NAZ
ARIZ

No Text

Arizona bounces back with 65-41 rout over Northern Arizona

  • AP
  • Sep 08, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Gary Brightwell ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Khalil Tate accounted for three scores and Arizona bounced back from a disappointing opening loss by routing Northern Arizona 65-41 on Saturday night.

Arizona (1-1) had an extra week off to think about its opening loss to Hawaii.

The Wildcats took it out on the FCS Lumberjacks (1-1), scoring on their seven drives and racking up 517 yards while setting a school record for points in a half for a 51-13 halftime lead.

Arizona had 720 yards of total offense, 431 rushing. Brightwell scored on a 94-yard run, Darrius Smith scored twice, and J.J. Taylor ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Tate hit 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and threw two touchdowns to Tayvian Cunningham before being replaced by Grant Gunnell with 7:56 left in the second quarter. Tate played two series in the third quarter before sitting for good.

Coming off an opening win against Missouri State, Northern Arizona had a few good offensive moments against Arizona, but dug too a deep of an early hole to ever have much of a chance.

Case Cookus threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Lumberjacks.

Arizona's onslaught started from the opening drive, when Tate hit Cunningham on a 47-yard score. Next series, Taylor broke free for a 49-yard run, then scored on a 25-yard burst up the middle.

Brightwell made it 21-0 midway through the first quarter, making one defender miss and racing past the rest on a 94-yard touchdown run, tied for second-longest in school history.

Tate went in untouched on a 1-yard run , then found Cunningham for a second time, on an 8-yard TD pass before heading to the bench.

Gunnell stepped in and threw TD passes on his first two collegiate drives, hitting Drew Dixon on a 9-yarder and Thomas Reid III on a 75-yarder. Gunnell added a 1-yard TD pass to Smith in the fourth quarter to put Arizona up 65-27.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northern Arizona never stood much of a chance against the bigger, faster Wildcats, but the experience could help once the Big South season hits.

Arizona bounced back nicely from the Hawaii loss with a dominating performance, even if it was against an FCS opponent.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona hosts Western New Mexico next Saturday.

Arizona hosts Texas Tech next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:19
41-L.Aguilar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
65
Touchdown 3:25
23-G.Romero-Robinson runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
81
yds
01:27
pos
40
65
Point After TD 7:12
41-L.Aguilar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
65
Touchdown 7:18
15-C.Cookus complete to 27-T.Hayward. 27-T.Hayward runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:12
pos
33
65
Point After TD 10:30
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
65
Touchdown 10:35
17-G.Gunnell complete to 20-D.Smith. 20-D.Smith runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
27
64
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:20
41-L.Aguilar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
58
Touchdown 3:45
2-N.Stinson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:20
pos
26
58
Point After TD 6:05
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
58
Touchdown 6:20
20-D.Smith runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
91
yds
0:50
pos
20
57
Point After TD 9:08
41-L.Aguilar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
51
Touchdown 9:12
6-J.Mpungi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
19
51
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
41-L.Aguilar 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
01:34
pos
13
51
Point After TD 1:41
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
51
Touchdown 1:52
17-G.Gunnell complete to 16-T.Reid. 16-T.Reid runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
87
yds
01:42
pos
10
50
Safety 3:34
to NAZ End Zone for -27 yards. Penalty on NAZ 92-A.Battle Illegal Procedure 20 yards enforced at NAZ 20. to NAZ End Zone for -20 yards safety.
plays
yds
pos
10
44
Point After TD 4:18
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
42
Touchdown 4:22
17-G.Gunnell complete to 1-D.Dixon. 1-D.Dixon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:39
pos
10
41
Field Goal 8:06
41-L.Aguilar 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
67
yds
01:36
pos
10
35
Point After TD 9:42
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 9:48
14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
31
yds
01:41
pos
7
34
Point After TD 12:27
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:32
14-K.Tate runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
95
yds
04:02
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:45
41-L.Aguilar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 4:52
15-C.Cookus complete to 8-S.Chukwumezie. 8-S.Chukwumezie runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARI 4-C.Roland-Wallace Holding declined.
8
plays
75
yds
02:30
pos
6
21
Point After TD 7:22
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:38
23-G.Brightwell runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
92
yds
00:42
pos
0
20
Point After TD 11:00
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:07
21-J.Taylor runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:29
43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:37
14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
01:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 27
Rushing 5 17
Passing 15 10
Penalty 6 0
3rd Down Conv 9-15 9-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 441 719
Total Plays 75 74
Avg Gain 5.9 9.7
Net Yards Rushing 69 431
Rush Attempts 27 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 9.4
Net Yards Passing 372 288
Comp. - Att. 28-48 23-28
Yards Per Pass 7.8 10.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties - Yards 4-15 11-127
Touchdowns 5 9
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 2 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 2-38.0
Return Yards 28 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-42
Kickoffs - Returns 2-28 5-69
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 7/7 9/9
Extra Points 5/5 9/9
Field Goals 2/2 0/0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
N. Arizona 1-1 76141441
Arizona 1-1 21307765
ARIZ -28, O/U 66.5
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 372 PASS YDS 288
69 RUSH YDS 431
441 TOTAL YDS 719
N. Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cookus 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 373 2 2 129.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 373 2 2 129.0
C. Cookus 28/48 373 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Romero-Robinson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 40 1
G. Romero-Robinson 4 40 1 23
He. Beemiller 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
He. Beemiller 2 18 0 11
J. Mpungi 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 1
J. Mpungi 7 16 1 5
N. Stinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
N. Stinson 5 10 1 7
A. Aldredge 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
A. Aldredge 4 10 0 4
C. Cookus 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Cookus 2 3 0 4
J. Logan 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Logan 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Johnson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 0
H. Johnson 7 97 0 56
B. Porter 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 0
B. Porter 8 79 0 32
S. Chukwumezie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 1
S. Chukwumezie 2 67 1 43
J. Gatewood 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
J. Gatewood 2 45 0 39
R. Langton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
R. Langton 2 45 0 32
G. Campiotti 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
G. Campiotti 2 22 0 12
N. Stinson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
N. Stinson 2 16 0 8
T. Hayward 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
T. Hayward 1 6 1 6
C. French-Love 21 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. French-Love 0 0 0 0
J. Logan 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Logan 0 0 0 0
T. Dorsey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Dorsey 0 0 0 0
A. Aldredge 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
A. Aldredge 2 -4 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Cook 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Cook 7-1 0.0 0
Ha. Beemiller 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
Ha. Beemiller 6-0 0.0 0
A. Sweeney 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Sweeney 4-0 0.0 0
B. Hardiman 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Hardiman 4-0 0.0 0
B. Barry 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Barry 4-1 0.0 0
C. Jules 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Jules 4-0 0.0 0
K. Dorsey 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Dorsey 3-0 0.0 0
B. Worthy 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
B. Worthy 3-1 0.5 0
B. Lawless 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
B. Lawless 2-1 0.5 0
M. Myers 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Myers 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Joseph 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Joseph 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tauanu'u 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Tauanu'u 2-0 0.0 0
T. Powell 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Powell 1-1 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mitchell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pisano 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pisano 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ho Ching 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ho Ching 1-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
S. Paige 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Paige 1-0 0.0 0
R. Sterling 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Sterling 1-0 0.0 0
A. Andrews 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
D. Albert 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Albert 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dorsey 84 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Dorsey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Aguilar 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
L. Aguilar 2/2 44 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Stinson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
N. Stinson 1 17.0 17 0
A. Aldredge 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Aldredge 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 151 3 0 287.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 151 3 0 287.1
G. Gunnell 9/11 151 3 0
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 138 2 0 189.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 138 2 0 189.4
K. Tate 14/17 138 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 141 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 141 1
G. Brightwell 5 141 1 94
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 102 1
J. Taylor 10 102 1 40
B. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 84 1
B. Smith 8 84 1 47
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
N. Tilford 6 40 0 22
M. Wiley 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
M. Wiley 9 39 0 9
N. Bombata 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
N. Bombata 2 12 0 7
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Casteel 1 9 0 9
G. Gunnell 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Gunnell 2 6 0 9
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
K. Tate 2 1 1 1
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
R. Rodriguez 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Reid III 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 75 1
T. Reid III 1 75 1 75
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 2
T. Cunningham 3 58 2 47
D. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
D. Dixon 4 46 1 17
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
B. Casteel 3 29 0 13
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
S. Berryhill III 4 28 0 14
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
C. Peterson 4 16 0 13
J. Joiner 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Joiner 1 15 0 15
J. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Johnson 1 14 0 14
B. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 1
B. Smith 2 8 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Young Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Young Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
A. Pandy 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Pandy 4-0 0.0 0
T. Fields II 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Fields II 4-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Cooper 4-0 0.0 0
L. Burns 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 3-0 0.0 0
L. Anderson III 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Anderson III 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ulloa 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Ulloa 2-1 0.0 0
F. Connolly 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Connolly 2-0 0.0 0
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Schooler 2-0 0.0 0
T. Young 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Young 2-0 0.0 0
J. Turner 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
D. Coleman 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
S. Springs 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Springs 1-0 0.0 0
M. Holland 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Holland 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hausman 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Hausman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Watson 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
J. Whittaker 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Whittaker 1-0 0.0 1
B. Wolfe 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wolfe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Harris 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
L. Havrisik 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ostendorp 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 38.0 0
K. Ostendorp 2 38.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 22 0
G. Brightwell 3 13.0 22 0
N. Tilford 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
N. Tilford 1 7.0 7 0
T. Cunningham 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Cunningham 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Casteel 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
B. Casteel 1 42.0 42 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 NAZ 25 0:45 5 10 Punt
11:00 NAZ 17 2:06 11 50 INT
7:22 NAZ 25 2:30 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 NAZ 25 0:29 4 -6 Punt
9:42 NAZ 16 1:36 6 67 FG
4:18 NAZ 25 0:39 5 -25 Safety
1:41 NAZ 25 1:34 7 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 NAZ 25 0:00 13 75 TD
8:09 NAZ 50 0:11 2 -41 INT
6:05 NAZ 25 2:20 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:30 NAZ 25 3:12 8 75 TD
4:52 NAZ 29 1:27 6 71 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARIZ 23 1:23 6 77 TD
12:20 ARIZ 35 1:13 3 65 TD
8:20 ARIZ 8 0:42 2 92 TD
4:45 ARIZ 20 4:02 17 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 NAZ 31 1:41 4 31 TD
8:01 ARIZ 25 3:39 10 75 TD
3:34 ARIZ 13 1:42 4 87 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:08 ARIZ 25 0:45 4 -9 Punt
7:40 ARIZ 9 1:20 3 91 TD
3:20 ARIZ 25 2:42 16 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:12 ARIZ 23 1:27 3 6 Punt
3:19 ARIZ 23 2:18 5 28
NCAA FB Scores