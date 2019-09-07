Drive Chart
MCN
OKLAST

No Text

Sanders, Wallace lead Okla. St. to big win over McNeese

  • AP
  • Sep 07, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State utilized a dominant passing game that piled up 413 yards and scored five touchdowns, to roll past McNeese 56-14 Saturday.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut until he exited the game early in the third quarter. Then backup Dru Brown, who narrowly lost the off-season battle to become the starter, stepped in and completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Tylan Wallace recorded five receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 69 and 75 yards where he caught short passes, then outraced defenders the length of the field into the end zone.

After gaining 352 yards rushing in their season-opening 52-36 victory at Oregon State last week, including a nation-leading 221 from running back Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State managed 167 in this one. Sanders topped them with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Hubbard gained 44 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes.

For McNeese, Cody Orgeron was 11-of-22 passing for 151 yards and one touchdown, along with two interceptions, while also leading all players in rushing with 89 yards on 16 carries.

TAKEAWAY

McNeese: Despite being overmatched in just about all facets of the game, McNeese played hard and had some impressive moments of their own, just not enough of them. Orgeron's 52-yard run on the Cowboys' first drive of the third quarter helped set up his touchdown pass to D'Andre Hicks, who made an outstanding diving catch in the end zone. McNeese also turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half after reaching the OSU 1-yard-line. They also managed to control field position pretty well, especially in the first half, when Oklahoma State started five of their six possessions inside their own 15-yard-line. Four more times in the second half, OSU started inside its own 10.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys looked dominant at times and not so much at others. Overall, though, Oklahoma State controlled the narrative, taking a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage, when cornerback A.J. Green jumped in front of Orgeron's first pass attempt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It did take Sanders and OSU's offense a while to get going, but eventually they demonstrated their advanced skills. The superior speed of OSU receivers led directly to four different lengthy touchdowns, two by Wallace, and one each from C.J. Moore and Braydon Johnson.

UP NEXT

McNeese: The Cowboys return home to take on Alcorn State next Saturday.

Oklahoma State: OSU's Cowboys travel across the state to take on Tulsa next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:39
3-N.Anderson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
56
Touchdown 5:49
4-A.Green to OKS 31 FUMBLES (31-D.Pollard). 30-M.Foster runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
69
yds
0:00
pos
13
56
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:04
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 6:07
26-M.Cooper runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:13
pos
7
55
Point After TD 6:52
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 7:05
6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
00:28
pos
7
48
Point After TD 9:15
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 9:26
6-D.Brown complete to 35-C.Moore. 35-C.Moore runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:49
pos
7
41
Point After TD 11:15
3-N.Anderson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 11:21
8-C.Orgeron complete to 22-D.Hicks. 22-D.Hicks runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
03:27
pos
6
35
Point After TD 14:48
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 15:00
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:29
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:35
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
14
yds
1:58
pos
0
27
Point After TD 7:43
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:47
30-C.Hubbard runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
104
yds
04:16
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:29
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:41
3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
73
yds
00:27
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:15
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:23
8-C.Orgeron incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by 4-A.Green at MCN 27. 4-A.Green runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
27
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 25
Rushing 6 14
Passing 6 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-16 11-16
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 289 569
Total Plays 72 76
Avg Gain 4.0 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 161 167
Rush Attempts 47 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.8
Net Yards Passing 128 402
Comp. - Att. 12-25 23-32
Yards Per Pass 5.1 12.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-29 1-11
Penalties - Yards 9-64 5-29
Touchdowns 2 8
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 1 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 8-44.6 5-40.2
Return Yards 75 39
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-75 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-39
Kicking 2/2 8/8
Extra Points 2/2 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
McNeese State 1-1 007714
Oklahoma State 2-0 141428056
OKLAST -42, O/U 64.5
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, OK
 128 PASS YDS 402
161 RUSH YDS 167
289 TOTAL YDS 569
McNeese State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Orgeron 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 151 1 2 104.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 151 1 2 104.5
C. Orgeron 11/22 151 1 2
M. Keller 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 0 50.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 0 50.1
M. Keller 1/3 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Orgeron 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 89 0
C. Orgeron 16 89 0 52
J. Pratt 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
J. Pratt 11 30 0 7
D. Hicks 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
D. Hicks 7 19 0 7
J. Skinner 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
J. Skinner 7 13 0 9
E. Mack 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
E. Mack 7 11 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hicks 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
D. Hicks 3 69 1 41
T. Begue 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
T. Begue 5 69 0 35
D. Dunn 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Dunn 1 6 0 6
D. Hudson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Hudson 1 6 0 6
N. Briscoe 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Briscoe 1 5 0 5
C. Sutton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Sutton 1 2 0 2
D. Curtis 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Curtis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jackson 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
D. Pollard 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Pollard 5-1 0.0 0
G. Foster 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Foster 5-0 0.0 0
J. Burriss 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Burriss 4-0 0.0 0
D. Dunn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Dunn 4-0 0.0 0
K. Fulp 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Fulp 4-0 0.0 0
C. Semien 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Semien 4-1 0.0 0
A. Sam 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Sam 3-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Daniels 3-0 0.0 0
C. Foster 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Foster 3-0 0.0 0
C. Roscoe 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Roscoe 2-0 0.0 0
C. Livings 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Livings 2-0 1.0 0
K. Williams 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
E. Grayson III 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Grayson III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Scott 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
E. Lewis 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Peterson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gibson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gibson 1-0 0.0 0
D. DeGruy 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. DeGruy 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hageon 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hageon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Foster 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Foster 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Anderson 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
N. Anderson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Raborn 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 44.6 7
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 44.6 7
B. Raborn 8 44.6 7 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Skinner 34 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
J. Skinner 2 18.0 18 0
D. Hicks 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. Hicks 1 18.0 18 0
A. Croker 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
A. Croker 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sutton 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Sutton 1 0.0 0 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 250 3 0 238.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 250 3 0 238.3
S. Sanders 12/18 250 3 0
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 142 2 0 255.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 142 2 0 255.3
D. Brown 7/10 142 2 0
S. Taylor 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 144.1
S. Taylor 4/4 21 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 51 0
S. Sanders 12 51 0 11
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
C. Hubbard 8 44 1 18
J. Jeter 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 34 0
J. Jeter 11 34 0 6
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Brown 3 13 0 7
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
L. Brown 4 10 0 7
D. Glass 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Glass 2 8 0 7
M. Cooper 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
M. Cooper 3 5 1 3
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Green 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 180 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 180 3
T. Wallace 5 180 3 75
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 69 1
B. Johnson 1 69 1 69
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 59 1
C. Moore 1 59 1 59
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. McCray 4 45 0 13
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
D. Stoner 3 25 0 13
L. Greenwood 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
L. Greenwood 3 12 0 6
L. Anderson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Anderson 1 8 0 8
D. Metcalf 84 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Metcalf 2 6 0 3
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. Carter 1 6 0 6
J. Morris 38 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Morris 1 4 0 4
P. McKaufman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. McKaufman 0 0 0 0
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
L. Wolf 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 10-1 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 7-0 1.0 0
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
P. Redwine-Bryant 5-0 0.0 1
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Ford 3-1 1.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Green 2-0 0.0 1
B. Evers 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Evers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor II 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor II 2-0 0.0 0
K. Siverand 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Siverand 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sterling 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williams 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kropp 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kropp 1-0 0.0 0
S. Michael Flanagan 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Michael Flanagan 1-0 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 1-1 0.0 0
K. Farrar 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Farrar 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harper 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jernigan 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jernigan 1-0 0.0 0
S. Asi 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Asi 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Lacy 0-1 0.0 0
A. Fofana 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fofana 0-1 0.0 0
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McCray 0-1 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. McCalister 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
M. Ammendola 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 0
T. Hutton 4 40.0 0 45
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
J. McClure 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MCN 25 0:00 2 73 INT
14:15 MCN 25 2:22 6 18 Punt
8:34 MCN 49 2:59 6 3 Punt
3:55 OKLAST 35 1:00 4 8 Downs
1:29 MCN 25 1:04 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 MCN 39 1:50 5 16 Punt
7:43 MCN 23 1:52 5 27 Punt
1:35 MCN 25 1:01 7 38 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 MCN 18 3:27 8 82 TD
9:15 MCN 25 1:08 3 6 Punt
6:52 MCN 9 0:00 2 90 INT
6:04 MCN 18 3:20 12 81 Downs
1:14 OKLAST 49 0:51 5 48 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 MCN 46 1:41 5 -5 Punt
9:17 MCN 48 1:13 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 OKLAST 13 1:59 5 -3 Punt
4:55 OKLAST 5 0:36 5 18
2:08 OKLAST 27 0:27 2 73 TD
0:21 OKLAST 9 0:15 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 OKLAST 9 4:16 18 91 TD
5:06 OKLAST 9 3:31 12 91 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:11 OKLAST 25 0:00 1 75 TD
11:15 OKLAST 25 1:49 5 75 TD
7:33 OKLAST 28 0:28 2 72 TD
6:20 MCN 1 0:13 1 1 TD
2:38 OKLAST 1 0:42 4 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 OKLAST 1 2:18 6 19 Fumble
10:23 OKLAST 7 1:01 3 4 Punt
7:59 OKLAST 6 1:43 6 25 TD
5:39 OKLAST 25 4:30 10 37 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores