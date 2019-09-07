Drive Chart
Colorado comes back to beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 in OT

  AP
  Sep 07, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 on Saturday when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.

The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight win over their old Big 12 rival, whom they rallied to beat in the closing minutes last year in Lincoln.

The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while dropping the Cornhuskers to 1-1 and keeping second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.

''This is one of the hardest losses I've ever been a part of,'' Frost said.

Before Saturday, unranked Buffaloes teams were 1-22 all-time against ranked Nebraska teams with their only win coming in 1976 when the Cornhuskers were ranked third.

Rank this one right up there with that one.

It included the longest touchdown in Colorado's history, a 96-yard flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon in a frenetic fourth quarter that featured 38 points and began with Nebraska up 17-7.

Pressed into kicking duties because the starter, Barret Pickering, was out with an undisclosed injury, Armstrong was perfect on four extra points and nailed a 26-yard field goal that gave Nebraska a 17-0 halftime lead.

When Mustafa Johnson sacked Adrian Martinez for the third time, this one for a 7-yard loss on third-and-9, suddenly Armstrong was facing a 49-yard try.

''I knew we didn't have a kicker,'' Frost lamented.

It was never close, sending thousands of Buffaloes fans onto the field in celebration and leaving the stands a sea of red as a good 40 percent of the sellout crowd of 52,829 was cheering for the visitors in Nebraska's first trip to Folsom Field in a decade.

''There's a lot of red that left here disappointed,'' Tucker said.

Martinez, who replied to Colorado's 96-yard TD with a 75-yard TD strike to running back Maurice Washington on the very next play, gave Nebraska a 31-24 lead with a 6-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 with 5:49 left in regulation.

Laviska Shenault fumbled after a 54-yard return when Cam Taylor-Britt punched the ball out, but the Buffs forced a punt and Montez hit Tony Brown with a 26-yard scoring strike with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.

At halftime, ''My message to the team was they gave us their best shot and we hadn't even scratched the surface of what we can do on either side of the ball,'' Tucker said. ''And so it was just a matter of playing the next play, never looking at the scoreboard ... hitting a little bit harder.

''When we went out into the tunnel coming out for the second half, those guys were energized and ready to play ball.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Huskers dominated the first half, putting together TD drives of 96 and 95 yards that began with Martinez in his own end zone. But maybe the altitude finally caught up to a Nebraska team that's no longer used to it.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are now 2-0 in the Mel Tucker era with wins over rivals Colorado State and Nebraska and Air Force up next weekend.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Cornhuskers never trailed in regulation but their loss in Boulder could bump them from the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Colorado hosts Air Force on Saturday.

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
48-J.Stefanou 34 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on NEB Offside declined. Team penalty on NEB Running into kicker declined.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
31
34
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:46
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 0:54
12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
03:09
pos
31
30
Point After TD 5:49
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 5:54
2-A.Martinez runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:40
pos
30
24
Field Goal 8:39
48-J.Stefanou 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
17
yds
02:19
pos
24
24
Point After TD 12:19
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 12:25
1-J.Mangham runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:44
pos
24
20
Point After TD 14:09
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 14:22
2-A.Martinez complete to 28-M.Washington. 28-M.Washington runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
23
14
Point After TD 14:22
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 14:36
12-S.Montez complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
96
yds
00:10
pos
17
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:42
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 1:48
1-J.Mangham runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
69
yds
02:30
pos
17
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:17
98-I.Armstrong 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
34
yds
02:38
pos
17
0
Point After TD 6:37
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:45
2-A.Martinez scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:57
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:02
98-I.Armstrong extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:15
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
96
yds
01:34
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 22
Rushing 9 8
Passing 8 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 443 439
Total Plays 72 78
Avg Gain 6.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 179 89
Rush Attempts 46 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 2.4
Net Yards Passing 264 350
Comp. - Att. 16-26 28-41
Yards Per Pass 10.2 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-26 3-25
Penalties - Yards 7-65 9-65
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-46.2 6-45.2
Return Yards 1 58
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-54
Int. - Returns 1-1 1-0
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
25 Nebraska 1-1 710014031
Colorado 2-0 00724334
COLO 4.5, O/U 63.5
Folsom Field Boulder, CO
 264 PASS YDS 350
179 RUSH YDS 89
443 TOTAL YDS 439
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 290 2 1 172.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 290 2 1 172.9
A. Martinez 16/26 290 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 0
M. Washington 15 77 0 40
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 66 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 66 2
A. Martinez 19 66 2 17
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
D. Mills 8 24 0 5
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
W. Robinson 2 9 0 5
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Spielman 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 118 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 118 1
M. Washington 4 118 1 75
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 112 1
J. Spielman 5 112 1 65
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
W. Robinson 3 35 0 25
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Mills 2 21 0 20
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Stoll 2 4 0 3
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Noa 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
W. Honas 7-2 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 6-0 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
M. Barry 6-0 1.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 6-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Lee Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Stille 3-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 3-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Davis 2-0 1.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Domann 2-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Jackson 1-0 0.0 1
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Tannor 1-0 1.0 0
Da. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ferguson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
I. Armstrong 1/2 26 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
I. Armstrong 5 46.2 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 375 2 1 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 375 2 1 156.3
S. Montez 28/41 375 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 44 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 44 2
J. Mangham 11 44 2 11
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 0
A. Fontenot 10 42 0 18
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Jackson 1 14 0 14
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Stanley 1 8 0 8
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
L. Shenault Jr. 3 6 0 7
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Nixon 1 -3 0 -3
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Brown 1 -4 0 -4
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -17 0
S. Montez 8 -17 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 148 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 148 1
K. Nixon 6 148 1 96
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 1
T. Brown 5 60 1 26
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 0
J. Jackson 1 57 0 57
B. Russell 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
B. Russell 4 31 0 14
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
L. Shenault Jr. 5 31 0 9
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 20 0
A. Fontenot 4 20 0 10
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
D. Stanley 2 17 0 12
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Mangham 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
N. Landman 11-3 0.0 0
A. Maddox 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Maddox 9-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 8-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
M. Johnson 4-0 3.0 0
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Onu 4-1 0.0 0
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
M. Blackmon 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. Blackmon 3-1 1.0 0
J. Van Diest 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Van Diest 2-1 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
A. Tchangam 2-0 2.0 0
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Falo Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sami 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lang 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wells 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wells 1-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
N. Rodman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Rodman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
J. Stefanou 2/2 34 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 5
A. Kinney 6 45.2 5 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 54.0 54 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 54.0 54 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
K. Nixon 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 NEB 4 1:34 5 96 TD
3:23 NEB 19 2:13 7 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 NEB 5 2:15 5 20 Punt
10:42 NEB 30 3:57 9 70 TD
5:55 COLO 43 2:38 5 34 FG
0:22 NEB 20 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 NEB 25 0:00 7 21 Punt
8:41 NEB 11 0:46 3 5 Punt
6:15 NEB 15 1:19 3 7 Punt
1:42 NEB 25 1:22 7 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 NEB 25 0:00 1 75 TD
12:19 NEB 25 0:35 3 55 Fumble
8:34 NEB 25 2:40 9 75 TD
5:49 NEB 43 1:03 4 -14 Punt
0:46 NEB 25 0:22 5 11 INT
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
COLO 25 3 -6 End of Quarter
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 6:32 15 33 Punt
6:02 COLO 25 2:11 7 20 Punt
0:35 COLO 36 0:08 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:37 COLO 25 0:00 2 32 INT
2:47 COLO 25 2:16 10 29 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 COLO 19 2:58 9 30 Punt
7:49 COLO 48 1:34 5 0 Punt
4:18 COLO 36 2:30 9 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:46 COLO 4 0:10 1 96 TD
14:09 COLO 25 1:44 5 75 TD
10:58 NEB 20 2:19 6 17 FG
4:03 COLO 29 3:09 10 71 TD
0:24 COLO 15 0:00 1 -1
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NEB 25 5 8 FG
