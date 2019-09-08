|
|
|LSU
|TEXAS
Burrow's 4 TD passes lead LSU over Texas 45-38
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and No. 6 LSU pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.
The biggest nonconference game in Austin since No. 1 Ohio State came to town in 2006 was one the most anticipated matchups of the season and delivered on its promise. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.
Burrow and Texas' Sam Ehlinger picked apart the defenses at will. LSU (2-0) didn't put it away until Texas came up inches short from covering an onside kick after its final touchdown with 22 seconds left.
Jefferson caught three touchdown passes. His clincher came after Burrow stepped away from blitzing Longhorns on third-and-long to fire a pass that would have been good enough for a first down, before Jefferson slipped a tackle and burst down the sideline.
Burrow is just the third LSU quarterback to pass for 400 yards and the first since 2001.
Ehlinger finished with 401 yards passing and four touchdowns for the Longhorns (1-1).
The win will give LSU some big early momentum in the long-term goal of reaching the College Football Playoff but the rough SEC still looms ahead in a long season.
''I think it's a big statement, but obviously we want to play better,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
Texas coach Tom Herman said he'll immediately get his team to focus on the Big 12.
''This is Game 2 of a marathon,'' Herman said. ''All our goals are still out there.''
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The new offense is humming after two games. But the defense - and the players who taunted Texas before the game - gave up big plays and long touchdown drives with poor tackling. The Tigers secondary was gashed often in the second half, most notably by Texas slot receiver Devin Duvernay, who bowled over Tigers defenders again and again. Duvernay's 44-yard catch and run up the middle for a touchdown on 4thand-3 early in the fourth quarter kept Texas in the game.
Texas: A poor start was overshadowed in the wild second half but it was important. The Longhorns blew two big chances for touchdowns in the first quarter. Eight plays inside LSU 10 yielded no points as both drives were stuffed at the goal line. Tailback Keaontay Ingram dropped a wide open touchdown pass from Ehlinger.
Herman had no regrets over not kicking field goals early.
''We play to win. That's why we went for it on the goal line. It's that simple,'' Herman said. ''Our whole mantra in that game was to empty the chamber and play to win.''
POLL POSITION
LSU will likely stay where it is because there's frankly not much room to move up. Don't expect Texas to fall very far. The Longhorns fought back in what could have been a blowout coming out of halftime.
UP NEXT
LSU: Host FCS opponent Northwestern State on Sept. 14
Texas: At Rice on Sept. 14. The Longhorns are 41-1 against the Owls since 1966.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|30
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|19
|20
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|548
|502
|Total Plays
|68
|85
|Avg Gain
|8.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|121
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|446
|381
|Comp. - Att.
|31-39
|32-48
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|7.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-25
|5-28
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|11
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kicking
|7/7
|6/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|3/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|446
|PASS YDS
|381
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|548
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|31/39
|471
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|15
|87
|1
|24
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|3
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|9
|8
|0
|16
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|9
|163
|3
|61
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|8
|147
|0
|41
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|6
|123
|1
|38
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Fournette 27 RB
|L. Fournette
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Dillon 19 WR
|D. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DE
|R. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 93 DE
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 S
|M. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|3/3
|40
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|2
|48.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|31/47
|401
|4
|0
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|19
|60
|1
|17
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|7
|32
|0
|7
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|10
|29
|0
|7
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|12
|154
|2
|44
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|5
|116
|1
|55
|
Co. Johnson 9 WR
|Co. Johnson
|3
|49
|0
|19
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|5
|32
|0
|19
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Leitao 81 TE
|R. Leitao
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Sterns 7 DB
|C. Sterns
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 3 DB
|J. Green
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. McCulloch 23 LB
|J. McCulloch
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Boyce 38 DB
|K. Boyce
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|2-1
|1.0
|1
|
J. Chisholm 91 DL
|J. Chisholm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/1
|47
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|3
|44.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
ARKST
UNLV
33
10
3rd 4:18 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
51
2nd 1:41 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 8:00 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESPN+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESPN+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACC Network Extra
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESPN2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN+
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPNU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESPN+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3