Willis leads Virginia Tech past Old Dominion, 31-17

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Ryan Willis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Virginia Tech beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.

The Hokies (1-1) avenged a stunning loss to the Monarchs last season, taking a 17-3 first-half lead and responding when Old Dominion pulled within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Willis, who had four turnovers in a season-opening loss at Boston College, and Deshawn McClease each lost a fumble in the closing minutes, but the defense stiffened to give Virginia Tech just its fourth victory in its last 11 games.

''I know when it was down to 7 points, there was some real urgency for us to find a way to go kind of finish the thing off,'' coach Justin Fuente said. ''I didn't feel like we relaxed. I feel like we didn't execute very well at times and they made some plays.''

Stone Smartt scored on runs of 3 and 15 yards for the Monarchs (1-1), but was helped off the field after a 2-yard run with 5:31 to play. He eventually returned and felt like the Monarchs had acquitted themselves well with their rally to make it tense in the second half.

''We got into our tempo a little but,'' Smartt said. ''I thought we did a good job with that.''

Willis hit Hezekiah Grimsley with a 9-yard scoring pass in the right corner of the end zone in the second quarter. Grimsley gained control of the ball with his right hand and then pulled it into his body. Willis also hit Phil Patterson from 13 yards out on third-and-6 to restore the Hokies' two-touchdown cushion with 11:56 to play, and he finished a 93-yard drive for a 24-3 lead with a 1-yard run early in the third quarter.

He was replaced by Hendon Hooker after the fumble.

''I was a little concerned and I also didn't like it that we turned the ball over,'' Fuente said, adding later that Willis ''made a couple plays that were pretty dang impressive, really quick snap decisions. He got the ball in great spots, but there's still a few decisions that we've got to get batter at. It's just simple. It sounds very easy and it's not. That's part of our focus moving forward.''

Keshawn King also scored on a 4-yard run for the Hokies, who were stunned 49-35 when they played at Old Dominion a year ago.

THE TAKEAWAY

Old Dominion: Despite its victory last season, Old Dominion is not ready to contend against the Hokies and Power Five schools. The Monarchs came into the game with 47 players that had never seen action for ODU, including 14 junior college transfers. They also had 20 players that redshirted last year, but have to like what they have seen from Smartt. The junior college transfer has been accurate with the ball as a passer and had several clutch runs against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies' attention to getting a running game going seemed to finally pay off in the third quarter when McClease, who'd gained just 22 yards on nine first-half carries seemingly found a rhythm. McClease gained 37 yards on six tries in a 93-yard drive to the 24-3 lead, but lost a fourth-quarter fumble.

BIG RETURN

Terius Wheatley wasted no time helping the Hokies restore their two-touchdown cushion with a 71-yard kickoff return after the Monarchs closed to 24-17 late in the third quarter. It set the Hokies up at the ODU 17 and, three plays later, Willis hit Patterson.

''All the momentum was in our favor at 24-17,'' Monarchs coach Bobby Wilder said. ''That kickoff got it to 31-17.''

UP NEXT

Old Dominion: The Monarchs have a bye next weekend and play at Virginia on Sept. 21.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to Furman next Saturday.

Team Stats
1st Downs 19 21
Rushing 12 7
Passing 5 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 4-15 8-13
4th Down Conv 3-5 0-0
Total Net Yards 304 401
Total Plays 73 67
Avg Gain 4.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 202 131
Rush Attempts 43 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 3.4
Net Yards Passing 102 270
Comp. - Att. 16-30 16-28
Yards Per Pass 3.4 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-20 1-2
Penalties - Yards 6-66 6-65
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-41.0 3-56.7
Return Yards 48 113
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 3-112
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 5/6
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 1-1 307717
Virginia Tech 1-1 1077731
VATECH -28.5, O/U 58
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 102 PASS YDS 270
202 RUSH YDS 131
304 TOTAL YDS 401
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 122 0 0 87.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 122 0 0 87.5
S. Smartt 16/30 122 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 81 0
L. Davis 11 81 0 26
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
K. Strong 8 51 0 33
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 48 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 48 2
S. Smartt 16 48 2 26
M. deWeaver 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
M. deWeaver 2 8 0 5
B. Watson 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Watson 1 7 0 7
I. Spencer 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Spencer 1 6 0 6
C. Cunningham 3 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
C. Cunningham 3 2 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
S. Williams 3 36 0 15
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Herslow 3 31 0 25
E. Kumah 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
E. Kumah 3 24 0 12
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
K. Strong 3 22 0 10
B. Watson 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 9 0
B. Watson 4 9 0 8
H. Patterson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Patterson 0 0 0 0
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
H. Blackmon 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Blackmon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ross 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Ross 0-1 0.5 0
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. White 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
N. Rice 1/1 35 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 2
B. Cate 5 41.0 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 18 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 26 0
B. Watson 2 24.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 272 2 0 162.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 272 2 0 162.3
R. Willis 16/28 272 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 64 0
D. McClease 20 64 0 21
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 1
R. Willis 8 34 1 13
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
K. King 6 23 1 8
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
H. Hooker 3 7 0 5
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Robinson 1 3 0 3
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Matheny 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 62 0
T. Robinson 4 62 0 32
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 0
T. Turner 3 60 0 32
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
H. Grimsley 2 45 1 36
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 1
P. Patterson 3 44 1 20
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
K. Smith 2 32 0 19
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Mitchell 1 20 0 20
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. McClease 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Griffin 1-0 1.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Conner 1-0 1.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Waller 1-0 1.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Hewitt 0-1 0.5 0
R. Porcher 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Porcher 0-1 0.5 0
E. Belmar 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Belmar 0-1 0.5 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Kendricks 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
B. Johnson 1/2 24 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 56.7 2
O. Bradburn 3 56.7 2 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 46.5 71 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 46.5 71 0
T. Wheatley 2 46.5 71 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
T. Robinson 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
D. Crawford 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 ODU 35 5:58 11 48 FG
1:16 ODU 33 0:47 4 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 ODU 12 3:32 6 6 Punt
5:17 ODU 25 0:32 3 5 Punt
0:11 ODU 36 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 ODU 25 0:00 6 19 Punt
6:40 ODU 25 5:09 11 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 ODU 22 1:34 5 78 TD
11:56 ODU 25 3:00 10 20 Downs
8:18 ODU 42 0:25 3 2 Punt
5:42 VATECH 42 2:54 10 18 Downs
1:44 ODU 20 1:19 7 52 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 23 3:26 10 77 TD
4:51 VATECH 23 3:30 10 71 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 VATECH 37 1:32 3 -1 Punt
8:10 VATECH 41 2:47 9 59 TD
4:38 VATECH 26 3:38 11 38 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 VATECH 7 5:35 12 93 TD
1:24 VATECH 25 1:10 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 ODU 17 1:13 4 17 TD
8:24 VATECH 45 0:06 2 25 Fumble
7:12 VATECH 15 0:49 4 10 Fumble
2:41 VATECH 24 0:50 3 7 Punt
