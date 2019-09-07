|
|
|WCAR
|NCST
NC State posts 41-0 shutout of Western Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Freshman Zonovan Knight ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Saturday as N.C. State rebounded from a slow start to defeat Western Carolina 41-0 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Leading just 3-0 in the second quarter, the Wolfpack (2-0) turned to the ground game to take control. Six straight running plays concluded with a 6-yard carry by Ricky Person for the game's first touchdown.
On N.C. State's next drive, Knight carried five consecutive times for 45 yards, with the final play a 2-yard scoring run. N.C. State's defense, meanwhile, held the Catamounts (0-2) to 106 yards of offense to record its first shutout since a 2015 win over Eastern Kentucky.
Western Carolina (0-2) suffered its 10th straight loss in a streak that dates back to 2018, and was short-handed after suspending four players for the game for violating team policies. Starting quarterback Tyrie Adams, the preseason Southern Conference offensive player of the year, was suspended along with starting left offensive guard Matthew Bair, starting nose tackle Adam Henderson and reserve Elijah Hall.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Carolina: Despite entering the game with debilitating suspensions, the Catamounts outgained N.C. State in the first quarter and trailed just 3-0 with nine minutes remaining in the second. The game was a struggle after that, but the start gives the team something to build on as the schedule gets easier.
N.C. State: After a slow start on offense, the Wolfpack got better results by relying on its running game and a fast-paced, no-huddle attack. Running backs Knight and Person appear ready to take the load off sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina: Plays host to Division II's North Greenville on Saturday.
N.C. State: Visits West Virginia Saturday for its first meeting of the season with a Power 5 opponent.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|32
|Rushing
|2
|20
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|92
|540
|Total Plays
|46
|86
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|309
|Rush Attempts
|19
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|231
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|22-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|7.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-55
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.7
|3-49.3
|Return Yards
|26
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|3-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|231
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|309
|
|
|92
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|15/27
|98
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Young 5 RB
|C. Young
|7
|26
|0
|12
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Atkins 13 RB
|D. Atkins
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Williamson 16 QB
|B. Williamson
|1
|-14
|0
|-14
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|4
|-17
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stribling 14 WR
|M. Stribling
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
K. Absolu 80 WR
|K. Absolu
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
N. Mullen 2 WR
|N. Mullen
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Thorpe 3 WR
|D. Thorpe
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Young 5 RB
|C. Young
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
A. Phillips 46 TE
|A. Phillips
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Cosenke 84 TE
|O. Cosenke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Starr 87 WR
|D. Starr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 93 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 83 K
|B. Dickerson
|10
|40.7
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Mullen 2 WR
|N. Mullen
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|18/28
|200
|1
|0
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|4/5
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|18
|119
|2
|21
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|8
|73
|1
|15
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|10
|51
|1
|11
|
W. Dabbs 38 RB
|W. Dabbs
|9
|43
|0
|11
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|2
|-10
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|47
|1
|28
|
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
|D. Autenrieth
|3
|40
|0
|20
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|3
|36
|0
|19
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|2
|32
|0
|16
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|21
|0
|18
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Powell 19 DB
|C. Powell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Fisher 82 WR
|M. Fisher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Collins 83 WR
|E. Collins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
|J. Boletepeli
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|32
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|3
|49.3
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
4th 2:19 ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
4th 6:18
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
10
41
4th 12:35 ESPN+
-
GRAM
LATECH
0
20
2nd 1:11 NFLN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
44
2nd 1:46 BTN
-
CHARLO
APLST
13
28
2nd 0:39 ESPN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
3
10
2nd 0:36 ABC
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
0
27
2nd 7:28 FSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
0
28
2nd 6:36 SECN
-
MURYST
3UGA
7
21
2nd 11:36 ESPN2
-
WIL
COLOST
6
14
2nd 10:15 ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
10
7
2nd 12:30 PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
0
0
1st 14:25 PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
0
0
1st 13:50 ACCN
-
SIL
MA
17
13
2nd 0:00 NESN+
-
ILL
UCONN
24
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
USM
MISSST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
25NEB
COLO
17
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
RICH
BC
10
35
2nd 0:00 ACC Network Extra
-
EIL
IND
0
35
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
052 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
GRDWB
ECU
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
GAS
0
046.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
0
047.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
0
073.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
SALA
0
047 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
064.5 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
18UCF
FAU
0
068 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
060 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
WKY
FIU
0
057 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
076.5 O/U
-45.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
FUR
GAST
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
0
056.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
LALAF
0
065.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
0
050.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEVADA
16OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
058 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
0
057 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
059.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
WMICH
19MICHST
0
046.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
EMICH
UK
0
052 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-34.5
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
0
077.5 O/U
-35
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
0
046.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077 O/U
-6.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK