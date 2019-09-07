|
|
|KENSAW
|KENTST
Kennesaw State falls at Kent State in OT
(STATS) - Kennesaw State gained more in a loss on Saturday than it did with a lopsided victory last week.
The ninth-ranked Owls hung tough with an FBS program for the second consecutive season before falling at Kent State 26-23 In overtime.
Matthew Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal to lift Kent State (1-1) after Kennesaw lost a fumbled pitch on its possession. Golden Flashes linebacker Matt Bahr scooped it up.
Kennesaw (1-1) blew out NAIA member Point 59-0 to open the season last Saturday. The win won't count on the Owls' FCS playoff resume because Point is a non-Division I member, and neither will a game against Reinhardt - also from the NAIA - on Sept. 28.
However, the Owls hope to qualify automatically by winning the Big South title for the third straight season.
Saturday's performance indicated why Kennesaw is favored to do that. The Owls dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 39 minutes, 34 seconds in regulation and outgaining their Mid-American Conference opponent 437-337.
Kennesaw took a 23-20 lead on Daniel David's 4-yard touchdown run with 1:47 remaining, but Kent State had enough time for a 13-play drive, capped by Trickett's 38-yard field goal to force overtime with 10 seconds remaining.
David carried the ball 27 times for 74 yards and also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. The senior passed for 185 yards and one interception.
Nathan Robertson kicked three short field goals to help stake Kennesaw to a 16-10 halftime lead. Dustin Crum's 75-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy put Kent State ahead 17-16 at the 9:26 mark of the third quarter.
The Owls twice came up empty on drives in which an offensive holding penalty negated a touchdown run. A third-quarter possession then ended on downs and Robertson missed a 42-yard field goal attempt with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth.
It was the second FBS game for coach Brian Bohannon's fifth-year program. The Owls lost 24-20 at Georgia State to open last season.
At least the football game was played to a finish. The field hockey game at Murphy-Mellis Field between Kent State and Maine was tied 0-0 through one overtime when it was halted and declared a "no contest" to allow the football game to start on time.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|16
|Rushing
|14
|7
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-22
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|5-6
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|428
|328
|Total Plays
|87
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|252
|145
|Rush Attempts
|66
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|176
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|8-21
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|8.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-72
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|89
|108
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-88
|5-107
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|6/6
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|3/4
|4/4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|252
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. David 2 QB
|D. David
|8/21
|185
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. David 2 QB
|D. David
|27
|74
|2
|12
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|7
|57
|0
|22
|
K. Glover 48 LB
|K. Glover
|13
|38
|0
|5
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|6
|35
|0
|15
|
A. Grier 4 RB
|A. Grier
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|4
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Reed 6 RB
|T. Reed
|2
|41
|0
|35
|
K. Hancock 19 WR
|K. Hancock
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
|B. Rechsteiner
|2
|37
|0
|34
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Terry 9 RB
|S. Terry
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
C. O'Neal 86 WR
|C. O'Neal
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Pontrelli 87 WR
|R. Pontrelli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 82 TE
|A. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Moore 99 DL
|P. Moore
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Allen 51 DL
|K. Allen
|0-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Butcher 58 DL
|A. Butcher
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bell 96 DL
|T. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Moore 54 DL
|T. Moore
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Robertson 88 K
|N. Robertson
|3/4
|33
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Jones 89 K
|N. Jones
|2
|38.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|4
|22.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Foster 12 RB
|I. Foster
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|17/23
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shaw 33 RB
|J. Shaw
|17
|93
|0
|54
|
X. Williams 18 RB
|X. Williams
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
D. Crum 14 QB
|D. Crum
|12
|21
|1
|23
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Barrett 15 QB
|W. Barrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. McKoy 23 WR
|I. McKoy
|7
|125
|1
|75
|
K. Price 3 WR
|K. Price
|6
|33
|0
|10
|
K. Abram 80 WR
|K. Abram
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Poke 29 WR
|J. Poke
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Shaw 33 RB
|J. Shaw
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Orr 13 TE
|K. Orr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Majette 92 DL
|T. Majette
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. West 97 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
|K. Sherald Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|4/4
|43
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 96 P
|D. Adams
|3
|43.0
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
4th 3:41
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
10
48
4th 6:58 ESPN+
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
44
2nd 0:02 BTN
-
USM
MISSST
0
21
3rd 14:22 ESPNU
-
RICH
BC
10
35
3rd 13:50 ACC Network Extra
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
0
28
2nd 5:36 FSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
0
35
2nd 3:49 SECN
-
MURYST
3UGA
7
28
2nd 9:07 ESPN2
-
WIL
COLOST
6
21
2nd 8:43 ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
10
7
2nd 7:31 PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
0
0
1st 11:31 PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
0
7
1st 10:14 ACCN
-
EIL
IND
0
35
2nd 0:00 BTN
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
3
17
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
SIL
MA
17
13
2nd 0:00 NESN+
-
25NEB
COLO
17
0
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
13
28
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
GRAM
LATECH
0
20
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
ILL
UCONN
24
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
052 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
GRDWB
ECU
0
058.5 O/U
-31
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
ME
GAS
0
046.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
0
047.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
0
073.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
JACKST
SALA
0
047 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
064.5 O/U
-42
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
18UCF
FAU
0
068 O/U
+12.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
060 O/U
-21
Sat 7:00pm ACC Network Extra
-
WKY
FIU
0
057 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
0
076.5 O/U
-45.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
FUR
GAST
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
TNST
MTSU
0
056.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
LIB
LALAF
0
065.5 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm ESPN+
-
ARK
MISS
0
050.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEVADA
16OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm ESPN2
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
058 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
0
057 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
0
057 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
059.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPNU
-
WMICH
19MICHST
0
046.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
EMICH
UK
0
052 O/U
-15
Sat 7:30pm SECN+
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
064 O/U
-34.5
Sat 8:00pm FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
0
077.5 O/U
-35
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
0
046.5 O/U
+5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077 O/U
-6.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK