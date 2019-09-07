|
|
|NEB
|COLO
Colorado comes back to beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 in OT
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) James Stefanou's 34-yard field goal in overtime gave Colorado its first lead and the Buffaloes beat No. 25 Nebraska 34-31 on Saturday when punter Isaac Armstrong's 49-yard try sailed wide right.
The students stormed the field in celebration of the Buffaloes' second straight win over their old Big 12 rival, whom they rallied to beat in the closing minutes last year in Lincoln.
The Buffaloes rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and improved to 2-0 under coach Mel Tucker while dropping the Cornhuskers to 1-1 and keeping second-year coach Scott Frost from winning his first road game.
''This is one of the hardest losses I've ever been a part of,'' Frost said.
Before Saturday, unranked Buffaloes teams were 1-22 all-time against ranked Nebraska teams with their only win coming in 1976 when the Cornhuskers were ranked third.
Rank this one right up there with that one.
It included the longest touchdown in Colorado's history, a 96-yard flea-flicker from Steven Montez to K.D. Nixon in a frenetic fourth quarter that featured 38 points and began with Nebraska up 17-7.
Pressed into kicking duties because the starter, Barret Pickering, was out with an undisclosed injury, Armstrong was perfect on four extra points and nailed a 26-yard field goal that gave Nebraska a 17-0 halftime lead.
When Mustafa Johnson sacked Adrian Martinez for the third time, this one for a 7-yard loss on third-and-9, suddenly Armstrong was facing a 49-yard try.
''I knew we didn't have a kicker,'' Frost lamented.
It was never close, sending thousands of Buffaloes fans onto the field in celebration and leaving the stands a sea of red as a good 40 percent of the sellout crowd of 52,829 was cheering for the visitors in Nebraska's first trip to Folsom Field in a decade.
''There's a lot of red that left here disappointed,'' Tucker said.
Martinez, who replied to Colorado's 96-yard TD with a 75-yard TD strike to running back Maurice Washington on the very next play, gave Nebraska a 31-24 lead with a 6-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 with 5:49 left in regulation.
Laviska Shenault fumbled after a 54-yard return when Cam Taylor-Britt punched the ball out, but the Buffs forced a punt and Montez hit Tony Brown with a 26-yard scoring strike with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.
At halftime, ''My message to the team was they gave us their best shot and we hadn't even scratched the surface of what we can do on either side of the ball,'' Tucker said. ''And so it was just a matter of playing the next play, never looking at the scoreboard ... hitting a little bit harder.
''When we went out into the tunnel coming out for the second half, those guys were energized and ready to play ball.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The Huskers dominated the first half, putting together TD drives of 96 and 95 yards that began with Martinez in his own end zone. But maybe the altitude finally caught up to a Nebraska team that's no longer used to it.
Colorado: The Buffaloes are now 2-0 in the Mel Tucker era with wins over rivals Colorado State and Nebraska and Air Force up next weekend.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Cornhuskers never trailed in regulation but their loss in Boulder could bump them from the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Colorado hosts Air Force on Saturday.
---
Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|443
|439
|Total Plays
|72
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|89
|Rush Attempts
|46
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|264
|350
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|8.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-26
|3-25
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.2
|6-45.2
|Return Yards
|1
|58
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-54
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|264
|PASS YDS
|350
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|16/26
|290
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|15
|77
|0
|40
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|19
|66
|2
|17
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|8
|24
|0
|5
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|4
|118
|1
|75
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|5
|112
|1
|65
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|3
|35
|0
|25
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Honas 3 LB
|W. Honas
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dismuke 19 S
|M. Dismuke
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Miller 31 LB
|C. Miller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 5 CB
|C. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
|E. Lee Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 LB
|J. Domann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Tannor 2 LB
|C. Tannor
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Da. Daniels 93 DL
|Da. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferguson 43 LB
|T. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 97 DL
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 22 LB
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|1/2
|26
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|5
|46.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|28/41
|375
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|11
|44
|2
|11
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|10
|42
|0
|18
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|3
|6
|0
|7
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|8
|-17
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|148
|1
|96
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|5
|60
|1
|26
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|5
|31
|0
|9
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Maddox 9 S
|A. Maddox
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tchangam 52 LB
|A. Tchangam
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
|N. Falo Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|6
|45.2
|5
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|54.0
|54
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
-
LAMON
FSU
38
38
OT ACCN
-
ME
GAS
10
23
4th 3:56 ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
41
4th 7:10 ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
4th 5:43 ACC Network Extra
-
WYO
TXSTSM
10
14
3rd 12:13 ESPN+
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
35
3rd 14:48 ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
35
3rd 12:36
-
TNST
MTSU
6
10
3rd 14:00 ESP3
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
6
7
3rd 10:56 ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
21
3rd 10:11 ACC Network Extra
-
WKY
FIU
14
7
3rd 13:46 ESPN+
-
BYU
TENN
3
13
3rd 12:54 ESPN
-
ARK
MISS
3
10
2nd 2:12 SECN
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
10
7
2nd 4:42 ABC
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
27
2nd 3:18 FBOOK
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
21
2nd 4:09 PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
3
14
2nd 5:37 ESPN2
-
LIB
LALAF
14
14
2nd 0:54 ESPN+
-
EMICH
UK
0
17
2nd 4:57 SECN+
-
WMICH
19MICHST
7
28
2nd 3:00 BTN
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
14
1st 9:58 FSN
-
MIAMI
UNC
3
17
2nd 13:56 ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
3
24
2nd 11:47 ESP3
-
FUR
GAST
20
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
28
6
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
JACKST
SALA
7
19
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
14
28
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
BUFF
15PSU
10
7
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
17
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077.5 O/U
-7
Sun 12:00am FBOOK