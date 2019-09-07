|
|
|CINCY
|OHIOST
Fields, No. 5 Ohio State bury Cincinnati 42-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 5 Ohio State cruised to a 42-0 rout of Cincinnati on Saturday.
J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.
''They just ruined any sentimental thought you had,'' Fickell said. ''I'm just disappointed we couldn't give them a real game.''
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.
The Ohio State defense held down Cincinnati and shut the door with a blocked field goal, an interception and fumble for a touchback on the three occasions the Bearcats threatened. The Buckeyes sacked quarterback Desmond Ritter five times.
''I think today was another step in the journey, the right step - where we want to be,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: With the drama surrounding the return of Fickell, the Bearcats were expected by many to give Ohio State more of a game. But the Buckeyes' defensive line made it tough to establish any ground game. Ritter hit a few passes for big gains but otherwise the offensive highlights were few.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes exploited the talent deficit, and their skill players and defense improved from last week. The team made fewer mistakes and is clicking as it heads into Big Ten play next week.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Beating a 16-point underdog in blowout fashion probably won't get the Buckeyes up into to the top four.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Ohio State: Opens Big Ten play Saturday at Indiana.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|31
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|504
|Total Plays
|57
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|270
|Rush Attempts
|34
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|146
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|22-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|8.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-20
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-78
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.9
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|61
|95
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-61
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-42
|Kicking
|0/1
|6/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|146
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|270
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|504
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|11
|58
|0
|15
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|3
|25
|0
|21
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|10
|15
|0
|4
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|9
|-3
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|4
|93
|0
|46
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|3
|46
|0
|21
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Cloud 13 WR
|T. Cloud
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Harris 4 CB
|J. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|8
|41.9
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|20.3
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|20/25
|224
|2
|0
|
C. Chugunov 4 QB
|C. Chugunov
|2/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|17
|141
|2
|60
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|11
|60
|0
|13
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|9
|42
|2
|12
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|5
|11
|0
|5
|
M. Crowley 23 RB
|M. Crowley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|5
|69
|0
|20
|
C. Olave 17 WR
|C. Olave
|2
|60
|0
|39
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|8
|57
|1
|26
|
A. Mack 11 WR
|A. Mack
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
J. Gill 26 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
J. Harris 15 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Ruckert 88 TE
|J. Ruckert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Riep 10 CB
|A. Riep
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 7 LB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ch. Young 2 DE
|Ch. Young
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Stover 16 LB
|C. Stover
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 15 S
|J. Proctor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DT
|J. Cornell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|43.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
4th 2:19 ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
4th 7:06
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
10
41
4th 12:35 ESPN+
-
GRAM
LATECH
0
20
2nd 1:23 NFLN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
44
2nd 1:46 BTN
-
CHARLO
APLST
13
27
2nd 0:48 ESPN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
3
10
2nd 0:58 ABC
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
0
21
2nd 7:28 FSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
0
28
2nd 6:44 SECN
-
MURYST
3UGA
7
21
2nd 11:45 ESPN2
-
WIL
COLOST
6
14
2nd 10:15 ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
10
7
2nd 12:40 PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
0
0
1st 14:30 ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
0
0
1st 15:00 PACN
-
SIL
MA
17
13
2nd 0:00 NESN+
-
ILL
UCONN
24
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
USM
MISSST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPNU
-
25NEB
COLO
17
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
RICH
BC
10
35
2nd 0:00 ACC Network Extra
-
EIL
IND
0
35
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
052 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
GRDWB
ECU
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
GAS
0
046.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
0
047.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
0
073.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
SALA
0
047 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
064.5 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
18UCF
FAU
0
068 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
060 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
WKY
FIU
0
057 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
076.5 O/U
-45.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
FUR
GAST
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
0
056.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
LALAF
0
065.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
0
050.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEVADA
16OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
058 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
0
057 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
059.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
WMICH
19MICHST
0
046.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
EMICH
UK
0
052 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-34.5
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
0
077.5 O/U
-35
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
0
046.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077 O/U
-6.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK