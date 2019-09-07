Drive Chart
NC State posts 41-0 shutout of Western Carolina

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Freshman Zonovan Knight ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Saturday as N.C. State rebounded from a slow start to defeat Western Carolina 41-0 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Leading just 3-0 in the second quarter, the Wolfpack (2-0) turned to the ground game to take control. Six straight running plays concluded with a 6-yard carry by Ricky Person for the game's first touchdown.

On N.C. State's next drive, Knight carried five consecutive times for 45 yards, with the final play a 2-yard scoring run. N.C. State's defense, meanwhile, held the Catamounts (0-2) to 106 yards of offense to record its first shutout since a 2015 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Western Carolina (0-2) suffered its 10th straight loss in a streak that dates back to 2018, and was short-handed after suspending four players for the game for violating team policies. Starting quarterback Tyrie Adams, the preseason Southern Conference offensive player of the year, was suspended along with starting left offensive guard Matthew Bair, starting nose tackle Adam Henderson and reserve Elijah Hall.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Carolina: Despite entering the game with debilitating suspensions, the Catamounts outgained N.C. State in the first quarter and trailed just 3-0 with nine minutes remaining in the second. The game was a struggle after that, but the start gives the team something to build on as the schedule gets easier.

N.C. State: After a slow start on offense, the Wolfpack got better results by relying on its running game and a fast-paced, no-huddle attack. Running backs Knight and Person appear ready to take the load off sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina: Plays host to Division II's North Greenville on Saturday.

N.C. State: Visits West Virginia Saturday for its first meeting of the season with a Power 5 opponent.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:50
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 10:54
20-J.Houston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
00:40
pos
0
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 1:20
24-Z.Knight runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
107
yds
08:08
pos
0
33
Field Goal 11:43
32-C.Dunn 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
0
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:16
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 0:20
7-M.McKay complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
01:55
pos
0
23
Point After TD 3:56
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:00
24-Z.Knight runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
02:28
pos
0
16
Point After TD 8:24
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:28
8-R.Person runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:27
pos
0
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:15
32-C.Dunn 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
41
yds
3:50
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 32
Rushing 2 20
Passing 3 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-13 6-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 92 540
Total Plays 46 86
Avg Gain 2.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 8 309
Rush Attempts 19 53
Avg Rush Yards 0.4 5.8
Net Yards Passing 84 231
Comp. - Att. 15-27 22-33
Yards Per Pass 3.1 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-55 3-29
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 10-40.7 3-49.3
Return Yards 26 24
Punts - Returns 1--2 3-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-28 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 7/7
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Carolina 0-2 00000
NC State 2-0 32110741
NCST -41.5, O/U 65.5
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 84 PASS YDS 231
8 RUSH YDS 309
92 TOTAL YDS 540
W. Carolina
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Jones 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 98 0 0 86.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 98 0 0 86.0
W. Jones 15/27 98 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Young 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 0
C. Young 7 26 0 12
D. Spencer 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
D. Spencer 3 7 0 4
C. Ferguson 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Ferguson 2 3 0 2
D. Atkins 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Atkins 2 3 0 3
B. Williamson 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -14 0
B. Williamson 1 -14 0 -14
W. Jones 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -17 0
W. Jones 4 -17 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stribling 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
M. Stribling 3 28 0 12
K. Absolu 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
K. Absolu 3 26 0 17
N. Mullen 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Mullen 3 18 0 10
D. Thorpe 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Thorpe 1 11 0 11
C. Young 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Young 2 7 0 5
A. Phillips 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Phillips 1 5 0 5
D. Spencer 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
D. Spencer 2 3 0 3
O. Cosenke 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
O. Cosenke 0 0 0 0
D. Starr 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Starr 0 0 0 0
D. Patten 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Patten 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Johnson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Johnson 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Dickerson 83 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 40.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 40.7 2
B. Dickerson 10 40.7 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Patten 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
D. Patten 2 14.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Mullen 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
N. Mullen 1 -2.0 0 0
NC State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 200 1 0 136.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 200 1 0 136.1
M. McKay 18/28 200 1 0
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 31 0 0 132.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 31 0 0 132.1
B. Hockman 4/5 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 119 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 119 2
Z. Knight 18 119 2 21
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 73 1
J. Houston 8 73 1 15
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
R. Person 10 51 1 11
W. Dabbs 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
W. Dabbs 9 43 0 11
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
K. Lesane 1 22 0 22
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Hines 1 13 0 13
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
T. Pennix 3 -1 0 1
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
B. Hockman 2 -10 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
C. Angeline 4 47 1 28
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Autenrieth 3 40 0 20
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
T. Hines 3 36 0 19
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
E. Emezie 2 32 0 16
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Carter 2 21 0 18
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Lesane 2 19 0 17
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Pennix 2 16 0 10
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Thomas 2 13 0 7
C. Powell 19 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Powell 1 8 0 8
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Parham 0 0 0 0
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fisher 0 0 0 0
E. Collins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
E. Collins 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
X. Lyas 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
X. Lyas 2-0 1.0 0
A. McNeill 29 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. McNeill 1-0 1.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
I. Kante 0-1 0.5 0
J. Boletepeli 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Boletepeli 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Dunn 2/2 32 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 0
T. Gill 3 49.3 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 16 0
T. Thomas 2 7.5 16 0
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
T. Hines 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WCAR 25 2:20 9 39 Punt
11:54 WCAR 26 2:06 6 11 Punt
5:15 WCAR 25 2:07 6 11 Punt
0:30 WCAR 32 0:18 4 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 WCAR 20 0:44 3 1 Punt
8:24 WCAR 25 1:15 4 5 Punt
3:56 WCAR 10 1:36 5 16 Punt
0:16 WCAR 14 0:00 1 2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 WCAR 35 1:30 4 5 Punt
1:18 WCAR 35 0:08 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 WCAR 25 2:01 5 7 Punt
1:49 WCAR 35 0:52 3 -6 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 NCST 13 0:30 3 7 Punt
9:20 NCST 44 3:50 5 41 FG
2:28 NCST 21 1:18 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 NCST 20 2:03 5 22 Punt
10:55 NCST 35 2:27 7 65 TD
6:28 NCST 38 2:28 6 62 TD
2:15 NCST 32 1:55 8 68 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:10 NCST 27 0:00 9 65 FG
9:28 NCST 2 8:08 19 98 TD
1:05 NCST 26 0:40 12 74 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:06 NCST 34 5:25 11 31 Downs
0:13 WCAR 24 0:00 1 -1 Game
NCAA FB Scores