No. 11 Florida loses Toney, Henderson in win over UT Martin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) No. 11 Florida could be without its most dynamic playmaker when it opens Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky.
The Gators lost elusive receiver Kadarius Toney during a 45-0 victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night. Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for tests.
Coach Dan Mullen said Toney's injury will be ''checked out a little bit more,'' not exactly promising news for Florida.
The Gators also lost speedy cornerback CJ Henderson in the first half against the Skyhawks (1-1), but Mullen said he has a ''slight ankle sprain.''
Henderson tweaked his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.
Florida barely missed either of them against UT Martin, which fell to 0-10 against SEC teams and failed to cover the 44 1/2-point spread. But the Gators know being without either standout in league play would be a crushing blow.
''It's got to crank up about 10 notches getting into SEC play, especially going on the road,'' Mullen said.
Despite missing two guys who each wear No. 1 because of their talents, Florida still manhandled overmatched UT Martin.
Feleipe Franks completed 25 of 27 passes, including 15 straight to start the game, for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped in beautiful TD passes to Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, but he also was again slow through his progressions.
''I'm nowhere near perfect,'' Franks said. ''I just try to keep progressing. ... At the end of the day, we've got two wins under our belt. I'm happy with that.''
Lamical Perine ran for 51 yards and a score. Fellow running back Malik Davis, who missed most of 2018 because of a knee injury, scored for the first time in nearly two years.
The defense picked up where it left off against rival Miami , finishing with five sacks and holding the Skyhawks to 194 yards.
Florida led 38-0 early in the fourth - and had emptied its bench - when quarterback John Bachus scampered for 48 yards and gave UT Martin its best scoring opportunity. Highly touted freshman Kaiir Elam intercepted Bachus' pass in the end zone on the ensuing play.
''I haven't seen any stats, but the only one that matters is that we didn't score any points,'' UT Martin coach Jason Simpson said. ''I've played against multiple SEC teams in my career. There's been bigger (SEC) teams, but I don't know if there's another as fast as that one.''
THE TAKEAWAY
UT Martin: The Skyhawks got $500,000 for making the 700-mile trip to Gainesville, the kind of payday that helps fund the school's entire athletic department. They will bus two hours to Jacksonville, spend the night there and take a commercial flight home Sunday.
Florida: The Gators still have issues along their offensive line. They should have controlled the line of scrimmage and had their way with the Skyhawks. Instead, Franks was sacked once and hit several more times.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With ninth-ranked Texas losing, the Gators might sneak back into the top 10.
CHEERLEADER HONORED
Florida honored its most famous cheerleader before the game.
George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died in early July at age 97. His three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren led the renowned two-bits cheer at midfield prior to kickoff. Grandson Kevin King even used Edmondson's original, decades-old ''2 Bits'' sign.
Fans, cheerleaders and game-day officials wore yellow T-shirts with a faux orange-and-blue striped tie on the front to mimic Edmondson's typical game-day attire.
INJURIES & SUSPENSIONS
Linebacker Amari Burney and safety Jeawon Taylor missed the game because of injuries. Defensive lineman Luke Ancrum and safety Brad Stewart were suspended. Stewart also was suspended for the season opener.
UP NEXT
UT Martin: At Southern Illinois next Saturday.
Florida: At Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats ended a 31-game losing streak in the series last year.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|26
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|9-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|178
|543
|Total Plays
|50
|74
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|231
|Rush Attempts
|27
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|124
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|15-23
|30-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-16
|1-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-35.9
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|38
|37
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|1-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|543
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bachus III 18 QB
|J. Bachus III
|12/19
|101
|0
|1
|
J. Hudson 13 QB
|J. Hudson
|3/4
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bachus III 18 QB
|J. Bachus III
|9
|48
|0
|48
|
J. Bowe 5 RB
|J. Bowe
|7
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
P. Logan 23 RB
|P. Logan
|4
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Hudson 13 QB
|J. Hudson
|2
|-4
|0
|-2
|
J. Moore 1 WR
|J. Moore
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Logan 23 RB
|P. Logan
|5
|59
|0
|34
|
J. Horton 10 WR
|J. Horton
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
R. Williams II 81 WR
|R. Williams II
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Dowell 15 TE
|C. Dowell
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Young 29 RB
|L. Young
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Bowe 5 RB
|J. Bowe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dyal 88 TE
|D. Dyal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Moore 1 WR
|J. Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Maura 2 DB
|D. Maura
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Akins 17 S
|J. Akins
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Pittman 12 LB
|S. Pittman
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 8 DL
|K. Harmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ordway 7 DB
|C. Ordway
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cherry 35 LB
|C. Cherry
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. Moton 22 DB
|W. Moton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crutchfield 97 DL
|J. Crutchfield
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Stephens 31 LB
|D. Stephens
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollins 9 S
|D. Hollins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 44 LB
|T. Jefferson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 3 S
|T. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 34 LB
|M. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Joy 90 DL
|C. Joy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murry 92 DL
|J. Murry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pickett 47 DL
|A. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCall 25 DB
|T. McCall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Davis 77 OL
|A. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sims 30 S
|D. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dodd 27 S
|J. Dodd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bowdry 95 DL
|K. Bowdry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landers 24 DL
|J. Landers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Cox 49 P
|Z. Cox
|8
|35.9
|3
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|19.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 6 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|25/27
|270
|2
|0
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|4/5
|40
|1
|0
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1/5
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|10
|51
|1
|12
|
I. Clement 24 RB
|I. Clement
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|6
|37
|0
|22
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4
|31
|1
|16
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|18
|1
|12
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|7
|13
|0
|4
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|4
|94
|1
|69
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|5
|56
|0
|23
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|52
|1
|35
|
R. Wells 83 WR
|R. Wells
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|23
|1
|9
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|4
|22
|0
|15
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Toney 1 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Weston 82 WR
|J. Weston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Bogle 97 LB
|K. Bogle
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brunson 34 LB
|L. Brunson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
|M. Dunlap Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oelrich 38 WR
|N. Oelrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hopper 28 LB
|T. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenard 58 LB
|J. Greenard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 90 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lenton 14 DB
|Q. Lenton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|32
|5/5
|8
|
C. Howard 71 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|3
|1.0
|1
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
33
10
3rd 3:58 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
51
2nd 1:41 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 7:37 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESPN+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACC Network Extra
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESPN2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN+
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPNU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESPN+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3