Evans shows App. State way to 56-41 win over Charlotte

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

BOONE, N.C. (AP) Darrynton Evans broke for an 87-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game and closed out the scoring when he returned an on-side kick 46 yards and the Mountaineers held on to get by Charlotte 56-41 on Saturday.

Evans, who finished with 298 all-purpose yards, charged through a huge hole in the line and ran untouched to put Appalachian State up 7-0. Evans, who had a 68-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter, finished with a career-high 234 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns. Evans plucked the onside kick out of the air and raced untouched for the final score. Zac Thomas finished with 182 yards and three TDs passing.

Shaun Jolly broke through to block a punt that D'Marco Jackson scooped up and returned 16 yards to give the Mountaineers a 28-13 lead late in the first half. Appalachian State took a 42-20 lead late in the third when Thomas hit Jalen Virgil in stride on a 73-yard scoring toss.

Charlotte's Chris Reynolds, who threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, found Victor Tucker on a 23-yard scoring play to close to 42-34 before Evans sprinted 68 yards for the score and a 49-34 advantage.

The Mountaineers (2-0) will take a week off before traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face North Carolina. Charlotte (1-1) will face UMass next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:10
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
56
Touchdown 3:10
11-J.Cruz kicks 10 yards from CHA 35. 3-D.Evans runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on CHA Illegal block in the back declined.
1
plays
45
yds
0:00
pos
41
55
Point After TD 3:17
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
49
Touchdown 3:23
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 27 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 3-S.Jolly Holding declined.
11
plays
110
yds
03:51
pos
40
49
Point After TD 7:14
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
49
Touchdown 7:26
3-D.Evans runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:54
pos
34
48
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:20
3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hunt.
plays
yds
pos
34
42
Touchdown 8:27
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
04:36
pos
34
42
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:00
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to APP End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
Touchdown 1:04
3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:56
pos
26
42
Point After TD 3:00
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
42
Touchdown 3:12
12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
109
yds
02:37
pos
20
41
Point After TD 8:05
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
35
Touchdown 8:09
3-D.Evans runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
04:01
pos
20
34
Point After TD 12:10
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 12:17
3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
19
28
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 0:48
19-C.Bowler punts -10 yards from CHA 26 blocked by 3-S.Jolly. 52-D.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
13
27
Point After TD 1:14
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 1:19
12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
10
yds
00:08
pos
13
20
Point After TD 13:16
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 13:24
32-B.LeMay runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
0:17
pos
12
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 2:52
12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
49
yds
04:58
pos
6
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:50
11-J.Cruz extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 7:50
32-B.LeMay runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:20
pos
6
7
Point After TD 14:55
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:55
3-D.Evans runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 16
Rushing 7 9
Passing 12 5
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 501 437
Total Plays 71 59
Avg Gain 7.1 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 230 276
Rush Attempts 40 39
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 7.1
Net Yards Passing 271 161
Comp. - Att. 20-31 14-20
Yards Per Pass 8.7 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-25 3-21
Penalties - Yards 11-80 13-148
Touchdowns 6 7
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-53.0 5-43.0
Return Yards 75 149
Punts - Returns 2--14 2-40
Kickoffs - Returns 5-89 3-109
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/5 8/9
Extra Points 3/4 8/8
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Charlotte 1-1 67151341
App. St. 2-0 1414141456
APLST -23.5, O/U 54.5
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 271 PASS YDS 161
230 RUSH YDS 276
501 TOTAL YDS 437
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 296 4 1 180.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 296 4 1 180.9
C. Reynolds 20/31 296 4 1
B. LeMay 32 RB
14 118 2 58
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 118 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 118 2
B. LeMay 14 118 2 58
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 75 0
I. Finger 5 75 0 68
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 35 0
C. Reynolds 15 35 0 36
A. McAllister 5 RB
4 9 0 5
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
A. McAllister 4 9 0 5
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Dollar 1 -5 0 0
M. Elder 1 WR
7 119 0 36
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 119 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 119 0
M. Elder 7 119 0 36
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 2
V. Tucker 6 90 2 27
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
C. Dollar 4 53 1 24
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
B. LeMay 3 34 1 20
A. McAllister 5 RB
0 0 0 0
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. McAllister 0 0 0 0
T. Ringwood 81 WR
0 0 0 0
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Ringwood 0 0 0 0
J. Fugate 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Fugate 8-0 0.0 0
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
H. Segura 6-0 0.0 0
M. Osborne 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Osborne 5-0 0.0 0
J. Gemmell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
J. Gemmell 5-4 0.0 0
A. Highsmith 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
A. Highsmith 4-0 2.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Lyon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Deluca 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Deluca 2-0 0.0 0
T. Doctor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Doctor 2-2 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 2-1 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
M. Gibbs 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Gibbs 2-3 0.0 0
P. Bemah 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
P. Bemah 2-1 1.0 0
J. Pitman 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pitman 1-0 0.0 0
S. Rogers 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 1-0 0.0 0
A. Butler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Butler 0-1 0.0 0
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
J. Cruz 0/0 0 3/4 3
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 53.0 1
C. Bowler 4 53.0 1 59
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.3 22 0
M. Elder 3 18.3 22 0
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. McAllister 1 17.0 17 0
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
I. Finger 1 17.0 17 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -7.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -7.0 0 0
N. Lyon 2 -7.0 0 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 182 3 0 195.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 182 3 0 195.9
Z. Thomas 14/20 182 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 234 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 234 3
D. Evans 19 234 3 87
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
D. Harrington 5 26 0 20
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
3 16 0 10
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
M. Williams Jr. 3 16 0 10
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 4 0
Z. Thomas 10 4 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 86 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 86 2
J. Virgil 3 86 2 73
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
Ma. Williams 6 73 0 29
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 1
T. Hennigan 3 17 1 7
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Watson 1 6 0 6
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Evans 1 0 0 0
D. Harrington 4 RB
0 0 0 0
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Harrington 0 0 0 0
B. Williams 24 RB
0 0 0 0
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Williams 0 0 0 0
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
6-4 1.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
A. Davis-Gaither 6-4 1.0 0
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Thomas 6-2 0.0 0
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
N. Cook 6-1 0.5 0
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Fehr 6-2 0.0 0
T. Cobb 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Cobb 5-1 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Jolly 3-1 0.0 1
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
3-0 0.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Jean-Charles 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Taylor 3-0 1.0 0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
2-0 0.0 0
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Diarrassouba 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dawkins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Bird 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Bird 2-0 0.0 0
G. Blackstock 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Blackstock 2-2 0.0 0
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Huff 1-0 0.0 0
E. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
N. Hampton 1-1 1.5 0
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Franklin 1-1 0.0 0
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Staton 0-1 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 0-2 0.0 0
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/1 8/8
C. Staton 0/1 0 8/8 8
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 43.0 1
X. Subotsch 5 43.0 1 48
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 45 0
D. Evans 2 32.0 45 0
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
J. Virgil 1 45.0 45 0
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
T. Hennigan 1 14.0 14 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
S. Jolly 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 CHARLO 25 1:36 3 -3 Punt
11:10 CHARLO 25 3:20 8 75 TD
2:46 CHARLO 35 1:32 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 CHARLO 38 0:58 3 62 TD
12:02 CHARLO 7 1:44 3 6 Punt
7:59 CHARLO 26 3:10 9 32 Downs
2:09 CHARLO 20 0:05 2 70 Fumble
1:14 CHARLO 22 0:22 3 4 TD
0:39 CHARLO 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 CHARLO 25 0:00 6 75 TD
8:05 CHARLO 22 1:39 5 33 Punt
3:00 CHARLO 25 1:56 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 CHARLO 15 4:36 8 85 TD
7:14 CHARLO 20 3:51 11 80 TD
3:10 CHARLO 13 2:04 10 52 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 13 0:05 1 87 TD
12:42 APLST 31 0:51 3 -1 Punt
7:50 CHARLO 49 4:58 11 49 TD
1:10 APLST 20 0:51 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 APLST 25 1:10 4 7 Punt
9:36 APLST 39 1:17 4 1 Punt
4:46 APLST 42 2:29 7 44 FG Miss
1:27 CHARLO 10 0:08 1 10 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 APLST 25 4:01 12 75 TD
5:49 APLST 1 2:37 7 99 TD
1:00 APLST 25 0:16 9 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 APLST 25 0:54 3 75 TD
1:02 APLST 20 0:05 2 -2 Game
