|
|
|NAZ
|ARIZ
Arizona bounces back with 65-41 rout over Northern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Gary Brightwell ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Khalil Tate accounted for three scores and Arizona bounced back from a disappointing opening loss by routing Northern Arizona 65-41 on Saturday night.
Arizona (1-1) had an extra week off to think about its opening loss to Hawaii.
The Wildcats took it out on the FCS Lumberjacks (1-1), scoring on their seven drives and racking up 517 yards while setting a school record for points in a half for a 51-13 halftime lead.
Arizona had 720 yards of total offense, 431 rushing. Brightwell scored on a 94-yard run, Darrius Smith scored twice, and J.J. Taylor ran for 102 yards and a touchdown.
Tate hit 13 of 15 passes for 142 yards and threw two touchdowns to Tayvian Cunningham before being replaced by Grant Gunnell with 7:56 left in the second quarter. Tate played two series in the third quarter before sitting for good.
Coming off an opening win against Missouri State, Northern Arizona had a few good offensive moments against Arizona, but dug too a deep of an early hole to ever have much of a chance.
Case Cookus threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Lumberjacks.
Arizona's onslaught started from the opening drive, when Tate hit Cunningham on a 47-yard score. Next series, Taylor broke free for a 49-yard run, then scored on a 25-yard burst up the middle.
Brightwell made it 21-0 midway through the first quarter, making one defender miss and racing past the rest on a 94-yard touchdown run, tied for second-longest in school history.
Tate went in untouched on a 1-yard run , then found Cunningham for a second time, on an 8-yard TD pass before heading to the bench.
Gunnell stepped in and threw TD passes on his first two collegiate drives, hitting Drew Dixon on a 9-yarder and Thomas Reid III on a 75-yarder. Gunnell added a 1-yard TD pass to Smith in the fourth quarter to put Arizona up 65-27.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northern Arizona never stood much of a chance against the bigger, faster Wildcats, but the experience could help once the Big South season hits.
Arizona bounced back nicely from the Hawaii loss with a dominating performance, even if it was against an FCS opponent.
UP NEXT
Northern Arizona hosts Western New Mexico next Saturday.
Arizona hosts Texas Tech next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|27
|Rushing
|5
|17
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|441
|719
|Total Plays
|75
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|431
|Rush Attempts
|27
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|9.4
|Net Yards Passing
|372
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|28-48
|23-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|10.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-15
|11-127
|Touchdowns
|5
|9
|Rushing TDs
|3
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|2-38.0
|Return Yards
|28
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-42
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-28
|5-69
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|9/9
|Extra Points
|5/5
|9/9
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|372
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|431
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|719
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cookus 15 QB
|C. Cookus
|28/48
|373
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Romero-Robinson 23 RB
|G. Romero-Robinson
|4
|40
|1
|23
|
He. Beemiller 5 QB
|He. Beemiller
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Mpungi 6 RB
|J. Mpungi
|7
|16
|1
|5
|
N. Stinson 2 RB
|N. Stinson
|5
|10
|1
|7
|
A. Aldredge 31 RB
|A. Aldredge
|4
|10
|0
|4
|
C. Cookus 15 QB
|C. Cookus
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Logan 22 RB
|J. Logan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Johnson 10 WR
|H. Johnson
|7
|97
|0
|56
|
B. Porter 18 WR
|B. Porter
|8
|79
|0
|32
|
S. Chukwumezie 8 WR
|S. Chukwumezie
|2
|67
|1
|43
|
J. Gatewood 88 TE
|J. Gatewood
|2
|45
|0
|39
|
R. Langton 83 WR
|R. Langton
|2
|45
|0
|32
|
G. Campiotti 3 TE
|G. Campiotti
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
N. Stinson 2 RB
|N. Stinson
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Hayward 27 WR
|T. Hayward
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
C. French-Love 21 TE
|C. French-Love
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Logan 22 RB
|J. Logan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Dorsey 84 WR
|T. Dorsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Aldredge 31 RB
|A. Aldredge
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Cook 30 DB
|J. Cook
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Beemiller 46 LB
|Ha. Beemiller
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sweeney 12 DB
|A. Sweeney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hardiman 35 LB
|B. Hardiman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barry 23 DB
|B. Barry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jules 50 LB
|C. Jules
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dorsey 29 DB
|K. Dorsey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Worthy 6 LB
|B. Worthy
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Lawless 56 DL
|B. Lawless
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Myers 13 DB
|M. Myers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 31 LB
|J. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Joseph 55 DL
|E. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tauanu'u 37 LB
|J. Tauanu'u
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 4 LB
|T. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 52 LB
|K. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pisano 48 LB
|J. Pisano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ho Ching 57 DL
|M. Ho Ching
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 1 LB
|C. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Paige 21 LB
|S. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sterling 28 DB
|R. Sterling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Andrews 90 DL
|A. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Albert 20 DB
|D. Albert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dorsey 84 WR
|T. Dorsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Aguilar 41 K
|L. Aguilar
|2/2
|44
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Stinson 2 RB
|N. Stinson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Aldredge 31 RB
|A. Aldredge
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|9/11
|151
|3
|0
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|14/17
|138
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|5
|141
|1
|94
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|10
|102
|1
|40
|
B. Smith 20 RB
|B. Smith
|8
|84
|1
|47
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|6
|40
|0
|22
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|9
|39
|0
|9
|
N. Bombata 28 RB
|N. Bombata
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
|R. Rodriguez
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|3
|58
|2
|47
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|4
|46
|1
|17
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|4
|16
|0
|13
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Smith 20 RB
|B. Smith
|2
|8
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Anderson III 51 LB
|L. Anderson III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ulloa 13 S
|C. Ulloa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 11 S
|T. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 9 LB
|D. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Springs 29 S
|S. Springs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Holland 10 CB
|M. Holland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hausman 23 CB
|M. Hausman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Watson 19 DE
|K. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 27 LB
|D. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Wolfe 25 CB
|B. Wolfe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|38.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|3
|13.0
|22
|0
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
-
CAL
14WASH
10
13
3rd 5:06 FS1
-
OREGST
HAWAII
28
28
4th 3:12 FBOOK
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESPN2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPNU
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESPN2
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESPN+
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESPN+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPNU
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESPN2
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
LAMON
FSU
44
45
Final/OT ACCN
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
48
Final ESP3
-
ME
GAS
18
26
Final ESPN+
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
45
Final ACC Network Extra
-
JACKST
SALA
14
37
Final ESP+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
23
14
Final ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
27
49
Final ESP3
-
FUR
GAST
42
48
Final ESP+
-
MCN
OKLAST
14
56
Final ESPN+
-
18UCF
FAU
48
14
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
FIU
20
14
Final ESPN+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
42
Final ACC Network Extra
-
TNST
MTSU
26
45
Final ESP3
-
BYU
TENN
29
26
Final/2OT ESPN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
12
7
Final ESPN+
-
SD
4OKLA
14
70
Final
-
ARK
MISS
17
31
Final SECN
-
LIB
LALAF
14
35
Final ESPN+
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
7
62
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
77
Final PACN
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
45
38
Final ABC
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
6
24
Final ESPN2
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
45
Final ESPNU
-
EMICH
UK
17
38
Final SECN+
-
BUFF
15PSU
13
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
19MICHST
17
51
Final BTN
-
UTEP
TXTECH
3
38
Final FSN
-
MIAMI
UNC
25
28
Final ACCN
-
PRARIE
HOU
17
37
Final ESP3
-
TULSA
SJST
34
16
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
43
17
Final FBOOK
-
23STNFRD
USC
20
45
Final ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
38
35
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
41
65
Final PACN