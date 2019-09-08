Drive Chart
California pulls off stunner, beats No. 14 Washington 20-19

  Sep 08, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) It took until early Sunday morning before California could run onto the field in celebration, party with the few Golden Bears fans still hanging around and enjoy another victory over Washington.

Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and California beat No. 14 Washington 20-19 in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours due to severe weather.

The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas' short field goal, giving the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) the shocking victory.

A severe thunder and lightning storm delayed the game early in the first quarter and left only a smattering of fans waiting out the lengthy delay when the game resumed at 10:30 p.m. and finally ended at 1:22 a.m.

It was only the Bears' fans cheering in a corner of the mostly empty stadium when the clock hit zero after knocking off the Huskies for the second straight year.

''I'm really proud of the team because it wasn't the cleanest, but they just keep fighting and they're a tough bunch of guys,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.

California quarterback Chase Garbers wasn't asked to do much with his arm, but came up with two big completions on the final drive, hitting Jordan Duncan for 19 yards and Kekoa Crawford for 27 yards to get inside the Washington 5. The Bears were aided by a pass interference call and, after forcing Washington to call three timeouts, Thomas connected on a field goal shorter than an extra point.

''It's like a dream come true, basically. It's like what you ask for as a kicker, last kick comes down to you and you make it,'' Thomas said

Washington (1-1, 0-1) took a 19-17 lead with 2:05 left when Peyton Henry hit a career-best 49-yard field goal that sneaked inside the right upright. It was the last of Henry's four field goals, two of which came inside 25 yards.

''Certainly kicking too many field goals isn't going to get it done for us. That was frustrating. Really frustrating,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

Garbers was 11 of 18 for 111 yards passing, but it was California's run game that controlled the night. Marcel Dancy ran for 72 yards and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns of 20 and 8 yards, and Christopher Brown Jr. added 80 yards rushing.

Dancy spun his way through several tackles and scored on a 20-yard run just as midnight approached, pulling the Bears even at 10-10 early in the third quarter. It was Cal's first offensive touchdown against the Huskies since the 2016 game, after scoring only defensive touchdowns in the past two meetings.

His 8-yard TD gave the Bears a 17-13 lead going to the fourth quarter. The Bears rushed for 124 yards in the third quarter alone after having just 90 yards total offense in the first half.

After a terrific debut a week ago, Washington quarterback Jacob Eason was 18 of 30 passing for 162 yards, one interception and a fumble lost. And the Huskies left points on the board. Washington had a chance to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter after a 16-play drive to the Cal 2 where it faced fourth-and-1. But Washington was called for a false start and settled for Henry's third field goal of the game, this time from 25-yard to cut the deficit to 17-16 with 7:10 left.

That was Washington's last chance at finding the end zone. Washington's Salvon Ahmed rushed for 119 yards and the Huskies' only touchdown.

''We've got to execute better down there. Same old situation,'' Petersen said.

EASON'S SECOND ACT

Eason found life against California much more difficult than the opener against Eastern Washington. After throwing for 349 yards and four touchdowns against the FCS school, Eason was flustered, flushed and forced into mistakes. He threw his first interception. He had another turnover on a sack and fumble. He was a bit late with a throw to Andre Baccellia in the end zone and missed a chance at a touchdown that would have given the Huskies a seven-point lead in the first half.

STORMY NIGHT

The teams played 5 minutes, 14 seconds of the first quarter before suddenly being brought to a halt shortly before 8 p.m. Severe thunderstorms and lightning were moving from the south toward the Seattle metro area. Teams cleared the field and fans sitting in metal bleacher sections of Husky Stadium were encouraged to seek shelter.

The warning was accurate.

The storms moved swiftly into the area. Within minutes of the delay, lightning was flashing in the sky. Fans were removed from the open bleachers of the stadium and huddled under cover or in the concourses of the stadium. Thousands made their way to the parking lots surrounding Husky Stadium and resumed tailgating, although many just got in their vehicles and headed home with the already late kickoff.

As the rain picked up in intensity, the sky was a continual flash as lightning was constant throughout the area.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Petersen grabbed a stadium microphone and announced the game was resuming.

''The key in those things is you don't want them falling asleep and you don't want them banging their heads on the locker for two hours,'' Wilcox said. ''You just stay in that zone and they did. We were fine.''

THE TAKEAWAY

California: The Bears won their sixth straight season-opening game away from home, including wins at Texas, Northwestern and North Carolina. ... LB Evan Weaver had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Washington: The Huskies need to find a solution to their run defense. The 192 yards rushing by California was the most allowed by Washington since the Fiesta Bowl two years ago, when Penn State, led by Saquon Barkley, rushed for 203.

UP NEXT

California: The Bears return home to host North Texas.

Washington: The Huskies return to non-conference play hosting Hawaii.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:35
39-G.Thomas 17 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
89
yds
01:36
pos
20
19
Field Goal 2:15
47-P.Henry 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
03:50
pos
17
19
Field Goal 7:38
47-P.Henry 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
73
yds
00:40
pos
17
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 0:57
23-M.Dancy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
04:57
pos
16
13
Field Goal 5:54
47-P.Henry 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
96
yds
06:02
pos
10
13
Point After TD 11:56
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
10
Touchdown 12:04
23-M.Dancy runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
9
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:27
39-G.Thomas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
59
yds
03:32
pos
3
10
Point After TD 7:59
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 8:06
26-S.Ahmed runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
02:57
pos
0
9
Field Goal 0:17
47-P.Henry 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
04:27
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 12 12
Passing 5 9
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 3-11 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 291 338
Total Plays 56 76
Avg Gain 5.2 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 192 186
Rush Attempts 38 46
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 4.0
Net Yards Passing 99 152
Comp. - Att. 11-18 18-30
Yards Per Pass 5.5 5.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 5-10
Penalties - Yards 6-55 6-62
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-30.7 2-43.0
Return Yards 22 63
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-21
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-42
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
California 2-0 0314320
14 Washington 1-1 0103619
WASH -13.5, O/U 43.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 99 PASS YDS 152
192 RUSH YDS 186
291 TOTAL YDS 338
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 111 0 0 112.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 111 0 0 112.9
C. Garbers 11/18 111 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 80 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 80 0
C. Brown Jr. 16 80 0 21
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 72 2
M. Dancy 7 72 2 23
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 42 0
C. Garbers 13 42 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Crawford 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
K. Crawford 3 48 0 27
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
C. Brown Jr. 4 30 0 28
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Duncan 2 22 0 19
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
Je. Hawkins 1 6 0 6
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Polk 1 5 0 5
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Clark 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 0 1.0
E. Weaver 15-3 1.0 0
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
K. Deng 7-2 1.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 6-0 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.5
L. Bequette 5-2 1.5 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Hicks 4-1 1.0 0
C. Goode 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 2-0 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Paul 2-1 0.0 0
B. Hawk Schrider 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hawk Schrider 2-0 0.0 0
J. Drayden 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Drayden 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Bynum 1-0 0.0 1
B. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
T. Beck 1-1 0.5 0
J. Ogunbanjo 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ogunbanjo 1-0 0.0 0
L. Toailoa 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Toailoa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
G. Thomas 2/2 23 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Longhetto 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 0
D. Longhetto 4 33.5 0 47
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 25.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 25.0 1
S. Coutts 2 25.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
A. Davis 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 162 0 1 98.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 162 0 1 98.7
J. Eason 18/30 162 0 1
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 119 1
S. Ahmed 21 119 1 21
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
R. Newton 9 42 0 11
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Baccellia 1 11 0 11
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 10 0
J. Eason 9 10 0 9
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. McGrew 3 7 0 6
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
C. McClatcher 2 3 0 3
Ja. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
Ja. Sirmon 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
A. Fuller 3 40 0 25
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
H. Bryant 4 40 0 13
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
A. Baccellia 3 27 0 14
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
C. Otton 4 24 0 10
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
C. McClatcher 3 22 0 13
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Ahmed 1 4 0 4
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Ja. Sirmon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
J. Tryon 6-1 1.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
B. Wellington 4-1 0.5 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Manu 4-1 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Bronson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 3-0 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Bowman 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tafisi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 1-1 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Potoa'e 1-2 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-2 0.0 0
M. Rice 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Letuligasenoa 1-0 1.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Molden 1-2 0.0 0
L. Latu 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Latu 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
P. Henry 4/4 50 1/1 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 1
J. Eason 1 42.0 1 42
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 1
J. Whitford 1 44.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
S. McGrew 1 42.0 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 19 0
A. Fuller 3 7.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 CAL 5 2:53 6 38 Punt
7:27 CAL 35 2:17 5 -11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 25 0:50 3 4 Punt
13:56 CAL 14 2:18 6 10 Punt
7:59 CAL 25 3:32 8 69 FG
3:08 WASH 33 0:52 3 -3 Punt
0:50 CAL 11 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 CAL 25 0:00 8 75 TD
5:54 CAL 27 4:57 11 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:16 CAL 25 1:07 3 6 Punt
2:11 CAL 25 1:36 9 74 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 45 0:55 3 8 Punt
10:00 WASH 37 2:26 7 28 Downs
4:44 WASH 33 4:27 10 48 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 CAL 43 0:00 1 43 INT
11:03 CAL 40 2:57 7 40 TD
3:47 WASH 25 0:17 4 42 Fumble
2:10 WASH 18 0:55 6 29 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 WASH 25 6:02 15 71 FG
0:50 WASH 25 0:40 17 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:05 WASH 37 3:50 9 31 FG
0:12 WASH 25 0:04 2 23 Game
