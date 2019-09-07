Drive Chart
BGREEN
KSTATE

No Text

Kansas State blanks Bowling Green 52-0

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State totaled more than 500 offensive yards in consecutive games for the first time in school history on Saturday after dismantling Bowling Green 52-0.

The Wildcats look to dominate to start the season after outscoring Nicholls and Bowling Green 111-14 combined.

''I challenged the guys this week to improve upon week one and in particular this morning to get the fight started quickly and jump on them from the start,'' head coach Chris Klieman said. ''I was so pleased.''

The Wildcats did just that, holding their opponent scoreless in the first half for the second straight week.

It was an offensive mismatch as Malik Knowles had 99 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and Skylar Thompson threw for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Knowles missed a few catches last week, but made up for those against the Falcons

''It was relieving, that was my main focus throughout the week to make sure that didn't happen again,'' Knowles said.

James Gilbert led the Wildcats' ground game for the second straight game with 103 rushing yards and found the end zone twice. Jordan Brown, Harry Trotter and Joe Ervin also provided rushing touchdowns. Kansas State has scored 10 rushing touchdowns in two games.

The Wildcats played many freshmen, including Ervin and Jacardia Wright, who combined for 22 carries, 87 yards and a touchdown.

''Our plan all along was to play a bunch of freshman no matter what the score was just to see how they would react under live fire,'' Klieman said. ''We'll look at the film, but I was glad to see some guys playing and we'll see how much they play moving forward.''

The Falcons never got their offense going, totaling 140 yards with just five first downs.

Darius Wade threw for 79 yards on eight completions for Bowling Green and Davon Jones had 47 rushing yards. The Kansas State defense stifled the Falcons, whose offense was on the field for just 44 plays and a little over 17 minutes.

''He (Darius) did not play as well as we hoped,'' head coach Scot Loeffler said. ''The way that he was at times his rhythm and tempo were there. We need other people around him to play better.''

The Wildcats marched down the field to start the game, but only got a field goal, then scored TDs on their next five possessions.

''They did not do anything we did not prepare for,'' Loeffler said. ''They just did it better and more efficient.''

Kansas State was able to rest its starters for most of the second half, which could give the Wildcats fresher legs for their first road game next week at Mississippi State.

The Wildcats will look to get revenge on the Bulldogs after a 31-10 loss last season.

''This is just the beginning, game two, playing good, but we're not where we want to be,'' KSU defensive end Reggie Walker said. ''It just all makes us hungry.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: The Falcons were overmatched and couldn't stop the Kansas State offense in the first half.

Kansas State: For the second straight week, the Wildcats looked about as good as they could. Kleiman has found his quarterback in Thompson, but they'll face their first true test against an SEC foe next week.

JUST KEEPS WINNING

Klieman has won 23 consecutive games, dating to when he was head coach at North Dakota State. His last loss came to South Dakota State in 2017.

RENOVATIONS COMING

Kansas State Athletics announced a $105 million renovation project, in which part will be for Bill Snyder Family Stadium's south end zone. Construction will begin in May 2020 and be completed by the start of the 2021 football season.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

Kansas State has its first road game of the season at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:45
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
52
Touchdown 9:50
22-J.Ervin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
68
yds
02:31
pos
0
51
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:37
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
45
Touchdown 11:42
10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
38
yds
1:17
pos
0
44
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:02
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 4:08
10-S.Thompson complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
56
yds
03:18
pos
0
37
Point After TD 7:42
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 7:46
34-J.Gilbert runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
74
yds
03:41
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:26
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:30
2-H.Trotter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
39
yds
00:06
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 0:44
34-J.Gilbert runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
04:03
pos
0
16
Point After TD 5:57
10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:06
6-J.Brown runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
03:52
pos
0
9
Field Goal 11:49
10-B.Lynch 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
50
yds
3:06
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 25
Rushing 2 11
Passing 3 12
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 0-11 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 129 512
Total Plays 44 77
Avg Gain 2.9 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 61 333
Rush Attempts 20 58
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 5.7
Net Yards Passing 68 179
Comp. - Att. 11-24 14-19
Yards Per Pass 2.8 9.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-11 2-9
Penalties - Yards 6-50 4-35
Touchdowns 0 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-44.0 3-37.3
Return Yards 64 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-8
Kickoffs - Returns 4-64 1-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 8/8
Extra Points 0/0 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 1-1 00000
Kansas State 2-0 17217752
KSTATE -25, O/U 58
Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium Manhattan, KS
 68 PASS YDS 179
61 RUSH YDS 333
129 TOTAL YDS 512
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 79 0 0 77.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.1% 79 0 0 77.0
D. Wade 8/19 79 0 0
G. Loy 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 0 0 0 60.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 0 0 0 60.0
G. Loy 3/5 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
D. Jones 8 47 0 19
N. Sealey 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
N. Sealey 4 10 0 8
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
B. Denley 5 4 0 5
D. Wade 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Wade 3 0 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Rahmaan 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
R. Rahmaan 1 34 0 34
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
B. Denley 3 23 0 10
Q. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
Q. Morris 1 16 0 16
C. Sims 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Sims 2 4 0 3
P. Motes 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Motes 1 2 0 2
A. Dorris 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Dorris 1 2 0 2
R. Marlow III 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Marlow III 1 1 0 1
D. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ortega-Jones 0 0 0 0
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wayne-Prather 0 0 0 0
N. Sealey 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Sealey 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Perce 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Perce 8-0 0.0 0
J. McBride III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. McBride III 7-0 0.0 0
D. Konowalski 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Konowalski 7-0 0.0 0
J. Bozeman 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Bozeman 6-1 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Roberts 6-0 0.0 0
J. Hudson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Hudson 5-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Biggers 5-2 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Coleman 4-2 0.0 0
C. Oliver 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 3-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Brooks 3-0 1.0 0
N. Lautanen 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Lautanen 3-0 0.0 0
J. Henderson 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Henderson 2-0 1.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Haire 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 44.0 2
M. Naranjo 9 44.0 2 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.0 26 0
B. Denley 4 16.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 151 2 0 225.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 151 2 0 225.3
S. Thompson 10/13 151 2 0
N. Ast 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 178.4
N. Ast 3/3 28 0 0
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 9 0 0 58.5
J. Holcombe II 1/3 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gilbert 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 103 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 103 2
J. Gilbert 8 103 2 51
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 64 1
J. Brown 4 64 1 50
J. Wright 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 59 0
J. Wright 14 59 0 17
J. Ervin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 1
J. Ervin 8 28 1 6
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
S. Thompson 3 26 0 14
J. Holcombe II 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
J. Holcombe II 8 23 0 13
H. Trotter 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
H. Trotter 8 21 0 0
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Knowles 1 12 0 12
T. Burns 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Burns 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 99 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 2
M. Knowles 5 99 2 34
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
W. Gill 1 22 0 22
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Taylor 4 21 0 9
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Schoen 1 12 0 12
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Porter 1 12 0 12
J. Youngblood 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Youngblood 1 12 0 12
J. Brown 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Brown 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Green 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Green 4-0 1.0 0
D. Goolsby 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Goolsby 3-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 2-0 0.0 0
E. Gallon II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Gallon II 2-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Patton 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Patton 2-0 0.0 0
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Hubert 2-0 0.0 0
E. Huggins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Huggins 2-0 0.0 0
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McPherson 1-0 0.0 0
W. Jones II 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Jones II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mittie 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mittie 1-0 0.0 0
B. Monty 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Monty 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
D. Render 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Render 1-0 0.0 0
J. Alexander 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
B. Richmeier 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Richmeier 1-0 0.0 0
K. Duke 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Duke 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
B. Lynch 1/1 24 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Anctil 21 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 37.3 0
D. Anctil 3 37.3 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 44.0 44 0
P. Brooks 1 44.0 44 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Brooks 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 2 0
P. Brooks 2 0.0 2 0
S. Porter 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
S. Porter 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 BGREEN 35 1:05 3 3 Punt
5:57 BGREEN 18 1:02 5 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 BGREEN 25 0:19 3 8 Punt
7:42 BGREEN 25 0:04 3 0 Punt
4:08 BGREEN 17 1:35 8 47 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:45 BGREEN 18 0:00 4 -4 Punt
11:37 BGREEN 27 1:01 3 5 Fumble
10:32 KSTATE 22 0:00 1 -45 Fumble
5:57 BGREEN 20 2:41 8 48 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:45 BGREEN 35 0:54 3 3 Punt
6:40 BGREEN 27 1:11 3 1 Punt
2:29 BGREEN 30 1:21 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KSTATE 44 3:06 7 50 FG
9:58 KSTATE 16 3:52 7 84 TD
4:47 KSTATE 22 4:03 9 78 TD
0:40 BGREEN 24 0:06 8 23 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 KSTATE 26 3:41 6 74 TD
7:26 KSTATE 44 3:18 6 56 TD
2:12 KSTATE 36 0:04 3 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 BGREEN 38 2:00 4 38 TD
10:21 KSTATE 33 3:43 10 30 Punt
3:10 KSTATE 32 2:31 14 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 KSTATE 31 2:02 4 23 Punt
4:52 KSTATE 20 1:39 3 8 Punt
1:05 KSTATE 13 0:13 2 -4 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores