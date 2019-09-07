|
|
|TXSA
|BAYLOR
Mims has 3 TD catches for Baylor in 63-14 win over UTSA
WACO, Texas (AP) Denzel Mims caught three touchdown passes, Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a score and Baylor beat UTSA 63-14 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win.
Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and the three TDs to Mims while playing only the first half, when the Bears (2-0) built a 35-0 lead. Brewer also had a 5-yard touchdown run on a blistering hot day - the temperature at kickoff was 99 degrees - and it was much warmer on the playing turf.
The Roadrunners (1-1) trailed 49-0 before a 16-play drive capped by true freshman Sincere McCormick's 2-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter. He added a 54-yard score after that.
Mims also played only the first half and had seven catches for 101 yards in his second career three-TD game. The senior was wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard TD to start the scoring when cornerback Cassius Grady fell down. Mims got behind the same defender along the sideline for a 30-yard TD and then kicked over the pylon while scoring to make it 21-0.
Arnold had Baylor's first punt return for a touchdown since 2005 midway through the second quarter. After fielding the ball and sliding to his right, Arnold sprinted down the sideline and got a nice downfield block from linebacker Blake Lynch.
Brewer's backup, redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon, ran seven times for 93 yards. He gained 38 yards on his first carry and had a 2-yard TD run on the first drive after halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTSA: Dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris, who was in the same Texas high school recruiting class as Baylor third-year starter Brewer, found things much tougher against a Big 12 defense in his second game. The end of Harris' high school career and the start of his college career were hampered by injuries in both knees. After 329 total yards and three TD passes in his debut, he was 15-of-24 passing for 93 yards and had nine carries for 3 yards while being sacked three times.
Baylor: The Bears followed a season-opening 39-point win over an FCS team by scoring their most points since 2015. Handily taking care of the early part of the schedule is an indication of progress under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The Bears lost at home to UTSA two years ago early in Rhule's first season. They have an open date and play another nonconference team from Texas before their Big 12 opener at home against No. 25 Iowa State.
UP NEXT
UTSA is home next Saturday against Army, which is coming off a double-overtime loss at No. 7 Michigan.
Baylor has an open date before wrapping up nonconference play Sept. 21 at Rice.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|6-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|544
|Total Plays
|66
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|368
|Rush Attempts
|36
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|9.4
|Net Yards Passing
|94
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|7.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-8
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.0
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|39
|134
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-83
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|2-51
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|9/9
|Extra Points
|2/2
|9/9
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|94
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|368
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 7 QB
|F. Harris
|15/24
|93
|0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|2/6
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|12
|87
|2
|54
|
D. Boston 24 RB
|D. Boston
|5
|33
|0
|13
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|6
|26
|0
|13
|
L. Narcisse 10 QB
|L. Narcisse
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
F. Harris 7 QB
|F. Harris
|9
|3
|0
|8
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cephus 80 WR
|J. Cephus
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
B. Moorhead 19 WR
|B. Moorhead
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|4
|15
|0
|5
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Woolen 3 WR
|T. Woolen
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Boston 24 RB
|D. Boston
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Griffin 5 WR
|D. Griffin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 83 WR
|D. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Watson 89 TE
|L. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McFarland 42 LB
|L. McFarland
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Croslen 96 DE
|J. Croslen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boston 24 RB
|D. Boston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 21 CB
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grady 28 CB
|C. Grady
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 76 DT
|K. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Banks 90 DE
|E. Banks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 50 DT
|B. Matterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|8
|43.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Winnegan 20 WR
|B. Winnegan
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
|K. Johnson Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|12/16
|163
|3
|0
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|4/7
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|7
|93
|1
|38
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
|T. Ebner
|4
|76
|0
|55
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|9
|69
|0
|19
|
Q. Jones 27 RB
|Q. Jones
|2
|63
|1
|61
|
A. Smith 28 RB
|A. Smith
|3
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|7
|18
|1
|7
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Brewer 12 QB
|C. Brewer
|4
|10
|1
|5
|
W. Williams 33 S
|W. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mims 5 WR
|D. Mims
|7
|101
|3
|30
|
R. Sneed 13 WR
|R. Sneed
|3
|40
|0
|21
|
T. Thornton 81 WR
|T. Thornton
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Lovett 7 RB
|J. Lovett
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Hasty 6 RB
|J. Hasty
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Baucum 29 WR
|D. Baucum
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Atkinson 16 WR
|J. Atkinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Platt 14 WR
|C. Platt
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Williams 38 LB
|J. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barnes 12 CB
|K. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lockhart 9 DE
|J. Lockhart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
|Cl. Johnston
|3-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Miller 3 S
|C. Miller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 8 S
|H. Black
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Logan 50 LB
|A. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lynch 2 LB
|B. Lynch
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DT
|C. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 11 CB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lynch 93 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bernard 26 LB
|T. Bernard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brown 23 CB
|Z. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
|C. Ogbonnaya
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roy 99 DT
|B. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 33 S
|W. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DT
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tecklenburg 52 OL
|S. Tecklenburg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 45 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taylor 88 DE
|B. Taylor
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
|N. Rauschenberg
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|3
|43.7
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Arnold 1 CB
|G. Arnold
|3
|27.7
|73
|1
-
LAMON
FSU
35
38
4th 6:09 ACCN
-
ME
GAS
3
16
3rd 1:44 ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
38
3rd 5:25 ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
31
3rd 4:29 ACC Network Extra
-
WYO
TXSTSM
10
14
2nd 1:32 ESPN+
-
JACKST
SALA
7
13
2nd 3:09 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
7
21
2nd 7:30 ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
21
2nd 3:50 ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
21
2nd 1:21
-
18UCF
FAU
14
0
2nd 6:46 CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
14
7
2nd 2:41 ESPN+
-
FUR
GAST
20
10
2nd 2:47 ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
3
10
2nd 1:48 ESPN
-
TNST
MTSU
6
10
2nd 3:59 ESP3
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
6
7
2nd 0:06 ESPN+
-
LIB
LALAF
7
7
2nd 10:41 ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
0
7
2nd 11:30 SECN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
17
1st 3:27 FBOOK
-
NEVADA
16OREG
3
7
1st 0:00 PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
3
7
2nd 12:54 ESPN2
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
3
0
2nd 14:17 ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
0
7
2nd 11:06 FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
10
2nd 8:35 ESPNU
-
WMICH
19MICHST
0
21
2nd 15:00 BTN
-
EMICH
UK
0
14
2nd 12:30 SECN+
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
7
1st 8:15 FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
0
10
1st 9:19 ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
0
10
1st 9:40 ACCN
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
14
2nd 0:00 ACC Network Extra
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077.5 O/U
-7
Sun 12:00am FBOOK