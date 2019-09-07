Drive Chart
MIAMI
UNC

Newsome's late TD catch puts North Carolina past Miami 28-25

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 left to help North Carolina rally past Miami 28-25 on Saturday night.

Howell's perfect throw found Newsome dragging his toes inches from the sideline to cap a stunning clutch drive led by the true freshman. Howell also completed a 20-yard pass to Rontavius Groves on fourth-and-17 to extend the drive, which came after the Tar Heels had surrendered the lead on a Miami touchdown with 4:38 left.

Michael Carter's diving-for-the-pylon 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 28-25, only to see Miami (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) drive past midfield to set up a tying field-goal attempt. But Bubba Baxa's 49-yard kick went wide left, sending several Tar Heels players sprinting toward the student section to celebrate even though there were still 5 seconds left.

Howell threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns for the Tar Heels (2-0, 1-0).

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes were coming off a loss to No. 11 Florida on Aug. 24, a game that saw them surrender 10 sacks while committing 14 penalties in their first game under Manny Diaz. They were better in both areas Saturday and after a slow start that put them in a 17-3 first-quarter hole, the Hurricanes controlled much of the game and pushed back ahead when Jarren Williams found Will Mallory for an 11-yard score with 4:38 left - only to see the Tar Heels respond with a drive that gave Miami its first 0-2 start since 1978.

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a close win against South Carolina in the opener, which provided a jolt of optimism considering they had closed out the kind of close game that they kept giving away a year earlier. This is sure to help that confidence even more under new coach Mack Brown, a Hall of Famer in his second stint with the Tar Heels. Howell was unflappable in the closing moments, sending North Carolina to its first 2-0 start since 2014.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in their home opener.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Friday in a nonconference game between league opponents.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 1:01
8-M.Carter to MFL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
25
28
Touchdown 1:07
7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:31
pos
25
26
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:38
15-J.Williams incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
plays
yds
pos
25
20
Touchdown 4:45
15-J.Williams complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
94
yds
04:07
pos
25
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:58
21-B.Baxa extra point is no good. blocked by 55-J.Strowbridge.
plays
yds
pos
19
20
Touchdown 3:02
23-C.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:17
pos
19
20
Field Goal 6:57
97-N.Ruggles 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
63
yds
02:33
pos
13
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:25
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 0:28
15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
47
yds
01:20
pos
12
17
Field Goal 2:58
21-B.Baxa 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
3:02
pos
6
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:04
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 4:10
25-J.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
2:55
pos
3
16
Field Goal 7:21
21-B.Baxa 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
04:02
pos
3
10
Point After TD 11:23
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 11:32
7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
62
yds
00:07
pos
0
9
Field Goal 13:07
97-N.Ruggles 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
55
yds
01:53
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 22
Rushing 11 8
Passing 18 11
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 3-11 2-10
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 468 364
Total Plays 76 61
Avg Gain 6.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 179 96
Rush Attempts 37 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.7
Net Yards Passing 289 268
Comp. - Att. 30-39 17-25
Yards Per Pass 7.4 10.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 4-24
Penalties - Yards 7-57 1-5
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-45.0 4-27.5
Return Yards 15 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/6 4/5
Extra Points 1/2 2/2
Field Goals 2/4 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (FL) 0-2 3106625
North Carolina 2-0 1703828
UNC 5, O/U 45.5
Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill, NC
 289 PASS YDS 268
179 RUSH YDS 96
468 TOTAL YDS 364
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 309 2 0 160.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 309 2 0 160.4
J. Williams 30/39 309 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 107 0
D. Dallas 14 107 0 37
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 60 1
C. Harris 10 60 1 20
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Osborn 1 5 0 5
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Thomas 1 5 0 5
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
J. Williams 10 3 0 18
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Pope 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
M. Harley 5 79 0 38
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 1
K. Osborn 7 76 1 29
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
B. Jordan 6 73 0 20
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 0
J. Thomas 7 51 0 12
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
W. Mallory 1 11 1 11
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Pope 1 8 0 8
M. Irvin II 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Irvin II 1 8 0 8
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Wiggins 1 3 0 3
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Dallas 1 0 0 0
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Hightower 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
M. Pinckney 7-1 1.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Finley 5-0 0.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
S. Quarterman 5-0 1.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Knowles 3-2 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
T. Bandy 2-2 1.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Bethel 2-0 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Frierson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Garvin 2-1 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 2-1 0.0 0
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Nnoruka 1-1 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ivey 1-1 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Rousseau 1-0 1.0 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 1/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 1/2
B. Baxa 2/4 50 1/2 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
L. Hedley 3 45.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Thomas 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 274 2 0 190.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 274 2 0 190.1
S. Howell 16/24 274 2 0
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 251.2
D. Brown 1/1 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 75 1
J. Williams 10 75 1 22
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
M. Carter 11 30 0 10
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Williams 2 5 0 5
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Groves 1 -2 0 -2
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -9 0
S. Howell 11 -9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 80 1
D. Brown 4 80 1 62
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 1
D. Newsome 2 46 1 36
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
R. Groves 3 41 0 20
A. Green 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
A. Green 1 39 0 39
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
B. Corrales 3 33 0 12
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Carter 2 19 0 12
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
S. Howell 1 18 0 18
C. Tucker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
C. Tucker 1 16 0 16
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 11-3 0.0 0
M. Dorn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
M. Dorn 10-0 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
M. Wolfolk 7-1 0.0 0
To. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 3.0
To. Fox 5-1 3.0 0
P. Rene 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
P. Rene 4-1 0.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
A. Crawford 4-3 1.0 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Surratt 4-1 0.0 0
G. Ross 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Ross 4-0 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Ross 3-2 0.0 0
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Strowbridge 3-2 0.0 0
D. Ford 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Ford 3-1 0.0 0
A. Cater 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cater 2-0 0.0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Morrison 1-0 0.0 0
X. Gill 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
X. Gill 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruggles 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
N. Ruggles 2/3 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 27.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 27.5 1
B. Kiernan 4 27.5 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Newsome 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 MIAMI 15 0:54 3 5 Punt
11:23 MIAMI 25 4:02 9 42 FG
4:04 MIAMI 25 1:25 3 1 Punt
0:20 MIAMI 40 0:04 11 51 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:43 MIAMI 36 3:02 8 60 FG
1:48 UNC 47 1:20 6 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:25 MIAMI 25 0:00 11 56 Downs
6:19 MIAMI 25 3:17 7 75 TD
0:15 MIAMI 19 0:08 4 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:52 MIAMI 31 4:07 9 69 TD
1:01 MIAMI 25 0:48 6 43 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNC 25 1:53 6 55 FG
11:39 UNC 38 0:07 1 62 TD
7:14 UNC 25 3:04 10 75 TD
2:01 UNC 30 1:00 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:51 UNC 20 1:23 5 21 Punt
2:58 UNC 25 1:04 4 1 Punt
0:25 UNC 25 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 UNC 19 2:33 10 72 FG
2:58 UNC 25 2:06 6 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 UNC 7 3:22 9 62 FG Miss
4:38 UNC 25 3:31 10 75 TD
0:09 UNC 32 0:00 1 -3 Game
