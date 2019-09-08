Drive Chart
Kentucky rolls past Eastern Michigan 38-17; QB Wilson hurt

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith threw two touchdown passes in relief of injured Terry Wilson, who rushed for a TD before hurting his left leg, and Kentucky rolled past Eastern Michigan 38-17 on Saturday night.

Wilson's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter put the Wildcats (2-0) up 24-3 before he was carted off later with the injury following a horse-collar tackle by EMU defensive lineman Turan Rush, who was flagged on a play with offsetting penalties. Wilson exited to cheers after teammates offered supportive handshakes. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Wilson would have an MRI on Sunday but added, ''it didn't look good.''

Smith, a junior transfer from Troy, came in and hit Ahmad Wagner for a 54-yard touchdown and Lynn Bowden for the final 2-yard TD with 54 seconds remaining. A.J. Rose and Kavosiey Smoke rushed for TDs of 8 and 32 yards, respectively, in a game the Wildcats led throughout.

Kentucky outgained the Eagles (1-1) 461-386, including a 239-49 rushing edge. But the Wildcats committed seven penalties for 84 yards, several of which snuffed first-half chances to put the game out of reach.

''There's just a lot of things to clean up, and we will,'' Stoops said. ''They know we can be a lot better and that's a good thing.''

Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III threw TD passes of 26 and 7 yards and completed 34 of 53 attempts for 337 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles were never in this game because they couldn't stop Kentucky's offense. Glass hit Line Latu and Bryson Cannon for TDs and surpassed but he also threw two interceptions and was sacked twice before halftime. This followed a near-perfect opener in which he completed 20 of 22 passes for 188 yards with three TDs. And it spoke volumes about how Kentucky's defense pressured him and stifled the run game.

''Kentucky plays great defense,'' coach Chris Creighton said. ''Their scheme is built from the inside out. They have great, strong players up front and take away the inside run.''

Kentucky: Wilson's status was the big concern, though the Wildcats have others after struggling for several stretches. The Wildcats achieved their goal of starting quicker with two first-quarter TD drives, but a ragged second quarter featuring Rose's fumble at the EMU 1 and penalties that hurt two other possessions killed chances to put it out of reach early.

UP NEXT

Eastern Michigan faces its second consecutive Power Five opponent when it visits Big Ten Conference member Illinois on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts No. 11 Florida on Saturday night, seeking its first home win against the Gators since 1986 and first series winning streak since 1976-77.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:54
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 0:59
12-S.Smith complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
41
yds
02:59
pos
17
37
Point After TD 10:41
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 10:51
9-M.Glass complete to 86-B.Cannon. 86-B.Cannon runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
03:29
pos
16
31
Point After TD 14:20
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 14:29
12-S.Smith complete to 14-A.Wagner. 14-A.Wagner runs 54 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on EMC Pass interference declined.
6
plays
82
yds
01:38
pos
10
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 2:24
9-M.Glass complete to 8-L.Latu. 8-L.Latu runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
02:37
pos
9
24
Point After TD 5:01
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
Touchdown 5:05
3-T.Wilson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
94
yds
07:50
pos
3
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:54
38-C.Ryland 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
32
yds
2:10
pos
3
17
Field Goal 7:55
12-C.Poore 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
4
yds
00:37
pos
0
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:09
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:18
20-K.Smoke runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
02:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:56
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:01
10-A.Rose runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
26
yds
01:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 26
Rushing 6 14
Passing 16 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 9-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 368 461
Total Plays 75 75
Avg Gain 4.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 49 239
Rush Attempts 22 39
Avg Rush Yards 2.2 6.1
Net Yards Passing 319 222
Comp. - Att. 34-53 20-36
Yards Per Pass 6.0 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-18 2-0
Penalties - Yards 5-46 7-84
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.5 3-43.3
Return Yards 0 99
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-29
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-33
Kicking 3/3 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 1-1 037717
Kentucky 2-0 14371438
UK -16, O/U 52
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 319 PASS YDS 222
49 RUSH YDS 239
368 TOTAL YDS 461
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 337 2 2 122.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 337 2 2 122.5
M. Glass III 34/53 337 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
M. Glass III 10 35 0 16
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 9 0
S. Vann 8 9 0 8
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
B. Turner 3 5 0 7
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
P. Hutchinson 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 0
A. Jackson III 5 71 0 38
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
Q. Williams 6 54 0 15
M. Sexton 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 0
M. Sexton 7 54 0 22
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
L. Latu 4 49 1 26
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Drummond 3 40 0 27
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
H. Beydoun 2 24 0 18
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 1
B. Cannon 3 20 1 7
S. Vann 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Vann 2 13 0 11
G. Oakes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
G. Oakes 2 12 0 8
B. Kemp 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Kemp 0 0 0 0
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Turner 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 9-0 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Myrick 7-0 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
B. Hoying 5-3 0.5 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 4-0 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. McGill 4-0 0.0 0
B. Burks 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Burks 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bogan 2-0 0.0 0
M. Buschman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Buschman 2-0 0.0 0
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Beltram 2-1 0.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Scott 2-1 0.0 0
C. Holford 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Holford 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
K. Shine 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Shine 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Ransey Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. LaFleur 0-1 0.5 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Andrews 0-1 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 1.0
S. Simeon 0-2 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Ryland 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
J. Julien 4 43.5 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 114 0 0 90.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 114 0 0 90.7
T. Wilson 14/26 114 0 0
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 76 2 0 199.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 76 2 0 199.8
S. Smith 5/9 76 2 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 0 0 368.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 32 0 0 368.8
L. Bowden Jr. 1/1 32 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 92 1
K. Smoke 11 92 1 32
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
A. Rose 17 82 1 13
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 1
T. Wilson 8 43 1 15
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Bowden Jr. 2 17 0 13
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Smith 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
A. Wagner 3 71 1 54
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 54 1
L. Bowden Jr. 7 54 1 14
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
T. Wilson 1 32 0 32
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Upshaw 2 19 0 10
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Dailey Jr. 1 14 0 14
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
A. Rose 4 12 0 5
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Ali 1 11 0 11
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Rigg 1 9 0 9
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Oliver 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 0 0 0 0
D. Harris 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Harris 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
Y. Corker 7-0 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 7-0 0.0 0
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Daniel 5-0 0.0 1
J. Paschal 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Paschal 4-1 0.0 0
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Square 4-0 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Ajian 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Wright 2-0 1.0 0
M. Devonshire 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Devonshire 2-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-1 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-0 0.0 0
S. Garner 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Griffin 1-0 1.0 1
T. Dodson 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
C. Poore 1/2 40 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
M. Duffy 3 43.3 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 37.0 37 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 37.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 29.0 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 EMICH 8 1:13 3 -2 Punt
6:56 EMICH 25 1:53 5 17 Punt
2:09 EMICH 25 1:20 4 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:18 EMICH 1 0:06 2 88 INT
7:50 EMICH 25 1:34 7 17 INT
5:03 EMICH 31 2:26 10 62 FG
1:20 EMICH 11 1:00 6 22 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 EMICH 25 0:00 6 31 Punt
5:01 EMICH 25 2:37 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 EMICH 25 3:29 12 75 TD
7:51 EMICH 13 3:09 10 28 Downs
0:54 EMICH 25 0:44 9 65
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 3:59 10 33 Punt
8:27 EMICH 26 1:26 3 26 TD
4:31 UK 10 2:13 6 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UK 30 0:00 14 67 Fumble
8:32 EMICH 11 0:37 4 -11 FG
6:16 EMICH 30 1:08 4 -1 FG Miss
1:54 UK 25 0:30 3 8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 UK 6 7:50 15 94 TD
2:15 UK 28 1:38 6 72 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 UK 25 2:00 7 23 Punt
3:58 EMICH 41 2:59 8 41 TD
