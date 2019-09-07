|
|ODU
|VATECH
Willis leads Virginia Tech past Old Dominion, 31-17
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ryan Willis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Virginia Tech beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.
The Hokies (1-1) avenged a stunning loss to the Monarchs last season, taking a 17-3 first-half lead and responding when Old Dominion pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Willis, who had four turnovers in a season-opening loss at Boston College, and Deshawn McClease each lost a fumble in the closing minutes, but the defense stiffened to give Virginia Tech just its fourth victory in its last 11 games.
''I know when it was down to 7 points, there was some real urgency for us to find a way to go kind of finish the thing off,'' coach Justin Fuente said. ''I didn't feel like we relaxed. I feel like we didn't execute very well at times and they made some plays.''
Stone Smartt scored on runs of 3 and 15 yards for the Monarchs (1-1), but was helped off the field after a 2-yard run with 5:31 to play. He eventually returned and felt like the Monarchs had acquitted themselves well with their rally to make it tense in the second half.
''We got into our tempo a little but,'' Smartt said. ''I thought we did a good job with that.''
Willis hit Hezekiah Grimsley with a 9-yard scoring pass in the right corner of the end zone in the second quarter. Grimsley gained control of the ball with his right hand and then pulled it into his body. Willis also hit Phil Patterson from 13 yards out on third-and-6 to restore the Hokies' two-touchdown cushion with 11:56 to play, and he finished a 93-yard drive for a 24-3 lead with a 1-yard run early in the third quarter.
He was replaced by Hendon Hooker after the fumble.
''I was a little concerned and I also didn't like it that we turned the ball over,'' Fuente said, adding later that Willis ''made a couple plays that were pretty dang impressive, really quick snap decisions. He got the ball in great spots, but there's still a few decisions that we've got to get batter at. It's just simple. It sounds very easy and it's not. That's part of our focus moving forward.''
Keshawn King also scored on a 4-yard run for the Hokies, who were stunned 49-35 when they played at Old Dominion a year ago.
THE TAKEAWAY
Old Dominion: Despite its victory last season, Old Dominion is not ready to contend against the Hokies and Power Five schools. The Monarchs came into the game with 47 players that had never seen action for ODU, including 14 junior college transfers. They also had 20 players that redshirted last year, but have to like what they have seen from Smartt. The junior college transfer has been accurate with the ball as a passer and had several clutch runs against the Hokies.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies' attention to getting a running game going seemed to finally pay off in the third quarter when McClease, who'd gained just 22 yards on nine first-half carries seemingly found a rhythm. McClease gained 37 yards on six tries in a 93-yard drive to the 24-3 lead, but lost a fourth-quarter fumble.
BIG RETURN
Terius Wheatley wasted no time helping the Hokies restore their two-touchdown cushion with a 71-yard kickoff return after the Monarchs closed to 24-17 late in the third quarter. It set the Hokies up at the ODU 17 and, three plays later, Willis hit Patterson.
''All the momentum was in our favor at 24-17,'' Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder said. ''That kickoff got it to 31-17.''
UP NEXT
Old Dominion: The Monarchs have a bye next weekend and play at Virginia on Sept. 21.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to Furman next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|304
|401
|Total Plays
|73
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|202
|131
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|9.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-20
|1-2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-66
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|3-56.7
|Return Yards
|48
|113
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|3-112
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|102
|PASS YDS
|270
|202
|RUSH YDS
|131
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|401
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|16/30
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|11
|81
|0
|26
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|8
|51
|0
|33
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|16
|48
|2
|26
|
M. deWeaver 7 QB
|M. deWeaver
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Watson 18 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
I. Spencer 14 WR
|I. Spencer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Cunningham 3 TE
|C. Cunningham
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|3
|36
|0
|15
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|3
|31
|0
|25
|
E. Kumah 9 WR
|E. Kumah
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
B. Watson 18 RB
|B. Watson
|4
|9
|0
|8
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackmon 7 S
|H. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 52 DT
|J. Ross
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. White 6 DE
|K. White
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|5
|41.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 18 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|16/28
|272
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|20
|64
|0
|21
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|8
|34
|1
|13
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|6
|23
|1
|8
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Matheny 30 DB
|T. Matheny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|62
|0
|32
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|60
|0
|32
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|2
|45
|1
|36
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|3
|44
|1
|20
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Porcher 98 DL
|R. Porcher
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/2
|24
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|3
|56.7
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|2
|46.5
|71
|0
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
