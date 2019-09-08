|
|
|SD
|OKLA
Hurts throws 3 TD passes, No. 4 Oklahoma routs South Dakota
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma worked out a few kinks against an overmatched South Dakota squad.
Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and fourth-ranked Oklahoma rolled past the Coyotes 70-14 on Saturday night. It was the Sooners' highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.
CeeDee Lamb had six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and a score for Oklahoma (2-0), which gained 733 yards against the Coyotes (0-2).
The Sooners wanted to work on the connection between Hurts and Lamb after a few misfires in the opener against Houston. They connected for gains of 48, 32 and 27 yards against South Dakota, plus a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
''We've always been on the same page, but for it to show out in a game is a big confidence boost,'' Lamb said. ''He did a great job distributing the ball all over. I can't wait to keep it going all year.''
The Sooners had 423 yards passing and 310 yards rushing. It was too much for the Coyotes, an FCS program that lost to Montana the previous week.
''They're just so multiple,'' South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. ''You've got a tremendously deep group of really good wide receivers, you've got a couple of NFL-caliber running backs and a really talented quarterback who can make big plays with his feet and throw it. Put that together with a good offensive line, and I'm not sure there's going to be a lot of teams that do a good job defending them throughout the course of the year.''
Austin Simmons passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns for South Dakota, but he threw two interceptions. Kody Case had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
The Sooners led 28-0 at halftime. Oklahoma's defense got into the act early in the third quarter when Brendan Radley-Hiles scored on a 30-yard interception return. Radley-Hiles also had a fumble recovery.
Oklahoma forced three turnovers after failing to force any in its season-opening victory over Houston. It was a step forward in the Sooners' second game under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
''We're progressing on the scheme, but the most important thing to me is the mentality,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''Do we play with the edge and the aggression, the physicality and the fundamentals that a great defense should play with? And I see us doing that more and more right now. It's certainly not there, but we are doing it more and more.''
THE TAKEAWAY:
South Dakota: The Coyotes forced Oklahoma into a three-and-out to start the game, but that was about it for their highlights.
Oklahoma: The Sooners got to put their young talent on display. Redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai threw two touchdown passes in relief. Freshman receivers Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges all caught touchdown passes.
''Man, I was like a proud father out there,'' Lamb said. ''I'm just happy. Jumping and screaming across the sidelines.''
NOT RATTLED
Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, the consensus top quarterback in the class of 2019, made his debut against South Dakota and didn't disappoint. He completed all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and ran twice for 15 yards.
''I told him, `You go out and do what you do and showcase yourself,''' Lamb said. ''The sky is the limit for this guy. A lot of the hype he had coming into college is all true. He's a baller. He knows what he is doing.''
LAMB'S 20th TD
Lamb caught his 20th career touchdown pass, making him the ninth player in school history to catch at least that many. Dede Westbrook and Malcolm Kelly are tied for seventh in school history with 21 receiving touchdowns.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Sooners likely won't lose any ground after dominating as expected. There was little to gain against an FCS program.
UP NEXT
South Dakota: Hosts Houston Baptist on Saturday.
Oklahoma: At UCLA on Saturday.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|28
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|332
|723
|Total Plays
|63
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|310
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|413
|Comp. - Att.
|29-38
|24-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|13.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|12-96
|Touchdowns
|2
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.7
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|0
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kicking
|2/2
|10/10
|Extra Points
|2/2
|10/10
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|413
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|310
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|723
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Simmons 3 QB
|A. Simmons
|25/34
|244
|2
|2
|
T. Tsagalis 7 QB
|T. Tsagalis
|4/4
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Klett 30 RB
|B. Klett
|8
|29
|0
|16
|
A. Simmons 3 QB
|A. Simmons
|7
|28
|0
|19
|
C. Brooks 25 RB
|C. Brooks
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
K. Henry 2 RB
|K. Henry
|5
|6
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Case 6 WR
|K. Case
|6
|68
|1
|23
|
D. Greenhaw 15 WR
|D. Greenhaw
|3
|40
|0
|25
|
K. Henry 2 RB
|K. Henry
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
R. Baker WR
|R. Baker
|4
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Vander Esch 13 WR
|C. Vander Esch
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Allen 82 WR
|D. Allen
|3
|19
|0
|12
|
W. Eliodor 9 WR
|W. Eliodor
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
C. Herrmann 87 TE
|C. Herrmann
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Kuchel 80 WR
|C. Kuchel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Brooks 25 RB
|C. Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Samson 81 TE
|B. Samson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ducker 8 WR
|T. Ducker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Reed 4 DB
|E. Reed
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Powell 21 DB
|P. Powell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fant Jr. 20 DB
|C. Fant Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthew 33 LB
|J. Matthew
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 2 DB
|M. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tisdale 5 DB
|C. Tisdale
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 55 LB
|J. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 27 LB
|J. Starling
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 39 LB
|J. Cochrane
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mogensen 49 LB
|B. Mogensen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Whitcomb 47 DL
|D. Whitcomb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Peguero 93 DL
|L. Peguero
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greenfield 44 DL
|D. Greenfield
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Smith 28 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coker 90 DL
|J. Coker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cline 92 DL
|K. Cline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hillis 53 LB
|S. Hillis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Klett 30 RB
|B. Klett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Goodson 35 DB
|B. Goodson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lorber 31 K
|M. Lorber
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Schutt 15 P
|B. Schutt
|6
|45.7
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|14/18
|259
|3
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|6/8
|114
|2
|0
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|4/4
|50
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 25 RB
|R. Stevenson
|6
|104
|1
|75
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|6
|69
|1
|20
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|9
|56
|1
|30
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|8
|47
|0
|36
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|5
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|6
|144
|1
|48
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|3
|78
|1
|47
|
T. Bridges 8 WR
|T. Bridges
|3
|43
|1
|33
|
A. Miller 5 WR
|A. Miller
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|2
|34
|1
|37
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|30
|1
|19
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
R. Stevenson 25 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 5 CB
|W. Washington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sylvie 28 S
|C. Sylvie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parker 1 DB
|J. Parker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Draper 30 LB
|L. Draper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 S
|R. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 S
|J. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 LB
|J. Redmond
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. McKinney 98 DL
|Z. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson Jr. 42 LB
|M. Jackson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DL
|D. Faamatau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 30 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|35.5
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|11.5
|26
|0
