Kennesaw State falls at Kent State in OT

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

(STATS) - Kennesaw State gained more in a loss on Saturday than it did with a lopsided victory last week.

The ninth-ranked Owls hung tough with an FBS program for the second consecutive season before falling at Kent State 26-23 In overtime.

Matthew Trickett kicked a 43-yard field goal to lift Kent State (1-1) after Kennesaw lost a fumbled pitch on its possession. Golden Flashes linebacker Matt Bahr scooped it up.

Kennesaw (1-1) blew out NAIA member Point 59-0 to open the season last Saturday. The win won't count on the Owls' FCS playoff resume because Point is a non-Division I member, and neither will a game against Reinhardt - also from the NAIA - on Sept. 28.

However, the Owls hope to qualify automatically by winning the Big South title for the third straight season.

Saturday's performance indicated why Kennesaw is favored to do that. The Owls dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 39 minutes, 34 seconds in regulation and outgaining their Mid-American Conference opponent 437-337.

Kennesaw took a 23-20 lead on Daniel David's 4-yard touchdown run with 1:47 remaining, but Kent State had enough time for a 13-play drive, capped by Trickett's 38-yard field goal to force overtime with 10 seconds remaining.

David carried the ball 27 times for 74 yards and also scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. The senior passed for 185 yards and one interception.

Nathan Robertson kicked three short field goals to help stake Kennesaw to a 16-10 halftime lead. Dustin Crum's 75-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy put Kent State ahead 17-16 at the 9:26 mark of the third quarter.

The Owls twice came up empty on drives in which an offensive holding penalty negated a touchdown run. A third-quarter possession then ended on downs and Robertson missed a 42-yard field goal attempt with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth.

It was the second FBS game for coach Brian Bohannon's fifth-year program. The Owls lost 24-20 at Georgia State to open last season.

At least the football game was played to a finish. The field hockey game at Murphy-Mellis Field between Kent State and Maine was tied 0-0 through one overtime when it was halted and declared a "no contest" to allow the football game to start on time.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
95-M.Trickett 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-1
yds
pos
23
26
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:18
95-M.Trickett 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
49
yds
01:27
pos
23
23
Point After TD 1:45
88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
20
Touchdown 1:51
2-D.David runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
06:08
pos
22
20
Field Goal 8:14
95-M.Trickett 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
62
yds
02:15
pos
16
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:26
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Touchdown 9:41
14-D.Crum complete to 23-I.McKoy. 23-I.McKoy runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
01:37
pos
16
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:24
88-N.Robertson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
50
yds
03:09
pos
16
10
Point After TD 4:33
95-M.Trickett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 4:48
14-D.Crum runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
02:33
pos
13
9
Point After TD 7:30
88-N.Robertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 7:35
2-D.David runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
87
yds
2:40
pos
12
3
Field Goal 12:28
88-N.Robertson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
100
yds
04:09
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:58
95-M.Trickett 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
37
yds
03:21
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:19
88-N.Robertson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
62
yds
3:08
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 16
Rushing 14 7
Passing 6 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 9-22 6-15
4th Down Conv 5-6 1-1
Total Net Yards 428 328
Total Plays 87 59
Avg Gain 4.9 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 252 145
Rush Attempts 66 36
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.0
Net Yards Passing 176 183
Comp. - Att. 8-21 17-23
Yards Per Pass 8.4 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 3-9
Penalties - Yards 6-72 7-70
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-38.5 3-43.0
Return Yards 89 108
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-1
Kickoffs - Returns 4-88 5-107
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 3/4 4/4
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Kennesaw State 1-1 31307023
Kent State 1-1 3776326
KENTST -4.5, O/U 54
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 176 PASS YDS 183
252 RUSH YDS 145
428 TOTAL YDS 328
Kennesaw State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. David 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.1% 185 0 1 102.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.1% 185 0 1 102.6
D. David 8/21 185 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. David 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 74 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 74 2
D. David 27 74 2 12
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
S. Terry 7 57 0 22
K. Glover 48 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 38 0
K. Glover 13 38 0 5
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
T. Reed 6 35 0 15
A. Grier 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
A. Grier 3 22 0 14
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
I. Foster 5 20 0 8
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
B. Rechsteiner 4 8 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Reed 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 41 0
T. Reed 2 41 0 35
K. Hancock 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
K. Hancock 1 40 0 40
B. Rechsteiner 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
B. Rechsteiner 2 37 0 34
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
I. Foster 1 32 0 32
S. Terry 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Terry 1 21 0 21
C. O'Neal 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. O'Neal 1 14 0 14
R. Pontrelli 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Pontrelli 0 0 0 0
A. Jackson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Moore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
P. Moore 1-1 1.5 0
K. Allen 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 1.5
K. Allen 0-1 1.5 0
A. Butcher 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Butcher 0-1 0.5 0
T. Bell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Bell 0-1 0.5 0
T. Moore 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Moore 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Robertson 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
N. Robertson 3/4 33 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Jones 89 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 1
N. Jones 2 38.5 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 22.0 33 0
I. Foster 4 22.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Foster 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
I. Foster 1 1.0 1 0
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 192 1 0 158.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.9% 192 1 0 158.4
D. Crum 17/23 192 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 93 0
J. Shaw 17 93 0 54
X. Williams 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
X. Williams 5 29 0 12
D. Crum 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 21 1
D. Crum 12 21 1 23
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Price 1 2 0 2
W. Barrett 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Barrett 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 125 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 1
I. McKoy 7 125 1 75
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 0
K. Price 6 33 0 10
K. Abram 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Abram 2 17 0 12
J. Poke 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Poke 1 9 0 9
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Shaw 1 8 0 8
K. Orr 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Orr 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Majette 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Majette 1-0 1.0 0
Z. West 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Z. West 1-0 1.0 0
K. Sherald Jr. 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Sherald Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Trickett 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 2/2
M. Trickett 4/4 43 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Adams 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 2
D. Adams 3 43.0 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Parker 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 28.3 38 0
J. Parker 3 28.3 38 0
J. Shaw 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 12 0
J. Shaw 2 11.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Price 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.0 0 0
K. Price 2 -1.0 -1 0
I. McKoy 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
I. McKoy 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:48 KENSAW 22 3:08 8 62 FG
4:32 KENSAW 16 4:09 15 77 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 KENSAW 13 1:53 6 85 Fumble
8:26 KENTST 34 0:56 2 34 TD
4:33 KENSAW 35 3:09 8 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 KENSAW 28 0:00 5 15 Fumble
12:43 KENTST 19 0:45 3 1 INT
9:26 KENSAW 33 4:05 10 24 Downs
3:06 KENSAW 12 2:51 14 62 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:59 KENSAW 25 6:08 14 75 TD
0:14 KENSAW 25 0:04 1 -2
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
KENTST 25 5 14 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 31 2:32 7 17 Punt
8:19 KENTST 44 3:21 10 27 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 KENTST 32 0:30 3 0 Punt
7:21 KENTST 28 2:33 9 72 TD
1:06 KENTST 34 0:43 7 19 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 KENTST 20 1:37 8 80 TD
5:14 KENTST 43 1:23 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 KENTST 26 2:15 4 62 FG
1:45 KENTST 30 1:27 12 49 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
KENSAW 25 3 -1 Game
