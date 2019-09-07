|
|
|SFLA
|GATECH
Georgia Tech holds on, edges South Florida, 14-10
ATLANTA (AP) Jordan Mason and Tobias Oliver each scored second-quarter touchdowns, and the Georgia Tech defense recovered a critical fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets held on for a 14-10 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon to give first-year coach Geoff Collins his first win since returning to his home town.
There wasn't much offense Saturday beyond Mason, who rushed 20 times for 99 yards. For the second straight game Tech played three quarterbacks, starting redshirt sophomore Lucas Johnson and bringing Oliver - who started last week at Clemson - and James Graham off the bench.
None found much success throwing the ball, but they all had some success on the ground.
A 1-yard scoring run by Mason early in the second quarter and a 7-yard tally by Oliver with 53 seconds left in the first half gave Tech (1-1) a 14-3 halftime lead. Oliver rushed nine times for 48 yards.
Soon after K.J. Sails intercepted a Johnson pass late in the third quarter, the Bulls (0-2) pulled within 14-10 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jordan McCloud with 14:53 left in the game.
Moments later Dylan Deveney fumbled, and USF recovered.
McCloud threw to Mitchell Wilcox for a 54-yard gain to the 1-yard-line.
On third-and-goal from the 1, USF senior halfback Jordan Cronkite tried to dive over the pile to the end zone, but fumbled and T.K. Chimedza recovered for the Jackets with 10:03 remaining.
THE TAKEAWAY
USF: A week after getting shut out at Wisconsin, 49-0, the Bulls need to find some offense. USF mustered 262 yards of offense, but netted just 93 yards on 30 rushes.
Georgia Tech: While the Yellow Jackets weren't exactly dominant on offense, the decision to mix in three quarterbacks was just enough to squeak out the win. Johnson completed 11-of-17 passes, but for just 45 yards with the interception.
UP NEXT
USF: The Bulls return to Tampa to prepare for their home opener Saturday against South Carolina State.
Georgia Tech: The Jackets hosts The Citadel Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|240
|240
|Total Plays
|55
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|181
|Rush Attempts
|30
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|59
|Comp. - Att.
|16-25
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|2.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-22
|2-17
|Penalties - Yards
|9-95
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-51.6
|6-41.3
|Return Yards
|57
|57
|Punts - Returns
|3-8
|5-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kicking
|2/2
|2/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|59
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|240
|TOTAL YDS
|240
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|4/5
|90
|1
|0
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|12/20
|79
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|8
|42
|0
|48
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|12
|17
|0
|6
|
J. Evans 14 QB
|J. Evans
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|3
|60
|0
|54
|
R. St. Felix 5 WR
|R. St. Felix
|3
|38
|0
|22
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|23
|1
|20
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kegler 90 DL
|K. Kegler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 DE
|T. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bellamy 41 LB
|D. Bellamy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|7
|51.6
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|2.7
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|11/17
|45
|0
|1
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|20
|99
|1
|32
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|9
|48
|1
|11
|
L. Johnson 7 QB
|L. Johnson
|9
|36
|0
|13
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|6
|2
|0
|15
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 38 DB
|A. Kerr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 91 DL
|K. Dawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|6
|41.3
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|5
|4.6
|23
|0
-
