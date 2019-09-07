Drive Chart
Fields, No. 5 Ohio State bury Cincinnati 42-0

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Justin Fields passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 5 Ohio State cruised to a 42-0 rout of Cincinnati on Saturday.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Buckeyes (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati in Luke Fickell's return to Ohio Stadium. The third-year Bearcats coach played at Ohio State then spent years on the other sideline as an assistant, and interim coach in 2011.

''They just ruined any sentimental thought you had,'' Fickell said. ''I'm just disappointed we couldn't give them a real game.''

The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week win over UCLA but their chances of beating Ohio State for the first time in 122 years began to dissipate when Justin Fields scurried up for the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on the Buckeyes' second drive of the game. By halftime it was 28-0.

The Ohio State defense held down Cincinnati and shut the door with a blocked field goal, an interception and fumble for a touchback on the three occasions the Bearcats threatened. The Buckeyes sacked quarterback Desmond Ritter five times.

''I think today was another step in the journey, the right step - where we want to be,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: With the drama surrounding the return of Fickell, the Bearcats were expected by many to give Ohio State more of a game. But the Buckeyes' defensive line made it tough to establish any ground game. Ritter hit a few passes for big gains but otherwise the offensive highlights were few.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes exploited the talent deficit, and their skill players and defense improved from last week. The team made fewer mistakes and is clicking as it heads into Big Ten play next week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Beating a 16-point underdog in blowout fashion probably won't get the Buckeyes up into to the top four.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Ohio State: Opens Big Ten play Saturday at Indiana.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:30
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 11:36
1-J.Fields complete to 14-K.Hill. 14-K.Hill runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
00:26
pos
0
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:32
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 3:37
1-J.Fields runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
03:56
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:53
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:59
1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
73
yds
03:32
pos
0
27
Point After TD 7:26
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:36
2-J.Dobbins runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
56
yds
00:38
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:40
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:43
2-J.Dobbins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
87
yds
01:53
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:28
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:35
1-J.Fields scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
31
yds
01:35
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 31
Rushing 7 13
Passing 5 13
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 3-14 7-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 253 504
Total Plays 57 73
Avg Gain 4.4 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 107 270
Rush Attempts 34 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 5.9
Net Yards Passing 146 234
Comp. - Att. 13-23 22-27
Yards Per Pass 6.3 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-20 1-4
Penalties - Yards 10-78 2-25
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-41.9 3-43.0
Return Yards 61 95
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-28
Kickoffs - Returns 3-61 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-42
Kicking 0/1 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cincinnati 1-1 00000
5 Ohio State 2-0 7217742
OHIOST -15, O/U 52.5
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 146 PASS YDS 234
107 RUSH YDS 270
253 TOTAL YDS 504
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 166 0 1 124.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 166 0 1 124.7
D. Ridder 13/20 166 0 1
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 58 0
T. Thomas 11 58 0 15
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
B. Bryant 3 25 0 21
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
M. Warren II 10 15 0 4
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Montgomery 1 12 0 12
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Bryant 1 5 0 5
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -3 0
D. Ridder 9 -3 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 93 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 93 0
A. Pierce 4 93 0 46
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
J. Deguara 3 46 0 21
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Geddis 1 13 0 13
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Cloud 3 5 0 4
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Medaris 1 3 0 3
J. Harris 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harris 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Warren II 0 0 0 0
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whyle 0 0 0 0
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tucker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Hicks 7-0 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Jefferies 6-1 0.0 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. White 6-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Forrest 6-1 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Pitts 4-1 0.0 0
M. Sanders 21 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Sanders 4-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Vann 4-1 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
B. Wright 3-1 1.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Young 3-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Tucky 1-2 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ward 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
E. Ponder 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Ponder 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
S. Crosa 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 41.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 41.9 3
J. Smith 8 41.9 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 30 0
T. Tucker 3 20.3 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 224 2 0 181.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 224 2 0 181.7
J. Fields 20/25 224 2 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 158.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 158.8
C. Chugunov 2/2 14 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 141 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 141 2
J. Dobbins 17 141 2 60
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
M. Teague III 11 60 0 13
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 2
J. Fields 9 42 2 12
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
S. Chambers 2 16 0 12
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
D. McCall 5 11 0 5
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Crowley 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
B. Victor 5 69 0 20
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 60 0
C. Olave 2 60 0 39
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 1
K. Hill 8 57 1 26
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
A. Mack 3 24 0 10
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Gill 1 9 0 9
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
G. Wilson 1 9 1 9
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ruckert 0 0 0 0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
J. Dobbins 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 5-0 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Fuller 4-1 0.0 0
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Okudah 4-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Werner 4-1 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. White 3-0 1.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Arnette 3-2 0.0 0
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Borland 2-1 0.0 1
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 2-0 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
M. Harrison 2-3 0.5 0
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Riep 2-0 0.0 0
T. Mitchell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
D. Gant 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 2-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Smith 2-0 1.0 0
Ch. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
Ch. Young 2-1 1.5 0
C. Stover 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Stover 1-1 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Wade 1-0 1.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 1-1 0.0 0
J. Proctor 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Proctor 1-1 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cornell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
B. Haubeil 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
D. Chrisman 3 43.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
D. McCall 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 8.3 9 0
K. Hill 3 8.3 9 0
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. McCall 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 CINCY 1 1:17 3 2 Punt
8:28 CINCY 25 0:58 4 15 Punt
2:52 CINCY 20 2:37 12 66 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 CINCY 27 1:23 3 2 Punt
7:26 CINCY 26 1:49 4 19 Punt
1:53 CINCY 25 0:25 4 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 CINCY 25 0:00 6 20 Punt
9:17 CINCY 4 1:39 4 2 Punt
3:32 CINCY 38 2:07 6 53 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 CINCY 35 0:35 3 0 Punt
7:55 CINCY 20 4:32 11 80 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 29 2:46 8 32 Punt
10:10 CINCY 41 1:35 6 41 TD
6:13 OHIOST 21 2:58 10 59 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 OHIOST 13 1:53 6 63 TD
8:14 OHIOST 39 0:38 3 61 TD
5:31 OHIOST 12 3:32 9 88 TD
1:25 OHIOST 19 0:34 3 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:39 OHIOST 13 2:14 7 33 Punt
7:33 OHIOST 46 3:56 9 54 TD
1:08 OHIOST 45 0:26 11 55 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 OHIOST 37 2:04 5 18 Punt
2:44 OHIOST 20 1:16 4 16 Game
