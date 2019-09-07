Drive Chart
Louisville gets first win for Satterfield, beats EKU 42-0

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jawon Pass threw for a career-high four touchdowns to lead Louisville to a 42-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night and give coach Scott Satterfield his first win with the Cardinals.

The junior quarterback completed 12 of 19 passes for 196 yards as the Cardinals (1-1) broke a 10-game losing streak that dated to nearly a year ago. Javian Hawkins, a redshirt freshman, ran 11 times for 123 yards.

''I'm just so happy for them because it validates all the things we've been doing,'' Satterfield said. ''I told them I hope this becomes the norm.''

Yes, the Cardinals faced a Football Championship Series foe, but they were also coming off a short week after hosting Notre Dame on Labor Day. Despite that, Louisville posted its first shutout since beating Florida International 72-0 on Sept. 21, 2013.

Louisville led just 14-0 at halftime, but the Cardinals got a 66-yard run from Hawkins on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to set the tone.

''At halftime, we're a play away from this being real and then a couple plays later it wasn't, and they started to pull away from us,'' Colonels coach Mark Elder said.

Louisville had 542 total yards while limiting the Colonels (1-1) to 172. It marked just the second time in the post-Lamar Jackson era that Louisville had at least 500 yards.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. led EKU with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Louisville last won on Sept. 15, 2018, beating Western Kentucky 20-17. The Cardinals then lost the last nine games to close out the season. Satterfield was hired from Appalachian State in December to replace Bobby Petrino, who was fired with two games remaining last year.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels struggled against a speedier, more athletic Louisville squad. They gave up four plays to Louisville's offense that went for more than 30 yards and a 33-yard punt return that gave the Cardinals a short field on a scoring drive. They also allowed the Louisville defense to get 10 tackles for loss, including five sacks.

Louisville: After a shaky performance against the Fighting Irish on Monday, Pass struggled at times in the first half. However, he seemed to find his groove in the second, as he completed all six of his attempts for 95 yards and two TDs before giving way to Malik Cunningham with 7:40 remaining in the game.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: plays next Saturday at Indiana State, which was ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches' poll but lost to Dayton on Saturday.

Louisville: will travel to Nashville next Saturday to face Western Kentucky.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:47
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 5:56
3-M.Cunningham runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:53
pos
0
41
Point After TD 12:05
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 12:08
19-H.Hall runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
84
yds
00:21
pos
0
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:58
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 4:03
4-J.Pass complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
06:53
pos
0
27
Point After TD 14:36
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:36
45-B.Creque extra point is good. Penalty on LOU 89-E.Pfeifer False start 5 yards enforced at EKY 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 14:36
4-J.Pass complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
140
yds
00:00
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:23
4-J.Pass complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
15
yds
00:39
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:34
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:43
4-J.Pass complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
94
yds
01:13
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 23
Rushing 6 12
Passing 4 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-17 4-9
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 131 542
Total Plays 59 58
Avg Gain 2.2 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 130 322
Rush Attempts 43 38
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 8.5
Net Yards Passing 1 220
Comp. - Att. 9-16 13-20
Yards Per Pass 0.1 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-41 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-50 5-30
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-37.4 2-46.5
Return Yards 138 37
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-37
Kickoffs - Returns 6-138 1-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 6/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Kentucky 1-1 00000
Louisville 1-1 140141442
LVILLE -21, O/U 60
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 1 PASS YDS 220
130 RUSH YDS 322
131 TOTAL YDS 542
E. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Blount 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 0 80.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 43 0 0 80.1
C. Blount 6/12 43 0 0
P. McKinney 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% -1 0 0 72.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% -1 0 0 72.9
P. McKinney 3/4 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McCleskey Jr. 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 78 0
D. McCleskey Jr. 22 78 0 17
P. McKinney 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 38 0
P. McKinney 4 38 0 20
A. Booth 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
A. Booth 8 33 0 14
E. Cain 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
E. Cain 3 8 0 6
J. Lewis 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Lewis 1 3 0 3
C. Blount 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -30 0
C. Blount 5 -30 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Valiga 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
A. Valiga 2 12 0 14
A. Cabrera 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
A. Cabrera 2 11 0 9
M. Wilcox Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Wilcox Jr. 1 10 0 10
K. Dixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Dixon 2 9 0 10
C. Sanchez 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Sanchez 1 2 0 2
C. Martin 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Martin 0 0 0 0
E. Bradds 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Bradds 0 0 0 0
J. Smith Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Smith Jr. 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hayes 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hayes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Richards 87 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.7 0
P. Richards 6 40.7 0 51
D. Allen 13 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 31.0 2
D. Allen 3 31.0 2 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilcox Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.0 30 0
M. Wilcox Jr. 6 23.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Smith Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Smith Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
J. Gross 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Gross 1 0.0 0 0
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 196 4 1 208.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 196 4 1 208.8
J. Pass 12/19 196 4 1
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 24 0 0 301.6
M. Cunningham 1/1 24 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 123 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 123 0
J. Hawkins 11 123 0 66
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 73 1
M. Cunningham 4 73 1 38
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 58 1
H. Hall 15 58 1 13
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
J. Pass 4 37 0 24
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
M. Burkley 3 20 0 12
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Atwell 1 11 0 11
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Jackson 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
J. Marshall 2 59 0 35
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 1
C. Atwell 2 53 1 50
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
D. Fitzpatrick 3 32 1 14
D. Peete 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Peete 1 26 0 26
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 2
M. Ford 3 26 2 16
K. Wakefield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Wakefield 1 16 0 16
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Jackson 1 8 0 8
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Martin 0 0 0 0
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Dawkins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Robinson 1-0 1.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Burns 1-0 1.0 0
B. Whitlow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Whitlow 1-0 1.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Goldwire 1-0 1.0 0
T. Tyler 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Tyler 1-0 1.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
B. Creque 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 46.5 2
M. King 2 46.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
I. Martin 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 33 0
C. Atwell 2 18.0 33 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
R. Burns 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EKY 25 0:26 4 19 Punt
12:34 EKY 21 1:04 3 -5 Punt
9:29 EKY 7 2:25 6 9 Punt
4:32 EKY 6 1:26 3 3 Punt
2:17 EKY 29 1:46 12 3 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 EKY 27 4:39 8 31 Punt
0:49 EKY 25 0:21 4 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 EKY 34 2:55 7 19 Punt
3:58 EKY 22 2:29 6 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 EKY 23 3:37 7 19 Punt
5:47 EKY 18 1:27 3 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 LVILLE 21 1:13 4 79 TD
11:14 LVILLE 41 1:40 7 7 Punt
6:24 LVILLE 39 1:15 3 7 Punt
3:02 EKY 15 0:39 2 15 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 LVILLE 32 2:20 6 -5 INT
3:47 LVILLE 24 2:55 8 51 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 LVILLE 29 0:00 3 71 TD
10:56 LVILLE 7 6:53 13 93 TD
0:43 LVILLE 15 0:21 9 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 LVILLE 34 1:53 4 66 TD
3:38 LVILLE 26 2:42 6 55
NCAA FB Scores