No. 11 Florida loses Toney, Henderson in win over UT Martin

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) No. 11 Florida could be without its most dynamic playmaker when it opens Southeastern Conference play at Kentucky.

The Gators lost elusive receiver Kadarius Toney during a 45-0 victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night. Toney took a hit on his left arm late in the first quarter, walked off the field in pain and eventually headed to the locker room for tests.

Coach Dan Mullen said Toney's injury will be ''checked out a little bit more,'' not exactly promising news for Florida.

The Gators also lost speedy cornerback CJ Henderson in the first half against the Skyhawks (1-1), but Mullen said he has a ''slight ankle sprain.''

Henderson tweaked his left ankle while covering a receiver in the second quarter, limped into the locker room and later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

Florida barely missed either of them against UT Martin, which fell to 0-10 against SEC teams and failed to cover the 44 1/2-point spread. But the Gators know being without either standout in league play would be a crushing blow.

''It's got to crank up about 10 notches getting into SEC play, especially going on the road,'' Mullen said.

Despite missing two guys who each wear No. 1 because of their talents, Florida still manhandled overmatched UT Martin.

Feleipe Franks completed 25 of 27 passes, including 15 straight to start the game, for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped in beautiful TD passes to Van Jefferson and Tyrie Cleveland, but he also was again slow through his progressions.

''I'm nowhere near perfect,'' Franks said. ''I just try to keep progressing. ... At the end of the day, we've got two wins under our belt. I'm happy with that.''

Lamical Perine ran for 51 yards and a score. Fellow running back Malik Davis, who missed most of 2018 because of a knee injury, scored for the first time in nearly two years.

The defense picked up where it left off against rival Miami , finishing with five sacks and holding the Skyhawks to 194 yards.

Florida led 38-0 early in the fourth - and had emptied its bench - when quarterback John Bachus scampered for 48 yards and gave UT Martin its best scoring opportunity. Highly touted freshman Kaiir Elam intercepted Bachus' pass in the end zone on the ensuing play.

''I haven't seen any stats, but the only one that matters is that we didn't score any points,'' UT Martin coach Jason Simpson said. ''I've played against multiple SEC teams in my career. There's been bigger (SEC) teams, but I don't know if there's another as fast as that one.''

THE TAKEAWAY

UT Martin: The Skyhawks got $500,000 for making the 700-mile trip to Gainesville, the kind of payday that helps fund the school's entire athletic department. They will bus two hours to Jacksonville, spend the night there and take a commercial flight home Sunday.

Florida: The Gators still have issues along their offensive line. They should have controlled the line of scrimmage and had their way with the Skyhawks. Instead, Franks was sacked once and hit several more times.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With ninth-ranked Texas losing, the Gators might sneak back into the top 10.

CHEERLEADER HONORED

Florida honored its most famous cheerleader before the game.

George Edmondson Jr., better known as Mr. Two Bits while riling up crowds at Florida home games for 60 years, died in early July at age 97. His three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren led the renowned two-bits cheer at midfield prior to kickoff. Grandson Kevin King even used Edmondson's original, decades-old ''2 Bits'' sign.

Fans, cheerleaders and game-day officials wore yellow T-shirts with a faux orange-and-blue striped tie on the front to mimic Edmondson's typical game-day attire.

INJURIES & SUSPENSIONS

Linebacker Amari Burney and safety Jeawon Taylor missed the game because of injuries. Defensive lineman Luke Ancrum and safety Brad Stewart were suspended. Stewart also was suspended for the season opener.

UP NEXT

UT Martin: At Southern Illinois next Saturday.

Florida: At Kentucky next Saturday. The Wildcats ended a 31-game losing streak in the series last year.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:55
71-C.Howard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 4:02
5-E.Jones runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
91
yds
02:18
pos
0
44
Point After TD 14:55
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 15:00
11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
43
yds
02:02
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:49
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 4:55
2-L.Perine runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
05:34
pos
0
30
Point After TD 11:52
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 11:58
20-M.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
0
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:00
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 5:07
13-F.Franks complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
55
yds
01:51
pos
0
16
Point After TD 8:35
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:45
13-F.Franks complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
92
yds
02:13
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:50
19-E.McPherson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
37
yds
3:19
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 26
Rushing 3 11
Passing 5 13
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 9-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 178 543
Total Plays 50 74
Avg Gain 3.6 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 54 231
Rush Attempts 27 38
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 6.1
Net Yards Passing 124 312
Comp. - Att. 15-23 30-36
Yards Per Pass 5.4 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 1-0
Penalties - Yards 5-45 3-30
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-35.9 1-50.0
Return Yards 38 37
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 1-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/0 7/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UT Martin 1-1 00000
11 Florida 2-0 314141445
FLA -44.5, O/U 59.5
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 124 PASS YDS 312
54 RUSH YDS 231
178 TOTAL YDS 543
UT Martin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bachus III 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 101 0 1 97.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 101 0 1 97.3
J. Bachus III 12/19 101 0 1
J. Hudson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 39 0 0 156.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 39 0 0 156.9
J. Hudson 3/4 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bachus III 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
J. Bachus III 9 48 0 48
J. Bowe 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
J. Bowe 7 13 0 8
J. Johnson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Johnson 3 7 0 4
P. Logan 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
P. Logan 4 2 0 2
J. Hudson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
J. Hudson 2 -4 0 -2
J. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Moore 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Logan 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
P. Logan 5 59 0 34
J. Horton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
J. Horton 1 29 0 29
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
T. Williams 4 22 0 8
R. Williams II 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
R. Williams II 3 15 0 7
C. Dowell 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Dowell 1 12 0 12
L. Young 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Young 1 3 0 3
J. Bowe 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bowe 0 0 0 0
D. Dyal 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dyal 0 0 0 0
J. Moore 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Moore 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Maura 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Maura 7-2 0.0 0
J. Akins 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
J. Akins 6-4 0.0 0
S. Pittman 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Pittman 6-1 0.0 0
K. Harmon 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 5-1 0.0 0
C. Ordway 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Ordway 5-0 0.0 0
C. Cherry 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
C. Cherry 4-2 0.5 0
W. Moton 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
W. Moton 4-3 0.0 0
J. Crutchfield 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Crutchfield 3-2 0.5 0
D. Stephens 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Stephens 3-2 0.0 0
D. Hollins 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hollins 3-0 0.0 0
T. Jefferson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Jefferson 2-2 0.0 0
T. Young 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Young 2-0 0.0 0
M. Harris 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
C. Joy 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Joy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Murry 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Murry 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pickett 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pickett 1-0 0.0 0
T. McCall 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. McCall 1-1 0.0 0
A. Davis 77 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sims 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dodd 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dodd 1-0 0.0 0
K. Bowdry 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Bowdry 0-2 0.0 0
J. Landers 24 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Landers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Cox 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 35.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 35.9 3
Z. Cox 8 35.9 3 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 29 0
T. Williams 2 19.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Williams 1 0.0 0 0
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
92.6% 270 2 0 201.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
92.6% 270 2 0 201.0
F. Franks 25/27 270 2 0
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 40 1 0 213.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 40 1 0 213.2
K. Trask 4/5 40 1 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 2 0 0 23.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 2 0 0 23.4
E. Jones 1/5 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
L. Perine 10 51 1 12
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 41 0
I. Clement 1 41 0 41
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
F. Franks 6 37 0 22
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
E. Jones 4 31 1 16
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
D. Pierce 5 25 0 11
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 1
M. Davis 3 18 1 12
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Copeland 1 15 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
N. Wright 7 13 0 4
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Elam 1 1 0 1
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Toney 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 94 1
V. Jefferson 4 94 1 69
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
T. Grimes 5 56 0 23
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 1
T. Cleveland 3 52 1 35
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
J. Copeland 3 23 1 9
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
J. Hammond 4 22 0 15
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
L. Perine 3 15 0 8
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
F. Swain 1 10 0 10
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
K. Toney 2 6 0 5
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
K. Pitts 2 3 0 5
K. Zipperer 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Zipperer 0 0 0 0
J. Weston 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Weston 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Bogle 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
K. Bogle 5-0 1.0 0
J. Hill 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hill 4-0 0.0 0
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Kimbrough 4-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
S. Davis 3-4 0.0 0
L. Brunson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Brunson 3-1 1.0 0
T. Slaton 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
T. Slaton 2-1 0.5 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 2-1 0.0 0
M. Dunlap Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dunlap Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
Z. Carter 1-3 0.5 0
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Moon 1-1 0.0 0
N. Oelrich 38 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Oelrich 1-0 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
J. Zuniga 1-1 1.5 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
M. Diabate 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Diabate 1-0 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Stiner 1-1 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dean III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Reese II 1-1 0.5 0
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Elam 1-0 0.0 1
T. Hopper 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hopper 1-0 0.0 0
J. Greenard 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Greenard 1-1 0.0 0
A. Chatfield Jr. 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Chatfield Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Lenton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Lenton 0-1 0.0 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Shuler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
E. McPherson 1/1 32 5/5 8
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 50.0 1
T. Townsend 1 50.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
T. Cleveland 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.0 1 0
F. Swain 3 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TNMART 25 1:27 3 -5 Punt
8:50 TNMART 9 4:39 8 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:33 TNMART 47 2:53 8 11 Punt
8:35 TNMART 25 1:32 3 5 Punt
5:00 TNMART 25 3:27 10 38 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 TNMART 25 0:41 3 5 Punt
4:49 TNMART 25 1:41 6 21 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 TNMART 25 1:11 4 -5 INT
10:18 TNMART 3 3:11 6 32 Punt
3:55 TNMART 34 0:37 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 FLA 48 3:19 8 37 FG
3:18 FLA 17 2:50 7 36 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 FLA 8 2:13 5 92 TD
6:58 FLA 45 1:51 4 55 TD
1:26 FLA 8 1:14 7 46
0:05 TNMART 46 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 FLA 49 0:00 9 51 TD
10:29 FLA 34 5:34 12 66 TD
2:17 TNMART 43 2:02 6 43 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:59 FLA 20 2:06 7 27 Punt
6:20 FLA 22 2:18 8 78 TD
2:31 FLA 35 1:43 6 12
