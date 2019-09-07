Drive Chart
Mims has 3 TD catches for Baylor in 63-14 win over UTSA

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Denzel Mims caught three touchdown passes, Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a score and Baylor beat UTSA 63-14 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win.

Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and the three TDs to Mims while playing only the first half, when the Bears (2-0) built a 35-0 lead. Brewer also had a 5-yard touchdown run on a blistering hot day - the temperature at kickoff was 99 degrees - and it was much warmer on the playing turf.

The Roadrunners (1-1) trailed 49-0 before a 16-play drive capped by true freshman Sincere McCormick's 2-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter. He added a 54-yard score after that.

Mims also played only the first half and had seven catches for 101 yards in his second career three-TD game. The senior was wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard TD to start the scoring when cornerback Cassius Grady fell down. Mims got behind the same defender along the sideline for a 30-yard TD and then kicked over the pylon while scoring to make it 21-0.

Arnold had Baylor's first punt return for a touchdown since 2005 midway through the second quarter. After fielding the ball and sliding to his right, Arnold sprinted down the sideline and got a nice downfield block from linebacker Blake Lynch.

Brewer's backup, redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon, ran seven times for 93 yards. He gained 38 yards on his first carry and had a 2-yard TD run on the first drive after halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTSA: Dual-threat quarterback Frank Harris, who was in the same Texas high school recruiting class as Baylor third-year starter Brewer, found things much tougher against a Big 12 defense in his second game. The end of Harris' high school career and the start of his college career were hampered by injuries in both knees. After 329 total yards and three TD passes in his debut, he was 15-of-24 passing for 93 yards and had nine carries for 3 yards while being sacked three times.

Baylor: The Bears followed a season-opening 39-point win over an FCS team by scoring their most points since 2015. Handily taking care of the early part of the schedule is an indication of progress under third-year coach Matt Rhule. The Bears lost at home to UTSA two years ago early in Rhule's first season. They have an open date and play another nonconference team from Texas before their Big 12 opener at home against No. 25 Iowa State.

UP NEXT

UTSA is home next Saturday against Army, which is coming off a double-overtime loss at No. 7 Michigan.

Baylor has an open date before wrapping up nonconference play Sept. 21 at Rice.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:33
99-N.Rauschenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
63
Touchdown 5:33
27-Q.Jones runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:45
pos
14
62
Point After TD 8:30
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 8:39
14-C.Platt runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
16
yds
00:44
pos
14
55
Point After TD 12:22
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
49
Touchdown 12:32
23-S.McCormick runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:45
pos
13
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 0:09
23-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
79
yds
06:02
pos
6
49
Point After TD 6:11
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 6:14
6-J.Hasty runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
107
yds
03:05
pos
0
48
Point After TD 11:25
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 11:31
11-G.Bohanon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
0
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:30
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 1:36
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:13
pos
0
34
Point After TD 7:09
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 7:28
35-L.Dean punts 48 yards from UTSA 25. 1-G.Arnold runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
5
yds
01:59
pos
0
27
Point After TD 9:27
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 9:34
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
92
yds
04:08
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:49
12-C.Brewer runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
03:54
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:22
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:28
12-C.Brewer complete to 5-D.Mims. 5-D.Mims runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
01:29
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 25
Rushing 6 13
Passing 7 9
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 7-18 6-9
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 258 544
Total Plays 66 62
Avg Gain 3.9 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 164 368
Rush Attempts 36 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 9.4
Net Yards Passing 94 176
Comp. - Att. 17-30 16-23
Yards Per Pass 3.1 7.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-8 1-2
Penalties - Yards 7-58 6-50
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 2 5
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.0 3-43.7
Return Yards 39 134
Punts - Returns 1-2 3-83
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 2-51
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 9/9
Extra Points 2/2 9/9
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTSA 1-1 007714
Baylor 2-0 1421141463
BAYLOR -25, O/U 58
McLane Stadium Waco, TX
 94 PASS YDS 176
164 RUSH YDS 368
258 TOTAL YDS 544
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 93 0 0 95.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 93 0 0 95.1
F. Harris 15/24 93 0 0
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 45.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 45.9
L. Narcisse 2/6 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 87 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 87 2
S. McCormick 12 87 2 54
D. Boston 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
D. Boston 5 33 0 13
B. Brady 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
B. Brady 6 26 0 13
L. Narcisse 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Narcisse 3 12 0 5
F. Harris 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 3 0
F. Harris 9 3 0 8
B. Daniels 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Daniels 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cephus 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Cephus 2 23 0 17
B. Moorhead 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
B. Moorhead 3 21 0 9
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 4 15 0 5
C. Strickland II 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Strickland II 2 11 0 7
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Jones 2 10 0 5
T. Woolen 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Woolen 1 7 0 7
D. Boston 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Boston 1 6 0 6
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Z. Franklin 1 6 0 6
D. Griffin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Griffin 1 3 0 3
B. Daniels 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Daniels 0 0 0 0
D. Clark 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Clark 0 0 0 0
L. Watson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Watson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sam 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Sam 5-0 0.0 0
S. Harris 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Harris 5-0 0.0 0
C. Austin III 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Austin III 4-2 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Mayfield Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
L. McFarland 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. McFarland 3-2 0.0 0
A. Martel 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Martel 3-0 0.0 0
T. Mahnke 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mahnke 2-0 0.0 0
J. Croslen 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Croslen 2-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wisdom 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Wisdom 2-0 1.0 0
D. Henry 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Boston 24 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Boston 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robinson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Grady 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Grady 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nelson 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Banks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Banks 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harmanson 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Matterson 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Matterson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Baker 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Baker 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
H. Duplessis 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.0 1
L. Dean 8 43.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Winnegan 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
B. Winnegan 2 18.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Johnson Jr. 1 2.0 2 0
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 163 3 0 222.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 163 3 0 222.5
C. Brewer 12/16 163 3 0
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 15 0 0 75.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 15 0 0 75.1
G. Bohanon 4/7 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 93 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 93 1
G. Bohanon 7 93 1 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 76 0
T. Ebner 4 76 0 55
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
J. Lovett 9 69 0 19
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 63 1
Q. Jones 2 63 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
A. Smith 3 21 0 15
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 1
J. Hasty 7 18 1 7
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 1
C. Platt 1 15 1 15
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 1
C. Brewer 4 10 1 5
W. Williams 33 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
W. Williams 1 2 0 2
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Williams 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 101 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 3
D. Mims 7 101 3 30
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
R. Sneed 3 40 0 21
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Thornton 1 16 0 16
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Lovett 1 13 0 13
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Hasty 2 8 0 6
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0 0 0 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fleeks 0 0 0 0
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Platt 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 4-0 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Lockhart 3-0 0.0 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Arnold 3-0 0.0 0
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
Cl. Johnston 3-3 1.5 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Miller 3-2 0.0 0
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
H. Black 2-3 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
A. Logan 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Logan 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Lynch 2-0 1.0 0
C. Maxwell 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Maxwell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lynch 1-0 0.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. McVea 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Bernard 1-3 0.0 0
Z. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonnaya 1-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Roy 1-0 0.0 0
W. Williams 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Franklin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Franklin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Milton 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Milton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tecklenburg 52 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Tecklenburg 0-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
B. Taylor 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
B. Taylor 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 7/7
J. Mayers 0/0 0 7/7 7
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
N. Rauschenberg 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.7 1
I. Power 3 43.7 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
J. Lovett 1 26.0 26 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Fleeks 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 73 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 27.7 73 1
G. Arnold 3 27.7 73 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 1:35 4 8 Punt
11:21 TXSA 24 0:55 3 2 Punt
8:22 TXSA 25 3:32 9 32 Punt
0:43 TXSA 25 0:00 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:27 TXSA 25 1:59 4 0 TD
7:09 TXSA 25 0:43 3 -1 Punt
1:30 TXSA 25 1:19 6 30 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 TXSA 10 1:20 4 24 Punt
6:11 TXSA 21 6:02 16 79 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 TXSA 35 1:45 4 65 TD
8:30 TXSA 25 1:05 3 2 Punt
5:33 TXSA 25 3:49 11 32 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 BAYLOR 23 1:15 3 2 Punt
9:57 BAYLOR 30 1:29 5 70 TD
4:43 BAYLOR 21 3:54 10 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 BAYLOR 28 4:08 10 72 TD
5:49 BAYLOR 25 4:13 9 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 BAYLOR 30 0:00 8 70 TD
9:19 BAYLOR 18 3:05 8 82 TD
0:03 BAYLOR 25 0:00 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 BAYLOR 26 2:52 5 19 Fumble
9:23 TXSA 16 0:44 2 16 TD
7:18 BAYLOR 35 1:45 4 65 TD
1:07 BAYLOR 43 0:05 2 3
