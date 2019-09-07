Drive Chart
Gordon leads No. 22 Washington St. over N. Colorado 59-17

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday.

Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0).

Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference.

Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception.

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gordon on the Cougars' first possession for a 7-0 lead.

Hall ran up the middle on the ensuing possession for an 11-yard touchdown to tie it.

Gordon replied with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Borghi for a 14-7 lead.

The Bears drove into Washington State territory, but running back Jullen Ison fumbled and the Cougars' Ron Stone recovered at the 29. Gordon's 39-yard pass to Brandon Arconado set up Borghi's 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

Collin Root kicked a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-10 late in the first half.

Blake Mazza kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-10 halftime lead for Washington State.

Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half as Washington State took a 31-10 lead.

Borghi ran over the goal line from the 3 midway through the third quarter for a 38-10 Washington State lead.

Washington State linebacker Ron Stone was ejected from the game for targeting Knipp in the third.

Gordon is the current Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to a 58-7 win over New Mexico State in his starting debut.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Colorado: The Bears were predicted to finish last in the Big Sky this season.

Washington State: The Cougars have pounded two overmatched opponents and need to face tougher competition to get a better picture of their abilities.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Two impressive wins, plus No. 21 Syracuse losing big to Maryland, could produce a higher ranking for the Cougars.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: At Sacramento State on Saturday.

Washington State: At Houston on Friday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
59
Touchdown 1:32
16-D.McIntosh runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
02:23
pos
17
58
Point After TD 3:55
26-C.Root extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
52
Touchdown 4:01
46-C.Ingersoll runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
05:36
pos
16
52
Point After TD 9:37
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
52
Touchdown 9:42
10-T.Tinsley complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
10
yds
00:27
pos
10
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:19
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Touchdown 4:22
18-A.Gordon complete to 19-B.Arconado. 19-B.Arconado runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
49
yds
01:29
pos
10
44
Point After TD 7:11
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 7:17
21-M.Borghi runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:13
pos
10
37
Point After TD 11:43
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 11:43
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
10
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
40-B.Mazza 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
38
yds
00:54
pos
10
24
Field Goal 3:50
26-C.Root 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
32
yds
03:10
pos
10
21
Point After TD 13:53
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 13:56
21-M.Borghi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
71
yds
00:06
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:48
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:52
18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:06
pos
7
13
Point After TD 5:58
26-C.Root extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:02
1-M.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
03:20
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:22
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:25
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
62
yds
1:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
Rushing 11 4
Passing 6 19
Penalty 5 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 346 594
Total Plays 70 57
Avg Gain 4.9 10.4
Net Yards Rushing 216 106
Rush Attempts 54 14
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 7.6
Net Yards Passing 130 488
Comp. - Att. 9-16 34-43
Yards Per Pass 8.1 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-65 8-85
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 5-4 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.3 2-39.0
Return Yards 24 35
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-16
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-9 0-0
Kicking 3/3 9/9
Extra Points 2/2 8/8
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Colorado 0-2 730717
22 Washington St. 2-0 1410211459
WASHST -43, O/U 63
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 130 PASS YDS 488
216 RUSH YDS 106
346 TOTAL YDS 594
N. Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Knipp 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 114 0 0 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 114 0 0 117.2
J. Knipp 8/15 114 0 0
C. Regan 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 217.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 217.6
C. Regan 2/2 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Hall 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 113 1
M. Hall 31 113 1 12
J. Ison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
J. Ison 13 67 0 29
C. Ingersoll 65 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 42 1
C. Ingersoll 4 42 1 28
J. Knipp 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
J. Knipp 4 12 0 10
C. Regan 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -18 0
C. Regan 2 -18 0 -7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Sol 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 0
N. Sol 2 47 0 37
J. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
J. Mitchell 1 31 0 31
W. Fairman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
W. Fairman 2 20 0 17
S. Flowers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
S. Flowers 1 20 0 20
C. Lanckriet 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Lanckriet 1 11 0 11
D. Warren 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Warren 1 7 0 7
J. Knipp 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Knipp 1 3 0 3
J. Ison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Ison 1 3 0 3
N. Sarria 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Sarria 0 0 0 0
M. Hall 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jackson 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 5-0 0.0 0
A. Harris 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
T. McNeil 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. McNeil 4-2 0.0 0
N. Vinson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Vinson 4-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Walker 4-0 0.0 0
N. Reid 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Reid 3-1 0.0 0
L. Nelson 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Nelson 2-2 0.0 0
D. Critton 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Critton 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bobo 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Bobo 2-1 0.0 1
J. Golden 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Golden 2-0 0.0 0
B. Gilliland 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gilliland 1-0 0.0 0
N. Johnson 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gonzales III 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gonzales III 1-0 0.0 0
B. Talkington 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Talkington 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Root 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Root 1/1 50 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Root 26 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 0
C. Root 3 40.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Laday 36 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 22 0
G. Laday 2 14.0 22 0
W. Fairman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 0 0
W. Fairman 1 15.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.5% 464 4 1 208.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.5% 464 4 1 208.1
A. Gordon 31/39 464 4 1
G. Gubrud 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 20 0 0 122.7
G. Gubrud 2/3 20 0 0
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
T. Tinsley 1/1 4 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 52 1
D. McIntosh 4 52 1 32
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 34 2
M. Borghi 7 34 2 13
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Gordon 1 10 0 10
C. Markoff 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Markoff 2 10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 127 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 127 1
B. Arconado 8 127 1 39
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 113 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 113 2
E. Winston Jr. 6 113 2 32
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 0
D. Patmon 4 72 0 29
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
T. Harris 3 44 0 28
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
D. Martin 3 38 1 25
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
R. Fisher 3 36 0 18
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
R. Bell 2 21 0 14
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 1
M. Borghi 3 17 1 14
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
K. Woods 1 13 0 13
C. Markoff 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Markoff 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Woods 8-2 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Rogers 6-2 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Taylor III 4-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-3 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Sherman 3-0 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Strong 3-1 0.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Fa'avae 2-0 0.0 0
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Isom 2-1 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hobbs 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hobbs 2-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. McDougle 2-1 0.0 0
A. Marsh 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Marsh 2-0 0.0 0
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Beekman 2-1 0.0 0
J. Echevarria 84 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Echevarria 2-0 0.0 0
H. Pladson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Pladson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-0 0.0 0
P. Nunn 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Nunn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Davis Jr. 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Davis Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ross 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
N. Sheetz 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Sheetz 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Stone Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
T. Brock 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brock 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson 80 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
B. Mazza 1/1 20 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 1
O. Draguicevich III 2 39.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
R. Fisher 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
T. Harris 1 16.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCO 25 3:23 8 4 Punt
9:22 NCO 25 3:20 9 75 TD
2:48 NCO 25 2:24 6 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 NCO 25 2:51 9 13 Punt
10:25 WASHST 47 1:11 4 6 Punt
7:00 NCO 40 3:10 7 27 FG
1:46 NCO 32 0:44 3 9 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 NCO 25 2:03 5 -6 Punt
7:11 NCO 25 1:20 5 -9 Fumble
4:19 NCO 31 3:46 10 68 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 NCO 6 1:42 5 4 Fumble
9:37 NCO 25 5:36 12 75 TD
1:23 NCO 25 0:00 1 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 WASHST 38 2:12 5 62 TD
5:58 WASHST 25 3:06 8 75 TD
0:15 WASHST 29 0:06 4 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 WASHST 20 2:03 5 16 Punt
3:45 WASHST 25 1:27 5 7 INT
0:57 NCO 41 0:54 4 38 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WASHST 25 0:00 8 75 TD
9:30 WASHST 50 2:13 5 50 TD
5:51 NCO 49 1:29 3 49 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 1 2:26 5 39 Punt
10:09 NCO 10 0:27 2 10 TD
3:55 WASHST 34 2:23 5 66 TD
