Georgia Tech holds on, edges South Florida, 14-10

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) Jordan Mason and Tobias Oliver each scored second-quarter touchdowns, and the Georgia Tech defense recovered a critical fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter as the Yellow Jackets held on for a 14-10 win over South Florida on Saturday afternoon to give first-year coach Geoff Collins his first win since returning to his home town.

There wasn't much offense Saturday beyond Mason, who rushed 20 times for 99 yards. For the second straight game Tech played three quarterbacks, starting redshirt sophomore Lucas Johnson and bringing Oliver - who started last week at Clemson - and James Graham off the bench.

None found much success throwing the ball, but they all had some success on the ground.

A 1-yard scoring run by Mason early in the second quarter and a 7-yard tally by Oliver with 53 seconds left in the first half gave Tech (1-1) a 14-3 halftime lead. Oliver rushed nine times for 48 yards.

Soon after K.J. Sails intercepted a Johnson pass late in the third quarter, the Bulls (0-2) pulled within 14-10 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jordan McCloud with 14:53 left in the game.

Moments later Dylan Deveney fumbled, and USF recovered.

McCloud threw to Mitchell Wilcox for a 54-yard gain to the 1-yard-line.

On third-and-goal from the 1, USF senior halfback Jordan Cronkite tried to dive over the pile to the end zone, but fumbled and T.K. Chimedza recovered for the Jackets with 10:03 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

USF: A week after getting shut out at Wisconsin, 49-0, the Bulls need to find some offense. USF mustered 262 yards of offense, but netted just 93 yards on 30 rushes.

Georgia Tech: While the Yellow Jackets weren't exactly dominant on offense, the decision to mix in three quarterbacks was just enough to squeak out the win. Johnson completed 11-of-17 passes, but for just 45 yards with the interception.

UP NEXT

USF: The Bulls return to Tampa to prepare for their home opener Saturday against South Carolina State.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets hosts The Citadel Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:53
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 15:00
12-J.McCloud complete to 20-J.Ford. 20-J.Ford runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
25
yds
00:39
pos
9
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 0:58
8-T.Oliver runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
03:19
pos
3
13
Point After TD 11:03
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 11:08
27-J.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
03:10
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:18
24-C.Weiss 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
02:56
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 21
Rushing 4 13
Passing 6 2
Penalty 1 6
3rd Down Conv 4-15 5-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 240 240
Total Plays 55 70
Avg Gain 4.4 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 93 181
Rush Attempts 30 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.7
Net Yards Passing 147 59
Comp. - Att. 16-25 14-21
Yards Per Pass 5.9 2.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-22 2-17
Penalties - Yards 9-95 2-20
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 4-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-51.6 6-41.3
Return Yards 57 57
Punts - Returns 3-8 5-23
Kickoffs - Returns 2-43 2-34
Int. - Returns 1-6 0-0
Kicking 2/2 2/3
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Florida 0-2 300710
Georgia Tech 1-1 0140014
GATECH -4.5, O/U 58.5
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, GA
 147 PASS YDS 59
93 RUSH YDS 181
240 TOTAL YDS 240
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 90 1 0 297.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 90 1 0 297.2
J. McCloud 4/5 90 1 0
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 79 0 0 93.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 79 0 0 93.2
B. Barnett 12/20 79 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
B. Barnett 8 42 0 48
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 17 0
J. Cronkrite 12 17 0 6
J. Evans 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Evans 3 15 0 8
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
J. McCloud 4 12 0 6
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Ford 3 7 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
M. Wilcox 3 60 0 54
R. St. Felix 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
R. St. Felix 3 38 0 22
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 1
J. Ford 4 23 1 20
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
B. Miller 1 19 0 19
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Horne 1 14 0 14
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
E. McDoom 3 8 0 4
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Phillips 1 7 0 7
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 0 0 0 0
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dukes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Studstill 8-0 0.0 0
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Boyles 6-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
K. Sails 5-0 0.0 1
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
G. Reaves 5-3 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Livingstone 4-0 0.0 0
P. Macon 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Macon 4-1 0.0 0
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Roberts 4-1 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Sanders 4-0 0.0 0
K. Kegler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Kegler 3-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Jones 3-0 1.0 0
R. Yates 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Yates 3-0 1.0 0
B. Green 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Green 2-1 0.0 0
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Slade 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Slade 1-1 0.0 0
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bellamy 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bellamy 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Weiss 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 51.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 51.6 2
T. Schneider 7 51.6 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
B. Sanders 1 22.0 22 0
T. Horne 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Horne 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.7 8 0
B. Sanders 3 2.7 8 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 45 0 1 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 45 0 1 75.2
L. Johnson 11/17 45 0 1
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268.0
J. Graham 1/1 20 0 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 11 0 0 97.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 11 0 0 97.5
T. Oliver 2/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 99 1
J. Mason 20 99 1 32
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 1
T. Oliver 9 48 1 11
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
L. Johnson 9 36 0 13
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 2 0
J. Graham 6 2 0 15
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Brown 1 2 0 2
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
A. Brown 2 26 0 20
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Mason 3 15 0 9
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Davis 1 11 0 11
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Do. Smith 1 10 0 10
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Sanders 1 6 0 6
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
M. Carter 3 6 0 5
D. Leonard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Leonard 1 3 0 3
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blancato 0 0 0 0
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Deveney 1 0 0 0
Ja. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ja. Camp 0 0 0 0
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
C. Thomas 8-1 2.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 7-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Curry 3-0 0.0 0
A. Kerr 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Kerr 2-0 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
B. Glanton 2-1 1.0 0
K. Dawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Dawson 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Domineck 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Domineck 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jordan-Swilling 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sims 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sims 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Sanders 1-0 1.0 0
D. Knight II 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Knight II 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
B. King 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.3 4
P. Harvin III 6 41.3 4 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
T. Oliver 1 16.0 16 0
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
Do. Smith 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 4.6 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.6 23 0
A. Brown 5 4.6 23 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 SFLA 14 2:37 6 13 Punt
7:14 SFLA 34 2:56 8 56 FG
0:52 SFLA 6 0:42 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 SFLA 30 2:09 6 17 Punt
5:48 SFLA 22 1:26 3 -12 Punt
0:53 SFLA 28 0:46 4 29 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 SFLA 22 0:00 3 9 Punt
8:50 SFLA 12 5:33 12 60 Punt
1:21 GATECH 25 0:39 3 25 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 SFLA 45 1:04 5 54 Fumble
6:24 SFLA 6 1:58 5 17 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 27 0:38 3 8 Punt
10:43 GATECH 29 3:22 8 37 FG Miss
3:43 GATECH 27 2:03 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 SFLA 43 3:10 8 43 TD
8:29 GATECH 20 0:58 3 4 Fumble
7:02 SFLA 44 1:10 3 4 Punt
4:17 GATECH 24 3:19 9 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 GATECH 19 4:01 8 26 Fumble
2:50 GATECH 6 1:01 4 69 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 GATECH 25 1:05 3 9 Punt
13:25 GATECH 40 1:03 4 15 Fumble
10:13 GATECH 3 3:43 7 50 Punt
3:36 GATECH 19 1:47 8 32
