Missouri rolls to 38-7 win over West Virginia in home opener

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Missouri coach Barry Odom showed up this week displaying little black-and-yellow cards that he handed out to his team that read quite simply: "Takeaways = Victory."

The Tigers didn't have enough of them in a stunning loss to Wyoming last weekend.

They had plenty in a 38-7 blowout of West Virginia on Saturday.

Missouri turned over the Mountaineers three times without committing one of its own, returning one of its interceptions for a touchdown. And even when the Tigers didn't get a takeaway, they usually forced rebuilding West Virginia to go backward before ultimately punting.

"I was proud of our team and proud of our staff and the way we bounced back," Odom said. "There is a fine line in winning, and winning is hard. But I told our guys, 'We're not going to be defined by one game,' just like we're not going to be defined by this one."

Too bad. This one was almost perfect.

Kelly Bryant threw for 150 yards and three scores while playing fewer than three quarters due to the heat. Albert Okwuegbunam had two of the touchdown grabs and Barrett Banister the other one, while Larry Rountree added 99 yards and a score on the ground.

Nick Bolton had a pair of interceptions and the touchdown return, while the Tigers (1-10 limited the Mountaineers (1-1) to just 30 yards rushing after yielding 297 in last week's loss at Wyoming.

"This game was won on Tuesday and Wednesday. This game was won by how we practiced," Missouri offensive tackle Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms said. "We practiced better than we did last week."

Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall was 15 of 25 for 137 yards with two interceptions, and most of his yardage came on a late TD throw. The Mountaineers' leading rusher? Alec Sinkfield with 27 yards.

"We were completely outplayed and outcoached in all phases," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "This is key, and I want you all to listen to me on this: I'm very disappointed in our performance, but I'm not discouraged. I want that to be heard loud and clear. I'm not discouraged."

The Tigers weren't discouraged by last week, either. But they sure were motivated.

Okwuegbunam capped a 72-yard drive with his first touchdown reception to make it 10-0 late in the first quarter. Rountree scored from 10 yards out after a 59-yard march early in the second, then Okwuegbunam grabbed his second TD catch later in the quarter. And when Bryant found Banister in the final seconds of the first half, the Tigers had built a 31-0 lead at the break.

As for West Virginia, well, things went haywire right from the start.

Brown called for an onside kick to begin the game and it didn't work. The Mountaineers went three-and-out on their first drive, then Kendall had tipped passes picked off to end each of the next two possessions. They even missed a field goal in the second quarter.

West Virginia's running game may have been the most embarrassing aspect of the day. Brown had vowed it would improve after managing 34 yards against James Madison last week, but the Mountaineers actually went backward in the first half - 15 attempts took them back six feet.

West Virginia lost another three yards on the ground in the third quarter, and its bumbling and ineffective offense didn't reach positive yards on the ground until there was 7:44 to go.

"If we want to win games and be as good as we want to, we can't play like that," Mountaineers offensive lineman Josh Sills said. "It was bad, terrible. Even if they do outnumber us or line up four in the box or five in the box or whatever, you have to win your one-on-one matchups."

They hardly won any of them. That's a big reason Missouri won the game.

"We had great practice leading up to this game," Rountree added. "You just try not to repeat the same mistakes and just have fun. First home game, just have fun. We had more energy on the sideline and I think it showed out on the field."

LOOKING GOOD

Missouri's home opener also was the unveiling of the new south end zone at Faurot Field. The $98 million project created new suites, club seats and a members-only, field-level club space.

FEELING BLUES

Several members of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues were on hand, getting a big ovation before the start of the game. The Blues play their preseason opener against the Stars on Sept. 16.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns home to face North Carolina State next Saturday.

Missouri faces Southeast Missouri State next Saturday before SEC play begins.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:13
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 5:22
12-A.Kendall complete to 15-G.Campbell. 15-G.Campbell runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:36
pos
6
38
Point After TD 12:07
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
38
Touchdown 12:56
11-J.Allison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 32-N.Bolton at WVU 20. 32-N.Bolton runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
87
yds
00:45
pos
0
37
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:23
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 0:28
7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
62
yds
01:43
pos
0
30
Point After TD 5:36
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 5:42
7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
92
yds
04:38
pos
0
23
Point After TD 13:02
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 13:08
34-L.Rountree runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
59
yds
01:21
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:47
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:54
7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
87
yds
00:45
pos
0
9
Field Goal 8:39
19-T.McCann 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 26
Rushing 4 17
Passing 6 7
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 140 366
Total Plays 59 78
Avg Gain 2.4 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 30 232
Rush Attempts 32 50
Avg Rush Yards 0.9 4.6
Net Yards Passing 110 134
Comp. - Att. 16-27 17-28
Yards Per Pass 4.1 4.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-31 2-16
Penalties - Yards 4-40 10-100
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 5-40.0 5-35.4
Return Yards 39 38
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-39 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-38
Kicking 1/2 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 1-1 00077
Missouri 1-1 10210738
MIZZOU -13.5, O/U 63
Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Columbia, MO
 110 PASS YDS 134
30 RUSH YDS 232
140 TOTAL YDS 366
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 137 1 2 103.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 137 1 2 103.2
A. Kendall 15/25 137 1 2
J. Allison 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 1 -33.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 4 0 1 -33.2
J. Allison 1/2 4 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
A. Sinkfield 9 27 0 6
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Bush 3 15 0 9
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
S. James 1 8 0 8
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
K. McKoy 7 1 0 3
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
M. Pettaway 6 -6 0 1
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -15 0
A. Kendall 6 -15 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 1
G. Campbell 2 59 1 46
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
S. James 5 35 0 16
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Bush 2 21 0 15
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Ryan 1 9 0 9
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Pettaway 2 7 0 8
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Simmons 1 5 0 5
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. O'Laughlin 1 4 0 4
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
K. McKoy 2 1 0 2
B. Wheaton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Wheaton 0 0 0 0
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Haskins 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Chandler 6-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
Q. Qualls 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Q. Qualls 5-0 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Tonkery 5-0 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
E. Loe 5-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Norwood 4-1 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Bailey 4-0 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 4-0 0.0 0
K. Martin Jr. 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Martin Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Stewart 3-2 0.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
Da. Stills 3-0 2.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lindsay 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lindsay 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 2-1 0.0 0
C. Benton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Benton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Raines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Raines 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
B. Yates 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Yates 1-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
G. Campbell 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
E. Staley 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 40.0 0
J. Growden 5 40.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
A. Sinkfield 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 150 3 0 158.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 150 3 0 158.0
K. Bryant 17/25 150 3 0
T. Powell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Powell 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 99 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 99 1
L. Rountree III 18 99 1 19
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 71 0
T. Badie 12 71 0 16
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
D. Downing 10 57 0 19
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 5 0
K. Bryant 10 5 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 2
A. Okwuegbunam 2 42 2 26
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Knox 3 26 0 14
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Johnson 3 25 0 13
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Parker Jr. 1 18 0 18
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
L. Rountree III 2 16 0 8
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Badie 3 15 0 10
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 1
B. Banister 2 5 1 3
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Nance 1 3 0 3
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Gicinto 0 0 0 0
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
N. Bolton 6-1 0.0 2
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
C. Garrett 5-2 1.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Sparks 4-1 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Acy 4-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 3-1 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Holmes 2-1 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Perkins 2-0 0.0 1
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 2-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Turner 2-0 1.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hansford 2-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wilkins 2-1 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Downing 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-0 0.0 0
S. Martin Jr. 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Martin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
F. Agbasimere 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Agbasimere 1-0 0.0 0
K. Whiteside 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Whiteside 1-0 1.0 0
S. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thompson 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Mills 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Mills 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/2 5/5
T. McCann 1/2 44 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 35.4 4
T. McCann 5 35.4 4 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WVU 12 0:46 3 7 Punt
8:39 WVU 25 2:52 8 23 INT
4:47 WVU 25 1:59 6 16 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 WVU 30 1:57 8 58 FG Miss
5:36 WVU 25 3:19 13 40 Downs
0:23 MIZZOU 49 0:00 1 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 WVU 25 0:00 4 -1 Punt
10:11 WVU 9 2:21 6 7 Punt
4:04 WVU 20 1:32 3 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 WVU 11 0:45 3 87 INT
12:07 WVU 25 1:25 3 9 Punt
7:58 WVU 35 2:36 5 65 TD
1:25 WVU 12 0:43 3 13 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 42 1:59 6 5 Punt
11:27 MIZZOU 40 2:41 8 34 FG
5:39 MIZZOU 28 0:45 4 72 TD
2:02 MIZZOU 41 1:21 11 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 MIZZOU 28 4:38 12 72 TD
2:11 WVU 47 1:43 12 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 MIZZOU 35 1:48 4 17 Punt
7:09 MIZZOU 50 2:39 8 30 FG Miss
1:41 MIZZOU 39 1:21 8 23 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 MIZZOU 30 1:26 3 8 Punt
5:13 MIZZOU 25 3:02 5 30 Punt
