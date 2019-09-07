|
|
|UTEP
|TXTECH
Bowman throws 3 TDs, Texas Tech tops UTEP 38-3 with strong D
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Alan Bowman threw three touchdown passes, two to T.J. Vasher, and Texas Tech rode another strong defensive performance under new coach Matt Wells to a 38-3 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.
The Red Raiders (2-0) cruised despite a sluggish start from the offense a week after Bowman had the most yards passing in the nation. The sophomore was 30 of 45 with an interception for 260 yards after throwing for 436 yards in a 45-10 win over FCS team Montana State in Wells' debut.
Texas Tech allowed just 131 yards total offense for the Miners (1-1), the fewest the Red Raiders have given up since setting the school record by limiting Northwestern State of the FCS to 84 yards in the 2012 opener. It was Texas Tech's eighth straight win against UTEP, going back to 1963.
Vasher had team highs of six catches and 78 yards, with a 13-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead and a punctuating 30-yarder over the shoulder as he crossed the goal line for a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Dalton Rigdon took a screen pass 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, while Armand Shyne and Ta'Zhawn Henry each had a touchdown rushing. The Red Raiders rushed for 160 yards a week after getting their most on the ground in a season opener since 2000 with 255.
UTEP changed quarterbacks at halftime, replacing Brandon Jones with Kai Locksley. But it didn't make much difference. Jones was 4 of 12 for 21 yards with minus-1 yard rushing, and Locksley finished 3 of 7 for 33 yards with 21 yards on the ground.
THE TAKEAWAY
UTEP: The Miners have to feel a little better about themselves a week after barely winning at home against Houston Baptist, an FCS school with just one victory each of the past two seasons. The defense kept Bowman from getting too comfortable and frustrated the Texas Tech offense at times.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went backward offensively with just 78 plays for 424 yards after saying they wanted to speed things up from the 95 plays for 691 yards they had against Montana State. The low point came when Bowman badly overthrew a wide open Rigdon on third down to force Texas Tech's third punt midway through the third quarter.
UP NEXT
UTEP: Nevada at home Sept. 21.
Texas Tech: Visits Arizona next Saturday in the first meeting between the schools in 30 years. They were in the Border Conference together from 1932-55.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|3
|16
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|110
|424
|Total Plays
|57
|78
|Avg Gain
|1.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|160
|Rush Attempts
|38
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|33
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|7-19
|31-47
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|5.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-21
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-76
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-39.8
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|45
|28
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/2
|6/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|33
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|3/7
|33
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|4/12
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|14
|27
|0
|8
|
T. Hughes 19 RB
|T. Hughes
|10
|27
|0
|7
|
K. Locksley 1 QB
|K. Locksley
|9
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Flores 24 RB
|R. Flores
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Jones 8 QB
|B. Jones
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cooper 2 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|26
|0
|25
|
J. Trussell 84 TE
|J. Trussell
|1
|13
|0
|0
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|3
|8
|0
|7
|
K. Johnson 7 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Busey 9 WR
|A. Busey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Tupou 5 LB
|S. Tupou
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chukwukelu 11 DT
|D. Chukwukelu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 13 DB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 32 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Ross 43 S
|Y. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
S. Buckingham 85 DT
|S. Buckingham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowe 29 DB
|D. Lowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Simpson 59 DT
|D. Simpson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wolf 11 WR
|T. Wolf
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|1/2
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 46 P
|M. Crawford
|10
|39.8
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|1
|21.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Garrett 17 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|30/45
|260
|3
|1
|
J. Duffey 7 QB
|J. Duffey
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
J. Tyner 17 QB
|J. Tyner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|9
|61
|0
|16
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|9
|59
|0
|20
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|7
|28
|1
|8
|
J. Welch 30 RB
|J. Welch
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|3
|7
|0
|10
|
J. Tyner 17 QB
|J. Tyner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Nwabuko III 37 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|6
|78
|2
|30
|
D. Rigdon 86 WR
|D. Rigdon
|4
|66
|1
|49
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
R. Turner 2 WR
|R. Turner
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
D. Thompson 11 TE
|D. Thompson
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
M. Mannix 13 WR
|M. Mannix
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
X. White 24 WR
|X. White
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Royals 83 WR
|M. Royals
|1
|5
|0
|0
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Thompson 28 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Ezukanma 84 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Shyne 5 RB
|A. Shyne
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brooks 1 LB
|J. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman III 3 DB
|D. Coleman III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
|B. Washington Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Benson 37 LB
|X. Benson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stringer 33 LB
|B. Stringer
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCann 98 DL
|N. McCann
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Smith 4 DB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 CB
|J. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|0-1
|-0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|4
|47.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 26 RB
|T. Henry
|2
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
33
10
3rd 3:58 FBOOK
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
3rd 14:11 CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
51
2nd 0:07 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
7
0
1st 7:35 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESPN+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACC Network Extra
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESPN2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN+
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPNU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESPN+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3