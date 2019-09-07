Drive Chart
Offense responds for No. 19 Spartans in 51-17 win over WMU

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Darrell Stewart had 10 catches for 185 yards, and No. 19 Michigan State's maligned offense scored touchdowns on its first three drives on the way to a 51-17 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night that gave coach Mark Dantonio a share of the school record for victories.

Dantonio won his 109th game for the Spartans, matching Duffy Daugherty's mark. Michigan State (2-0) looked a lot sharper on offense than in its opener against Tulsa. Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Elijah Collins had 192 yards on 17 carries.

''We had 31 first downs. That's a lot of first downs,'' Dantonio said. ''We had big plays and we were scoring points.''

Dantonio called his team out during the week for its uneven performance in the opener, and the Spartans appeared to get the message. On the first offensive play, Lewerke found an open Stewart for a 33-yard gain. Michigan State opened the scoring on a 2-yard pass from Lewerke to Matt Dotson after only 94 seconds.

La'Darius Jefferson added a 2-yard touchdown run, and Stewart scored on a 42-yard reception later in the first quarter to make it 21-0.

WMU (1-1) scored in the second quarter on a 14-yard pass from Jon Wassink to Giovanni Ricci, but the Broncos were down 31-7 at halftime.

''Obviously, a frustrating day,'' WMU coach Tim Lester said. ''There were some bright spots out there but not enough of them.''

The second half belonged to Collins, a redshirt freshman who broke free for a 58-yard run early in the third quarter. By game's end, Michigan State had reached its highest point total since a 55-16 win over Penn State in 2015.

THE TAKEAWAY

WMU: The Broncos had problems in coverage and let Stewart get free too many times. WMU forced two turnovers in the second quarter - and one of those gave the Broncos the ball at the Michigan State 17 - but did not score after either one.

Michigan State: This was a good response by the Spartans after their coach's dissatisfaction. The only real issue for Michigan State was the aforementioned turnovers. The Spartans lost an interception and a fumble in the first half but weren't punished. Michigan State cut down significantly on penalties. After 14 in the opener, the Spartans had only two Saturday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No issues for Michigan State this week. The Spartans took a step forward offensively, and that was their biggest concern.

UP NEXT

WMU: Host Georgia State next Saturday night.

Michigan State: Host Arizona State on Saturday. Michigan State lost to the Sun Devils 16-13 last year.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
51
Touchdown 0:29
10-G.Alstott complete to 27-R.Selig. 27-R.Selig runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
72
yds
03:33
pos
16
51
Point After TD 4:02
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
51
Touchdown 4:05
39-A.Thomas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
24
yds
02:19
pos
10
50
Field Goal 8:51
16-T.Kapps 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
04:46
pos
10
44
Point After TD 13:37
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
44
Touchdown 13:41
15-L.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
02:30
pos
7
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:28
4-M.Coghlin 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
03:20
pos
7
37
Field Goal 11:35
4-M.Coghlin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
63
yds
02:00
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
4-M.Coghlin 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
60
yds
00:46
pos
7
31
Point After TD 4:32
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 4:37
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:39
pos
7
27
Point After TD 11:34
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 11:39
16-J.Wassink complete to 15-G.Ricci. 15-G.Ricci runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
01:54
pos
6
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 2:07
14-B.Lewerke complete to 25-D.Stewart. 25-D.Stewart runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:17
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:14
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:14
15-L.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
67
yds
02:47
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:26
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:30
14-B.Lewerke complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
83
yds
01:30
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 31
Rushing 4 10
Passing 12 18
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 5-16 7-10
4th Down Conv 3-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 335 582
Total Plays 68 67
Avg Gain 4.9 8.7
Net Yards Rushing 67 251
Rush Attempts 27 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 7.4
Net Yards Passing 268 331
Comp. - Att. 27-41 24-33
Yards Per Pass 6.5 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-46 2-20
Touchdowns 2 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-48.0 1-42.0
Return Yards 111 58
Punts - Returns 1--4 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-115 3-48
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-0
Kicking 3/5 9/9
Extra Points 2/2 6/6
Field Goals 1/3 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Michigan 1-1 0701017
19 Michigan St. 2-0 211061451
MICHST -14.5, O/U 46.5
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 268 PASS YDS 331
67 RUSH YDS 251
335 TOTAL YDS 582
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 252 1 2 117.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 252 1 2 117.5
J. Wassink 23/37 252 1 2
G. Alstott 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 1 0 251.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 1 0 251.8
G. Alstott 4/4 33 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 44 0
L. Bellamy 15 44 0 8
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
S. Tyler 4 31 0 26
G. Alstott 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Alstott 1 8 0 8
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Tucker 2 0 0 0
J. Wassink 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -16 0
J. Wassink 5 -16 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Ricci 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 1
G. Ricci 6 53 1 14
D. Bussell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
D. Bussell 4 42 0 27
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
S. Moore 4 41 0 21
R. Selig 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
R. Selig 2 20 1 15
C. Crooms 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Crooms 1 18 0 18
L. Bellamy 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
L. Bellamy 3 13 0 7
C. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Cooper 1 12 0 12
B. Borske 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Borske 1 9 0 9
T. Arnett 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Arnett 1 6 0 6
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Hall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Balabani 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Balabani 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fayad 1-0 0.0 0
N. Clayton 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Clayton 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
T. Kapps 1/3 31 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 1
N. Mihalic 4 48.0 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Tucker 1 23.0 23 0
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
S. Moore 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 314 3 1 179.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 314 3 1 179.0
B. Lewerke 23/32 314 3 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 192 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 192 0
E. Collins 17 192 0 58
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
A. Williams Jr. 6 35 0 17
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Heyward 3 13 0 14
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 2
L. Jefferson 5 9 2 4
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Lewerke 1 1 0 1
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
A. Thomas 2 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 185 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 185 1
D. Stewart Jr. 10 185 1 42
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 1
C. White 5 63 1 20
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
C. Hayes 3 31 0 22
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Lewerke 1 17 0 17
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
M. Dotson 2 16 1 14
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Heyward 1 7 0 7
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Collins 1 7 0 7
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Jefferson 1 5 0 5
T. Gillison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Gillison 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Willekes 2-0 2.0 0
C. Kline 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Kline 1-0 1.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
X. Henderson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 6/6
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
M. Coghlin 3/3 38 6/6 15
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
J. Hartbarger 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 25 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 20.5 25 0
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
J. Barnett 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. White 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 WMICH 34 2:20 6 35 FG Miss
8:14 WMICH 25 3:50 7 14 Punt
1:59 WMICH 34 1:54 11 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 WMICH 45 2:09 8 45 FG Miss
4:32 WMICH 25 1:37 5 18 Punt
2:37 MICHST 17 1:22 4 -63 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WMICH 21 0:00 3 7 Punt
11:33 WMICH 24 1:45 4 4 Punt
5:39 WMICH 25 1:51 6 28 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 WMICH 25 4:46 10 61 FG
4:02 WMICH 28 3:33 9 72 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 21 1:30 5 79 TD
11:01 MICHST 31 2:47 12 69 TD
4:24 MICHST 20 2:17 5 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 MICHST 28 0:38 3 17 INT
8:16 MICHST 20 3:39 9 80 TD
2:50 MICHST 16 0:11 2 1 Fumble
0:52 MICHST 20 0:46 7 60 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 MICHST 32 2:00 4 63 FG
9:48 MICHST 37 3:20 8 61 FG
3:06 MICHST 43 2:30 8 57 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 MICHST 25 1:31 3 5 Fumble
6:24 WMICH 24 2:19 4 24 TD
0:24 MICHST 7 0:00 1 7 Game
