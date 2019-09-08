Drive Chart
Hurts throws 3 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs South Dakota

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma worked out a few kinks against an overmatched South Dakota squad.

Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and fourth-ranked Oklahoma rolled past the Coyotes 70-14 on Saturday night. It was the Sooners' highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.

CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for Oklahoma (2-0), which gained 733 yards against the Coyotes (0-2).

The Sooners wanted to work on the connection between Hurts and Lamb after a few misfires in the opener against Houston. They connected for gains of 48, 32 and 27 yards against South Dakota, plus a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

''We've always been on the same page, but for it to show out in a game is a big confidence boost,'' Lamb said. ''He did a great job distributing the ball all over. I can't wait to keep it going all year.''

The Sooners had 423 yards passing and 310 yards rushing. It was too much for the Coyotes, an FCS program that lost to Montana the previous week.

''They're just so multiple,'' South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. ''You've got a tremendously deep group of really good wide receivers, you've got a couple of NFL-caliber running backs and a really talented quarterback who can make big plays with his feet and throw it. Put that together with a good offensive line, and I'm not sure there's going to be a lot of teams that do a good job defending them throughout the course of the year.''

Austin Simmons passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns for South Dakota, but he threw two interceptions. Kody Case had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Sooners led 28-0 at halftime. Oklahoma's defense got into the act early in the third quarter when Brendan Radley-Hiles scored on a 30-yard interception return. Radley-Hiles also had a fumble recovery.

Oklahoma forced three turnovers after failing to force any in its season-opening victory over Houston. It was a step forward in the Sooners' second game under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

''We're progressing on the scheme, but the most important thing to me is the mentality,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Do we play with the edge and the aggression, the physicality and the fundamentals that a great defense should play with? And I see us doing that more and more right now. It's certainly not there, but we are doing it more and more.''

THE TAKEAWAY:

South Dakota: The Coyotes forced Oklahoma into a three-and-out to start the game, but that was about it for their highlights.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got to put their young talent on display. Redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai threw two touchdown passes in relief. Freshman receivers Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges all caught touchdown passes.

''Man, I was like a proud father out there,'' Lamb said. ''I'm just happy. Jumping and screaming across the sidelines.''

NOT RATTLED

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, the consensus top quarterback in the class of 2019, made his debut against South Dakota and didn't disappoint. He completed all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and ran twice for 15 yards.

''I told him, `You go out and do what you do and showcase yourself,''' Lamb said. ''The sky is the limit for this guy. A lot of the hype he had coming into college is all true. He's a baller. He knows what he is doing.''

LAMB'S 20th TD

Lamb caught his 20th career touchdown pass, making him the ninth player in school history to catch at least that many. Dede Westbrook and Malcolm Kelly are tied for seventh in school history with 21 receiving touchdowns.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners likely won't lose any ground after dominating as expected. There was little to gain against an FCS program.

UP NEXT

South Dakota: Hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Oklahoma: At UCLA on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:42
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
70
Touchdown 6:05
7-S.Rattler complete to 8-T.Bridges. 8-T.Bridges runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
3:49
pos
14
69
Point After TD 11:59
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
63
Touchdown 12:22
15-T.Mordecai complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:28
pos
14
62
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:53
31-M.Lorber extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 0:59
3-A.Simmons complete to 13-C.Vander Esch. 13-C.Vander Esch runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
04:30
pos
13
56
Point After TD 5:29
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 5:46
29-R.Stevenson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
55
Point After TD 5:46
31-M.Lorber extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 5:59
3-A.Simmons complete to 6-K.Case. 6-K.Case runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
02:04
pos
6
49
Point After TD 8:03
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 8:19
15-T.Mordecai complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
68
yds
01:21
pos
0
48
Point After TD 11:03
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 11:15
4-T.Sermon runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on SD Offside declined.
3
plays
50
yds
01:21
pos
0
41
Point After TD 14:03
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 14:16
3-A.Simmons incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Radley-Hiles at SD 30. 44-B.Radley-Hiles runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
00:00
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:41
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 0:54
1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
06:14
pos
0
27
Point After TD 13:08
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 13:24
26-K.Brooks runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:25
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:56
1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
97
yds
3:09
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:30
30-C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:55
1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
02:50
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 28
Rushing 4 12
Passing 13 16
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-11 7-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 332 723
Total Plays 63 69
Avg Gain 5.3 10.5
Net Yards Rushing 79 310
Rush Attempts 25 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 7.9
Net Yards Passing 253 413
Comp. - Att. 29-38 24-30
Yards Per Pass 6.7 13.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-16 1-10
Penalties - Yards 7-45 12-96
Touchdowns 2 10
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 2 6
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-45.7 2-35.5
Return Yards 0 53
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-30
Kicking 2/2 10/10
Extra Points 2/2 10/10
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Dakota 0-2 0014014
4 Oklahoma 2-0 1414281470
OKLA -46.5, O/U 76.5
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Norman, OK
 253 PASS YDS 413
79 RUSH YDS 310
332 TOTAL YDS 723
South Dakota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Simmons 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 244 2 2 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 244 2 2 141.5
A. Simmons 25/34 244 2 2
T. Tsagalis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 152.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 152.5
T. Tsagalis 4/4 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Klett 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
B. Klett 8 29 0 16
A. Simmons 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
A. Simmons 7 28 0 19
C. Brooks 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
C. Brooks 5 16 0 9
K. Henry 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
K. Henry 5 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Case 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 1
K. Case 6 68 1 23
D. Greenhaw 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
D. Greenhaw 3 40 0 25
K. Henry 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
K. Henry 4 31 0 13
R. Baker  WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
R. Baker 4 28 0 15
C. Vander Esch 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 1
C. Vander Esch 1 27 1 27
L. Falck 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
L. Falck 2 20 0 11
D. Allen 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Allen 3 19 0 12
W. Eliodor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Eliodor 2 14 0 8
C. Herrmann 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Herrmann 2 12 0 8
C. Kuchel 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Kuchel 1 9 0 9
C. Brooks 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Brooks 1 1 0 1
B. Samson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Samson 0 0 0 0
T. Ducker 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Ducker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Reed 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
E. Reed 10-1 0.0 0
P. Powell 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
P. Powell 7-1 0.0 0
C. Fant Jr. 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Fant Jr. 6-0 0.0 0
J. Matthew 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Matthew 6-1 0.0 0
M. Johnson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
C. Tisdale 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tisdale 3-0 0.0 0
J. Oliver 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Starling 2-2 0.0 0
J. Cochrane 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Cochrane 2-1 0.0 0
B. Mogensen 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Mogensen 2-3 0.0 0
D. Whitcomb 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Whitcomb 1-0 0.0 0
L. Peguero 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Peguero 1-1 0.0 0
D. Greenfield 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Greenfield 1-0 1.0 0
D. Smith 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Coker 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Coker 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cline 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cline 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hillis 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Hillis 1-1 0.0 0
B. Klett 30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Klett 0-1 0.0 0
B. Goodson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Goodson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lorber 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
M. Lorber 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Schutt 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 2
B. Schutt 6 45.7 2 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 259 3 0 253.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 259 3 0 253.6
J. Hurts 14/18 259 3 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 114 2 0 277.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 114 2 0 277.2
T. Mordecai 6/8 114 2 0
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 50 1 0 287.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 50 1 0 287.5
S. Rattler 4/4 50 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Stevenson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 104 1
R. Stevenson 6 104 1 75
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 69 1
K. Brooks 6 69 1 20
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 56 1
T. Sermon 9 56 1 30
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
J. Hurts 8 47 0 36
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Rambo 1 18 0 18
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
S. Rattler 2 15 0 8
M. Major 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
M. Major 5 12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 144 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 144 1
C. Lamb 6 144 1 48
J. Haselwood 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 1
J. Haselwood 3 78 1 47
T. Bridges 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 1
T. Bridges 3 43 1 33
A. Miller 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
A. Miller 1 40 0 40
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
T. Wease 2 34 1 37
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
C. Rambo 3 30 1 19
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Stoops 1 17 0 17
A. Stogner 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Stogner 2 15 0 11
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
N. Basquine 1 12 0 12
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
J. Hall 1 8 1 8
R. Stevenson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Stevenson 1 2 0 2
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Calcaterra 0 0 0 0
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Brooks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Fields 5-1 0.0 0
B. Mead 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Mead 4-0 0.0 0
W. Washington 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Washington 3-0 0.0 0
C. Sylvie 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Sylvie 3-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 3-0 0.0 1
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. White 3-0 1.0 0
J. Parker 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Parker 3-0 0.0 0
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Murray 3-1 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Broiles 2-2 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 2-1 0.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 2-0 0.0 0
L. Draper 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Draper 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 2-0 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Barnes 1-1 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morris 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Redmond 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Redmond 1-1 1.0 0
Z. McKinney 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. McKinney 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-1 0.0 1
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 1-1 0.0 0
L. Stokes 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Faamatau 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Faamatau 0-1 0.0 0
M. Stripling 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Stripling 0-1 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 10/10
SEASON FG XP
0/0 10/10
C. Sutherland 0/0 0 10/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
R. Mundschau 2 35.5 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 26 0
C. Lamb 2 11.5 26 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 SD 31 1:47 3 9 Punt
8:30 SD 25 1:29 7 24 Punt
0:43 SD 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 SD 25 2:15 8 52 Fumble
8:26 SD 41 1:07 3 -3 Punt
0:41 SD 25 0:06 3 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 SD 25 0:00 4 73 INT
14:03 SD 25 0:47 4 8 Punt
11:03 SD 25 0:48 3 0 Punt
8:03 SD 25 2:04 8 75 TD
5:29 SD 25 4:30 13 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 SD 25 0:29 3 -1 INT
5:42 SD 25 3:22 11 49 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 25 0:32 4 7 Punt
11:45 OKLA 20 2:50 8 75 TD
6:51 OKLA 3 3:36 12 97 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 OKLA 33 1:25 5 67 TD
10:50 OKLA 13 1:57 5 12 Punt
7:08 OKLA 18 6:14 12 82 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 SD 50 1:21 3 50 TD
9:40 OKLA 32 1:21 4 68 TD
5:46 OKLA 25 0:00 1 75 TD
0:53 OKLA 25 0:28 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 OKLA 24 4:26 10 76 TD
1:13 OKLA 27 0:06 2 0
