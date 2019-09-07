|
Newsome's late TD catch puts North Carolina past Miami 28-25
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:01 left to help North Carolina rally past Miami 28-25 on Saturday night.
Howell's perfect throw found Newsome dragging his toes inches from the sideline to cap a stunning clutch drive led by the true freshman. Howell also completed a 20-yard pass to Rontavius Groves on fourth-and-17 to extend the drive, which came after the Tar Heels had surrendered the lead on a Miami touchdown with 4:38 left.
Michael Carter's diving-for-the-pylon 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 28-25, only to see Miami (0-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) drive past midfield to set up a tying field-goal attempt. But Bubba Baxa's 49-yard kick went wide left, sending several Tar Heels players sprinting toward the student section to celebrate even though there were still 5 seconds left.
Howell threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns for the Tar Heels (2-0, 1-0).
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes were coming off a loss to No. 11 Florida on Aug. 24, a game that saw them surrender 10 sacks while committing 14 penalties in their first game under Manny Diaz. They were better in both areas Saturday and after a slow start that put them in a 17-3 first-quarter hole, the Hurricanes controlled much of the game and pushed back ahead when Jarren Williams found Will Mallory for an 11-yard score with 4:38 left - only to see the Tar Heels respond with a drive that gave Miami its first 0-2 start since 1978.
UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a close win against South Carolina in the opener, which provided a jolt of optimism considering they had closed out the kind of close game that they kept giving away a year earlier. This is sure to help that confidence even more under new coach Mack Brown, a Hall of Famer in his second stint with the Tar Heels. Howell was unflappable in the closing moments, sending North Carolina to its first 2-0 start since 2014.
UP NEXT
Miami: The Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in their home opener.
UNC: The Tar Heels visit Wake Forest on Friday in a nonconference game between league opponents.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|22
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|18
|11
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|468
|364
|Total Plays
|76
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|96
|Rush Attempts
|37
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|289
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|30-39
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|10.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-20
|4-24
|Penalties - Yards
|7-57
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|4-27.5
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/6
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|2/4
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|289
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|30/39
|309
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|14
|107
|0
|37
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|10
|60
|1
|20
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|18
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|5
|79
|0
|38
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|7
|76
|1
|29
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|6
|73
|0
|20
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|7
|51
|0
|12
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Irvin II 87 TE
|M. Irvin II
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|2/4
|50
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|10
|75
|1
|22
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|11
|30
|0
|10
|
A. Williams 24 RB
|A. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|11
|-9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|4
|80
|1
|62
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|46
|1
|36
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
B. Corrales 15 WR
|B. Corrales
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Tucker 86 TE
|C. Tucker
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dorn 1 DB
|M. Dorn
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
|M. Wolfolk
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
To. Fox 56 DL
|To. Fox
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crawford 92 DL
|A. Crawford
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ross 10 DB
|G. Ross
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 3 LB
|D. Ross
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strowbridge 55 DL
|J. Strowbridge
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 16 DB
|D. Ford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cater 33 LB
|A. Cater
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 90 DL
|X. Gill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|4
|27.5
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
