BYU rallies to beat Tennessee 29-26 in OT

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ty'Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after BYU made a stunning drive for a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of regulation as the Cougars edged Tennessee 29-26 on Saturday.

BYU (1-1) rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit and forced overtime when Zach Wilson's 64-yard completion to Micah Simon set up Jake Oldroyd's third field goal of the night - a 33-yarder with one second left.

''They really did a good job of taking away a lot of the deep throws throughout the game,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''Zach was just able to make a throw and trust that Micah would be there, and it worked out.''

The Cougars got the ball first in overtime and scored on Zach Wilson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Talon Shumway. Tennessee tied it when Jarrett Guarantano found Jauan Jennings across the middle for a 13-yard completion.

Tennessee opened the second overtime session by settling for Brent Cimaglia's fourth field goal of the night, a 40-yarder that gave the Vols a 26-23 lead.

BYU then sealed the win on Williams' bruising touchdown run. The South Carolina graduate transfer appeared to be stopped just a few yards short of the end zone, but he kept running and finally got across the goal line with some help from his linemen.

Williams ended the night with 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Wilson was 19 of 29 for 232 yards.

Tennessee's Ty Chandler rushed for 154 yards on 26 carries, while Jauan Jennings had four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. That still wasn't enough for the Volunteers, who fell to 0-2 for the first time since dropping their first six games in 1988.

For most of the night, it appeared Tennessee would win in regulation as the Volunteers attempted to bounce back from a humiliating 38-30 season-opening loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.

BYU was facing third-and-6 from its own 20 with less than 20 seconds left when Wilson threw deep to Simon, who caught the pass just beyond midfield and raced into the red zone before Alontae Taylor finally brought him down.

After Wilson spiked the ball with five seconds left, Oldroyd kicked a 33-yard field goal that barely slipped inside the right upright.

''They played really, really hard, but the bottom line is there's a couple of errors we made in the game that you can't do,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''You can't do. You just don't do. It's tough to win against anybody when you make errors like that. It's a tough pill for everybody to swallow. Everybody worked hard this week, responded the right way.''

Tennessee had taken the early lead by capitalizing on a fourth-down gamble, enabling the Vols to score a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in Jeremy Pruitt's 14-game coaching tenure.

The Vols faced fourth-and-3 from the BYU 5-yard line when Pruitt passed up a chip-shot field goal. Jarrett Guarantano threw a pass into traffic that was deflected by BYU linebacker Kavika Fonua and landed in the arms of Jennings.

Tennessee stayed ahead and controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage for most of the night, though missed opportunities enabled BYU to hang around.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: Wilson showed late in regulation what he's capable of doing when he has time to throw, but the offensive line must do a better job of protecting him. Wilson was sacked four times and was pressured all night. BYU's inability to give Wilson time to throw was particularly concerning because Tennessee's defensive line struggled last week and had no returning starters. ... The Cougars must play the first half of next week's game against Southern California without defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee: A young team showed it still must learn how to win as it somehow failed to close out a game it had controlled for most of the night. Tennessee also needs better production from Guarantano, whose interception early in the second half set up a BYU touchdown that helped the Cougars get back into the game.

UP NEXT

BYU hosts Southern California on Saturday.

Tennessee hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Chattanooga on Saturday.

Scoring Summary
2nd Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
5-T.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
29
26
Field Goal
42-B.Cimaglia 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
pos
23
26
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
23
Touchdown
2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
25
yds
pos
23
22
Point After TD
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
16
Touchdown
1-Z.Wilson complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
pos
22
16
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
39-J.Oldroyd 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
16
16
Field Goal 7:32
39-J.Oldroyd 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
04:11
pos
13
16
Field Goal 11:48
42-B.Cimaglia 22 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on BYU Offside declined.
16
plays
112
yds
03:27
pos
10
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:47
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 12:54
5-T.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
20
yds
01:13
pos
9
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:16
42-B.Cimaglia 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
69
yds
00:41
pos
3
13
Field Goal 6:35
42-B.Cimaglia 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
49
yds
05:02
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
39-J.Oldroyd 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
4:00
pos
3
7
Point After TD 4:53
42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:53
2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
90
yds
07:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 20
Rushing 6 10
Passing 11 7
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 324 418
Total Plays 60 77
Avg Gain 5.4 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 107 242
Rush Attempts 30 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.9
Net Yards Passing 217 176
Comp. - Att. 19-30 17-28
Yards Per Pass 7.2 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-15 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-63 6-50
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-43.7 3-45.7
Return Yards 20 16
Punts - Returns 1-0 1--4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-20
Int. - Returns 1-20 0-0
Kicking 5/5 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 3/3 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234 OT OT2T
BYU 1-1 30767629
Tennessee 0-2 76037326
TENN -3.5, O/U 52.5
Neyland Stadium Knoxville, TN
 217 PASS YDS 176
107 RUSH YDS 242
324 TOTAL YDS 418
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 232 1 0 144.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 232 1 0 144.1
Z. Wilson 19/29 232 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 92 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 92 2
T. Williams 17 92 2 16
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
E. Esukpa 3 17 0 12
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Hifo 1 13 0 13
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Katoa 2 2 0 2
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
Z. Wilson 6 -6 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 127 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 127 0
M. Simon 7 127 0 65
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
M. Bushman 2 40 0 27
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Hifo 2 15 0 10
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
L. Katoa 1 15 0 15
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
G. Romney 2 15 0 12
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
T. Shumway 1 14 1 14
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Williams 3 8 0 4
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Milne 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 7-2 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 1 0.0
K. Fonua 6-4 0.0 1
S. Powell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
S. Powell 5-3 0.0 0
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Lee 5-1 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 4-0 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 4-1 0.0 0
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 4-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 4-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mahe 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Tooley 3-0 0.0 0
M. Moore 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Ah You 2-0 1.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Tonga 2-2 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 1-2 0.0 0
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Pili 1-1 0.0 0
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kaufusi 1-1 0.0 0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gallow 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gallow 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
J. Oldroyd 3/3 42 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 50.3 0
J. Oldroyd 4 50.3 0 55
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 30.5 2
D. Jones 2 30.5 2 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Hifo 1 0.0 0 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 176 2 1 129.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 176 2 1 129.9
J. Guarantano 17/28 176 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 154 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 154 0
T. Chandler 26 154 0 53
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
E. Gray 17 77 0 13
J. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Jones 1 9 0 9
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Jennings 1 2 0 2
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Guarantano 3 0 0 4
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Palmer 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 88 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 2
J. Jennings 4 88 2 51
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
J. Palmer 4 56 0 16
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
M. Callaway 4 22 0 13
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Wood-Anderson 1 5 0 5
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
E. Gray 2 5 0 7
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Pope 0 0 0 0
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
T. Chandler 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Jackson 8-1 0.0 0
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
H. To'o To'o 6-2 0.0 0
D. Taylor 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Taylor 5-2 1.0 0
S. Shamburger 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Shamburger 4-3 0.0 0
K. Bennett 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 4-0 0.0 0
W. Burrell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Burrell 4-0 0.0 0
L. Bumphus 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
L. Bumphus 2-1 2.0 0
W. Ignont 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-6 0 0.0
W. Ignont 2-6 0.0 0
A. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
G. Emerson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
G. Emerson 1-1 1.0 0
M. Butler 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Butler 1-0 0.0 0
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Warrior 1-2 0.0 0
A. Solomon 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Solomon 1-1 0.0 0
S. Williams 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
T. Flowers 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Flowers 1-0 0.0 0
Ku. Garland 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ku. Garland 0-1 0.0 0
J. Banks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Banks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
B. Cimaglia 4/4 40 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Doyle 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.7 2
J. Doyle 3 45.7 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bumphus 88 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
L. Bumphus 1 2.0 2 0
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Chandler 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -4.0 0 0
M. Callaway 1 -4.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 2:36 9 27 Punt
4:53 BYU 25 4:00 10 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 BYU 19 1:16 4 -62 Punt
6:28 BYU 25 3:49 8 28 Punt
0:26 BYU 25 0:05 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 TENN 20 1:13 3 20 TD
10:47 BYU 34 1:36 4 21 Punt
6:02 BYU 16 1:47 4 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 BYU 25 4:11 9 50 FG
4:21 BYU 30 0:36 3 6 Punt
1:09 BYU 16 1:04 5 68 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TENN 25 3 25 TD
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TENN 25 3 25 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 TENN 20 7:26 18 80 TD
0:23 TENN 21 0:10 5 60 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 TENN 38 5:02 10 29 FG
1:57 TENN 14 0:41 6 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TENN 25 0:43 3 55 INT
12:47 TENN 25 1:16 3 7 Punt
9:07 TENN 17 2:24 5 16 Punt
3:38 TENN 18 3:27 16 77 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:24 TENN 25 2:21 6 45 Downs
3:39 TENN 19 1:43 5 13 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
BYU 25 6 25 End of Quarter
2OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
BYU 25 3 2 FG
