Drive Chart
TXAM
CLEM

No Text

No. 1 Clemson, Lawrence dominate 12th-ranked Aggies 24-10

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) No. 1 Clemson wanted to leave little doubt it was better than No. 12 Texas A&M. In the process, the Tigers left some doubts that anyone could challenge the defending national champs in another title run.

Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the top-ranked Tigers won their record-tying 17th straight game with a 24-10 victory over the Aggies on Saturday.

Many circled this game as the best chance to take down Clemson, given Texas A&M's nail-biting, 28-26 loss to the Tigers in 2018. But it was Clemson's relentless playmaking on offense and defense that held the Aggies to their fewest points in a game since a 19-7 loss at LSU in 2015.

''We wanted to leave no doubt this year,'' Lawrence said. ''I think we did that.''

The decisive victory tied Clemson's best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It also left a major question in college football: Who can stop these guys?

''That is definitely not how we think,'' Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. ''We'll look back at this game in six or seven weeks and go, `Hey, that was a really big-time win early in the year.'''

The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.

Texas A&M came in filled with confidence. The Aggies vowed they wouldn't let their near-miss, 28-26 loss to Clemson happen this time. They shrugged off the Death Valley crowd with all their own experience in loud Southeastern Conference venues. Offensive lineman Jared Hocker even predicted the upset.

Instead, it was A&M shaking its head about what went wrong as Clemson relentlessly wore down the Aggies with its collection of fast, talented playmakers.

''We just didn't play well enough today to do what we needed to do,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Clemson did what it's done most of the past few seasons.

It began with Lawrence, who scrambled out of pressure as Justyn Ross broke behind defenders for a way-too-easy, 30-yard TD catch to put Clemson up for good.

Then safety Nolan Turner jarred Mond on what would have been a first-down run to cause a fumble that linebacker James Skalski pounced on to blunt an Aggies' drive.

With the half running out, Clemson receiver Tee Higgins reached behind him to snag Lawrence's throw at the A&M 2. Two plays later, Lawrence had a 1-yard scoring run to send Clemson up 17-3 at the break.

The Aggies could not respond.

''I think we played well, but I don't think we played to our standard,'' Aggies defensive lineman Buddy Johnson said.

Mond, who threw for 430 yards against Clemson a season ago, finished with 236 yards passing - only 115 of those the first three quarters - with an interception and a fumble. His lone TD pass came with 6 seconds remaining in the game, a 2-yard lob to Jalen Wydermeyer.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies need to regroup on both sides of the ball after getting hammered by Clemson and seem to get the chance to do it. Texas A&M returns home to face FCS opponent Lamar before starting Southeastern Conference play at home against No. 10 Auburn in two weeks.

Clemson: Welcome to the Heisman Trophy chase, Trevor Lawrence. Clemson's sophomore passer has a so-so outing in the opener against Georgia Tech last week, but look sharp and in control against the Aggies, much more the player he was when the Tigers topped Alabama to win the title last January.

RODGERS BACK

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, a starter on last year's title team, returned to the field less than six months after an operation on a torn ACL. Rodgers finished with two catches. Scott was not surprised on Rodgers quick return. ''He's an above and beyond type of guy,'' he said.

WHY RUSH?

Texas A&M managed just 53 yards rushing, a far cry from last year's 219 yards a game that had them third in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies opened strongly with 241 yards in a win over Texas State, but found little running room against the Tigers. Jashaun Corbin, a 100-yard rusher last week, was held to 34 yards.

Clemson didn't accomplish much on the ground either, held to 121 yards total. Heisman Trophy contender Travis Etienne 53 yards against the Aggies a week after he had a career-best 205 yards against Georgia Tech.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Count on Clemson holding firm to its No. 1 ranking and Texas A&M taking a huge fall down the rankings when the new poll comes out.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Hosts FCS opponent Lamar next Saturday night.

Clemson: Returns to ACC play at Syracuse on Saturday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 0:10
11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
91
yds
05:45
pos
9
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:50
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 5:55
23-L.Dixon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
98
yds
02:34
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:33
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 0:36
16-T.Lawrence runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
109
yds
02:54
pos
3
16
Field Goal 5:41
29-B.Potter 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
34
yds
03:20
pos
3
10
Point After TD 10:52
29-B.Potter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:03
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
82
yds
03:24
pos
3
6
Field Goal 14:55
47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
53
yds
06:55
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 6 11
Passing 11 11
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-16 3-10
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 275 367
Total Plays 69 68
Avg Gain 4.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 53 121
Rush Attempts 27 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.7
Net Yards Passing 222 246
Comp. - Att. 24-42 24-35
Yards Per Pass 5.3 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 2-22
Penalties - Yards 9-85 4-30
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.8 4-42.3
Return Yards 0 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-18
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 2/2 4/5
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
12 Texas A&M 1-1 030710
1 Clemson 2-0 0177024
CLEM -16, O/U 63
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 222 PASS YDS 246
53 RUSH YDS 121
275 TOTAL YDS 367
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 236 1 1 107.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 236 1 1 107.4
K. Mond 24/42 236 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 34 0
J. Corbin 13 34 0 8
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
I. Spiller 7 24 0 11
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 1 0
K. Mond 5 1 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
J. Ausbon 7 69 0 16
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
K. Rogers 6 60 0 16
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
Q. Davis 5 59 0 18
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
I. Spiller 2 22 0 16
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
C. Buckley 1 20 0 20
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Corbin 2 4 0 4
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
J. Wydermyer 1 2 1 2
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Beal 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
T. Johnson 6-0 1.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 5-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Richardson 5-2 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
E. Blades 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Blades 4-0 1.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 3-0 0.0 0
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Elam 3-0 0.0 1
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Peevy 2-1 0.0 0
T. Fuller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hansford 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hansford 1-0 0.0 0
A. White Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. White Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Martin 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
S. Small 1/1 32 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.8 2
B. Mann 6 44.8 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 268 1 1 136.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 268 1 1 136.6
T. Lawrence 24/35 268 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 79 1
L. Dixon 11 79 1 19
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 53 0
T. Etienne 16 53 0 10
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Rencher 1 1 0 1
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -11 1
T. Lawrence 4 -11 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 94 1
J. Ross 7 94 1 30
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
T. Higgins 4 70 0 29
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
T. Etienne 4 52 0 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Ngata 1 25 0 25
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Chalk 2 11 0 9
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Dixon 2 8 0 7
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Rodgers 2 6 0 6
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Powell 1 2 0 2
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Overton 0 0 0 0
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
F. Ladson Jr. 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 7-0 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
K. Wallace 7-2 1.0 0
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 5-1 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 5-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
A. Terrell 4-2 0.5 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Muse 3-0 0.0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Goodrich 2-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Turner 2-2 0.0 0
J. Venables 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Venables 2-1 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-1 0.0 0
T. Davis 13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Ba. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ba. Spector 1-0 0.0 0
L. Rudolph 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Rudolph 1-1 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Skalski 1-2 0.0 0
E. Turner 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
X. Thomas 0-1 0.5 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mascoll 0-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
B. Potter 1/2 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 0
W. Spiers 4 42.3 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
J. Ngata 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 9 0
D. Kendrick 2 4.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 0:10 4 0 Punt
10:31 TXAM 30 2:12 5 16 Punt
6:59 TXAM 37 6:55 16 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 TXAM 25 1:05 5 13 Fumble
5:00 TXAM 25 0:45 3 -7 Punt
0:33 TXAM 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 TXAM 31 1:56 4 -2 Punt
10:13 TXAM 27 1:38 5 17 Punt
5:50 TXAM 25 2:12 5 32 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 TXAM 20 5:20 11 -88 INT
5:55 TXAM 9 5:45 16 91 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 CLEM 27 3:37 8 43 FG Miss
8:14 CLEM 25 1:10 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 CLEM 18 3:24 9 82 TD
9:01 TXAM 46 3:20 9 34 FG
3:30 CLEM 11 2:54 11 89 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 CLEM 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
12:22 CLEM 24 1:16 3 9 Punt
8:29 CLEM 17 2:34 8 83 TD
3:00 CLEM 11 2:26 9 45 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 CLEM 1 2:52 9 13 INT
0:06 CLEM 25 0:00 1 -1 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores