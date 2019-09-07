|
|
|MCN
|OKLAST
Sanders, Wallace lead Okla. St. to big win over McNeese
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State utilized a dominant passing game that piled up 413 yards and scored five touchdowns, to roll past McNeese 56-14 Saturday.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut until he exited the game early in the third quarter. Then backup Dru Brown, who narrowly lost the off-season battle to become the starter, stepped in and completed 7 of 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Receiver Tylan Wallace recorded five receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 69 and 75 yards where he caught short passes, then outraced defenders the length of the field into the end zone.
After gaining 352 yards rushing in their season-opening 52-36 victory at Oregon State last week, including a nation-leading 221 from running back Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State managed 167 in this one. Sanders topped them with 51 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Hubbard gained 44 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes.
For McNeese, Cody Orgeron was 11-of-22 passing for 151 yards and one touchdown, along with two interceptions, while also leading all players in rushing with 89 yards on 16 carries.
TAKEAWAY
McNeese: Despite being overmatched in just about all facets of the game, McNeese played hard and had some impressive moments of their own, just not enough of them. Orgeron's 52-yard run on the Cowboys' first drive of the third quarter helped set up his touchdown pass to D'Andre Hicks, who made an outstanding diving catch in the end zone. McNeese also turned the ball over on downs twice in the second half after reaching the OSU 1-yard-line. They also managed to control field position pretty well, especially in the first half, when Oklahoma State started five of their six possessions inside their own 15-yard-line. Four more times in the second half, OSU started inside its own 10.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys looked dominant at times and not so much at others. Overall, though, Oklahoma State controlled the narrative, taking a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage, when cornerback A.J. Green jumped in front of Orgeron's first pass attempt and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It did take Sanders and OSU's offense a while to get going, but eventually they demonstrated their advanced skills. The superior speed of OSU receivers led directly to four different lengthy touchdowns, two by Wallace, and one each from C.J. Moore and Braydon Johnson.
UP NEXT
McNeese: The Cowboys return home to take on Alcorn State next Saturday.
Oklahoma State: OSU's Cowboys travel across the state to take on Tulsa next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|6
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|11-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|289
|569
|Total Plays
|72
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|167
|Rush Attempts
|47
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|402
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|23-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|12.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-29
|1-11
|Penalties - Yards
|9-64
|5-29
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.6
|5-40.2
|Return Yards
|75
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-75
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-39
|Kicking
|2/2
|8/8
|Extra Points
|2/2
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|402
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|569
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Orgeron 8 QB
|C. Orgeron
|11/22
|151
|1
|2
|
M. Keller 10 QB
|M. Keller
|1/3
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Orgeron 8 QB
|C. Orgeron
|16
|89
|0
|52
|
J. Pratt 20 RB
|J. Pratt
|11
|30
|0
|7
|
D. Hicks 22 RB
|D. Hicks
|7
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Skinner 34 RB
|J. Skinner
|7
|13
|0
|9
|
E. Mack 4 RB
|E. Mack
|7
|11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hicks 22 RB
|D. Hicks
|3
|69
|1
|41
|
T. Begue 83 WR
|T. Begue
|5
|69
|0
|35
|
D. Dunn 1 DB
|D. Dunn
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Hudson 14 WR
|D. Hudson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Briscoe 13 WR
|N. Briscoe
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Sutton 1 WR
|C. Sutton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Curtis 3 WR
|D. Curtis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jackson 24 LB
|J. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pollard 31 LB
|D. Pollard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Foster 7 DB
|G. Foster
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burriss 5 DB
|J. Burriss
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dunn 1 DB
|D. Dunn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulp 11 LB
|K. Fulp
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Semien 96 DL
|C. Semien
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 21 DB
|A. Sam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 10 LB
|D. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Foster 6 DB
|C. Foster
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roscoe 9 DL
|C. Roscoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Livings 49 DE
|C. Livings
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Williams 23 LB
|K. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Grayson III 42 DE
|E. Grayson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 32 LB
|C. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lewis 27 DB
|E. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peterson 97 DL
|C. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gibson 91 DL
|T. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeGruy 8 DL
|D. DeGruy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hageon 54 DL
|J. Hageon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Foster 30 DE
|M. Foster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Anderson 3 K
|N. Anderson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Raborn 38 P
|B. Raborn
|8
|44.6
|7
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Skinner 34 RB
|J. Skinner
|2
|18.0
|18
|0
|
D. Hicks 22 RB
|D. Hicks
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
A. Croker 28 DB
|A. Croker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sutton 1 WR
|C. Sutton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|12/18
|250
|3
|0
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|7/10
|142
|2
|0
|
S. Taylor 18 QB
|S. Taylor
|4/4
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|12
|51
|0
|11
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|8
|44
|1
|18
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|11
|34
|0
|6
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|4
|10
|0
|7
|
D. Glass 4 RB
|D. Glass
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
M. Cooper 26 RB
|M. Cooper
|3
|5
|1
|3
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|5
|180
|3
|75
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|69
|1
|69
|
C. Moore 35 WR
|C. Moore
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|4
|45
|0
|13
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
L. Greenwood 80 WR
|L. Greenwood
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Metcalf 84 FB
|D. Metcalf
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Morris 38 WR
|J. Morris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. McKaufman 85 WR
|P. McKaufman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Redwine-Bryant 38 LB
|P. Redwine-Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Siverand 5 CB
|K. Siverand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 12 S
|K. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kropp 42 LB
|C. Kropp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Michael Flanagan 15 S
|S. Michael Flanagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Farrar 44 LB
|K. Farrar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 10 CB
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 42 DT
|J. Jernigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 97 DE
|A. Fofana
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|4
|40.0
|0
|45
|
J. McClure 39 K
|J. McClure
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARKST
UNLV
30
10
3rd 6:57 FBOOK
-
NAZ
ARIZ
10
42
2nd 3:39 PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
0
1st 12:00 FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
24
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
14
10
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CAL
14WASH
0
0
Delay FS1
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESP2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final ESP3
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPU
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final ESP3
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESP+
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESP+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPU
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESP2
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESP+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACCN
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESP+
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESP+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACCN
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESP+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESP+
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESP+
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3