Taylor, Cephus lead No. 17 Wisconsin past Central Michigan

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and No. 17 Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan 61-0 in its home opener Saturday.

While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs. Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.

''I wish we could have played better, but it is what it is,'' first-year Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said.

Cephus finished with six receptions for 130 yards - both career highs - and tied a career high with his two scores.

The junior receiver did not play last year after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges. He was acquitted by a jury last month, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for last week's opener at South Florida. Cephus had three catches for 39 yards in the Badgers' 49-0 victory last week.

''I've worked hard to get back here,'' Cephus said. ''I'm just very thankful for the plans that God has had for me, and I'm just living as His son and trusting everything that He has come for.''

Taylor had 102 yards on the ground, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. The 2018 Doak Walker Award winner also had his third receiving score of the season after having none in his first two seasons with the Badgers.

''He is well-deserving to be in that Heisman race,'' McElwain said of Taylor. ''I really like the way he plays the game. I think he's a good player, and people in the Big Ten are going to have to wrap him up.''

Through two games, Wisconsin's defense has allowed just 215 total yards and 41 yards rushing, the team's lowest two-game totals since at least 1998.

INJURIES

Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

THE TAKEAWAY

After missing Cephus on two deep throws last week in the season opener, junior quarterback Jack Coan found the receiver for a 36-yard score and a 46-yard strike on Saturday. Coan finished 26 of 33 passing with 363 yards and three touchdowns. He had zero turnovers for a Wisconsin offense that has found a nice rhythm heading into a bye week.

''I think we're going to look back and see things we improved on, and we will have plenty of stuff to work on over the bye week, but Jack did do some good things,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. ''Defensively, there was a lot, but we will still have a lot to work on.''

Central Michigan struggled to get anything going offensively a week after defeating Albany 38-21. Senior running back Jonathan Ward, who ran for 158 yards and two scores last week, went to the locker room early and did not return.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Minimal. The Badgers were a 35-point favorite against the Chippewas, who won just one game a season ago. Wisconsin improved to 17-2 in regular-season nonconference games under coach Paul Chryst.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Hosts Akron in its Mid-American opener on Sept. 14.

Wisconsin: Opens Big Ten play against No. 7 Michigan on Sept. 21 at home.

---

---

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:11
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
61
Touchdown 8:14
37-G.Groshek runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
79
yds
00:56
pos
0
60
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:26
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
54
Touchdown 3:30
23-J.Taylor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
04:33
pos
0
53
Field Goal 10:03
19-C.Larsh 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
0
47
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:46
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
44
Touchdown 1:53
17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:38
pos
0
43
Point After TD 4:21
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
37
Touchdown 4:27
17-J.Coan complete to 87-Q.Cephus. 87-Q.Cephus runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
01:27
pos
0
36
Point After TD 6:38
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
30
Touchdown 6:42
14-N.Watson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
76
yds
3:26
pos
0
29
Point After TD 11:59
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
23
Touchdown 12:05
17-J.Coan complete to 23-J.Taylor. 23-J.Taylor runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
27
yds
02:01
pos
0
22
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:59
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
16
Touchdown 3:03
23-J.Taylor runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
71
yds
04:25
pos
0
15
Safety 7:28
to CMC End Zone FUMBLES. to CMC End Zone for no gain. to CMC End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
0
9
Point After TD 8:30
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:34
23-J.Taylor runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
63
yds
04:07
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 37
Rushing 1 14
Passing 2 22
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-14 12-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 51 593
Total Plays 45 82
Avg Gain 1.1 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 15 199
Rush Attempts 21 43
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 4.6
Net Yards Passing 36 394
Comp. - Att. 9-24 31-39
Yards Per Pass 1.5 10.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-39 1-10
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-45.2 1-29.0
Return Yards 40 104
Punts - Returns 0-0 7-65
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-39
Kicking 0/1 9/10
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 1
1234T
C. Michigan 1-1 00000
17 Wisconsin 2-0 162810761
WISC -35, O/U 54
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 36 PASS YDS 394
15 RUSH YDS 199
51 TOTAL YDS 593
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 36 0 1 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 36 0 1 50.2
Q. Dormady 5/12 36 0 1
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
T. Lazzaro 1/1 6 0 0
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 1 0 0 28.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
27.3% 1 0 0 28.0
D. Moore 3/11 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
T. Lazzaro 4 11 0 4
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
L. Nichols 1 9 0 9
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
K. Gwilly 6 8 0 3
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Lewis 3 7 0 3
R. Ross 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
R. Ross 2 4 0 3
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Ward 1 3 0 3
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Pimpleton 1 0 0 0
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Moore 1 -3 0 0
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
Q. Dormady 1 -7 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
K. Pimpleton 3 18 0 16
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Ward 1 9 0 9
A. Jones 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Jones 1 8 0 8
O. Lavallii 48 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
O. Lavallii 1 6 0 6
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Poljan 2 2 0 3
K. Nixon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Nixon 0 0 0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Scott 0 0 0 0
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Lewis 1 0 0 0
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Nichols 0 0 0 0
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Law 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 10-1 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 8-2 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
D. Jamison 6-4 1.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 5-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 5-0 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 4-0 0.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Kreski 3-1 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Douglas 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
T. Hairston 2-3 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 2-0 0.0 0
Ti. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ti. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
Br. Edwards 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cossou 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cossou 1-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Oliver 1-2 0.0 0
D. Irving-Bey 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Irving-Bey 1-0 0.0 0
R. Sturkey 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Sturkey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Braswell 1-0 0.0 0
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McKinnie-Harper 1-0 0.0 0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Saylor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Saylor 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bracy 0-1 0.0 0
A. Ward 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ward 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 45.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 45.2 1
B. Buell 9 45.2 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 23 0
K. Lewis 2 20.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.8% 363 3 0 201.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.8% 363 3 0 201.2
J. Coan 26/33 363 3 0
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 35 0 0 138.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 35 0 0 138.8
G. Mertz 4/5 35 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 102 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 102 3
J. Taylor 19 102 3 20
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 1
G. Groshek 7 36 1 17
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
N. Watson 8 29 1 23
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Chenal 3 11 0 5
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Davis III 1 8 0 8
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Stokke 1 4 0 4
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Schipper 1 0 0 0
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Coan 2 0 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 130 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 2
Q. Cephus 6 130 2 46
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
A. Taylor 7 78 0 18
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
J. Ferguson 3 49 0 22
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
D. Davis III 4 46 0 12
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
K. Pryor 2 32 0 19
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
A. Cruickshank 1 19 0 19
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 1
J. Taylor 3 17 1 17
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Dunn 2 16 0 8
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Groshek 1 11 0 11
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Chenal 1 2 0 2
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Watson 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Maskalunas 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wilder 3-0 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Orr 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Z. Baun 3-0 1.0 0
L. Chenal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Chenal 3-0 0.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Burks 2-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Burrell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cone 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pfaff 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pfaff 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burton 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Harrell 1-1 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Sanborn 1-0 0.0 1
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-1 0.0 0
K. Benton 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Benton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chenal 1-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/8
C. Larsh 1/2 28 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 29.0 0
A. Lotti 1 29.0 0 29
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 10.2 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 10.2 16 0
J. Dunn 5 10.2 16 0
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 13 0
A. Cruickshank 2 7.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 1:45 6 8 Punt
8:30 CMICH 25 0:59 5 -25 Safety
2:59 CMICH 25 0:59 4 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 WISC 41 0:46 3 14 INT
11:59 CMICH 25 1:16 4 -7 Punt
6:38 CMICH 25 0:41 3 -3 Punt
4:21 CMICH 25 0:45 3 8 Punt
1:46 CMICH 25 0:10 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 CMICH 25 1:14 3 2 Punt
3:26 CMICH 26 1:13 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:11 CMICH 17 1:18 3 5 Punt
4:15 CMICH 45 3:35 8 12 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 WISC 37 4:07 8 63 TD
7:28 WISC 29 4:25 10 71 TD
1:21 WISC 7 0:52 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 CMICH 27 2:01 4 27 TD
10:08 WISC 24 3:26 7 76 TD
5:54 WISC 43 1:27 3 57 TD
3:31 WISC 20 1:38 5 80 TD
1:32 WISC 42 1:24 6 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 WISC 25 0:00 13 65 FG
8:03 WISC 43 4:33 8 57 TD
1:31 WISC 25 0:56 15 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:14 WISC 43 1:26 4 12 Fumble
