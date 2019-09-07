|
|
|CHARLO
|APLST
Evans shows App. State way to 56-41 win over Charlotte
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Darrynton Evans broke for an 87-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game and closed out the scoring when he returned an on-side kick 46 yards and the Mountaineers held on to get by Charlotte 56-41 on Saturday.
Evans, who finished with 298 all-purpose yards, charged through a huge hole in the line and ran untouched to put Appalachian State up 7-0. Evans, who had a 68-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter, finished with a career-high 234 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns. Evans plucked the onside kick out of the air and raced untouched for the final score. Zac Thomas finished with 182 yards and three TDs passing.
Shaun Jolly broke through to block a punt that D'Marco Jackson scooped up and returned 16 yards to give the Mountaineers a 28-13 lead late in the first half. Appalachian State took a 42-20 lead late in the third when Thomas hit Jalen Virgil in stride on a 73-yard scoring toss.
Charlotte's Chris Reynolds, who threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, found Victor Tucker on a 23-yard scoring play to close to 42-34 before Evans sprinted 68 yards for the score and a 49-34 advantage.
The Mountaineers (2-0) will take a week off before traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face North Carolina. Charlotte (1-1) will face UMass next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|16
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|501
|437
|Total Plays
|71
|59
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|230
|276
|Rush Attempts
|40
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Passing
|271
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|8.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-25
|3-21
|Penalties - Yards
|11-80
|13-148
|Touchdowns
|6
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-53.0
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|75
|149
|Punts - Returns
|2--14
|2-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-89
|3-109
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|3/5
|8/9
|Extra Points
|3/4
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|230
|RUSH YDS
|276
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|20/31
|296
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|14
|118
|2
|58
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|5
|75
|0
|68
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|15
|35
|0
|36
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|7
|119
|0
|36
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|6
|90
|2
|27
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|4
|53
|1
|24
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|3
|34
|1
|20
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deluca 28 DB
|B. Deluca
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doctor 90 DL
|T. Doctor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bemah 18 LB
|P. Bemah
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 24 DB
|S. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 7 LB
|A. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|4
|53.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|3
|18.3
|22
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|2
|-7.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|14/20
|182
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|19
|234
|3
|87
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|5
|26
|0
|20
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|10
|4
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|3
|86
|2
|73
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|6
|73
|0
|29
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|3
|17
|1
|7
|
K. Watson 13 WR
|K. Watson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 24 RB
|B. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
|E. Diarrassouba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Franklin 6 DB
|D. Franklin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|5
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
