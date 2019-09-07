Drive Chart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 13 of 14 for 226 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana shut out Eastern Illinois 52-0 on Saturday.

All it took was one quarter for the Hoosiers (2-0) to put it away. They dominated on defense and took an early lead with touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana's starter at quarterback, was 14 of 20 with 197 yards and two touchdowns before taking a seat late in the second quarter.

''This was a great game, just watching the offense execute,'' Penix said. ''We don't take anyone lightly. We're always coming out pushing extremely hard.''

Penix first connected with Miles Marshall on a 10-yard touchdown pass on Indiana's opening drive. Stevie Scott III scored on a 5-yard run and Cole Gest from three yards out to put the Hoosiers ahead 21-0 with 1:34 to go in the first quarter.

The Panthers (0-2) didn't have any answers.

Indiana defensive end Alfred Bryant made tackles for a loss on both of Eastern Illinois' first two plays of the game. Then tackle Demarcus Elliot sacked quarterback John Brantley. The Panthers went 3-and-out all three drives in the first quarter.

Brantley finished 8 of 17 for 49 yards. Eastern Illinois had only 116 total yards of offense. Indiana finished with 555 total yards.

''We certainly want to get out and get challenged,'' Eastern Illinois coach Adam Cushing said. ''This was a really good football team that we had an opportunity to play. We play another one next week, and the week after that, and the week after that.''

The Hoosiers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Peyton Hendershot's 8-yard TD catch made it 21-0 with 1:44 remaining in the half. After Ramsey took over at quarterback, he found Ronnie Walker Jr. on his first pass for a 64-yard score to give the Hoosiers a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Panthers were held scoreless for the first time since Sept. 12, 2015 when they lost 41-0 at Northwestern. Eastern Illinois is 0-9 all-time against Big Ten teams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers struggled to get anything going on offense. They didn't gain positive yardage until an 8-yard rush by Jaelin Hayes-Benefield with under three minutes in the first quarter. Brantley was 1 of 2 passing for no yards and had three carries for minus-15 yards in the opening quarter.

Indiana: The convincing performance lifted the Hoosiers to 2-0. They need the momentum going into next week's Big Ten opener against fifth-ranked Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers host Illinois State in their home opener on Saturday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers host the No. 5 Buckeyes on Saturday.

---

Team Stats
