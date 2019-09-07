|
|
|EIL
|IND
Indiana blows out Eastern Illinois in 52-0 shutout win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey was 13 of 14 for 226 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana shut out Eastern Illinois 52-0 on Saturday.
All it took was one quarter for the Hoosiers (2-0) to put it away. They dominated on defense and took an early lead with touchdowns on their first three possessions.
Michael Penix Jr., Indiana's starter at quarterback, was 14 of 20 with 197 yards and two touchdowns before taking a seat late in the second quarter.
''This was a great game, just watching the offense execute,'' Penix said. ''We don't take anyone lightly. We're always coming out pushing extremely hard.''
Penix first connected with Miles Marshall on a 10-yard touchdown pass on Indiana's opening drive. Stevie Scott III scored on a 5-yard run and Cole Gest from three yards out to put the Hoosiers ahead 21-0 with 1:34 to go in the first quarter.
The Panthers (0-2) didn't have any answers.
Indiana defensive end Alfred Bryant made tackles for a loss on both of Eastern Illinois' first two plays of the game. Then tackle Demarcus Elliot sacked quarterback John Brantley. The Panthers went 3-and-out all three drives in the first quarter.
Brantley finished 8 of 17 for 49 yards. Eastern Illinois had only 116 total yards of offense. Indiana finished with 555 total yards.
''We certainly want to get out and get challenged,'' Eastern Illinois coach Adam Cushing said. ''This was a really good football team that we had an opportunity to play. We play another one next week, and the week after that, and the week after that.''
The Hoosiers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Peyton Hendershot's 8-yard TD catch made it 21-0 with 1:44 remaining in the half. After Ramsey took over at quarterback, he found Ronnie Walker Jr. on his first pass for a 64-yard score to give the Hoosiers a 35-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers were held scoreless for the first time since Sept. 12, 2015 when they lost 41-0 at Northwestern. Eastern Illinois is 0-9 all-time against Big Ten teams.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Illinois: The Panthers struggled to get anything going on offense. They didn't gain positive yardage until an 8-yard rush by Jaelin Hayes-Benefield with under three minutes in the first quarter. Brantley was 1 of 2 passing for no yards and had three carries for minus-15 yards in the opening quarter.
Indiana: The convincing performance lifted the Hoosiers to 2-0. They need the momentum going into next week's Big Ten opener against fifth-ranked Ohio State.
UP NEXT
Eastern Illinois: The Panthers host Illinois State in their home opener on Saturday.
Indiana: The Hoosiers host the No. 5 Buckeyes on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|26
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|3
|19
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-16
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|104
|555
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|1.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|114
|Rush Attempts
|31
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|52
|441
|Comp. - Att.
|11-25
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|10.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-33.3
|3-41.3
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/0
|8/8
|Extra Points
|0/0
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|52
|PASS YDS
|441
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|104
|TOTAL YDS
|555
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brantley 11 QB
|J. Brantley
|8/17
|49
|0
|0
|
H. Woodbery 8 QB
|H. Woodbery
|3/8
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McCullough 24 RB
|D. McCullough
|6
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Hayes-Benefield 4 RB
|J. Hayes-Benefield
|6
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Brantley 11 QB
|J. Brantley
|10
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Walker 3 RB
|C. Walker
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
R. Columbus 41 RB
|R. Columbus
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
C. Rowell 22 RB
|C. Rowell
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sheehan 86 TE
|J. Sheehan
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
R. Lofton II 19 WR
|R. Lofton II
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
M. Ray 12 WR
|M. Ray
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hayes-Benefield 4 RB
|J. Hayes-Benefield
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Pinkston Jr. 85 WR
|K. Pinkston Jr.
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
E. Rooks 89 WR
|E. Rooks
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Walker 3 RB
|C. Walker
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
X. Richards 82 WR
|X. Richards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Walker 80 TE
|B. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Shumpert 15 WR
|W. Shumpert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Caputo 45 LB
|J. Caputo
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 21 DB
|M. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Crittenden 4 S
|R. Crittenden
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shockey 47 LB
|A. Shockey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosby 8 S
|A. Crosby
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 51 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 50 LB
|S. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dewberry 2 S
|B. Dewberry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edwards 49 LB
|G. Edwards
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Leach 92 DL
|C. Leach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Greer 96 DL
|T. Greer
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 26 DB
|J. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Page 3 DB
|C. Page
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gulley 7 LB
|I. Gulley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Deo 93 DL
|R. Deo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 23 DB
|J. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojo 54 LB
|B. Ojo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ubaike 59 OL
|J. Ubaike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cole 95 DE
|K. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Varga 97 DL
|T. Varga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 33 DL
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. George 91 DE
|D. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cooks Jr 2 WR
|D. Cooks Jr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Delgado 90 K
|J. Delgado
|5
|35.4
|0
|48
|
C. Masucci 13 K
|C. Masucci
|5
|31.2
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|13/14
|226
|2
|0
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|14/20
|197
|2
|0
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|3/7
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|12
|61
|1
|10
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|12
|22
|1
|8
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Gest 22 RB
|C. Gest
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|5
|110
|1
|43
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|4
|75
|0
|36
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|64
|1
|64
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|5
|52
|1
|15
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
T. Ivy Jr. 84 TE
|T. Ivy Jr.
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
C. Gest 22 RB
|C. Gest
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bjorson 89 TE
|M. Bjorson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. McCabe 59 DL
|G. McCabe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Everett 69 DL
|G. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 96 DL
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|3
|41.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
-
LAMON
FSU
38
38
4th 0:58 ACCN
-
ME
GAS
10
23
4th 11:47 ESP+
-
GRDWB
ECU
9
38
4th 13:03 ESP3
-
NCAT
DUKE
13
38
4th 13:03 ACCN
-
18UCF
FAU
28
3
2nd 1:07 CBSSN
-
EMICH
UK
0
17
2nd 7:43 SECN
-
WMICH
19MICHST
7
21
2nd 9:05 BTN
-
TNMART
11FLA
0
17
2nd 3:25 ESPU
-
6LSU
9TEXAS
3
7
2nd 8:15 ABC
-
BUFF
15PSU
3
7
2nd 6:32 FOX
-
NEVADA
16OREG
6
14
2nd 8:28 PACN
-
ARK
MISS
3
7
2nd 6:45 SECN
-
STONYBRK
UTAHST
0
20
2nd 8:18 FBOOK
-
LIB
LALAF
14
14
2nd 7:26 ESP+
-
TULANE
10AUBURN
3
7
2nd 10:30 ESP2
-
UTEP
TXTECH
0
7
1st 1:00 FSN
-
PRARIE
HOU
3
17
1st 1:58 ESP3
-
MIAMI
UNC
3
10
1st 4:15 ACCN
-
WKY
FIU
14
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
BYU
TENN
3
13
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
6
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
FUR
GAST
20
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
EKY
LVILLE
0
14
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
TNST
MTSU
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
JACKST
SALA
7
19
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WYO
TXSTSM
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
SMU
14
28
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
SD
4OKLA
0
28
2nd 0:00
-
MCN
OKLAST
0
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WAKE
RICE
41
21
Final CBSSN
-
WMMARY
UVA
17
52
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
24BOISE
7
14
Final ESP2
-
SACST
ARIZST
7
19
Final PACN
-
OHIO
PITT
10
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARSO
SC
10
72
Final SECN
-
ODU
VATECH
17
31
Final ESPU
-
RUT
20IOWA
0
30
Final FS1
-
BGREEN
KSTATE
0
52
Final FSN
-
CINCY
5OHIOST
0
42
Final ABC
-
VANDY
PURDUE
24
42
Final BTN
-
WVU
MIZZOU
7
38
Final ESP2
-
ARMY
7MICH
21
24
Final/2OT FOX
-
KENSAW
KENTST
23
26
Final/OT ESP3
-
UAB
AKRON
31
20
Final CBSSN
-
SO
MEMP
24
55
Final ESP3
-
21CUSE
MD
20
63
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
NCST
0
41
Final
-
NILL
13UTAH
17
35
Final PACN
-
SFLA
GATECH
10
14
Final ACCN
-
FORD
BALLST
29
57
Final ESP3
-
TNTECH
MIAOH
17
48
Final ESP+
-
12TXAM
1CLEM
10
24
Final ABC
-
ILL
UCONN
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
RICH
BC
13
45
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
41
56
Final ESP+
-
GRAM
LATECH
14
20
Final NFLN
-
25NEB
COLO
31
34
Final/OT FOX
-
EIL
IND
0
52
Final BTN
-
CMICH
17WISC
0
61
Final BTN
-
SIL
MA
45
20
Final NESN+
-
USM
MISSST
15
38
Final ESPU
-
WIL
COLOST
13
38
Final ATSN
-
MURYST
3UGA
17
63
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
BAYLOR
14
63
Final FSN
-
NMEXST
2BAMA
10
62
Final SECN
-
SDGST
UCLA
23
14
Final PACN
-
NCO
22WASHST
17
59
Final PACN
-
TULSA
SJST
0
053.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
ARKST
UNLV
0
064 O/U
-1
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
CAL
14WASH
0
043 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
23STNFRD
USC
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
MINN
FRESNO
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NAZ
ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:45pm PACN
-
OREGST
HAWAII
0
077.5 O/U
-7
Sun 12:00am FBOOK