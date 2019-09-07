|
|
|BYU
|TENN
BYU rallies to beat Tennessee 29-26 in OT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Ty'Son Williams scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime after BYU made a stunning drive for a game-tying field goal in the closing seconds of regulation as the Cougars edged Tennessee 29-26 on Saturday.
BYU (1-1) rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit and forced overtime when Zach Wilson's 64-yard completion to Micah Simon set up Jake Oldroyd's third field goal of the night - a 33-yarder with one second left.
''They really did a good job of taking away a lot of the deep throws throughout the game,'' BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. ''Zach was just able to make a throw and trust that Micah would be there, and it worked out.''
The Cougars got the ball first in overtime and scored on Zach Wilson's 14-yard touchdown pass to Talon Shumway. Tennessee tied it when Jarrett Guarantano found Jauan Jennings across the middle for a 13-yard completion.
Tennessee opened the second overtime session by settling for Brent Cimaglia's fourth field goal of the night, a 40-yarder that gave the Vols a 26-23 lead.
BYU then sealed the win on Williams' bruising touchdown run. The South Carolina graduate transfer appeared to be stopped just a few yards short of the end zone, but he kept running and finally got across the goal line with some help from his linemen.
Williams ended the night with 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Wilson was 19 of 29 for 232 yards.
Tennessee's Ty Chandler rushed for 154 yards on 26 carries, while Jauan Jennings had four catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. That still wasn't enough for the Volunteers, who fell to 0-2 for the first time since dropping their first six games in 1988.
For most of the night, it appeared Tennessee would win in regulation as the Volunteers attempted to bounce back from a humiliating 38-30 season-opening loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.
BYU was facing third-and-6 from its own 20 with less than 20 seconds left when Wilson threw deep to Simon, who caught the pass just beyond midfield and raced into the red zone before Alontae Taylor finally brought him down.
After Wilson spiked the ball with five seconds left, Oldroyd kicked a 33-yard field goal that barely slipped inside the right upright.
''They played really, really hard, but the bottom line is there's a couple of errors we made in the game that you can't do,'' Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''You can't do. You just don't do. It's tough to win against anybody when you make errors like that. It's a tough pill for everybody to swallow. Everybody worked hard this week, responded the right way.''
Tennessee had taken the early lead by capitalizing on a fourth-down gamble, enabling the Vols to score a touchdown on their opening drive for the first time in Jeremy Pruitt's 14-game coaching tenure.
The Vols faced fourth-and-3 from the BYU 5-yard line when Pruitt passed up a chip-shot field goal. Jarrett Guarantano threw a pass into traffic that was deflected by BYU linebacker Kavika Fonua and landed in the arms of Jennings.
Tennessee stayed ahead and controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage for most of the night, though missed opportunities enabled BYU to hang around.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: Wilson showed late in regulation what he's capable of doing when he has time to throw, but the offensive line must do a better job of protecting him. Wilson was sacked four times and was pressured all night. BYU's inability to give Wilson time to throw was particularly concerning because Tennessee's defensive line struggled last week and had no returning starters. ... The Cougars must play the first half of next week's game against Southern California without defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee: A young team showed it still must learn how to win as it somehow failed to close out a game it had controlled for most of the night. Tennessee also needs better production from Guarantano, whose interception early in the second half set up a BYU touchdown that helped the Cougars get back into the game.
UP NEXT
BYU hosts Southern California on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Chattanooga on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|20
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|324
|418
|Total Plays
|60
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|242
|Rush Attempts
|30
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-15
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.7
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|20
|16
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/3
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|418
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|19/29
|232
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|17
|92
|2
|16
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|6
|-6
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|7
|127
|0
|65
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|2
|40
|0
|27
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|6-4
|0.0
|1
|
S. Powell 28 DB
|S. Powell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaufusi 38 LB
|J. Kaufusi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gallow 22 DB
|D. Gallow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3/3
|42
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|4
|50.3
|0
|55
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|2
|30.5
|2
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|17/28
|176
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|26
|154
|0
|53
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|17
|77
|0
|13
|
J. Jones 21 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|4
|88
|2
|51
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|4
|56
|0
|16
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|4
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
A. Pope 81 TE
|A. Pope
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 50 DL
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|4/4
|40
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|3
|45.7
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|-4.0
|0
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
33
10
3rd 6:00 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
44
2nd 3:34 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 10:08 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESP2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final ESP3
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESP+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESP+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACCN
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESP+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESP+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACCN
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESP+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESP+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESP+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3