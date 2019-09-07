|
Offense responds for No. 19 Spartans in 51-17 win over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.
Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty's mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.
''We had 31 first downs. That's a lot of first downs,'' Dantonio said. ''We had big plays and we were scoring points.''
Dantonio called his team out during the week for its uneven performance in the opener, and the Spartans appeared to get the message. On the first offensive play, Lewerke found an open Stewart for a 33-yard gain. Michigan State opened the scoring on a 2-yard pass from Lewerke to Matt Dotson after only 94 seconds.
La'Darius Jefferson added a 2-yard touchdown run, and Stewart scored on a 42-yard reception later in the first quarter to make it 21-0.
WMU (1-1) scored in the second quarter on a 14-yard pass from Jon Wassink to Giovanni Ricci, but the Broncos were down 31-7 at halftime.
''Obviously, a frustrating day,'' WMU coach Tim Lester said. ''There were some bright spots out there but not enough of them.''
The second half belonged to Collins, a redshirt freshman who broke free for a 58-yard run early in the third quarter. By game's end, Michigan State had reached its highest point total since a 55-16 win over Penn State in 2015.
THE TAKEAWAY
WMU: The Broncos had problems in coverage and let Stewart get free too many times. WMU forced two turnovers in the second quarter - and one of those gave the Broncos the ball at the Michigan State 17 - but did not score after either one.
Michigan State: This was a good response by the Spartans after their coach's dissatisfaction. The only real issue for Michigan State was the aforementioned turnovers. The Spartans lost an interception and a fumble in the first half but weren't punished. Michigan State cut down significantly on penalties. After 14 in the opener, the Spartans had only two Saturday.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
No issues for Michigan State this week. The Spartans took a step forward offensively, and that was their biggest concern.
UP NEXT
WMU: Host Georgia State next Saturday night.
Michigan State: Host Arizona State on Saturday. Michigan State lost to the Sun Devils 16-13 last year.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|31
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|335
|582
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|251
|Rush Attempts
|27
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|268
|331
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|10.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-46
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|111
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-115
|3-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|3/5
|9/9
|Extra Points
|2/2
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/3
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|268
|PASS YDS
|331
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|251
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|582
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|23/37
|252
|1
|2
|
G. Alstott 10 QB
|G. Alstott
|4/4
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|15
|44
|0
|8
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|4
|31
|0
|26
|
G. Alstott 10 QB
|G. Alstott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Tucker 22 RB
|D. Tucker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wassink 16 QB
|J. Wassink
|5
|-16
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Ricci 15 TE
|G. Ricci
|6
|53
|1
|14
|
D. Bussell 81 WR
|D. Bussell
|4
|42
|0
|27
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|4
|41
|0
|21
|
R. Selig 27 TE
|R. Selig
|2
|20
|1
|15
|
C. Crooms 6 WR
|C. Crooms
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
L. Bellamy 2 RB
|L. Bellamy
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Cooper 19 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Borske 89 TE
|B. Borske
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Arnett 13 WR
|T. Arnett
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Balabani 58 DE
|A. Balabani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Clayton 9 LB
|N. Clayton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|1/3
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|4
|48.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|23/32
|314
|3
|1
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|1/1
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|17
|192
|0
|58
|
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|6
|35
|0
|17
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|3
|13
|0
|14
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|5
|9
|2
|4
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Thomas 39 RB
|A. Thomas
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|10
|185
|1
|42
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|5
|63
|1
|20
|
C. Hayes 4 WR
|C. Hayes
|3
|31
|0
|22
|
B. Lewerke 14 QB
|B. Lewerke
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|2
|16
|1
|14
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Jefferson 15 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Gillison 88 TE
|T. Gillison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Willekes 48 DE
|K. Willekes
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 17 LB
|T. Thompson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|3/3
|38
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hartbarger 5 P
|J. Hartbarger
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
|D. Stewart Jr.
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 WR
|J. Barnett
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. White 7 WR
|C. White
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
