Corral leads Ole Miss past Arkansas 31-17 in an SEC opener
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Matt Corral threw for 246 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes to Elijah Moore, and Mississippi defeated Arkansas 31-17 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.
Corral finished 16-of-24 passing, with Moore accounting for scoring receptions of 2 and 46 yards, as the Rebels (1-1, 1-0) rolled up 483 yards of offense. Scottie Phillips added a scoring runs of 1 and 26 yards and finished with a game-high 143 yards rushing. The defense had 13 tackles for loss, including three sacks, led by Jacquez Jones with 13 tackles.
Arkansas (1-1, 1-0) stayed within striking distance at 17-10 in the third quarter on a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Kamren Curl. Quarterback Nick Starkel, who replaced Ben Hicks in the second half, had a 6-yard touchdown pass to Koilan Jackson in the final two minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: It was a disappointing continuation of SEC woes. The Razorbacks have lost 12 consecutive conference games and are 1-17 since November, 2016, the final season under former head coach Bret Bielema. The defense, highlighted by Curl's brilliant individual play, wore out in the final quarter. The offense took a huge step backwards and had only one trip to the red zone while the issue was in doubt, capped by a 36-yard field goal by Connor Limpert.
Ole Miss: After closing last season with five consecutive SEC losses, winning the league opener was crucial. A roster filled with newcomers and underclassmen, along with two new coordinators - Rich Rodriguez on offense and Mike MacIntyre on defense - appears to be meshing as coach Matt Luke predicted. The new-look units may not be ready to challenge the SEC heavyweights yet, but the encouraging conference win indicates the Rebels are trending up in a drive for bowl eligibility.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks play the next three games at home, beginning with Colorado State on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in the second game of a three-game home stand.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|344
|476
|Total Plays
|67
|77
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|237
|Rush Attempts
|26
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|283
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|10.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.7
|4-49.5
|Return Yards
|104
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-76
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|17/24
|201
|1
|0
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|7/16
|98
|0
|0
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|17
|67
|0
|10
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|4
|-5
|0
|6
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|6
|88
|0
|49
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|6
|84
|0
|45
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|3
|45
|0
|25
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Jackson 3 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|19
|1
|13
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Jackson 15 WR
|T. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayden 2 RB
|C. Hayden
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McClure 36 LB
|D. McClure
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|1/2
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|6
|35.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|14.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|16/24
|246
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|26
|143
|2
|26
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|10
|46
|0
|23
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|8
|42
|0
|25
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|1
|0
|5
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|7
|130
|2
|46
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|3
|35
|0
|26
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
J. Pellerin 7 TE
|J. Pellerin
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Knight 4 RB
|T. Knight
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ja. Jones 10 LB
|Ja. Jones
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DT
|J. Coatney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DL
|B. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Anderson 89 DE
|R. Anderson
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Linton 29 DB
|A. Linton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 7 DE
|L. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|4
|49.5
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|26.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
