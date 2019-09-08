Drive Chart
ARK
MISS

No Text

Corral leads Ole Miss past Arkansas 31-17 in an SEC opener

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Matt Corral threw for 246 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to Elijah Moore, and Mississippi defeated Arkansas 31-17 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.

Corral finished 16-of-24 passing, with Moore accounting for scoring receptions of 2 and 46 yards, as the Rebels (1-1, 1-0) rolled up 483 yards of offense. Scottie Phillips added a scoring runs of 1 and 26 yards and finished with a game-high 143 yards rushing. The defense had 13 tackles for loss, including three sacks, led by Jacquez Jones with 13 tackles.

Arkansas (1-1, 1-0) stayed within striking distance at 17-10 in the third quarter on a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Kamren Curl. Quarterback Nick Starkel, who replaced Ben Hicks in the second half, had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Koilan Jackson in the final two minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: It was a disappointing continuation of SEC woes. The Razorbacks have lost 12 consecutive conference games and are 1-17 since November, 2016, the final season under former head coach Bret Bielema. The defense, highlighted by Curl's brilliant individual play, wore out in the final quarter. The offense took a huge step backwards and had only one trip to the red zone while the issue was in doubt, capped by a 36-yard field goal by Connor Limpert.

Ole Miss: After closing last season with five consecutive SEC losses, winning the league opener was crucial. A roster filled with newcomers and underclassmen, along with two new coordinators - Rich Rodriguez on offense and Mike MacIntyre on defense - appears to be meshing as coach Matt Luke predicted. The new-look units may not be ready to challenge the SEC heavyweights yet, but the encouraging conference win indicates the Rebels are trending up in a drive for bowl eligibility.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play the next three games at home, beginning with Colorado State on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in the second game of a three-game home stand.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 1:27
17-N.Starkel complete to 3-K.Jackson. 3-K.Jackson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
02:07
pos
16
31
Point After TD 6:03
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 6:12
22-S.Phillips runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
03:04
pos
10
30
Point After TD 11:09
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 11:18
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
89
yds
02:13
pos
10
23
Point After TD 13:31
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 14:23
15-O.Cooley to ARK 31 FUMBLES (2-K.Curl). 2-K.Curl runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
00:48
pos
9
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 2:37
22-S.Phillips runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
03:03
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:49
92-L.Logan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
41
yds
02:48
pos
3
10
Field Goal 8:24
19-C.Limpert 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
36
yds
3:20
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:41
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:46
2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
04:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 23
Rushing 5 11
Passing 12 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-15 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 344 476
Total Plays 67 77
Avg Gain 5.1 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 61 237
Rush Attempts 26 53
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.5
Net Yards Passing 283 239
Comp. - Att. 25-41 16-24
Yards Per Pass 6.9 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 1-7
Penalties - Yards 7-55 5-60
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-35.7 4-49.5
Return Yards 104 25
Punts - Returns 2-28 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-76 1-25
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas 1-1 0301417
Ole Miss 1-1 7371431
MISS -6, O/U 50.5
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 283 PASS YDS 239
61 RUSH YDS 237
344 TOTAL YDS 476
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 201 1 0 154.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 201 1 0 154.9
N. Starkel 17/24 201 1 0
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 98 0 0 95.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 98 0 0 95.2
B. Hicks 7/16 98 0 0
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
R. Boyd 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 67 0
R. Boyd 17 67 0 10
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Warren 1 12 0 12
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Whaley 2 2 0 2
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
B. Hicks 4 -5 0 6
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
C. Hayden 1 -6 0 -6
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
N. Starkel 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 0
T. Knox 6 88 0 49
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 0
M. Woods 6 84 0 45
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
C. O'Grady 3 45 0 25
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
T. Burks 2 28 0 22
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
D. Whaley 2 23 0 14
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
K. Jackson 2 19 1 13
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Boyd 1 8 0 8
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Morris 1 8 0 8
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Warren 1 1 0 1
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Hayden 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
B. Pool 8-1 0.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Curl 7-1 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 6-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
G. Richardson 6-1 1.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Foucha 6-1 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Agim 3-0 0.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
G. Morgan 3-2 0.0 0
M. Soli 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Soli 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Williams 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Brooks Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
Ha. Henry 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ha. Henry 3-1 0.0 0
D. McClure 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. McClure 2-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 2-0 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 2-1 0.0 0
I. Nichols 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Nichols 2-1 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McClellion 1-0 0.0 0
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Whaley 1-0 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
TJ. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
C. Limpert 1/2 36 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 35.7 2
S. Loy 6 35.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.0 37 0
D. Warren 3 24.0 37 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
C. Hayden 1 4.0 4 0
N. Parodi 14 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
N. Parodi 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
T. Burks 2 14.0 15 0
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 246 2 0 180.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 246 2 0 180.3
M. Corral 16/24 246 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 143 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 143 2
S. Phillips 26 143 2 26
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
M. Corral 10 46 0 23
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
S. Conner 8 42 0 25
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. Ealy 4 7 0 4
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Woullard 1 3 0 3
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
O. Cooley 1 1 0 5
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Moore 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 130 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 130 2
E. Moore 7 130 2 46
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
D. Drummond 2 38 0 26
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. Ealy 3 35 0 26
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
O. Cooley 2 28 0 18
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Pellerin 2 15 0 13
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Phillips 0 0 0 0
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Knight 0 0 0 0
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mingo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
Ja. Jones 7-2 0.5 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 6-0 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Wiley 4-0 1.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Julius 3-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Haynes 3-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Coatney 3-1 0.0 0
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 3-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-3 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Williams 2-0 1.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
R. Anderson 2-2 0.5 0
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Henry 2-0 0.0 0
A. Linton 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Linton 1-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 0-3 0.0 0
L. Cox 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Cox 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
L. Logan 1/1 33 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.5 2
M. Brown 4 49.5 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 25 0
J. Ealy 1 26.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 ARK 31 1:00 3 3 Punt
8:41 ARK 19 3:42 8 33 Punt
2:14 ARK 38 1:59 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 ARK 45 3:20 6 36 FG
6:45 ARK 9 1:02 3 0 Punt
2:28 ARK 27 1:25 7 48 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 ARK 12 0:00 4 9 Punt
9:37 ARK 27 3:47 10 43 Downs
2:34 ARK 17 1:23 6 26 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 ARK 25 1:17 7 28 Punt
6:03 ARK 41 0:53 5 39 Downs
3:34 ARK 19 2:07 7 81 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 0:22 3 7 Punt
13:26 MISS 15 4:40 13 85 TD
4:54 MISS 24 2:37 8 38 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 MISS 15 1:56 6 23 Punt
8:24 MISS 25 1:30 6 17 Punt
5:37 ARK 47 2:48 7 31 FG
0:55 MISS 25 0:05 2 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 MISS 44 2:11 7 29 Fumble
5:40 MISS 29 3:03 9 71 TD
1:11 MISS 42 0:48 5 27 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 MISS 26 2:13 6 74 TD
9:16 MISS 34 3:04 5 66 TD
5:05 MISS 20 1:24 3 9 Punt
1:21 ARK 44 0:00 2 -3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores