMEXST 25 2:13 7 75 TD
3:19 NMEXST 25 0:00 2 18 Fumble
1:47 NMEXST 25 0:54 3 0 Punt
0:13 NMEXST 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 NMEXST 43 1:20 4 31 FG
7:54 NMEXST 33 7:46 15 65
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAMA 25 0:00 1 75 TD
13:49 BAMA 11 4:34 11 104 TD
6:22 BAMA 21 1:15 3 6 Punt
3:41 BAMA 12 0:57 3 7 Punt
2:21 NMEXST 50 2:20 6 50 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 BAMA 28 3:05 8 72 TD
6:44 BAMA 16 2:44 6 84 TD
2:11 NMEXST 33 0:53 3 3 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 BAMA 45 4:30 9 55 TD
5:59 BAMA 30 2:31 7 70 TD
2:52 NMEXST 36 0:59 3 5 FG
0:45 BAMA 26 0:19 1 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 BAMA 9 1:27 3 5 Punt
10:07 BAMA 25 1:32 3 3 Punt
NCAA FB Scores