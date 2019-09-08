Drive Chart
Burrow's 4 TD passes lead LSU over Texas 45-38

  • Sep 08, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and No. 6 LSU pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.

The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.

Burrow and Texas' Sam Ehlinger picked apart the defenses at will. LSU (2-0) didn't put it away until Texas came up inches short from covering an onside kick after its final touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Jefferson caught three touchdown passes. His clincher came after Burrow stepped away from blitzing Longhorns on third-and-long to fire a pass that would have been good enough for a first down, before Jefferson slipped a tackle and burst down the sideline.

Burrow is just the third LSU quarterback to pass for 400 yards and the first since 2001.

Ehlinger finished with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Longhorns (1-1).

The win will give LSU some big early momentum in the long-term goal of reaching the College Football Playoff but the rough SEC still looms ahead in a long season.

''I think it's a big statement, but obviously we want to play better,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.

Texas coach Tom Herman said he'll immediately get his team to focus on the Big 12.

''This is Game 2 of a marathon,'' Herman said. ''All our goals are still out there.''

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: The new offense is humming after two games. But the defense - and the players who taunted Texas before the game - gave up big plays and long touchdown drives with poor tackling. The Tigers secondary was gashed often in the second half, most notably by Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay, who bowled over Tigers defenders again and again. Duvernay's 44-yard catch and run up the middle for a touchdown on 4thand-3 early in the fourth quarter kept Texas in the game.

Texas: A poor start was overshadowed in the wild second half but it was important. The Longhorns blew two big chances for touchdowns in the first quarter. Eight plays inside LSU 10 yielded no points as both drives were stuffed at the goal line. Tailback Keaontay Ingram dropped a wide open touchdown pass from Ehlinger.

Herman had no regrets over not kicking field goals early.

''We play to win. That's why we went for it on the goal line. It's that simple,'' Herman said. ''Our whole mantra in that game was to empty the chamber and play to win.''

POLL POSITION

LSU will likely stay where it is because there's frankly not much room to move up. Don't expect Texas to fall very far. The Longhorns fought back in what could have been a blowout coming out of halftime.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host FCS opponent Northwestern State on Sept. 14

Texas: At Rice on Sept. 14. The Longhorns are 41-1 against the Owls since 1966.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
38
Touchdown 0:28
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
110
yds
01:59
pos
45
37
Two Point Conversion 2:27
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to TEX End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
31
Touchdown 2:34
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
01:30
pos
43
31
Field Goal 4:42
17-C.Dicker 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
05:16
pos
37
31
Point After TD 9:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
28
Touchdown 10:05
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
90
yds
02:04
pos
36
28
Point After TD 12:09
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
28
Touchdown 12:16
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:36
pos
30
27
Point After TD 14:52
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
21
Touchdown 15:00
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:10
pos
29
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:36
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
21
Touchdown 2:43
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:31
pos
23
20
Field Goal 5:19
36-C.York 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
58
yds
01:32
pos
23
14
Point After TD 6:51
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 7:00
11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
86
yds
07:16
pos
20
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:47
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 0:54
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:29
pos
19
7
Field Goal 1:54
36-C.York 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
02:48
pos
13
7
Point After TD 7:30
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 7:36
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:53
pos
9
7
Point After TD 10:29
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 10:38
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
121
yds
02:20
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:12
36-C.York 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
71
yds
05:00
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 30
Rushing 8 6
Passing 19 20
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-12 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 548 502
Total Plays 68 85
Avg Gain 8.1 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 102 121
Rush Attempts 29 37
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.3
Net Yards Passing 446 381
Comp. - Att. 31-39 32-48
Yards Per Pass 11.4 7.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-25 5-28
Penalties - Yards 6-65 6-50
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-48.0 3-44.0
Return Yards 11 10
Punts - Returns 1-11 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-8
Kicking 7/7 6/6
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 3/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 LSU 2-0 31732245
9 Texas 1-1 07141738
TEXAS 6.5, O/U 57.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 446 PASS YDS 381
102 RUSH YDS 121
548 TOTAL YDS 502
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.5% 471 4 1 209.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.5% 471 4 1 209.7
J. Burrow 31/39 471 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 87 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 15 87 1 24
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
L. Fournette 3 9 0 9
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
J. Burrow 9 8 0 16
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Davis-Price 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 163 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 163 3
J. Jefferson 9 163 3 61
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 147 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 0
J. Chase 8 147 0 41
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 123 1
T. Marshall Jr. 6 123 1 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Moss 1 15 0 15
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 4 15 0 6
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. McMath 1 5 0 5
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
L. Fournette 2 3 0 2
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dillon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
M. Divinity Jr. 10-0 1.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
J. Stevens 8-0 1.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 7-0 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 4-0 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
K. Chaisson 4-1 1.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Delpit 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
P. Queen 3-3 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
G. Logan 2-1 1.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 2-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Anthony 1-0 1.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-2 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-1 0.0 0
M. Brooks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/3 4/4
C. York 3/3 40 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 2 48.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
D. Stingley Jr. 1 11.0 11 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 401 4 0 165.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 401 4 0 165.7
S. Ehlinger 31/47 401 4 0
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
De. Duvernay 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 60 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 60 1
S. Ehlinger 19 60 1 17
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
R. Johnson 7 32 0 7
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
K. Ingram 10 29 0 7
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
De. Duvernay 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 154 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 2
De. Duvernay 12 154 2 44
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 116 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 116 1
B. Eagles 5 116 1 55
Co. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
Co. Johnson 3 49 0 19
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
K. Ingram 5 32 0 19
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
Ja. Smith 1 20 1 20
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
R. Johnson 3 17 0 7
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Ehlinger 1 8 0 8
R. Leitao 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
R. Leitao 1 7 0 7
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Brewer 1 6 0 6
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Burt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
C. Sterns 9-0 0.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Green 8-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
B. Foster 7-2 2.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 6-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 6-0 0.0 0
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
B. Jones 4-2 1.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 3-0 0.0 0
K. Boyce 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Boyce 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 1.0
J. Ossai 2-1 1.0 1
J. Chisholm 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chisholm 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Adeoye 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Dicker 1/1 47 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 1
R. Bujcevski 3 44.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
Ja. Smith 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 LSU 11 5:00 10 71 FG
5:10 LSU 3 0:12 3 93 INT
2:26 LSU 3 1:58 8 33 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 LSU 25 2:53 9 75 TD
4:42 LSU 20 2:48 9 65 FG
1:23 LSU 42 0:29 3 58 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 LSU 25 0:00 3 9 Punt
6:51 LSU 25 1:32 6 53 FG
2:36 LSU 25 2:10 6 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 LSU 25 2:04 7 75 TD
4:04 LSU 25 1:30 6 75 TD
0:22 TEXAS 49 0:00 1 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 25 1:14 4 27 Punt
8:08 TEXAS 25 2:53 10 73 Downs
4:14 LSU 4 1:05 5 1 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 TEXAS 22 2:20 9 121 TD
7:30 TEXAS 25 2:10 7 37 Punt
1:45 TEXAS 25 0:15 3 -11 Punt
0:47 TEXAS 25 0:00 2 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 TEXAS 14 7:16 19 86 TD
5:14 TEXAS 25 2:31 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TEXAS 25 2:36 8 75 TD
9:58 TEXAS 25 5:16 11 46 FG
2:27 TEXAS 25 1:59 9 75 TD
