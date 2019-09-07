|
|
|TXAM
|CLEM
No. 1 Clemson, Lawrence dominate 12th-ranked Aggies 24-10
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) No. 1 Clemson wanted to leave little doubt it was better than No. 12 Texas A&M. In the process, the Tigers left some doubts that anyone could challenge the defending national champs in another title run.
Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the top-ranked Tigers won their record-tying 17th straight game with a 24-10 victory over the Aggies on Saturday.
Many circled this game as the best chance to take down Clemson, given Texas A&M's nail-biting, 28-26 loss to the Tigers in 2018. But it was Clemson's relentless playmaking on offense and defense that held the Aggies to their fewest points in a game since a 19-7 loss at LSU in 2015.
''We wanted to leave no doubt this year,'' Lawrence said. ''I think we did that.''
The decisive victory tied Clemson's best-ever run of success that spanned the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It also left a major question in college football: Who can stop these guys?
''That is definitely not how we think,'' Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. ''We'll look back at this game in six or seven weeks and go, `Hey, that was a really big-time win early in the year.'''
The Tigers will be double-digit favorites the rest of the regular season in their try for a fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and College Football Playoff berth.
Texas A&M came in filled with confidence. The Aggies vowed they wouldn't let their near-miss, 28-26 loss to Clemson happen this time. They shrugged off the Death Valley crowd with all their own experience in loud Southeastern Conference venues. Offensive lineman Jared Hocker even predicted the upset.
Instead, it was A&M shaking its head about what went wrong as Clemson relentlessly wore down the Aggies with its collection of fast, talented playmakers.
''We just didn't play well enough today to do what we needed to do,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Clemson did what it's done most of the past few seasons.
It began with Lawrence, who scrambled out of pressure as Justyn Ross broke behind defenders for a way-too-easy, 30-yard TD catch to put Clemson up for good.
Then safety Nolan Turner jarred Mond on what would have been a first-down run to cause a fumble that linebacker James Skalski pounced on to blunt an Aggies' drive.
With the half running out, Clemson receiver Tee Higgins reached behind him to snag Lawrence's throw at the A&M 2. Two plays later, Lawrence had a 1-yard scoring run to send Clemson up 17-3 at the break.
The Aggies could not respond.
''I think we played well, but I don't think we played to our standard,'' Aggies defensive lineman Buddy Johnson said.
Mond, who threw for 430 yards against Clemson a season ago, finished with 236 yards passing - only 115 of those the first three quarters - with an interception and a fumble. His lone TD pass came with 6 seconds remaining in the game, a 2-yard lob to Jalen Wydermeyer.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: The Aggies need to regroup on both sides of the ball after getting hammered by Clemson and seem to get the chance to do it. Texas A&M returns home to face FCS opponent Lamar before starting Southeastern Conference play at home against No. 10 Auburn in two weeks.
Clemson: Welcome to the Heisman Trophy chase, Trevor Lawrence. Clemson's sophomore passer has a so-so outing in the opener against Georgia Tech last week, but look sharp and in control against the Aggies, much more the player he was when the Tigers topped Alabama to win the title last January.
RODGERS BACK
Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, a starter on last year's title team, returned to the field less than six months after an operation on a torn ACL. Rodgers finished with two catches. Scott was not surprised on Rodgers quick return. ''He's an above and beyond type of guy,'' he said.
WHY RUSH?
Texas A&M managed just 53 yards rushing, a far cry from last year's 219 yards a game that had them third in the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies opened strongly with 241 yards in a win over Texas State, but found little running room against the Tigers. Jashaun Corbin, a 100-yard rusher last week, was held to 34 yards.
Clemson didn't accomplish much on the ground either, held to 121 yards total. Heisman Trophy contender Travis Etienne 53 yards against the Aggies a week after he had a career-best 205 yards against Georgia Tech.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Count on Clemson holding firm to its No. 1 ranking and Texas A&M taking a huge fall down the rankings when the new poll comes out.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Hosts FCS opponent Lamar next Saturday night.
Clemson: Returns to ACC play at Syracuse on Saturday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|275
|367
|Total Plays
|69
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|121
|Rush Attempts
|27
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|222
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-22
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.8
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|222
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|24/42
|236
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|13
|34
|0
|8
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|7
|24
|0
|11
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|5
|1
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|7
|69
|0
|16
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|6
|60
|0
|16
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|5
|59
|0
|18
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
G. Beal 86 TE
|G. Beal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blades 2 DB
|E. Blades
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elam 27 DB
|R. Elam
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fuller 28 DB
|T. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clemons 91 DL
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 99 DL
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DL
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 55 DL
|A. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|6
|44.8
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|24/35
|268
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|11
|79
|1
|19
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|16
|53
|0
|10
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|-11
|1
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|7
|94
|1
|30
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|70
|0
|29
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|4
|52
|0
|27
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 43 LB
|C. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 34 DE
|L. Rudolph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Turner 38 S
|E. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/2
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|42.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2
|4.0
|9
|0
-
ME
GAS
10
26
4th 3:51 ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
47
4th 4:41 ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
4th 3:12 ACC Network Extra
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
35
3rd 12:29 ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
35
3rd 12:36
-
TNST
MTSU
6
17
3rd 12:47 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
SMU
14
28
3rd 14:32 ESP3
-
JACKST
SALA
7
19
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
13
14
3rd 10:44 ESPN+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
6
7
3rd 9:21 ESPN+
-
FUR
GAST
20
17
3rd 12:26 ESP+
-
WKY
FIU
14
7
3rd 12:57 ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
21
3rd 6:34 ACC Network Extra
-
BYU
TENN
10
13
3rd 11:31 ESPN
-
LIB
LALAF
14
21
2nd 0:21 ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
3
10
2nd 0:50 SECN
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
10
7
2nd 1:54 ABC
-
WMICH
19MICHST
7
28
2nd 2:22 BTN
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
28
2nd 2:42 PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
27
2nd 2:18 FBOOK
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
3
14
2nd 4:04 ESPN2
-
EMICH
UK
0
17
2nd 3:12 SECN+
-
MIAMI
UNC
3
17
2nd 10:10 ACCN
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
14
1st 7:32 FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
3
31
2nd 10:25 ESP3
-
TULSA
SJST
0
0
1st 15:00 ESP3
-
18UCF
FAU
28
6
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
17
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
BUFF
15PSU
10
7
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077.5 O/U
-7
Sun 12:00am FBOOK