Huntley leads No. 13 Utah past Northern Illinois 35-17

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Tyler Huntley passed for one touchdown and ran for another as No. 13 Utah held Northern Illinois to 69 yards in the second half and beat the Huskies 35-17 on Saturday.

After a shaky first half, the Utah defense clamped down on the Huskies with an effective pass rush, an interception and a fourth-down stop.

''We didn't play our best football defensively in that first half. Offensive, however, we did. We played very well form start to finish. I thought Tyler was outstanding,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Huntley finished 14 for 19 for 214 yards and ran for 38 yards, without a sack for second straight game.

''The coaches are asking more of me,'' the senior quarterback said. ''Every time we come to the line I am ready to get us into a better play for the offense to execute. I take great pride in putting us int he best position.''

Northern Illinois kept pace with Utah in the first two quarters with an effective mix of short passes and QB runs. Bowers had 202 yards passing to eight receivers from a variety of formations as the vaunted Utes defense couldn't seem to predict where the each pass was going.

Last year, the Huskies kept Moss to 66 yards, his lowest rushing total of the season as Utah edged NIU, 17-6, in DeKalb. Moss, tops in the nation for yards after contact the past couple years, carried tacklers on nearly every play as the Huskies keyed on the Utes running back. That opened the field for Huntley and the receiving corps, who only saw 16 pass plays in the season opener against BYU.

After going 5 for 5 and 52 yards passing on NIU's first scoring drive, Bowers waited for a key block and somersaulted into the end zone over late-arriving Utes tacklers.

''I was getting a lot of great protection. I thought our receivers played really, really hard. I thought they did a good job of pressing Utah's secondary,'' said Bowers, who finished 20 of 29 with 229 yards passing.

New Huskies coach Thomas Hammock suffered his first loss as NIU has never defeated a team ranked as highly as Utah. For the second straight season, the Huskies made the Utes sweat, beyond what was expected with the 11 a.m. start and temperatures in the 80s under sunny skies.

''We had some different type of run/pass options for the quarterback and they were giving us looks to throw the ball that were advantageous,'' Hammock said. ''The quarterback and receivers did a great job taking advantage of what the defense was giving us.''

Midway through the second quarter, the score was tied at 14-14. Spencer Tears flashed an upside-down `U' with his hands after catching a 74-yard reception, drawing vociferous boos from the north end zone fans.

''We came out with a more ticked off attitude after they scored like that on us in our home stadium,'' said Bradlee Anae, who had three sacks and a forced fumble. ''We had to come out and play harder as a defense. We were mad.''

Vonte Davis - in at safety for injured Ute Julian Blackmon, who later returned and had an interception - underestimated Tears' speed as the wideout stepped out of his tackle and raced down the NIU sideline. It was NIU's longest pass play since Tears had an 81-yard scoring reception against San Diego State in 2017.

The Utes, who were the media's preseason choice to win the Pac-12, had just one penalty and hasn't turned the ball over this year.

NIU's Mykelti Williams was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter after his big hit caused a fumble that was negated by the penalty. On the next play, Huntley found Jaylen Dixon for a 14-yard TD pass.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Utes continue to play mistake-free football but the modest score against a Group-of-5 opponent may not make a big impression on the voters.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Illinois: The Huskies had one of the nation's top defenses befuddled until the Utes made some crucial adjustments in their pass defense and pressures.

Utah: The Utes haven't lost a home opener since dropping the 2007 debut to Air Force, 20-12. It wasn't pretty early, but the Utes had a balanced attack of 214 passing and 193 yards rushing and the outcome wasn't in doubt after Moss's 5-yard TD run in the third quarter. ''That's the goal every week for the run game to help the pass game and the pass game to help the run game,'' Moss said of the balanced attack.

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois: The Huskies visit No. 25 Nebraska.

Utah: The Utes complete their preseason schedule without leaving the state by hosting Idaho State on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:49
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 13:10
1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
29
yds
0:08
pos
17
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:16
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 12:22
2-Z.Moss runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
39-J.Richardson 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
47
yds
01:45
pos
17
21
Point After TD 2:48
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 2:55
2-Z.Moss runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:25
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:20
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:30
12-R.Bowers complete to 14-S.Tears. 14-S.Tears runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:50
pos
13
14
Point After TD 8:20
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:26
1-T.Huntley scrambles runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
03:21
pos
7
13
Point After TD 13:41
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 13:46
3-D.Simpkins runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
00:10
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:18
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:25
12-R.Bowers scrambles runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
93
yds
06:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
Rushing 4 10
Passing 10 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 273 407
Total Plays 56 56
Avg Gain 4.9 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 67 193
Rush Attempts 25 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 5.2
Net Yards Passing 206 214
Comp. - Att. 21-31 14-19
Yards Per Pass 6.6 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-29 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-50 1-10
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-42.8 4-45.3
Return Yards 0 38
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 1-1 7100017
13 Utah 2-0 0217735
UTAH -22, O/U 44.5
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 206 PASS YDS 214
67 RUSH YDS 193
273 TOTAL YDS 407
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 229 1 1 139.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 229 1 1 139.8
R. Bowers 20/29 229 1 1
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 6 0 0 75.2
M. Childers 1/2 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
J. Nettles 10 37 0 14
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
T. Harbison 6 32 0 17
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Childers 1 2 0 2
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Jones 1 1 0 1
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -5 1
R. Bowers 7 -5 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 112 1
S. Tears 5 112 1 74
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
D. Crawford 3 49 0 37
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
T. Richie 5 42 0 13
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Tucker 1 17 0 17
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
M. Brinkman 3 16 0 10
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Love 2 5 0 4
K. Pugh 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Pugh 0 0 0 0
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Robinson 0 0 0 0
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
T. Harbison 1 -3 0 -3
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Nettles 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Haney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
D. Haney 6-3 0.0 0
A. Jones-Davis 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Jones-Davis 5-2 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 4-1 0.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
K. Pugh 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Pugh 4-0 0.0 0
M. Terry 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Terry 4-1 0.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 3-0 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. McKie 2-2 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Cole 2-2 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Foster 1-2 0.0 0
M. Kelly 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Heflin 1-0 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Kramer 1-1 0.0 0
B. LeRoy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. LeRoy 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hogans 25 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hogans 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 1-0 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Labus 0-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Taylor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Richardson 1/1 46 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.8 1
M. Ference 6 42.8 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 214 1 0 185.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.7% 214 1 0 185.7
T. Huntley 14/19 214 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 80 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 80 2
Z. Moss 18 80 2 25
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 38 1
T. Huntley 3 38 1 22
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
J. Wilmore 6 25 0 11
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
D. Simpkins 2 19 1 13
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Vickers 1 12 0 12
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 9 0 9
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Covey 1 9 0 9
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
D. Brumfield 3 2 0 2
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Enis 1 1 0 1
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Green 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 66 0
B. Thompson 2 66 0 38
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
J. Dixon 4 46 1 22
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Vickers 2 29 0 23
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
Br. Kuithe 1 26 0 26
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
B. Covey 2 24 0 21
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Simpkins 2 22 0 12
H. Thedford 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
H. Thedford 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
F. Bernard 9-3 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 8-1 0.0 1
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
D. Lloyd 6-4 1.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Burgess 4-3 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 3.0
B. Anae 4-0 3.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis 2-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Guidry 2-2 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
P. Tonga 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hubert 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hubert 1-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 1-1 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Pututau 0-2 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Moala 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
J. Redding 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 45.3 4
B. Lennon 4 45.3 4 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 23 0
B. Covey 2 18.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Covey 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 1:46 4 8 Punt
10:19 NILL 12 6:54 13 88 TD
1:48 NILL 9 0:40 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 NILL 25 1:50 5 24 Punt
8:20 NILL 25 0:50 2 75 TD
2:48 NILL 25 1:45 8 47 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 NILL 25 2:30 6 27 Downs
6:00 NILL 31 3:31 6 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 16 0:50 3 55 INT
12:49 NILL 25 1:49 4 -3 Punt
8:20 NILL 19 2:58 8 18 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 UTAH 39 1:24 3 8 Punt
3:18 UTAH 25 1:25 4 21 Punt
0:25 UTAH 40 0:10 5 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 UTAH 30 3:21 7 70 TD
7:20 UTAH 25 4:25 9 75 TD
0:56 UTAH 20 0:05 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 UTAH 30 0:00 6 70 TD
9:41 UTAH 48 3:02 7 21 Downs
2:29 UTAH 25 1:49 4 26 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 NILL 29 0:14 2 29 TD
10:20 UTAH 12 1:56 3 7 Punt
4:37 UTAH 30 2:47 5 33
