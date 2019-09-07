|
|
|NCO
|WASHST
Gordon leads No. 22 Washington St. over N. Colorado 59-17
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Anthony Gordon threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns and No. 22 Washington State pounded FCS school Northern Colorado 59-17 on Saturday.
Max Borghi scored three touchdowns and Easop Winston Jr. caught two scoring passes for Washington State (2-0).
Jacob Knipp completed 8 of 15 passes for 128 yards for Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference.
Gordon, who came under little pressure from the opposing defense, completed 31 of 39 passes with one interception.
Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gordon on the Cougars' first possession for a 7-0 lead.
Hall ran up the middle on the ensuing possession for an 11-yard touchdown to tie it.
Gordon replied with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Borghi for a 14-7 lead.
The Bears drove into Washington State territory, but running back Jullen Ison fumbled and the Cougars' Ron Stone recovered at the 29. Gordon's 39-yard pass to Brandon Arconado set up Borghi's 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.
Collin Root kicked a 50-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 21-10 late in the first half.
Blake Mazza kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired for a 24-10 halftime lead for Washington State.
Winston caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the second half as Washington State took a 31-10 lead.
Borghi ran over the goal line from the 3 midway through the third quarter for a 38-10 Washington State lead.
Washington State linebacker Ron Stone was ejected from the game for targeting Knipp in the third.
Gordon is the current Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to a 58-7 win over New Mexico State in his starting debut.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northern Colorado: The Bears were predicted to finish last in the Big Sky this season.
Washington State: The Cougars have pounded two overmatched opponents and need to face tougher competition to get a better picture of their abilities.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Two impressive wins, plus No. 21 Syracuse losing big to Maryland, could produce a higher ranking for the Cougars.
UP NEXT
Northern Colorado: At Sacramento State on Saturday.
Washington State: At Houston on Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|6
|19
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|346
|594
|Total Plays
|70
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|10.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|106
|Rush Attempts
|54
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|7.6
|Net Yards Passing
|130
|488
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|34-43
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|11.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-65
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|5-4
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|24
|35
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-9
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/3
|9/9
|Extra Points
|2/2
|8/8
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|488
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|346
|TOTAL YDS
|594
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hall 1 RB
|M. Hall
|31
|113
|1
|12
|
J. Ison 22 RB
|J. Ison
|13
|67
|0
|29
|
C. Ingersoll 65 WR
|C. Ingersoll
|4
|42
|1
|28
|
J. Knipp 7 QB
|J. Knipp
|4
|12
|0
|10
|
C. Regan 8 QB
|C. Regan
|2
|-18
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Sol 17 WR
|N. Sol
|2
|47
|0
|37
|
J. Mitchell 13 WR
|J. Mitchell
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
W. Fairman 10 WR
|W. Fairman
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
S. Flowers 3 WR
|S. Flowers
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Lanckriet 46 TE
|C. Lanckriet
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Warren 4 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Knipp 7 QB
|J. Knipp
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ison 22 RB
|J. Ison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Sarria 20 WR
|N. Sarria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hall 1 RB
|M. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jackson 11 S
|J. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Harris 33 DB
|A. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McNeil 6 CB
|T. McNeil
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Vinson 23 S
|N. Vinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 5 CB
|M. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reid 15 LB
|N. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nelson 29 LB
|L. Nelson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Critton 32 DB
|D. Critton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 18 LB
|J. Bobo
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Golden 95 DE
|J. Golden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gilliland 98 DL
|B. Gilliland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 42 DE
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gonzales III 53 DL
|E. Gonzales III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Talkington 48 LB
|B. Talkington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Root 26 K
|C. Root
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Root 26 K
|C. Root
|3
|40.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Laday 36 DB
|G. Laday
|2
|14.0
|22
|0
|
W. Fairman 10 WR
|W. Fairman
|1
|15.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|31/39
|464
|4
|1
|
G. Gubrud 4 QB
|G. Gubrud
|2/3
|20
|0
|0
|
T. Tinsley 10 QB
|T. Tinsley
|1/1
|4
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh 16 RB
|D. McIntosh
|4
|52
|1
|32
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|7
|34
|2
|13
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Markoff 39 RB
|C. Markoff
|2
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Arconado 19 WR
|B. Arconado
|8
|127
|1
|39
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|6
|113
|2
|32
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|4
|72
|0
|29
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|44
|0
|28
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|3
|38
|1
|25
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|3
|17
|1
|14
|
K. Woods 17 WR
|K. Woods
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Markoff 39 RB
|C. Markoff
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
|F. Fa'avae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McDougle 9 DL
|L. McDougle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Echevarria 84 DL
|J. Echevarria
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pladson 51 LB
|H. Pladson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 CB
|G. Hicks III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Nunn 32 CB
|P. Nunn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis Jr. 28 S
|C. Davis Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sheetz 99 DL
|N. Sheetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brock 44 LB
|T. Brock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|1/1
|20
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|2
|39.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
