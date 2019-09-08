Drive Chart
Freshman Gabriel leads No. 18 UCF past FAU 48-14

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Pressed into duty, Central Florida freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel played well enough to beat Florida Atlantic, and perhaps even well enough to keep the starting job.

Gabriel went 7 for 19 but threw touchdown passes of 57 and 74 yards, and No. 18 UCF extended its regular-season winning streak to 24 games by easing past Florida Atlantic 48-14 on Saturday night.

The highly regarded Gabriel made his first start after coming off the bench to throw three scoring passes in last week's season-opening rout of Florida A&M. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush, who started the opener, was nursing an injury from that game and sat out.

''When my name's called, I'm going to be there - whatever the team needs,'' Gabriel said. ''We're in a unique situation at the quarterback position. Every guy has the talent to play.''

Coach Josh Heupel said Wimbush could have played in an emergency, and declined to say which quarterback will start next week's game against No. 23 Stanford.

Gabriel learned Thursday he would start against FAU.

''Not a huge deal,'' he said.

It was to the Owls, who were drubbed so thoroughly that coach Lane Kiffin apologized for his team's performance.

Along with the two touchdown throws, Gabriel connected on passes of 45 and 32 yards, which more than made up for his frequent misfires. The left-hander totaled 245 yards passing - 35 per completion - and ran four times for 19 yards and a score.

''He did some things really well,'' Heupel said. ''Ultimately he made enough plays to give us some offensive balance.''

''We knew that guy was really talented, really special,'' Kiffin said.

The Knights (2-0) totaled 574 yards and reached the 30-point mark for the 28th game in a row, the longest such streak since at least 1936. The only thing that stopped them was lightning in the area, which prompted the game to be called with 4:20 to play.

Florida Atlantic (0-2) disappointed a home crowd of 30,811, largest in the program's history.

''That's an embarrassing performance by us,'' Kiffin said. ''It was a big game for a lot of people here, so I apologize to our fans, I apologize to the people who got us here, from the president down.''

The Owls have never beaten a Top 25 team in 15 tries.

UCF running back Adrian Killins Jr. scored one touchdown rushing and another receiving. Otis Anderson had the Knights' longest run when he juked past a safety for a 39-yard score.

UCF needed less than six minutes to take a 14-0 lead, and by halftime the margin was 28-6, even though Gabriel had completed just three passes.

''We've got a lot left out there,'' Heupel said. ''We've got to be more consistent in the passing game.''

Gabriel sealed the outcome midway through the third quarter with a completion to Killins, who was open by 10 yards at midfield and weaved past four defenders to the end zone for a 74-yard score.

''This offense is lethal and deadly, because we have so many different people at different positions who can do a lot of things,'' Killins said.

UCF sacked Chris Robison four times and stopped the Owls on third down 14 times. The Knights led 48-6 before allowing a touchdown for the first time this season.

QUICK START

The Knights gained 120 yards in the first 5 1/2 minutes to take a 14-0 lead. They drove 75 yards in seven plays for their first score, and after a blocked punt, Gabriel hit Jacob Harris deep for a 57-yard touchdown.

''If you play bad early against these guys they'll blow you out, because the game's going to go really fast,'' Kiffin said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After their 62-0 season-opening win last week, the Knights dropped one spot in the poll. That probably won't happen again.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: The Knights weren't tested but remain on schedule for another banner season.

FAU: The Owls, playing a ranked team at home for the first time in the program's history, weren't ready for a breakthrough win.

CELEB SIGHTINGS

Ex-NFLers Ray Lewis and Edgerrin James watched from the FAU sideline.

UP NEXT

UCF: The Knights have an opportunity to answer criticism about a perennially soft schedule when they play at home next Saturday against Stanford.

''A huge game,'' Heupel said. ''This is a big one for us. A huge test, but a great opportunity on a national stage to put our logo in front of the country and show the type of championship football we play.''

FAU: After facing ranked teams in the first two games, Florida Atlantic plays at Ball State (1-1) on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 10:50
2-C.Robison complete to 87-D.Cousart. 87-D.Cousart to UCF End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
14
Touchdown 10:54
3-L.McCammon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
03:36
pos
48
12
Point After TD 14:30
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
6
Touchdown 14:38
24-B.Thompson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
28
yds
0:00
pos
47
6
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:19
39-D.Barnas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
41
6
Touchdown 3:22
11-D.Gabriel runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
02:21
pos
41
6
Point After TD 7:37
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
6
Touchdown 7:55
11-D.Gabriel complete to 9-A.Killins. 9-A.Killins runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:08
pos
34
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:16
44-V.Rivas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
62
yds
00:46
pos
28
6
Point After TD 1:07
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 1:29
2-O.Anderson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
61
yds
01:29
pos
27
3
Field Goal 3:35
44-V.Rivas 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
02:26
pos
21
3
Point After TD 6:01
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 6:10
9-A.Killins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
98
yds
03:57
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:36
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 9:45
11-D.Gabriel complete to 87-J.Harris. 87-J.Harris runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
60
yds
0:00
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:23
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:27
30-G.McCrae runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:13
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 22
Rushing 12 9
Passing 7 11
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 3-13 6-20
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 572 287
Total Plays 67 87
Avg Gain 8.5 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 312 137
Rush Attempts 47 47
Avg Rush Yards 6.6 2.9
Net Yards Passing 260 150
Comp. - Att. 8-20 18-40
Yards Per Pass 13.0 3.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-2 5-27
Penalties - Yards 5-55 7-97
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-38.6 9-39.8
Return Yards 2 25
Punts - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1--1 1-25
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/8 2/3
Extra Points 6/7 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 UCF 2-0 141413748
FAU 0-2 060814
FAU 13.5, O/U 68
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 260 PASS YDS 150
312 RUSH YDS 137
572 TOTAL YDS 287
UCF
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.8% 245 2 0 179.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.8% 245 2 0 179.9
D. Gabriel 7/19 245 2 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
Q. Jones 1/1 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 93 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 93 1
G. McCrae 14 93 1 20
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 91 1
B. Thompson 7 91 1 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 75 1
O. Anderson 6 75 1 39
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 1
A. Killins Jr. 9 37 1 11
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
D. Gabriel 4 19 1 9
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
Q. Jones 2 1 0 3
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
T. Coles 4 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 98 0
G. Davis 3 98 0 45
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 74 1
A. Killins Jr. 1 74 1 74
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 1
J. Harris 1 57 1 57
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
K. Ahmad 1 17 0 17
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Hescock 1 13 0 13
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
O. Anderson 1 3 0 3
B. Wilson 13 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wilson 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Williams 0 0 0 0
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Nixon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
E. Mitchell 9-0 1.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Evans 7-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 6-1 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Collier 4-0 0.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 4-3 0.0 0
R. Charlton 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Charlton 4-2 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Grant 3-0 0.0 0
L. Woodson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Woodson 3-0 1.0 0
B. Wilson 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Cholewa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Cholewa 2-1 0.5 0
J. Hayes 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
S. Zayas 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Zayas 2-0 1.0 0
D. Gainous 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gainous 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jean-Baptiste 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jean-Baptiste 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
T. Gowan 1-1 0.0 1
Z. Maxwell 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Maxwell 1-0 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Turnier 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Hayes 1-0 1.0 0
K. Davis 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
T. Bethune 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bethune 1-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Goode 0-1 0.0 0
N. Hancock 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
N. Hancock 0-3 0.5 0
T. Morris-Brash 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Morris-Brash 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/7
D. Barnas 0/1 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 0
A. Osteen 5 38.6 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
O. Anderson 1 -1.0 -1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
O. Anderson 1 3.0 3 0
FAU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 177 0 1 77.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 177 0 1 77.2
C. Robison 18/40 177 0 1
J. Agner 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Agner 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 64 0
M. Davidson 8 64 0 32
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 48 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 48 1
L. McCammon III 18 48 1 20
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
D. Leconte 4 27 0 21
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Charles 4 21 0 11
T. Tisdale 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Tisdale 2 2 0 6
J. Agner 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Agner 1 -5 0 -5
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 -20 0
C. Robison 10 -20 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
H. Bryant 4 51 0 17
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
J. Raine 5 47 0 17
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Harrison 2 29 0 16
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
L. McCammon III 2 19 0 15
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Cousart 3 16 0 6
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Mitchell 2 15 0 11
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Wright 0 0 0 0
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Antoine 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Hafiz 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Q. Hafiz 9-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
A. Leroy 6-1 1.0 0
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Ra. Smith 6-1 0.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 2-4 0.0 0
D. Belvin III 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Belvin III 2-3 0.0 0
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tooley 2-1 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ross 2-0 0.0 0
L. Harris 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ellis 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Southall 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Southall 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moss 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moss 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McCammon III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Joyner 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Young 0-1 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 0-1 0.0 0
D. Horton 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Horton 0-1 0.0 0
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brice 0-1 0.0 0
T. Bonner 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bonner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
V. Rivas 2/3 48 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 39.8 2
M. Hayball 9 39.8 2 47
W. Davis 42 DT
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
W. Davis 1 42.0 0 42
S. Riella 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
S. Riella 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 25 1:37 9 75 TD
10:00 UCF 40 0:15 2 60 TD
9:00 UCF 29 0:30 3 4 Punt
5:02 UCF 20 1:49 8 60 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 UCF 28 0:28 3 2 Punt
12:38 UCF 21 0:32 3 1 Punt
10:07 UCF 16 3:57 13 84 TD
2:58 UCF 39 1:29 4 61 TD
0:12 UCF 19 0:04 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 UCF 17 1:42 5 23 Punt
8:03 UCF 26 0:08 1 74 TD
5:43 UCF 29 2:21 6 71 TD
2:21 UCF 32 1:47 4 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 FAU 28 0:10 1 28 TD
10:50 UCF 25 3:38 10 68 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 UCF 50 3:14 8 15 Punt
9:36 FAU 25 0:28 3 4 Punt
8:23 FAU 25 2:43 8 28 Punt
3:09 FAU 20 2:51 13 52 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 FAU 32 0:53 3 6 Punt
11:57 FAU 39 1:12 5 10 Punt
6:01 FAU 25 2:26 8 53 FG
1:02 FAU 25 0:46 8 62 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 FAU 35 0:00 6 3 Punt
10:54 FAU 29 2:41 7 11 Punt
7:37 FAU 25 1:16 4 17 Punt
3:19 FAU 25 0:52 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 21 0:00 1 79 INT
14:30 FAU 25 3:36 10 75 TD
6:36 FAU 9 1:24 3 -3 Punt
