Bowman throws 3 TDs, Texas Tech tops UTEP 38-3 with strong D

  • Sep 07, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Alan Bowman threw three touchdown passes, two to T.J. Vasher, and Texas Tech rode another strong defensive performance under new coach Matt Wells to a 38-3 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (2-0) cruised despite a sluggish start from the offense a week after Bowman had the most yards passing in the nation. The sophomore was 30 of 45 with an interception for 260 yards after throwing for 436 yards in a 45-10 win over FCS team Montana State in Wells' debut.

Texas Tech allowed just 131 yards total offense for the Miners (1-1), the fewest the Red Raiders have given up since setting the school record by limiting Northwestern State of the FCS to 84 yards in the 2012 opener. It was Texas Tech's eighth straight win against UTEP, going back to 1963.

Vasher had team highs of six catches and 78 yards, with a 13-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead and a punctuating 30-yarder over the shoulder as he crossed the goal line for a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter.

Dalton Rigdon took a screen pass 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, while Armand Shyne and Ta'Zhawn Henry each had a touchdown rushing. The Red Raiders rushed for 160 yards a week after getting their most on the ground in a season opener since 2000 with 255.

UTEP changed quarterbacks at halftime, replacing Brandon Jones with Kai Locksley. But it didn't make much difference. Jones was 4 of 12 for 21 yards with minus-1 yard rushing, and Locksley finished 3 of 7 for 33 yards with 21 yards on the ground.

THE TAKEAWAY

UTEP: The Miners have to feel a little better about themselves a week after barely winning at home against Houston Baptist, an FCS school with just one victory each of the past two seasons. The defense kept Bowman from getting too comfortable and frustrated the Texas Tech offense at times.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went backward offensively with just 78 plays for 424 yards after saying they wanted to speed things up from the 95 plays for 691 yards they had against Montana State. The low point came when Bowman badly overthrew a wide open Rigdon on third down to force Texas Tech's third punt midway through the third quarter.

UP NEXT

UTEP: Nevada at home Sept. 21.

Texas Tech: Visits Arizona next Saturday in the first meeting between the schools in 30 years. They were in the Border Conference together from 1932-55.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:37
40-G.Baechle 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
38
Point After TD 12:51
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 13:57
5-A.Shyne runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
00:14
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:45
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 2:52
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
02:10
pos
0
30
Field Goal 11:36
36-T.Wolff 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
18
plays
93
yds
00:05
pos
0
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:35
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:49
10-A.Bowman complete to 86-D.Rigdon. 86-D.Rigdon runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 10:41
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 10:50
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
03:30
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:14
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:21
26-T.Henry runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
1:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 27
Rushing 5 9
Passing 3 16
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 2-15 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 110 424
Total Plays 57 78
Avg Gain 1.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 77 160
Rush Attempts 38 31
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 5.2
Net Yards Passing 33 264
Comp. - Att. 7-19 31-47
Yards Per Pass 1.7 5.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-76 4-50
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 10-39.8 4-47.0
Return Yards 45 28
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 1-28
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 1-1 00033
Texas Tech 2-0 71410738
TXTECH -34.5, O/U 64
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 33 PASS YDS 264
77 RUSH YDS 160
110 TOTAL YDS 424
UTEP
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 33 0 0 82.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 33 0 0 82.5
K. Locksley 3/7 33 0 0
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 21 0 0 48.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 21 0 0 48.0
B. Jones 4/12 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
J. Fields 14 27 0 8
T. Hughes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
T. Hughes 10 27 0 7
K. Locksley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
K. Locksley 9 21 0 12
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Prince 1 3 0 3
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Wolf 1 2 0 2
R. Flores 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Flores 1 1 0 1
B. Jones 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
B. Jones 3 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Cooper 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Cooper 2 26 0 25
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Trussell 1 13 0 0
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Wolf 3 8 0 7
K. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Johnson 1 7 0 7
A. Busey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Busey 0 0 0 0
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Garrett 0 0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cowing 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Tupou 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Tupou 4-0 0.0 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Prince 3-0 0.0 0
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Chukwukelu 2-0 1.0 0
J. Rogers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. VanHook 1-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Y. Ross 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
Y. Ross 1-1 0.0 2
S. Buckingham 85 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Buckingham 1-0 0.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lowe 1-0 0.0 0
D. Simpson 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Simpson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Wolf 11 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wolf 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ortega 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ortega 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
G. Baechle 1/2 45 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Crawford 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 39.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 39.8 1
M. Crawford 10 39.8 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 0 0
W. Dawn Jr. 1 21.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Garrett 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
J. Garrett 1 5.0 5 0
Texas Tech
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 260 3 1 132.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 260 3 1 132.8
A. Bowman 30/45 260 3 1
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
J. Duffey 1/1 4 0 0
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Tyner 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 0
S. Thompson 9 61 0 16
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 59 0
A. Shyne 9 59 0 20
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 1
T. Henry 7 28 1 8
J. Welch 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Welch 2 11 0 6
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
A. Bowman 3 7 0 10
J. Tyner 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Tyner 1 6 0 6
C. Nwabuko III 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Nwabuko III 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 78 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 2
T. Vasher 6 78 2 30
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
D. Rigdon 4 66 1 49
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
T. Henry 5 32 0 12
R. Turner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
R. Turner 4 30 0 11
D. Thompson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Thompson 3 20 0 10
M. Mannix 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
M. Mannix 2 18 0 0
X. White 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
X. White 1 7 0 7
M. Royals 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Royals 1 5 0 0
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Carter 1 5 0 5
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Leggett 1 4 0 4
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
S. Thompson 2 3 0 3
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Ezukanma 0 0 0 0
A. Shyne 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Shyne 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman III 1-0 0.0 0
A. Beck 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Beck 1-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Washington Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 1-0 0.0 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Leggett 1-0 1.0 0
X. Benson 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Benson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Stringer 0-1 0.5 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 0-1 0.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. McCann 0-1 0.5 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ingram 0-1 0.0 0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 -0.5
T. Bradford Jr. 0-1 -0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
T. Wolff 1/1 45 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 1
A. McNamara 4 47.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 28 0
T. Henry 2 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Frye 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 0:48 3 -6 Punt
11:14 UTEP 25 2:44 6 14 Fumble
6:44 UTEP 32 2:16 6 16 Punt
1:40 UTEP 21 0:40 2 1
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 UTEP 11 0:00 2 9 Punt
10:50 UTEP 18 2:43 6 24 Punt
3:13 UTEP 17 1:24 3 4 Punt
1:49 UTEP 25 1:28 3 6 Punt
11:31 UTEP 25 5:14 11 45 FG Miss
6:10 UTEP 25 1:40 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 UTEP 25 6:30 12 76 FG
2:46 UTEP 10 1:54 4 2 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:45 UTEP 22 1:15 4 -3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 UTEP 50 2:17 9 50 TD
8:24 TXTECH 21 0:00 1 -4
8:15 TXTECH 17 1:12 3 -4 Punt
4:13 TXTECH 20 2:24 6 16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 TXTECH 23 3:30 10 74 TD
7:32 TXTECH 19 3:36 11 -2 INT
1:35 TXTECH 44 0:00 2 56 TD
0:16 TXTECH 31 0:05 18 41 FG
7:13 TXTECH 30 0:10 3 2 Punt
5:02 TXTECH 40 2:10 6 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:37 TXTECH 25 2:45 5 18 Punt
0:35 UTEP 38 0:00 1 4 Game
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 TXTECH 41 0:14 7 22 TD
NCAA FB Scores