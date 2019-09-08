|
Kentucky rolls past Eastern Michigan 38-17; QB Wilson hurt
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Backup quarterback Sawyer Smith threw two touchdown passes in relief of injured Terry Wilson, who rushed for a TD before hurting his left leg, and Kentucky rolled past Eastern Michigan 38-17 on Saturday night.
Wilson's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter put the Wildcats (2-0) up 24-3 before he was carted off later with the injury following a horse-collar tackle by EMU defensive lineman Turan Rush, who was flagged on a play with offsetting penalties. Wilson exited to cheers after teammates offered supportive handshakes. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Wilson would have an MRI on Sunday but added, ''it didn't look good.''
Smith, a junior transfer from Troy, came in and hit Ahmad Wagner for a 54-yard touchdown and Lynn Bowden for the final 2-yard TD with 54 seconds remaining. A.J. Rose and Kavosiey Smoke rushed for TDs of 8 and 32 yards, respectively, in a game the Wildcats led throughout.
Kentucky outgained the Eagles (1-1) 461-386, including a 239-49 rushing edge. But the Wildcats committed seven penalties for 84 yards, several of which snuffed first-half chances to put the game out of reach.
''There's just a lot of things to clean up, and we will,'' Stoops said. ''They know we can be a lot better and that's a good thing.''
Eagles quarterback Mike Glass III threw TD passes of 26 and 7 yards and completed 34 of 53 attempts for 337 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles were never in this game because they couldn't stop Kentucky's offense. Glass hit Line Latu and Bryson Cannon for TDs and surpassed but he also threw two interceptions and was sacked twice before halftime. This followed a near-perfect opener in which he completed 20 of 22 passes for 188 yards with three TDs. And it spoke volumes about how Kentucky's defense pressured him and stifled the run game.
''Kentucky plays great defense,'' coach Chris Creighton said. ''Their scheme is built from the inside out. They have great, strong players up front and take away the inside run.''
Kentucky: Wilson's status was the big concern, though the Wildcats have others after struggling for several stretches. The Wildcats achieved their goal of starting quicker with two first-quarter TD drives, but a ragged second quarter featuring Rose's fumble at the EMU 1 and penalties that hurt two other possessions killed chances to put it out of reach early.
UP NEXT
Eastern Michigan faces its second consecutive Power Five opponent when it visits Big Ten Conference member Illinois on Saturday.
Kentucky hosts No. 11 Florida on Saturday night, seeking its first home win against the Gators since 1986 and first series winning streak since 1976-77.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|16
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|368
|461
|Total Plays
|75
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|239
|Rush Attempts
|22
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|319
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|34-53
|20-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-18
|2-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-46
|7-84
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|0
|99
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kicking
|3/3
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|319
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|239
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|34/53
|337
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|10
|35
|0
|16
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|8
|9
|0
|8
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|5
|71
|0
|38
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|6
|54
|0
|15
|
M. Sexton 87 WR
|M. Sexton
|7
|54
|0
|22
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|4
|49
|1
|26
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|40
|0
|27
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|3
|20
|1
|7
|
S. Vann 5 RB
|S. Vann
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
B. Kemp 88 TE
|B. Kemp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burks 42 LB
|B. Burks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buschman 53 LB
|M. Buschman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holford 91 DL
|C. Holford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 52 DL
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 35 DB
|K. Shine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
|A. Ransey Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. LaFleur 19 DB
|N. LaFleur
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|4
|43.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|14/26
|114
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|5/9
|76
|2
|0
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|11
|92
|1
|32
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|17
|82
|1
|13
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|8
|43
|1
|15
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
S. Smith 12 QB
|S. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|3
|71
|1
|54
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|7
|54
|1
|14
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Paschal 4 LB
|J. Paschal
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 S
|T. Ajian
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 36 CB
|M. Devonshire
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 DL
|M. McCall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Looney 59 DT
|K. Looney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Garner 37 CB
|S. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Dodson 30 DB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Poore 12 K
|C. Poore
|1/2
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|43.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
