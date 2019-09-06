Drive Chart
Newman throws for 312 yards, 3 TDs in Wake 41-21 win

  • AP
  • Sep 06, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Jamie Newman was 21 of 27 for 312 yards and three touchdowns, Scotty Washington had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Wake Forest beat the Rice Owls 41-21 on Friday night.

Newman, who started 13 of 14, also rushed for 29 yards. Sage Surratt finished with six catches for 45 yards and a score, and Kenneth Walker III had 125 yards on nine rushes, including a school-record 96-yard touchdown run with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter, for the Demon Deacons (2-0). Wake outgained Rice, 513-321 yards.

Tom Stewart completed 19 of 30 for 185 yards and a touchdown after replacing starter Wiley Green, who was carted off the field with 4:44 left in the first quarter. Brad Rozner finished with 103 yards on six catches for Rice (0-2).

Green was trying to dive head first into the end zone and being met by Royce Francis and Justin Strnad. The Rice training staff immediately ran across to the field to the far sideline to attend to Green, who was placed on a backboard. Green gave a thumbs up as he left the field. Green was 3 of 5 for 69 yards.

After Rice tied it at 14, Wake scored the next 27 points, with Newman finding Washington for touchdowns of 25 and 59 sandwiched around two Nick Sciba field goals to give the Demon Deacons a 34-14 lead with five minutes left in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were able to keep pressure on Rice's quarterbacks throughout and finished with four sacks and eight tackles for loss and stopped Rice on the goal line to open the fourth quarter. The Wake offensive line gave Newman plenty of time to throw and keep drives alive. Wake Forest finished 7 of 14 on third downs.

Rice: The Owls were able to recover from an early 14-0 deficit with two quick scores in three minutes to tie the game with 1 1/2 minutes left in the first, but struggled offensively from there. The Owls had a tough time running the ball, finishing with 67 yards on 37 carries. Rice won the time of possession by 12 1/2 minutes.

TARGETING

Rice starting cornerback Tyrae Thornton was ejected with 9:02 left in the first quarter after being called for targeting on a tackle of Surratt.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts North Carolina in the third straight Friday night game to start the season.

Rice: Faces No. 9 Texas on Sept. 14 at NRG Stadium.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
25-W.Harrison extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
21
Touchdown 2:00
14-T.Stewart complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:36
pos
41
20
Point After TD 13:18
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
14
Touchdown 13:32
25-K.Walker runs 96 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
96
yds
00:06
pos
40
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:04
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
14
Touchdown 5:13
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
71
yds
00:46
pos
33
14
Field Goal 11:55
4-N.Sciba 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
50
yds
01:46
pos
27
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:37
4-N.Sciba 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
70
yds
02:47
pos
24
14
Point After TD 14:55
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 15:00
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:13
pos
20
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:31
25-W.Harrison extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 1:38
14-T.Stewart runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
40
yds
02:06
pos
14
13
Point After TD 4:32
25-W.Harrison extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 4:35
1-A.Walter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
04:04
pos
14
6
Point After TD 8:39
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:43
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
01:14
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:55
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:00
26-C.Beal-Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 20
Rushing 7 2
Passing 12 15
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 7-14 4-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 513 294
Total Plays 62 72
Avg Gain 8.3 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 201 67
Rush Attempts 35 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 1.8
Net Yards Passing 312 227
Comp. - Att. 21-27 22-35
Yards Per Pass 11.6 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-27
Penalties - Yards 5-38 2-12
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-44.8 7-40.4
Return Yards 13 78
Punts - Returns 1-13 1-34
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-44
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 3/3
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wake Forest 2-0 141010741
Rice 0-2 1400721
RICE 20, O/U 59
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 312 PASS YDS 227
201 RUSH YDS 67
513 TOTAL YDS 294
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 312 3 0 211.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 312 3 0 211.5
J. Newman 21/27 312 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 125 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 125 1
K. Walker III 9 125 1 96
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 1
C. Beal-Smith 10 30 1 18
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
J. Newman 6 29 0 9
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
D. Delaney 6 13 0 12
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
W. Drawdy 2 4 0 2
C. McKinney 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. McKinney 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 158 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 158 2
S. Washington 7 158 2 59
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
J. Freudenthal 3 45 0 34
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 1
S. Surratt 6 45 1 15
K. Hinton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
K. Hinton 2 44 0 27
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 12 0 9
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
S. Claude 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Basham Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Redd 1-0 1.0 0
J. Johns 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Johns 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
N. Sciba 2/2 26 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 44.8 1
D. Maggio 4 44.8 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
S. Surratt 1 13.0 13 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 185 1 0 126.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 185 1 0 126.1
T. Stewart 19/30 185 1 0
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 69 0 0 175.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 69 0 0 175.9
W. Green 3/5 69 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
A. Walter 8 29 1 9
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
C. Montgomery 6 19 0 8
R. Williams 6 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
R. Williams 4 16 0 6
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
C. Booker 5 13 0 6
N. Ellerbe 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
N. Ellerbe 5 3 0 3
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Trammell 1 2 0 2
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 1
T. Stewart 6 -6 1 10
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
W. Green 2 -9 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 0
B. Rozner 6 103 0 40
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
A. Trammell 6 67 1 19
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
A. Pitre III 4 52 0 16
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
J. Myers 4 18 0 11
R. French 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. French 1 9 0 9
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Walter 1 5 0 5
J. Bull 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bull 0 0 0 0
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Montgomery 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Harrison 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
W. Harrison 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
A. Nunez 4 39.3 1 43
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 1
C. Barnes 3 42.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 22 0
A. Trammell 2 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
A. Trammell 1 34.0 34 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 25 3:00 10 75 TD
9:57 RICE 31 1:14 4 31 TD
4:32 WAKE 25 0:42 3 7 Punt
1:31 WAKE 25 1:13 5 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 WAKE 37 2:47 10 55 FG
6:16 WAKE 29 0:32 3 5 Punt
0:50 WAKE 4 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 WAKE 40 1:46 7 50 FG
9:56 WAKE 28 2:20 8 23 Punt
5:59 WAKE 29 0:46 3 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 WAKE 4 0:06 1 96 TD
11:22 WAKE 12 3:57 6 13 Punt
1:51 WAKE 25 0:49 3 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 RICE 26 1:18 4 43 Fumble
8:39 RICE 25 4:04 11 75 TD
3:44 WAKE 40 2:06 4 40 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 RICE 25 2:57 6 28 Punt
7:52 RICE 25 1:33 3 7 Punt
5:39 RICE 18 4:29 11 44 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:41 RICE 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
11:30 RICE 25 1:28 3 6 Punt
7:31 RICE 20 1:29 3 1 Punt
5:04 RICE 25 4:47 15 74 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 RICE 25 1:50 4 19 Punt
6:36 RICE 35 4:36 9 65 TD
